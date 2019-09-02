Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Labor Day is a tribute to American labor

When many of us were growing up, Labor Day was the traditional end of summer, and we started back to school the next day. Since then, many things have changed, including a much earlier start-to-school date.

What has not changed – although it may be forgotten – is that we observe Labor Day in honor of those who labor.

Labor Day is a tribute to American labor, to those who make and build things. It is a tribute to the American factory worker, skilled craftsman, carpenter and farmer. It is a tribute to those who create wealth through their labor and to those who made the United States an economic, industrial and military powerhouse through their labor and skill.

Wealth and value are created by manufacturing products, harvesting agriculture and extracting minerals. Without this original wealth creation, there would be no service industry or multi-faceted economy.

Personally, I take great pride in working for a manufacturing company. Especially one that makes products contributing to public health through clean water, to public safety through fire protection, to economic strength through energy production, and to agriculture and mining through machinery. I am proud to be part of the American iron and steel industry and to be a part of manufacturing products that built and continue to build America and the world. Our roads, bridges, buildings, automobile and aerospace industries, agriculture, military and so much more depend on manufacturing and the labor behind it.

Indeed, the American iron and steelworkers who melt, cast and process iron and steel are the backbone of local, domestic and global economies. These workers make possible everything we enjoy.

There are nearly 10,000 iron and steelworkers in Alabama stretching manufacturing facilities across our entire state, and another 63,000 Alabama workers are indirectly supported by the industry. Alabama iron and steel employment is highly skilled, utilizing the latest manufacturing technology and innovation, and average annual earnings are more $95,700.

Labor Day dates to 1887 and became a Federal holiday in 1894. It grew from the American labor movement, which is alive and well today. It is driven by those who do the work, and it has led to improvements in productivity, safety and innovation that contributes to the advancement of mankind.

While happily joining in the traditional celebrations of Labor Day, I salute the virtue of American labor and Alabama workers. Within Alabama’s iron and steel industry, every day is Labor Day.

Maury D. Gaston is Manager of Marketing Services at AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company in Birmingham, Alabama, and current Chairman of the Alabama Iron & Steel Council (AISC). The AISC operates as an independent industry council of Manufacture Alabama, the state’s only trade association dedicated exclusively to manufacturers and their supplier/vendor partners. AISC member companies include AM/NS Calvert, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, CMC Steel, McWane, Inc., Nucor Steel, Outokumpu Stainless USA, SSAB Americas, U.S. Pipe & Foundry, United States Steel, Alabama Power Company, Colburn Construction, Inc., ERP Compliant Coke, OMI-Bisco Refractories, O’Neal Manufacturing Services, Reno Refractories, Southeast Gas and Southern Alloy Corporation.

State Sen. Albritton on ALDOT’s proposed Mobile Bay Bridge $2.1 billion price tag: ‘We can do better than this, I believe’

State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) was going to be one of the leading players in the proposed $2.1 billion I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge project if it had proceeded without Gov. Kay Ivey’s cancelation of it last week after the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization voted to remove it from their Transportation Improvement Plan.

Albritton, the chairman of the Alabama Senate’s General Fund Committee, has a seat on Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority and was the only member of that body to represent an area directly impacted by any proposed tolling deemed necessary for the bridge’s construction.

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, Albritton said he wanted to see the 14 other plans rejected by ALDOT before they settled on the plan Ivey canceled last week. He also compared the proposed $2.1 billion price tag of the structure to two existing structures built nearby in the 1990s, Interstate 165, a spur off of Interstate 65 that connects that interstate to downtown Mobile by way of Prichard, and the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, which is currently signed U.S. Highway 90, and goes over the Mobile River roughly five miles north of downtown Mobile.

Based on the prices of those two structures in today’s dollars, Albritton told “Capitol Journal” host Don Dailey the state “could do better” than what it had offered.

