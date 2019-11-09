Former Bama golfer Justin Thomas tips hat to Jalen Hurts as College GameDay guest picker

Former University of Alabama golfer Justin Thomas was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday in Tuscaloosa ahead of the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s game against No. 1 LSU at 2:30 p.m. CT.

However, one of Thomas’ most memorable moments on the show occurred when the PGA star was discussing a different matchup: the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners vs. the unranked Iowa State Cyclones.

While Sooners star QB Jalen Hurts might not be playing for the Tide anymore, Alabama fans everywhere seem to love the guy like few Tuscaloosa greats before him.

Thomas, a diehard Alabama fan, made it clear he was ultimately picking Oklahoma over Iowa State today because of his loyalty to Hurts.

“I’ve got to go with Jalen Hurts, even though he’s not here (in Tuscaloosa) anymore,” Thomas said.

That statement drew a huge roar of cheers and applause from the live audience around the GameDay set.

Tide fans can watch Hurts play at 7:00 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on FOX.

.@JustinThomas34 just changed the golf cart game ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/1LcW1NZV16 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 9, 2019

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn