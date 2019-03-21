Leaders deliver results for a stronger Alabama

Thank you to the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama Senate for your bi-partisan support of the Rebuild Alabama Plan. Because of your leadership, this historical effort will result in safer roads, thousands of new jobs, and a stronger Alabama. Finally, it’s time to #RebuildAL.
Alabama legislature honors Mike Spann, opposes releasing of ‘American Taliban’ responsible for his murder
MONTGOMERY — Both chambers of the Alabama legislature on Thursday passed a joint resolution honoring Winfield native Johnny Micheal “Mike” Spann, who was the first American known to be killed in “The War on Terror” in Afghanistan after 9/11.
The resolution also condemns the early release of John Walker Lindh, commonly known as the “American Taliban,” who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2002 but is now set to be released from a federal penitentiary on May 23.
Spann’s mother, Gail, was present at the State House on Thursday, escorted by her local state representative, Tracy Estes (R-Winfield), and state senator, Larry Stutts (R-Tuscumbia). She delivered a powerful speech on both the Senate and House floors, speaking to members of the press in between. Estes added that he thinks Lindh should have been executed for his crimes.
Gail believes that Lindh bears responsibility for the death of her son, who was killed in the line of duty during a prison riot at Mazar-e Sharif. The charges originally filed against Lindh included a murder conspiracy role in the slaying of Americans, including Spann, in an uprising at this Afghan prison where Lindh and others had been sent after their capture.
Gail explained that Spann interviewed Lindh shortly before the riot broke out, and that Lindh did not warn him that the prisoners had weapons and were primed to attack both him and another American operative, as well as allied guards.
“I want him to spend the rest of the three years [his remaining sentence time]. I do not want him out,” she said, adding, “I would [ideally] like him to spend the rest of his life in prison, but that’s not possible.”
“He could have saved my son’s life, he knew [of the weapons and prisoners’ plan] and Mike had brought him out because he thought he was a prisoner [being held wrongly] and he was going to save John Walker Lindh’s life. John Walker Lindh had the opportunity to tell Mike right there… he chose not to because he was working [with them], he was a Taliban [member]. He’s a traitor to our country,” Gail advised.
Despite the odds, Spann managed to kill seven terrorists before being overrun by the rioting masses. He was executed “cowardly” shortly after, as the Alabama legislature’s resolution explains.
The resolution said Lindh’s release is an affront to American values and everyone who has ever served under the nation’s flag.
Spann’s mother also warned that Lindh is still a threat to Americans domestically and abroad if allowed to go free.
She described the level of support she and her family have received from state and federal government officials – as well as the citizens of Alabama – since Spann’s death as “amazing.”
“America’s the greatest country in the world,” Gail emphasized.
Spann was also an Auburn University graduate and Marine Corps captain when he joined the CIA as a paramilitary officer. He was a father of three at the time of his death at age 32.
Gail explained that now-CIA Director Gina Haspel had served as Spann’s partner on many occasions.
The two women spoke recently, and Gail shared an emotional moment from that visit.
“When I went last year to her first [appearance as director], she said, ‘You know [Spann] would have been director now instead of me if he had been here.’ That’s how good of an agent that he was,” Gail outlined. “They loved him. They still love him. They honor him all the time.”
You can read more about his life and heroism here.
7 Things: Trump and the public want to see the Mueller report, Common Core repeal moves on, Trump cannot stop attacking a dead war hero and more …
7. Remington Arms will lose $3 million in incentives from the state after failing to meet hiring goals
— Remington is obligated to hire 1,868 workers in Huntsville by 2023, but there has now been a bankruptcy, and it has been reported that Remington is planning layoffs at three locations, including Huntsville. The company was to have 680 employees in Huntsville by the end of 2017, but they only had 500 and by the end of 2018 they had around 450. Local governments are now recouping some of the $12.5 million in incentives that were used to bring Remington to north Alabama while Alabama has announced it is canceling a $3 million cash incentive.
6. Catch-and-release is back at the border with Mexico
— Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was expected to release over 200 people by the end of Wednesday. Court rulings have said ICE can no longer separate adults from their children and they cannot hold families longer than 20 days. The illegal immigrants who are released are given a notice to appear in court, however, a large number never appear.
5. Alabama lawmakers are prepared to consider making it illegal to hold a phone while driving
— An Alabama House committee approves a bill that that would make the act of holding a cellphone while driving illegal. While there would be exceptions for law enforcement and emergency responders, and using a cellphone for navigation, violators would first be fined $50, then $100 and then $150. How this will be enforced should be interesting.
4. A crazed man from Australia just changed New Zealand’s gun laws
— After last week’s terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques, the country completely over-hauled its gun laws. “Assault weapons” will be banned. Also, a buyback “scheme” for the 1.2 million in circulation will be created and could cost $200 million. Police will begin accepting firearms under an amnesty program for some weapons and citizens have been told by Police Commissioner Mike Bush, “I can’t emphasize enough that in the current environment it is important you do not take your now-unlawful firearm anywhere without notifying police.”
3. President Donald Trump cannot stop attacking former Senator John McCain (R-AZ)
— With absolutely no upside, Trump kept mentioning the late McCain, who has been dead for seven months, and declaring he did not like the man. Trump mentioned McCain’s state funeral and the failure of the McCain family to thank him, stating, “I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president I had to approve. I don’t care about this. I didn’t get thank you. That’s ok. We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.” This drew the rebuke of Republican Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) who called it “deplorable,” and said, “If my kids started talking John McCain not being a hero, or because he was a prisoner of war didn’t make any difference, they would have a serious conversation with me and I would have it with them.”
2. Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh’s (R-Anniston) bill to repeal Common Core by a Senate committee
— Marsh acknowledges that this attempt to repeal Common Core is a difference in position for him. In the past, Marsh wanted the State School Board to hash this out. Marsh told reporters, “It’s not working. I think we have to have some radical change with education policy in this state.” Under Marsh’s proposal, Alabama would come up with its own standards. Other standards would be completely banned, but Marsh also said that his bill will be amended before final passage to allow another national standard to be used if it’s best for Alabama.
1. President Trump has said that he supports the public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report
— From the White House lawn, President Trump said he is ready to let the people see what the 22-month-long investigation has found, saying, “Let it come out. Let people see it.” Trump continued declaring there is no collusion or obstruction. The American people agree with Trump that they want to see the report with over 82 percent of those surveyed saying it should be public. But when it comes to impeachment, the people seem to be over it, with only 36 percent thinking he should be impeached.
Seven out of ten local Alabama TV news outlets get details completely wrong on Del Marsh bill to help build border wall
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has proposed legislation that would allow taxpayers to divert a portion or all of their own state income tax refund to We Build the Wall, Inc., a 501(c)4 non-profit dedicated to fundraising for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico, which has been a major policy initiative of President Donald Trump.
If you’re able to comprehend that concept, you’re already at least one step ahead of most of the local television news outlets that cover the Alabama legislature.
Based on a closed-caption transcript search, ten of the television stations with local news broadcasts in the Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Dothan and Columbus, Ga. markets covered Marsh’s proposal on Wednesday. However, only three of those broadcasts got the details of the legislation correct. (None of the news broadcasts in the Mobile market covered the proposal on Wednesday.)
Many of the reports that aired claimed Marsh’s bill will give a tax refund to those who donated to the president’s border wall.
“Also today in the Senate, lawmakers debated a bill that would allow an income tax refund if you donate to the president’s border wall, Republican Senator Del Marsh sponsoring that bill, as well,” Montgomery NBC affiliate WSFA’s Mark Bullock said during the channel’s 6 p.m. newscast. “You would get a tax credit if you choose to donate to the We Build the Wall, Inc. organization. Marsh says this would give Alabamians a way to tell the federal government that they support a wall. Opponents say the money should not be put in either the for or against camps. The bill was carried over.”
Bullock tweeted out the story but later deleted the tweet. He pledged to let the author of the piece know.
Huntsville FOX affiliate WZDX’s Mike Black made a similar incorrect claim during his channel’s 9 p.m. newscast.
“Well, a bill to give Alabamians a tax refund for donating towards the border wall passed a Senate committee today,” Black said. “The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Del Marsh. It would add a line to the state tax form so taxpayers could donate to building President Trump’s border wall and get a state tax credit.”
Also among those making the erroneous claim of a tax credit was Birmingham FOX affiliate WBRC.
“The State Senate delays a vote on a bill that would give you a tax credit for donating to the border wall,” co-anchor Steve Crocker said during his 9 p.m. broadcast. “State Senator Del Marsh is sponsoring the bill that gives you a tax credit if you donate to the We Build the Wall, Inc. He says that give Alabamians a way to tell the federal government whether they support a wall or not. Opponents say the money should be directed to other areas.
Dothan ABC affiliate WDHN’s Ben Stanfield also made the incorrect claim but included editorializing with a quip unrelated to Marsh’s proposal about the state prisons being in “shambles” at the end of his presentation.
Also among those getting it wrong were Huntsville NBC affiliate WAFF, Columbus, Ga. FOX affiliate WXTX and Columbus, Ga. ABC affiliate WTVM.
The three outlets that generally got the details of Marsh’s legislation correct were Huntsville ABC affiliate WAAY, Huntsville CBS affiliate WHNT and Birmingham NBC affiliate WVTM.
“A bill that would allow people in Alabama to donate part of their state tax refund to pay for the border wall made it to the Senate floor,” WAAY’s Najahe Sherman said. “We’re also learning more about the specifics of that bill. Senator Marsh said the money would go toward Washington. If it’s not used in three years, it would be transferred to the state general fund. He said the bill is sending a message about what people in Alabama think about border security. The vote on the bill could happen tomorrow.”
A spokesman for Marsh verified late Wednesday that the proposal would add a “donation check-off” category for the We Build the Wall, Inc. on Alabama Income Tax forms, which already includes a number of charities.
HB 49, by State Rep. Lynn Greer (R-Rogersville), would explicitly provide legal justification for a person to use deadly force in self-defense or in the defense of another person on church premises under certain circumstances. The House Judiciary Committee is proposing a substitute to the original filed version of HB 49 that makes it clear the legislation would function supplementally to current state “stand your ground” law instead of amending the existing statute.
This bill, nicknamed the “Alabama Church Protection Act,” has received a second reading and can now be placed on the House calendar for a third reading, debate and consideration.
Greer sponsored a similar bill with the same moniker last year that was advanced by the House Judiciary Committee before passing the full House with 40 “yes” votes, 16 “no” votes and 43 members not voting. However, the bill died in the Senate.
SB 14, by State Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence), was unanimously given a favorable recommendation by the Senate Education Policy Committee with two amendments. This bill would allow elective courses on the study of the Bible from grades 6-12 in state public schools and allow the display of artifacts, monuments, symbols and text in conjunction with these courses.
State Sen. President Del Marsh (R-Anniston) expressed his support for SB 14 back when it was prefiled.
“If students choose to study Biblical literacy as an elective in school, then there is no reason why that should not be allowed,” Marsh said in a statement. “This bill simply allows students to study artifacts, monuments, symbols, and text related to the study of the Bible.”
This is a policy supported by President Donald Trump.
Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!