Katherine Robertson is a 2019 Woman of Impact

Some people would prefer not to contend with the robust issues of public policy which are so important to the maintenance of our free society.

Criminal justice, constitutional law, ethics and national security are issues of critical importance and the gravity of which can seem overwhelming for most people.

Katherine Robertson is not most people.

She entered public service with the specific intent of taking part in the debate and crafting of policy on the tough issues.

Robertson serves as chief counsel to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. In her current role, she is the attorney general’s point person on policy at the state and federal levels.

Upon her appointment to the position, Marshall recognized Robertson’s experience and dedication to her state.

“Katherine possesses significant experience in public policy both in Washington and Montgomery, combined with a solid grounding in the law and an appreciation for the essential work that we do in protecting the public interest,” Marshall remarked.

With a political science degree from Auburn University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Alabama School of Law, she began her career at the U.S. Department of Justice in the Office of Intergovernmental and Public Liaison where she assisted in fostering relationships between the department and state and local law enforcement.

Eager to further her career in ways she knew would be impactful, Robertson went on to serve as legislative counsel for Senator Jeff Sessions on the Senate Judiciary Committee. There she worked on legislation and policy relating to crime, drugs and national security. This experience also instilled in her a passion for constitutional and criminal law.

Her experience in those areas helped prepare her for a brief return to Washington in 2017 to serve Sessions throughout the process of his confirmation to become attorney general of the United States.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work on some of the most pressing issues facing our nation and our state,” Robertson told Yellowhammer News. “In doing so, I’ve been in the trenches with Attorney General Sessions, Congressman Palmer and Attorney General Marshall—principled leaders who have displayed fortitude in the face of significant adversity. Each of them has invested in me and inspired me to stick with it.”

There is little doubt Robertson has left her mark on Alabama public policy in recent years.

Marshall considers her “an invaluable member” of his leadership team.

And her reputation in the law and public policy proceeds her.

“Prior to meeting her, I was aware of her insightful and compelling writing on the issues of poverty and education and was extremely pleased that she decided to join our office,” Marshall noted. “Katherine has a keen grasp of policy, is a gifted strategic thinker and helps shape the vision for what we want to accomplish at the Attorney General’s Office.”

There is one person, however, whom Robertson regards as having influenced her career the most.

“My father played a huge role in my entering the legal profession,” she said. “He’s an attorney, but he also pointed me in the direction of public service going back to my high school days when he sponsored my delegation each year at Alabama Youth Legislature. His encouragement and my involvement in that program laid the foundation for the work I do today.”

She has carried a sense of service every step of the way.

Robertson serves on the Board of Directors for Cornerstone Schools of Alabama, a private Christian school serving 600 students in inner-city Birmingham, and she was recently recognized as the school’s Volunteer of the Year. She was also appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to serve on the Fair Ballot Commission and the Alabama Women’s Commission.

The impact of her service has been significant and evident to those with whom she works most closely.

“I am grateful that she has decided to use her talents in public service, and the State of Alabama is better off because of her commitment to serving others,” said Marshall.

So it’s not surprising that Robertson’s advice for those entering a career in the law or in the policy arena involves one particular path.

“Consider serving your state,” Robertson concluded. “While I will always relish my stints in Washington, there’s something special about working more directly for the people of Alabama and seeing the tangible results of your work.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Katherine Robertson a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

BIRMINGHAM – The multi-use stadium at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) will be named “Protective Stadium,” thanks to the generous sponsorship of Alabama’s own Protective Life Corporation.

The stadium, which is close to undergoing utility work and other site preparations, will be the home of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB) football team and host other major sports and entertainment events.  The state-of-the-art $175 million stadium will seat up to 55,000 people.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon at Uptown Park, the future site of the stadium, city officials, Birmingham-area corporate titans and BJCC leaders celebrated the announcement and reiterated how much of an economic boon the stadium is expected to be when completed.

For example, the 2021 World Games are already scheduled for the stadium, and other international and national festivities are anticipated to follow. Combined with the renovations to Legacy Arena, Protective Stadium will turn the BJCC into a world-class entertainment destination.

“This is just the beginning for this part of Birmingham. You’re going to see, in my opinion, north Birmingham explode,” State Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia) said previously. “North Birmingham will come back to life.”

Don’t Stop Believin’

Before Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” played them off the stage at the announcement event, public and private sector stakeholders stressed that the project only became possible now because all relevant corporate, government and civic entities are finally rowing in the same direction. Talks have been on-and-off regarding the stadium since 1998.

“Like many great things that have happened in Birmingham, this project would not be possible without a number of dedicated partners working together,” Johnny Johns, Protective’s Executive Chairman, stated. “The City, County, BJCC, UAB and the business community have all come together to form a collaborative coalition, and that teamwork has been instrumental in pushing this project forward. The fulfillment of this dream confirms that truly amazing things can happen in this community when we focus our energies on coming together to create our future.”

Dignitaries from the state, county and municipal levels were in attendance, including Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL), Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

“Protective’s sponsorship shows their long-term commitment to the city of Birmingham and the region,” Stephens said. “This creates significant momentum in the building of the stadium and is a strong example of public and private partners collaborating to create meaningful impact.”

