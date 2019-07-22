Living Life On Purpose Episode 4: Tom Bradford, president of the National Christian Foundation: Alabama
In this episode, Matt sits down with Tom Bradford, a very successful Christian businessman who has devoted his whole life to service and glorifying God. Tom shares the challenges he faced as a business person who follows Christ, and the ways he overcame those issues. Tom shares his heart for service and priorities that people must choose in order to live that out. At 82 years young, this man is an inspiration that you will want to hear!
More information, including admissions requirements, costs and course options can be found on the program’s overview page. Applications for fall admission are due July 17.
The CCOS will add a third tier to UA’s highly influential CrossingPoints, an on-campus postsecondary transition program that helps students with significant disabilities develop skills necessary for successful adult functioning. CrossingPoints launched in 2003 and has since added the annual Summer Bridgeprogram to create a pipeline for the new certificate program.
“Creating this certificate program is a milestone for CrossingPoints and UA, and we applaud those who have worked diligently to make this happen,” said Dr. Kevin Whitaker, executive vice president and provost. “It’s been a collaborative effort with many offices on campus providing input and expertise, and we’re excited to make this new program available.”
The certificate program will include 24 UA course hours, 10 CrossingPoints specialized hours and 54 internship hours. The UA courses will include 12 core hours in various classes, like computer applications, public speaking and English composition, as well as 12 additional hours based on students’ interests, preferences and needs.
The customizable course design is unique from similar programs across the country, said Dr. Amy Williamson, CrossingPoints program coordinator.
“We didn’t want students to come in and take classes we think they should take, but the ones they want that will truly lead to a career,” Williamson said. “That’s what college is for.”
The Summer Bridge program helped CrossingPoints build relationships with faculty members to determine the courses that would be available and the individualized grading mechanisms. Summer Bridge has also provided critical data about the range of campus-wide supports needed for this new population of students.
CrossingPoints launched Summer Bridge in 2016 after the United States Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education awarded UA a grant to create an immersive college experience for individuals with intellectual disabilities who are interested in attending college full-time. Summer Bridge students live on campus, enroll in select courses and participate in leisure activities on and off campus. Summer Bridge has had 51 participants in four years.
CrossingPoints faculty have two primary goals for Summer Bridge: empower students to live independently, even if they decide college isn’t for them; and discover what supports the students would need while on campus, and if those supports would be tenable over a three-year program. The wide spectrum of supports ranges from academics and internships to accessibility and independent living. That data is critical, as there are no existing pathways for this population of students from which to model, said Dr. Kagendo Mutua, director of CrossingPoints.
“Summer Bridge has taught us the lesson that, ‘you don’t know what you don’t know until you’ve experienced it,’” Mutua said. “We’ve learned that the supports typically available are great, but by and large, they’re intended for students who’ve met the normative requirements to enter the university. In the data we’ve collected, we’ve learned some things that we’d never thought about, like self-care and social reciprocity, that have shaped what our program will look like.
“We’re excited to welcome a new specialized population to the University of Alabama and we’re ready to support them.”
Watch: Doug Jones calls question about his opposition to Trump judges ‘dumb’
Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) said he believes it is “dumb” to ask why he thinks he knows “better” than Alabamians regarding judicial nominations made by President Donald Trump.
A tracker on Saturday caught up with Jones leaving his event in Aspen, Colorado, and referenced previous statements made by the senator, including his assertion that representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”
“Senator, why do you think you know better than Alabamians about Trump judges?” the tracker first asked Jones.
State Rep. Holmes prefiles bill to replace Alabama’s income, sales tax system with ‘FAIR Tax’
State Rep. Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka) on Monday announced that he has prefiled legislation for the 2020 regular session that would eliminate Alabama’s traditional income tax and sales tax system and replace it with a “FAIR Tax” system based on consumption.
Holmes’ bill, known as the “Alabama Economic Freedom Act,” would repeal current state income and state, county and municipal sales tax levies, replacing all with a straightforward 8.03% tax rate on every purchase of new products and services. The new tax would be collected by merchants at the point of sale.
“For too long, Alabamians have been burdened by a tax system that picks winners and losers in a never-ending maze of tax exemptions, deductions, and credits,” Holmes said in a statement. “A system that is fair treats everyone identically by taxing them at the same rate when buying new goods or purchasing services.”
