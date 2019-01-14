Sign up for Our Newsletter

41 mins ago

Live blog: Inauguration Day

All eyes in Alabama are on Montgomery Monday, as Governor Kay Ivey and other officials elected to statewide constitutional offices will be sworn into office.

Stay tuned for live updates from the scene in Montgomery.

UPDATE 9:36:

To prepare for Ivey’s inauguration, check out our recent articles on the governor:

45 mins ago

Mural art exhibit commemorates Alabama history as part of state’s bicentennial

Artist historian Dean Mosher has created nine murals to celebrate Alabama’s bicentennial.

The Eastern Shore Art Center opened an exhibit of the murals Jan. 4, including the unveiling of two of them to the public. The exhibit can be viewed at the Fairhope center through Feb. 23.

The “Battle of Fort Mims” and “Tribute to the Merchant Marine” are the new additions that join Mosher’s previous murals that pay tribute to the founding of Fairhope, the University of Alabama, Alabama’s veterans and other historic moments.

For more information, visit https://esartcenter.org/.

Other exhibits at the Eastern Shore Art center include:

–“Magic City Shines” group exhibit of Birmingham artists Eric Johnson, David Joseph Self (Deep Fried Sugar), Chiharu Roach and Dan Bynum.
–Pottery by Rezner Pottery showcasing handmade stoneware pottery out of clay dug just outside Fairhope.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Alabama feels the shutdown, Governor Ivey is very popular on her inauguration day, a Birmingham police officer loses his life and more …

7. Alabama’s Southern Poverty Law Center has quietly abandoned the Women’s March; Members of Congress still support its leaders

— The SPLC is the latest in a long list of groups breaking away from the Women’s March over the anti-Semitism expressed by the group, as well as its alliance with the National of Islam and Louis Farakahn.

— Major Democratic groups and newly elected representatives continue to support the march and its leaders, which could create an issue for Democrats if the media largely decide to stop ignoring it.

6. The Democrat field continues to grow as Americans ask, “Who are these people?”

— It was an exciting weekend for no-shot candidates as the former mayor of San Antonio and HUD Secretary Julian Castro and embattled Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) join the race (Joe Biden may be next).

— Alabama’s “Super Tuesday” primary election date is being crowded by states like California, meaning the state will probably see fewer candidates than in recent years.

5. President Donald Trump is in D.C. while the Democratic Party is in Puerto Rico watching “Hamilton” and lounging on the beach

— A group of 39 Democratic members of Congress went to Puerto Rico on a chartered jet to party with lobbyists on the beach and see a special performance of “Hamilton” with ticket prices of $5,000, while some of the new Democratic blood in Congress is frustrated with the lack of strategy from their leaders.

— White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders criticized the trip on Twitter, saying, “Democrats in Congress are so alarmed about federal workers not getting paid they’re partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise to reopen the government and secure the border.”

4. After FBI Director James Comey was fired, the FBI launched an investigation into the president of the United States of America

— The FBI reportedly launched the investigation after some in the bureau became concerned that the president was acting in Russia’s interests by firing Comey. This includes people who have since left the bureau for cause, retired or have been demoted, according to a Fox News source.

— While the media believes this story reflects poorly on the president, it actually shows he was right and the FBI leadership was acting politically to oppose a president they did not like.

3. One police officer killed, one seriously injured in Birmingham

— Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed when the two officers were investigating car burglaries. Carter had been in law enforcement since 2002.

— Sergeant Carter is the 52nd police officer killed in the line of duty in Birmingham — the first since 2004, and the sixth killed nationwide this year.

2. As Kay Ivey prepares for her inauguration she remains a wildly popular governor

— The governor’s inauguration will be at 10 a.m., followed by a full day of celebrations for the governor who, for the fifth consecutive quarter, is the third most popular governor in the nation.

— Unbelievably, as Yellowhammer News reported, Ivey’s high school yearbook predicted that she would be governor of Alabama one day.

1. The shutdown continues; Alabama is starting to feel the pinch

— It is now day 24 of the partial government shutdown. The president has backed off his threat of an emergency declaration over the weekend. His party is still being blamed for the shutdown, and there seems to be no end in sight.

In Alabama, Huntsville is starting to see the pain with less hospitality business and more bank loans, while at least 240 federal employees have filed for unemployment in the state.

3 hours ago

Montgomery gears up for Ivey inauguration

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey and the other officials elected to statewide constitutional offices in November’s general election will be sworn into office on Monday.