“I can tell you this, and I don’t know how familiar you are and how the public is, but there is one bridge – the newest bridge over the Mobile River is the Africantown Bridge, also known as the Cochrane Bridge – a four-lane structure that goes over the Mobile River,” Albritton said. “And it cost in the early 90s, I think it was ’94, it cost about $76 million to build. Now, put that in today’s dollars – that’s somewhere around $122 million, that we can just put a structure around. Now the administration says that is not built to the standards of interstate. Well, if we leave the Bayway alone, we don’t have to build another bridge to build those criteria. That’s one way.”

“We can do a raised roadway,” he continued. “Now, in Mobile, we have an I-165. It runs about five miles, from I-65 to downtown. That was again built in the ‘90s. But it costs in today’s dollars $376 million to be built. That’s five miles. It’s seven miles across the bay. So, if we look at those two costs, we’re looking at maybe $500 million to get across the bay – across the river and extend it out into the bay. And so, how much more – it’s going to take another one-and-a-half billion dollars to go that remaining [two miles]?”

“We can do better than this, I believe,” Albritton added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Celebrating labor

Labor Day was established as a national holiday 125 years ago, championed by labor unions. Despite unions’ recent decline, we should still celebrate work. The market for labor is an important element of the liberal society, and peoples’ willingness to work for a living makes our economy function.

The decline of unions in America has been remarkable. Over 30% of workers were unionized in the 1950s, versus 10% in 2018. The private sector unionization rate is only 6.4% – about one out of 16 workers. A number of factors explain this change, like the decline in manufacturing employment; America still manufactures as much as ever, just with fewer workers due to automation. The shift of jobs to Southern right-to-work states has also contributed.

Less remarked is a more conciliatory approach to labor relations by management. The U.S. labor movement was always more about job conditions than politics. Americans formed unions over specific grievances; when management stopped offending workers, the demand for unionization declined.

The existence of a market for labor is significant, regardless of whether unions represent workers. Liberalism, in both its classical and modern forms, views individuals as possessing moral value, not means to other peoples’ ends. Liberalism transformed politics, from people serving the emperor, king, or dictator, to government for the people.

Throughout most of human history, some people have forced others to work for them as slaves, serfs, or conscripts. Forced labor implies unequal moral worth; Egypt’s pharaohs could make thousands of people build pyramids. Slavery persisted in the United States (and other nations) until the 19th Century. Twentieth Century authoritarian governments forced citizens to do their bidding.

The labor market assumes that everyone is free. The rich and powerful cannot force others to work for them; instead they must offer enough compensation to secure willing assistance. An unpleasant or dangerous task will require greater compensation. And people can leave one job for a better one.

Markets ensure that commercial interactions are based on mutual agreement. We need food, clothing and shelter to survive, and want more than the necessities of life. In the market, the suppliers of goods and services cannot be forced to produce for us. We must trade for the things we want, and for most of us, what we have to trade is money earned from a job.

The functioning of a market economy requires that people accept working for a living. We face a lifetime of working to afford the things we need. Accepting the need to work is a moral choice, to live through production and exchange as opposed to begging, borrowing, or stealing. One beneficial trend over the past fifty years has been the emergence of jobs resembling play more than work, like freelance writers, college football recruiting gurus, and YouTubers. But for millions of Americans, work is hard, exhausting, stressful, boring, and dangerous.

Widespread acceptance of the work imperative may be eroding. One sign of erosion is the decline in labor force participation for men aged 25 to 54. Anecdotes of college graduates living with their parents and not working are also troubling. And interest in a Universal Basic Income for all Americans reflects, I think, a hope that work may soon be optional.

Working for a living entails many costs: being away from family during the day, commuting to and from work, and being tired after work. It means relegating many enjoyable activities to weekends and vacations. Of course, work can also be a source of challenge and accomplishment as well as where we meet new friends. But it is called work for a reason.

Erosion of the work imperative makes our economy less productive and may undermine the freedom underlying the labor market. Our nation has relied on an all-volunteer military, the appropriate way to defend a free nation, since 1973. The willingness of enough volunteers is crucial here; failing to meet recruiting targets would likely produce pressure to reinstate a draft. The same dynamic could be in play in the larger economy. This is another reason to celebrate work this Labor Day.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Montgomery plans for the future at Smart Cities Readiness Workshop

Tech-based entrepreneurs and thought leaders joined community leaders integral to Montgomery’s smart cities efforts earlier this month to discuss and strategically plan the next round of initiatives at the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge Workshop.

