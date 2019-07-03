Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

7 hours ago

Lawyers: Former Auburn star, coach Chuck Person was broke in NCAA scandal

Lawyers for former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person said Tuesday the 13-year NBA veteran was broke and financially desperate when he joined a bribery conspiracy that cheated young athletes by steering them toward bribe-paying advisers and managers.

They asked a judge in papers filed in Manhattan federal court to spare him from prison in the scandal that touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball.“Chuck recognizes that his failure to manage his money responsibly led him to make the worst decision of his entire life,” the lawyers said. “He grew up poor and suddenly came into millions of dollars without a clue how to manage it. Chuck spent too freely, gave to anyone who asked, made dreadful investment decisions, and turned to high interest loans as his financial circumstances deteriorated.”

Prosecutors say Person, scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday, accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer top players to a government cooperator posing as a financial adviser.

Sentencing guidelines call for two years in prison though three other coaches who pleaded guilty to the same charge have received leniency.

Person’s March guilty plea to a bribery conspiracy charge came nearly two decades after he was a regular presence on NBA courts, known as “The Rifleman” for lighting up scoreboards with his long-range shooting skills.

After he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 1986, he went on to play for five NBA teams over 13 seasons.

In 2010, he earned a championship ring as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lawyers wrote that Person’s financial troubles intensified almost as soon as his NBA career ended when he was paying $30,000 monthly to his ex-wife while he was earning $18,000 annually in his first non-playing role with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Chuck’s singular focus on basketball, his failure to plan for his financial future, and his unbounded generosity ultimately had catastrophic consequences,” they wrote.

The lawyers said he knew he was violating NCAA rules and was betraying his players and their families and Auburn University.

By 2016, when he was an assistant coach at Auburn, where he set a record as the school’s all-time leading scorer in the 1980s, he was deeply in debt with bank loans, including one to finance a community center in his hometown, and several private loans, the lawyers said.

One financial institution had obtained a default judgment, which garnished 25 percent of his wages at Auburn, they added.

“Creditors were growing impatient and Chuck was becoming desperate. Chuck could have turned to his many friends for help, but he was embarrassed and ashamed,” they said.

Instead, the man who overcame racism and extreme poverty growing up in rural Alabama, got swept up in the college basketball scandal when his search for a new loan earned him an introduction to the government cooperator, the lawyers said.

His lawyers’ submission included letters from Charles Sonny Smith, who coached at Auburn for 11 seasons through the 1980s, and Sam Perkins, another former NBA player who met Person when both competed to be on the U.S. Olympic team in 1984.

Smith called Person “my favorite player ever.”

Perkins said Person was “still a good friend.”
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Doug Jones: D.C.’s planned July 4 parade ‘very, very unfortunate’

In an interview on a Washington, D.C. radio show, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Wednesday said he was “very proud” of his record in the U.S. Senate and blasted the planned Independence Day celebration in the nation’s capital.

Covering a broad spectrum of controversial topics during the nearly 30-minute interview on NPR-affiliate WAMU’s “1A,”  Jones first told guest host Todd Zwillich that he fully expects to be reelected, dismissing the notion that he is seriously at risk of losing to an eventual Republican nominee in November 2020.

“I don’t feel vulnerable at all. In fact, I feel very good,” Jones said. “You know, we hit the ground running, Todd.”

Alabama’s junior senator added that while “not everybody’s going to agree” with his record, he is “very proud” of it.

“The thing that I heard the most as we were traveling around the state during the campaign and over the last year was just simply, ‘Thank you. Thank you for being another voice and another option,'” he claimed.

Some of Jones’ most noteworthy votes include being staunchly pro-choice, such as supporting late-term abortion and the federal funding of abortion.

In one especially noteworthy exchange, Jones during the interview blamed gerrymandering for Alabama’s new abortion ban law, the Human Life Protection Act.

He also said the overall abortion debate will not hurt him in the upcoming election cycle, saying the pro-life push around the country is “a wake-up call” that will actually benefit him with the majority of Alabama voters.

