Leadership Alabama names 2019 membership class
As Leadership Alabama prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the organization on Monday named the members of its Class XXX.
Leadership Alabama is a statewide program that brings Yellowhammer State leaders together to create a network of relationships that seeks mutual understanding of problems and priorities for Alabama’s future.
“Leadership Alabama is an organization comprised of our state’s most accomplished and forward-thinking leaders who share a strong commitment in serving Alabama. The outstanding members of Class XXX are continuing that steadfast legacy and will build on the strong foundation established by the preceding classes,” Gordon Martin, Leadership Alabama’s board chair, said in a statement.
Class XXX members, during the program year of 2019-2020, will convene in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery, where they will hear challenging presentations and participate in class discussions that encourage them to make critical, thoughtful assessments of our state and its issues – both challenging and successful – while learning of some extraordinary initiatives that are addressing those issues.
The Leadership Alabama Class XXX as follows:
Jason Alexander, CEO, St. Vincent’s and Providence Health Systems, Birmingham
Aliguippa Allen, Dean/College of Business & Technology, University of West Alabama, Livingston
Allen Bolton, SVP Finance & Administration, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham
Gary Bolton, VP Global Marketing & Public Policy, ADTRAN, Huntsville
Alexia Borden, SVP/General Counsel, Alabama Power Company, Birmingham
Miranda Bouldin, President & CEO, Logicore Corporation, Huntsville
Angie Bradwell, EVP/General counsel, Alfa Insurance Companies, Montgomery
Chandra Brown, Executive director, Lifelines Counseling Services, Mobile
Keith Brown, President, Jefferson State Community College, Birmingham
Cedric Campbell, Vice president & director, Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Montgomery
Tony Cochran, President, CK Business Solutions, Huntsville
Glenda Colagross, President, NW Shoals Community College, Muscle Shoals
Daniel Coleman, President, Birmingham-Southern College, Birmingham
Steve Cook, EVP/Corporate Development, Dynetics, Huntsville
Laura Cooper, Executive director, Lee County Youth Development Center, Auburn
Andy Craig, Deputy superintendent, AL State Department of Education, Montgomery
Cassandra Crosby, Partner, Crosby Drinkard Group, Montgomery
Tim Culpepper, CEO, Cullman Electric Cooperative, Cullman
Reid Cummings, 1st Congressional District commissioner, AL Real Estate Commission, Mobile
Chris Curry, President, Mobile Airport Authority, Mobile
Tom Dart, President, Automobile Dealers Association of Alabama, Montgomery
Michael Douglas, Superintendent, Decatur City Schools, Decatur
Chris Elliott, Senator, State of Alabama, Fairhope
Wendy Evesque, SVP & Chief HR officer, Protective Life Corporation, Birmingham
Casi Ferguson, Area Development director, UNCF, Birmingham
Paul Hankins, President, AL Association of Independent Colleges & Universities, Montgomery
Dane Haygood, Mayor, City of Daphne, Daphne
Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Birmingham City Schools, Birmingham
Walter Hill, CEO, Wiregrass United Way, Dothan
Chuck Holmes, Executive director & general manager, WBHM Public Radio, Birmingham
Rosilyn Houston, Chief talent and culture executive, BBVA Compass, Birmingham
Hank Isenberg, President & CEO, IronMountain Solutions, Huntsville
Joseph Johnson, President, Friend Bank, Dothan
Daphne Johnston, Executive director, Respite Ministry, Montgomery
Janet Kavinoky, VP/Federal & State Governmental Relations, Vulcan Materials Company, Birmingham
Allen Keller, Owner, Keller Lumber Company, Scottsboro
Scott Latham, President & CEO, Alabama Bankers Association, Montgomery
Mark LuQuire, Physician/President & Sr. managing partner, Montgomery Radiology Associates, Montgomery
Mary Beth Maddox, Senior EVP, Personnel Resources, Dothan
JesHenry Malone, Commissioner, Madison County Commission, Huntsville
Roger Mangham, State director, The Nature Conservancy, Birmingham
Robbie McGhee, Chief Government & Public Affairs officer, Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Atmore
Charles Miller, President & CEO, The Barber Companies, Birmingham
Margaret Nekic, President & CEO, Inspirien, Montgomery
Keith Pennington, CEO, Medical West Hospital, Birmingham
Craig Perciavalle, President, Austal USA, Mobile
Russell Pigg, Market president & CEO, North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
Teresa Pulliam, Circuit judge, State of Alabama, Birmingham
Scott Reed, President & CEO, Oakworth Capital Bank, Birmingham
Riley Roby, Partner, Balch & Bingham, Montgomery
Clay Ryan, Vice chancellor, The University of Alabama System, Tuscaloosa
John Saxon, President/Senior partner, John D. Saxon, P.C., Birmingham
Jackie Screws, President, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Phenix City
Kelli Shomaker, VP/Business & Finance/CFO, Auburn University, Auburn
Richard Stimpson, Chairman of the board, Leavell Investment Management, Mobile
Daryl Taylor, VP & general manager, Airbus Americas, Mobile
Bill Terry, Chairman, Highland Associates, Birmingham
Will Trapp, Senior vice president, Merrill Lynch, Florence
David Turner, Senior executive VP & CFO, Regions Bank, Birmingham
Tim Vines, President & CEO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Birmingham
Dawn Walton, CFO, Children’s of Alabama, Birmingham
Lisa Williams, President, Soldier 1 Corporation, Huntsville
Nick Willis, Greater Alabama regional president, PNC Bank, Birmingham
Kelli Wise, Associate justice, Alabama Supreme Court, Montgomery
Dave Wood, Chairman, Wood Fruitticher Grocery Company, Birmingham
Ricardo Woods, Partner, Burr & Forman, Mobile
DeLynn Zell, CEO, Bridgeworth Financial, Birmingham
Kate Cotton, Leadership Alabama executive director, commented, “I am always amazed by the caliber and leadership skills of each new class, and once again, Class XXX includes incredible leaders who are already doing so much for our state. By bringing these 67 individuals together, all of us in Alabama are sure to benefit from their collective passion and knowledge.”