This festive day will feature much pomp and circumstance, as people from across the Yellowhammer State gather in Montgomery to celebrate.

The co-chairs of Ivey’s inaugural committee explained that they “want to take a moment to acknowledge and ask the Lord for wisdom, reflect and commit to uphold the duties and ideals outlined in our Constitution and celebrate the progress yet to come.”

Schedule of events as follows:

Inauguration Day – Monday, January 14

8:15 a.m.: Prayer service at First Baptist Church Montgomery
(Invitation only)

10:00 a.m.: Swearing-in ceremony at Alabama State Capitol steps

12:00 p.m.: Parade starts at Alabama State Capitol

7:00 p.m.: Inaugural Gala
(Invitation only)

The theme of the inauguration is “Keep Alabama Growing.”

“In less than a year and a half, Governor Ivey led Alabama to record job growth, improved education and set Alabama on a path of prosperity,” the co-chairs said in a joint statement.

They continued, “The 2019 Inaugural theme, Keep Alabama Growing, underscores Governor Ivey’s promise to build upon these successes and grow more opportunities for Alabamians. We’re inspired by Governor Ivey’s bold vision for Alabama and look forward to celebrating this exciting new era.”

Ivey is the 54th governor of Alabama. Monday will kick off her first full term as the state’s chief executive.

Lt. Governor-elect Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Secretary of State John John Merrill, Agriculture Commissioner-elect Rick Pate, State Treasurer-elect John McMillan and State Auditor Jim Ziegler will also be sworn into their respective offices.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Ivey’s Gulf Coast celebration concludes statewide pre-inauguration tour

On Saturday, Governor Kay Ivey wrapped up a statewide tour at The Lodge at Gulf State Park, where she held her Gulf Coast celebration featuring platinum recording artist Neal McCoy.

In the week leading up to the celebration, Ivey traveled to First Class Pre-K classrooms in Pine Hill, Mobile, Huntsville and Birmingham promoting children’s literacy. In each city, the governor read and distributed copies of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Where The Wild Things Are” to local children.

Governor Kay Ivey, as part of the 2019 inaugural initiative to promote children’s reading, visited a First Class Pre-K class at E.R. Dickson Elementary Wednesday January 9, 2019 in Mobile. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

At the Gulf Coast event, more than 800 Alabamians joined in celebrating the inaugural period, including Lt. Governor-elect Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Secretary of State John John Merrill, Agriculture Commissioner-elect Rick Pate, State Treasurer-elect John McMillan, State Auditor Jim Ziegler and Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft.

As part of the governor’s efforts to promote children’s literacy, attendees were encouraged to bring four children’s books.

At the end of the festive evening, Ivey inaugural committee co-chair Dr. Cathy Randall said, “I want to thank our guests, along with the generosity of Books-A-Million and the Alabama Farmers Federation for being a part of the Governor’s efforts to promote children’s literacy throughout the inaugural festivities. I am thrilled to share that nearly 2,000 books were donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance!”

The inaugural committee will be hosting an additional book drive to benefit the Alabama Literacy Alliance at the inaugural gala on Monday evening.

Governor Kay Ivey, as part of the 2019 inaugural initiative to promote children reading, visited a First Class Pre-K class at Providence Elementary School Thursday January 10, 2019 in Huntsville. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

Ivey comments on ‘heartbreaking’ murder of Birmingham police officer, Sgt. Wytasha Carter

Governor Kay Ivey released a statement after one Birmingham Police Department officer died and another was critically wounded  in the line of duty early Sunday morning.

“We began today with the heartbreaking news that Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter was killed in the line of duty and a second officer still remains in critical condition,” Ivey said.

“On behalf of the entire state of Alabama, I offer my deepest sympathies and prayers as we all mourn the death of Sergeant Carter, which came far too soon. This is a terrible loss for Sergeant Carter’s loved ones, his fellow law enforcement officers and our entire state. Let us keep Sergeant Carter, his wife and children close to our hearts during this difficult time,” the governor continued.

Ivey added, “I offer my fervent prayers to the second officer still fighting to stay alive. I also pray for the doctors, nurses and staff working to help this officer survive the tragedy. To this officer, know that the people of Alabama stand behind you.”

“We must never forget the tremendous sacrifice that our law enforcement make each and every day. We certainly will always remember Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and his ultimate sacrifice for the people of Birmingham who he served so well,” Ivey concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