Jones asserted that despite common perceptions, most Alabamians are more pro-choice than not. He again called the Human Life Protection Act, which is not in effect and is never intended to go into effect, “extreme,” adding that a majority of the state’s people “overwhelmingly” agree with his take.

“What this law represents is really a gerrymandered legislature that only answers to a small fraction of the voters in their particular districts,” Jones decried. “It doesn’t represent the people of this state.”

Alabama voters 60%-40% in November 2018 passed a constitutional amendment declaring the state as being pro-life and upholding the rights of the unborn.

Jones added that the new law gives him “a really interesting opportunity” to talk about how abortion has “become a political weapon.”

He also tied the subject into healthcare, proudly saying he would make his staunch defense of Obamacare a hallmark of his campaign.

“[H]ealthcare is still a driving issue in this state, and while the Trump administration is trying to dismantle the ACA (Affordable Care Act), we’re trying to keep that,” Jones emphasized.

Later in the interview, he reaffirmed that the modern Democratic Party is still very much so reflective of his values, ideals and policies, even as it becomes more radical. Jones flatly rejected the notion that he would ever consider leaving his party.

“I’ve been a Democrat for a longtime,” he explained. “I am who I am, and I’m where I am, and now I got elected as a Democrat and I’m going to get reelected as a Democrat, and I’ll serve the next term as a Democrat.”

Asked directly if the national Democratic Party was moving too far to the left, Jones responded, “No.”

The host then added the qualifier of if the Democrats were moving too far to the left on the issue of immigration, with Jones again answering, “No.”

“Not at all,” the senator added.

This came after the two Democratic presidential primary debates last week, in which almost all of the candidates embraced providing free healthcare for illegal aliens and extreme open border policies.

Jones said the American immigration system needs to be fixed, lamenting that the issue has become “weaponized” in this “tribally, politically divided” climate.

He blamed the current crisis at the border on the argument over whether the U.S. should build a wall on its border with Mexico. Jones himself does not believe in building the wall.

“You know, a wall is not going to stop these asylum seekers,” he said.

In the closing minutes of the interview, the host brought up the planned July 4 celebration in Washington, D.C., which is set to feature a patriotic parade that includes tanks and other red-white-and-blue pageantry.

Jones was asked if he agrees with the criticism that the historic Independence Day event has faced.

“There’s no question about what’s going on with the parade in Washington,” Jones stressed. “It is a political event. … This is purely a political event, and it is very unfortunate.”

“Independence Day, [the] July 4th holiday, should be as American as possible,” he continued. “It should not be a Republican, a Democrat or a military show. This should be an American show. And unfortunately, I think the president has decided to make it a Donald Trump show. And that’s very, very unfortunate.”

You can listen to the interview here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Alabama constitutions on display in Huntsville for Independence Day

As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day on Thursday and over a long weekend, those in north Alabama can experience a special exhibit at the Huntsville Museum of Art.

Entitled “We the People: Alabama’s Defining Documents,” the exhibition was specially curated and designed by staff from the Alabama Department of Archives and History.

The exhibit features all six of Alabama’s constitutions, along with the 1861 ordinance of secession which declared the state’s separation from the Union on the eve of the Civil War.

This marks the first time these historic records have been displayed together outside of Montgomery, where they are normally housed at the Department of Archives and History.

Additionally, this is the first public display of any of the documents since they recently underwent extensive conservation work by the Northeast Document Conservation Center in Andover, Massachusetts.

The choice of the Rocket City for this special exhibit is certainly not by accident.

In the summer of 1819, 44 delegates met in Huntsville to draft Alabama’s first constitution, the defining document that provided the framework for the state’s government and soon made Alabama the 22nd of the United States.

Now, 200 years later, the Constitution of 1819 is returning to the city.

The exhibit opened on June 30 and will run through August 11.

“These state constitutions are rarely displayed in public, and it’s even more unusual for them to come all the way from Montgomery where they usually are kept at the state archives building. So, we hope that the residents of north Alabama will take opportunity of the exhibit here at the Huntsville Museum of Art,” Steve Murray, Department of Archives director, told WHNT.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

A republic, if we can keep it: The cost of counting illegal aliens in the U.S. Census

Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, liberal or conservative, you have a right to have your voice heard in the halls of Congress. The 4.8 million Americans who live in Alabama have the same right to representation as 4.8 million Americans living in Southern California or the Texas Panhandle. But that right—the right to equal representation — is quietly under attack.