The workshop is part of the Smart Cities grant awarded to the city of Montgomery this year from the Smart Cities Council. The grant includes a yearlong readiness program to develop a tailored smart cities roadmap, with coaching and mentoring from the Smart Cities Council. In basic terms, a Smart City is one that incorporates technology to better serve its residents.

“We consider the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge Workshop a success,” said Lou Ialacci, chief information officer for the city of Montgomery. “Our partners provided an excellent technical charter for our local participants, the Smart Cities Council and subject-matter experts the luxury of something to look at and provide input to either build upon, add new programs or change them to better meet the community’s needs.”

The activities kicked off with presentations from community leaders on the three focus areas identified for Montgomery’s challenge:

  • Digital City Services: Leveraging Technology to Enhance Quality of Life.
  • Economic Development: Advancing Smart Infrastructure to Impact Development.
  • Education and Workforce Development: Expansion of Extracurricular STEM Programs.

The second part of the day included breakout sessions to develop strategic plans for the three challenge areas, facilitated by representatives from the Smart Cities Council. Discussions included short-term and long-term plans.

Participants explored ways to enhance digital city and county services to improve overall quality of life, leverage data to spur economic development and expand extracurricular STEM offerings for Montgomery students.

Throughout the workshop, ideas and new solutions were fleshed out for future implementation in the Smart Cities Council Project Activator Tool, an online platform that lowers risks associated with new technology investments by offering guidelines, reviews and best practices on similar projects.

The goal of the workshop was to identify steps for putting into action the vision of the Smart City Community Alliance, a public-private partnership focused on advancing smart city initiatives.

“The Smart Cities Readiness Workshop provided an opportunity for us to map out the next phases of our smart city work, with great input from the Smart Cities Council to help guide our path,” said Leslie Sanders, Alabama Power’s vice president of the Southern Division.

Sanders said smart cities efforts are important for growth and economic development in Montgomery.

“Our mission is to use technology to help enhance the community for its citizens, visitors and businesses, while also looking to future businesses that may call Montgomery home,” Sanders said.

The Alliance was formed in January to advance smart city initiatives by incorporating innovative, data-driven approaches into projects.

It is made up of the city of Montgomery, Montgomery County, Montgomery Public Schools, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, Alabama Power and Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base. Representatives from each organization attended the daylong conference.

As part of the January announcement, the Alliance unveiled the Smart City Living Lab, a nine-block corridor in downtown Montgomery that features fiber-optic infrastructure, expansion of the city’s Open Data Portal, free public Wi-Fi, conversion of street lights to LED, a public safety initiative and deployment of smart parking solutions.

“Alabama Power was one of the leaders in this endeavor, providing infrastructure and expertise to help make the next big step to make the Montgomery region smarter,” Ialacci said.

The Smart Cities Readiness Challenge marks another technological achievement for the community. Montgomery was among four winning communities selected from more than 100 applications.

The city of Montgomery earned two Smart 50 Awards from Smart Cities Connect in January and the Digital Cities Survey Award by the Center for Digital Government in November 2018.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

VIDEO: Ivey’s blackface past, toll bridge dies, ALGOP calls for Omar’s expulsion and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dexter Strong take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Should Governor Kay Ivey resign over wearing blackface?

— What is next for ALDOT and south Alabama after the death of the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project?

— Was it wise for the ALGOP to target U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN)?

Jackson and Strong are joined by FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan to talk about the impact to south Alabama of the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project’s death.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he argues that maybe this toll bridge proposal was never meant to succeed.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Business leader called to build partnerships across racial lines — ‘Race relationships became a part of our journey in life and in our faith’

Tommy Brigham, Jr. points to the discipleship of three men who helped him grow one particular aspect of his faith.

“Really helping to understand how to put your faith into action has really been by the shaping of others in my life,” he told Matt Wilson in a recent episode of Wilson’s Living Life on Purpose podcast.