Under the legislation, legal Alabama citizens would receive a monthly rebate to offset the tax on spending. Read more about the rebate process here.
The new system would render the Income Tax Division of the Alabama Department of Revenue obsolete, while the Sales Tax Division would be redirected to collect the new consumption tax.
“The Alabama Economic Freedom Act is a simple plan that people can understand, get excited about, and support 100%,” Holmes concluded. “It removes the heavy hand of government from your wallet and puts each individual in charge of their finances and life.”
The legislation is based upon H.R.25, the Congressional Fair Tax Act of 2019.
7 Things: Russia nonsense back in the news, Alabama Dem leader says everyone is racist, Moore says it isn’t 2017 and more …
7. Apparently, this is MAGA country, too
State Representative Erica Thomas (D-GA) is nine months pregnant and posted a video on Facebook, claiming that a white man harassed her at a grocery store and told her, “You lazy son of a bitch, you need to go back where you came from.” She has since walked back some of her claims.
Thomas was actually on the local news and had a chance to confront the man she accused of harassment, liberal Cuban-American Eric Sparks. He has said that he did call her out on having too many items in the express lane, but denies tell her, “[G]o back where you came from.” He’s also said he’s a Democrat and that this is a stunt being done for political gain.
6. Bernie Sanders is realizing how unrealistic $15 per hour is
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a strong supporter of a $15 per hour minimum wage, and while he promised those working for his campaign $15 minimum wage, his campaign will now be limiting workers’ hours to afford the expensive wage.
The Washington Post released a report last week that said some of the campaign workers have been lobbying for higher wages since they’re only making $13 per hour, so in response to workers, campaign manager Faiz Shakir said that they will be “limiting hours so no employee is receiving less than $15 for any hours worked.”
5. There was an attempt by illegal aliens to swarm a border station
A “group of individuals” attempted to rush port of entry in a series of three waves meant to overwhelm the Customs and Border Protection agents on duty and gain entry into the United States, but you won’t hear much about this in the mainstream media.
The group was made up of 47 individuals who ignored commands to stop as they rushed the temporary barricades. Border agents were assaulted in an incident that resulted in 16 illegal aliens being taken into custody by the United States. Mexican officials took the rest before the entry port was shutdown.
4. Tuberville is still loving Trump
Former Auburn football coach and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville spoke at a meeting of the Young Republicans of Northeast Alabama where he continued to stand by Trump’s side and display how much he supports Trump.
During the meeting, he also focused attention on “The Squad” of four progressive congresswomen and said, “It really tees me off – I hear these kids on television – kids in Congress trying to talk bad about our country. Donald Trump is exactly right: If you don’t love it, go back to where you want to go.” Later in his speech, Tuberville also said that he’s a politician’s “worst nightmare” and he isn’t going to be “politically correct.”
3. This race is going to be different
On WVNN’s “Politics and Moore,” former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore said he is confident that this U.S. Senate race is going to be different and not as “vicious” because it’s not a special election and there “are hundreds of races going on across the country.” Moore also mentioned how Democrats like Reid Hoffman and George Soros attempted to stop his candidacy during the special election.
Moore is correct. There are a lot of other races going on that take attention away from the Senate race in Alabama, but this race may also not be as vicious for Moore because there are several other strong candidates still in the race that have taken the spotlight, such as U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former football coach Tommy Tuberville and Secretary of State John Merrill.
2. The head of the Alabama Democrats sounds like a conspiracy theorist
The barely relevant Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” where she declared that not only is the president racist, so are many Alabamians, and, basically, “we all” are a little racist.
Worley also took the senator from her own party, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to task for meddling in Alabama Democratic Party issues by pointing out that he ran for her seat and lost. She strangely wondered if Republicans were behind the struggles within the leadership of her party.
1. Trump is “guilty” regardless of the facts
On Sunday, U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) appeared on “Fox News Sunday” where he said that the Mueller report provides evidence that President Trump “is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Nadler and Democrats can gnash their teeth on this issue as much as they want to and bring special counsel Robert Mueller before them to talk all day, but it won’t change the fact that there was no proof of the Trump campaign colluding with the Russians.