You see, following the 2020 census, Alabama is likely going to lose one of our seven seats in Congress. That is because Alabama has a relatively low number of illegal aliens residing here. Today, as you may be aware, it is estimated that there are at least twelve million individuals currently living in America illegally—a figure almost certainly far lower than the real number, given that it is based on self-reporting—yet it is believed that half of those individuals live in just three states. When the census forms are mailed out to homes across the country, many of those 12 million people will be counted for the purposes of determining the number of congressional districts and electoral votes that each state will be given. This means that states like California and Texas, with large illegal populations, will be given additional seats in Congress and additional votes in the Electoral College.

Whatever your political leanings, ponder for a moment what this means. There is absolutely no credible argument to be made that the Constitution allows illegal aliens to vote in U.S. elections. At an even more basic level, now as a resident of Montgomery County, I can no longer vote in a local election in Marshall County, despite my frequent visits there with friends and family. Why is that so? Because our country was founded as a representative democracy. “We the people,” who control our government, control it by way of elections. When you vote in an election, you must prove that you are who you say you are, and that you live where you say you live—that is appropriate because you are choosing who will represent you and your neighbors in Washington or in Montgomery.

If we accept that individuals who are in our country illegally do not enjoy the right to vote in our elections—and there is no sound legal argument that they do—then it must follow that these individuals cannot possibly be entitled to the same level of representation in government as American citizens. Otherwise, citizens of states that have more illegal aliens residing there at the time of the census are given disproportionate representation in Congress and in the Electoral College—an irrational proposition. In a state in which a large share of the population cannot vote, those who can vote count more than those who live in states where a larger share of the population is made up of American citizens. Counting large illegal-alien populations in the census unfairly takes voting power—the weight of one vote—away from American citizens based on the presence of citizens of other nations. This cannot be reconciled with the principle of equal representation enshrined in the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution.

Last year, my office filed suit against several federal agencies—including the U.S. Census Bureau—in an effort to guard against our looming loss of representation due to our low illegal-alien population. Recently, we succeeded against an attempt by the federal government to have the suit dismissed. Still, we have many more battles ahead. And we will fight them all, up to the hilt, because our cause is just.

We will defend the right of the people of Alabama to equal representation.

Steve Marshall is Alabama’s Republican attorney general

5 hours ago

Watch: Elated Alabama dad reacts to belated Father’s Day gift

The inspirational story of one son’s belated Father’s Day gift to his Alabama dad is gaining national adoration.

CBS “This Morning” on Tuesday reported on Diantae Thomas, 25, moving his dad, Lester, to tears.

video explained that Lester’s truck had broken down, so his son saved up money for months to buy him a used Ford F-150 as a replacement, even fixing the purchase up himself to make improvements.

In an emotional moment, the video shows Diantae surprising his dad with the gift.

Seeing the vehicle at first, Lester asked, “That’s your truck, boy?”

“It’s yours,” the son responded with a smile.

Reacting with an initial mixture of disbelief and excitement, the overjoyed father after a few seconds jumps into his son’s arms.

Watch:

Lester called Diantae “a great son.”

Exemplifying the power of giving, Diantae said that moment his dad jumped into his arms was priceless.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Police say boy died in hot car in Dothan as drugged parents slept

Alabama police said the parents of a two-year-old boy were under the influence of marijuana when the toddler left the house, got trapped inside a hot vehicle and died.

News outlets report Melinda and Robert King were arrested Tuesday on charges of manslaughter and first-degree marijuana possession.

Dothan Police Capt Will Benny says Castiel King slipped out of the home Friday while both parents were asleep under the influence of marijuana.

The toddler managed to get himself into the car but could not get out.

The temperature in Dothan Friday was about 94 degrees, making it about 116 degrees in the vehicle.

Benny said there were other children in the house as well.

It is unclear whether the Kings have lawyers.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