Brigham credits his late business partner Molton Williams, Drayton Nabors and a man he calls his closest friend, Richard Simmons, with guiding him to understand that putting his faith into action is a calling and essential to spiritual growth.

And Brigham’s call began to lead him in a direction which carried him across societal lines and behind locked doors.

“Early on in my walk with Christ I got involved with Prison Fellowship,” he explained. “It puts you in a paradigm where I’m coming from one socio-economic circumstance into the prisons.”

Brigham is one of Alabama’s most accomplished real estate developers, a recipient of countless awards in the business community.

Yet, that experience with Prison Fellowship allowed him to look at his own city and state from an entirely new vantage point.

“It gives you a different perspective,” he recalled. “And then along the way we got involved with going to an intercity church. Our kids got exposed to worship with the African-American community. One of my partners today is an African-American woman. That all started back then.”

Brigham’s outreach became an enduring part of his life and that of his family.

“Race relationships became a part of our journey in life and in our faith,” he emphasized. “That led to being part of starting First Priority with a group and involved with kids. That was a foundational part of my own personal experience that caused me to recognize that there’s a lot out there to be involved with.”

Developing a friendship with one pastor in Birmingham set in motion events which would allow Brigham to undertake one of the more unique partnerships in his successful career in business.

He became friends with Tom Wilder, pastor of Bethel Baptist Church, a church Brigham called “the most bombed church in America” as a result of it being a target of Klan bombings during the civil rights movement.

“We became friends and built a personal relationship trying to make sure that we understood each other as who God made us out to be not how we looked through the political lens,” said Brigham. “How we looked through our core values and our common faith.”

After years of friendship with Wilder, Brigham felt called to a new venture real estate, even while admitting to himself it was getting a little late in his career.

So Brigham approached Wilder’s wife, Mechelle, with whom he had worked previously.

“That whole thing was what would it look like if we formed a real estate company with a white boy from Mountain Brook and a black girl from Montgomery,” remarked Brigham.

Mechelle Wilder was the youngest of 11 kids and a scholarship graduate from Samford University.

Brigham recollected his pitch to Mechelle Wilder.

“’This is the time in life where we have got to take a risk,'” he remembered saying. “‘Our community needs to hear this, see this. They need to see a white guy and a black woman, gender, race, the whole deal, and how do we do this and do it in a meaningful way because we share the same core values, we’re good friends, you’re an unbelievable professionally-talented person, and I just think it’s the right time for our city and who knows what God would do with that. And we don’t always share the same views politically, and that’s okay, because we love each other through our differences.’”

Together they formed ARC Realty.

For the company partners, their mission is in the name. ‘ARC’ stands for ‘A Relationship Company’ and is built on the message of Philippians 2:3-4:

Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others. (ESV)

The meaning of those verses is clear to Brigham.

“That means that when our agents walk in the door, when our employees walk in the door, we’re serving them,” he said. “Our first and foremost focus is to serve them with whatever tools, technology, training, professional standards we can provide because we want the buyer and seller to feel the same way. We want our agents serving above self.”

He explained that this approach works regardless of your beliefs and people always agree.

For him, it comes back to Augustine’s instruction to “preach the gospel at all times, when necessary use words.”

“Just try and live it,” said Brigham. “If the Lord opens a door for you to engage in a conversation, it takes place. But you have got to the best of your ability try to figure out how to live it.”

Part of that is opening your heart to the circumstances and experiences of people much different than ourselves, according to Brigham.

“If you’ve never worn the shoes of the other person, it’s hard to really understand him,” he said. “So you’ve got to try and figure out how to wear those shoes, and it just takes hard work. It’s not easy. I have a lot of really good African-American friends, and I love my brothers and sisters in the African-American community. And we have some tough conversations. I need to hear the voice that they have because it’s different than the way I grew up.”

Listen to the rest of Matt Wilson’s conversation with Tommy Brigham:

For more stories of how people have lived their lives with a purpose, listen and subscribe to Living Life on Purpose with Matt Wilson on iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Spotify and Google Play. Matt’s guests include Andy Andrews, UAB head football coach Bill Clark and many others.