Broadband mapping effort to ramp up in Alabama — ‘Absolutely essential’
GUNTERSVILLE — During Yellowhammer News’ “Connecting Alabama’s Rural Communities” News Shapers forum regarding broadband expansion on Thursday, the panel of four experts from industry and government dove deep into the weeds on the important issue.
State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Arab), Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative’s Fred Johnson, Central Alabama Electric Cooperative’s Tom Stackhouse and Maureen Neighbors of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) were asked questions from moderator Tim Howe of Yellowhammer Multimedia over a 45-minute span at Guntersville Town Hall.
Yellowhammer’s News Shapers series continued this week in Guntersville as we discussed rural broadband expansion with regional thought leaders. Great crowd, great panel, great night.#YHNNewsShaperspic.twitter.com/Pae0zBEBOF
This practice is especially important for purposes of the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, which provides state grants for service providers to supply high-speed internet services in unincorporated areas or communities with 25,000 people or less.
Under the law, eligibility is also dependent on whether respective areas are already “served” (have broadband coverage that meets certain a threshold) or not. Hence, accurate mapping is crucial to ensure grants are going to the right places.
As ADECA is responsible for administering the grants, Howe asked Neighbors what role the department plays in the mapping process.
With the latest update to the state of Alabama’s broadband map over her shoulder, Neighbors explained that mapping is still “a tricky issue.” She also outlined how ADECA will attempt to address the problem.
“We are getting ready to issue an RFP,” Neighbors advised. “It will be, I believe, it will be posted on Monday for broadband consulting that will include planning and mapping for the state of Alabama.”
You can view the RFP, which was issued first thing on Monday, here.
Continuing her thoughts on Thursday, Neighbors told the crowd that current mapping is essentially based off of providers’ self-reporting alone.
“No one’s required to tell us anything and we can’t make them tell us,” she lamented.
“So, the map is only as accurate as the information that we receive,” Neighbors continued to explain. “The maps that we have now are based on FCC data — that’s a self-reporting tool that providers use. The FCC and the providers all know it’s not terribly accurate. It’s really all we have right now to tell us where there are clusters of service, but it doesn’t do a good job of telling us where there isn’t service. So, that’s something we hope to be able to address with a consultant, whoever it is. We’ll be looking for folks who have worked in other states and have helped them with their mapping weaknesses. Because it is a difficult issue, and it’s hard to get the data — and it’s hard to have something that’s accurate. And without the data, it’s hard to target the funds to those areas that are in most need of broadband service.”
Following up, Johnson did not mince words on mapping from a provider perspective. He has had extensive experience with the issue on the state level and nationally, with experts across the United States widely respecting his industry leadership.
Johnson told the crowd in Guntersville that mapping is “absolutely critical” to broadband providers.
“And it’s an absolute disaster,” he emphasized, commenting on the current state of mapping.
Howe asked Johnson how that situation is to improve.
“Well, pray would be a good place to start,” Johnson joked.
“The challenge with the mapping process is that nationwide under the FCC auspices, all providers are supposed to provide their service characteristics across the geography of the nation,” he said.
Johnson then explained that the “challenge process,” or how alleged errors in a provider’s self-reporting are adjudicated, is weak, meaning errors often go uncorrected.
“And in defense of some of the reporting, you have to understand that in some cases, a local telephone company, actually in many cases, may have changed hands 10 or 15 times since the map of its service territory was perfected,” he outlined. “So, the current owner has no data to support them, no way to really accurately enter things.”
He credited FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for a currently open notice for proposed federal rule-making that Johnson believes will be a step in the right direction. However, Johnson said that the federal government still has a long way to go, which makes the current ADECA effort that much more important.
“But until we get down to a point where all providers are required to essentially tell you the longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates of every location they serve and the top of service provided there, and that is subject to a reasonable challenge process so that if somebody is playing fast and loose with the rules — which will happen, has and will continue to happen — then what Maureen (Neighbors) and what ADECA is doing to address the issue on a more statewide level is absolutely essential,” he advised. “Because this legislation (by Scofield) was well-written to make sure that it (the funding) went to where it needed to go.”