The naming-rights agreement for Protective Stadium will last 15 years.

“Protective is proud to partner with the BJCC to make this stadium a reality. This is more than a stadium – it’s an opportunity for our community to continue thriving,” Rich Bielen, Protective’s president and CEO, emphasized. “We are invested in Birmingham’s future and remain committed to creating positive local impact – a cornerstone of our company’s foundation for more than 110 years. We are honored to continue this mission by supporting this transformational project for our city.”

Corporation subsidiary and flagship Protective Life Insurance Co. was established in 1907 and now does business in all 50 states. The corporation itself is now a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings of Japan as of 2016. Protective just announced the largest acquisition in company history in January.

One of the Yellowhammer State’s largest corporations, Protective’s home office is located in Birmingham, and its nearly 3,000 employees are located in offices across America. Approximately 1,500 of those employees work in the Birmingham-metro area. As of September 30, the company had assets of approximately $91.8 billion.

“We are excited to welcome Protective Life Corporation as our naming rights partner for the new multi-use stadium,” Tad Snider, BJCC executive director, said. “Protective is an organization with deep ties to the Birmingham community, so their participation is going to add huge value to the project. We look forward to the partnership as we continue the development of Protective Stadium.”

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2021. Schoel Engineering Company, Inc. recently completed the site survey and Populous is finalizing stadium designs for the $174 million open-air stadium. Relocation of underground utilities and foundational work are scheduled to begin soon.

“This is an exciting day for Birmingham as we mark an important milestone in the stadium’s progress,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “With Protective joining as the naming rights sponsor, we are forging Birmingham’s future together. This allows us to be competitive with other cities in bringing in world-class sporting and entertainment events.”

‘The most famous guy in Birmingham’

Speaking to Yellowhammer News after the announcement event, UAB head football coach Bill Clark explained how important the stadium is to the football program, the university and the community.

“It’s hard to put into words, you know – it’s such a huge step for us,” Clark said.

Again emblematic of that famous Journey song, Clark does not believe that the tremendous success his team had last year was the pinnacle for the program or the people of Birmingham. He sees bigger and better things on the horizon and thanked the people and companies, like Protective Life, that are providing belief – and joy – to so many.

“The cool thing is I see people from Birmingham every day, and they’re so excited,” he added, just before a fan came up and shook the coach’s hand, calling him “the most famous guy in Birmingham.”

Clark continued, “They’re so appreciative. And I’m just happy for them. That we’re going to do this right – it’s all good for my team and our school, and it’s so good for our city. We say, ‘We go as Birmingham goes.'”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Vox’s Matt Yglesias bragged about how the media and their Democrats have effectively misled the American people on the impact of the Trump tax cut.

He wrote: Nobody likes to give themselves credit for this kind of messaging success, but progressive groups did a really good job of convincing people that Trump raised their taxes when the facts say a clear majority got a tax cut.

He’s right, the lying is super effective.

Again, as CNBC’s John Harwood points out, only 17 percent of Americans think their taxes were cut.

Knowing liberals feel that way, it should be no surprise that MSNBC is clearly pushing these stories and using an uninformed person’s story about her tax return to push this false narrative.

Watch:

Karen Speziale: “I got less money because I got more back in my paycheck. But that is not a tax break in my opinion. All you did is shift the money from getting it in your return to getting it in your paycheck.”

It is, in fact, a tax cut.

Like many, she just doesn’t understand how to figure out what her effective tax rate is.

If she did she would see eight-in-10 citizens actually paid less in taxes.

Hilariously, later in the video, MSNBC tries to help those looking for a bigger refund by advising them to let the government hold more over the course of the year.

They also play a clip of Speziale claiming President Donald Trump pays nothing in taxes and that is why he isn’t showing his tax returns.

Another baseless claim.

Yglesias had a moment of accidental honesty here. The media and their Democrats are prepared to continue telling this lie as long as it works.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth (R-AL) has confirmed to Yellowhammer News that he will not seek the Republican nomination for the United States Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

In a statement, Ainsworth said, “Over the past few months, I have been touched and honored by the citizens across Alabama who have encouraged me to run for the U.S. Senate. Their support and enthusiasm means more than they can ever know.”

However, he explained that the timing is not right this election cycle.

“After deep discussions with my wife, Kendall, and prayerful guidance from above, I have determined this is simply not the right time for me to serve our state and our nation in Washington, D.C.,” Ainsworth advised.

He continued, “With twin, 9-year-old boys and a 7-year-old daughter, I cannot be the absentee father that service in Washington demands. The memories we can make together at their ages are too important to sacrifice.”

Ainsworth anticipates serving his full term as lieutenant governor and emphasized that he will enthusiastically work to help replace Jones in 2020 with a strong Republican nominee.

“I also swore an oath to serve as Lieutenant Governor when my fellow Alabamians elected me to this office, and I plan to keep that commitment by fulfilling my term,” Ainsworth concluded. “Best of luck to my fellow Republicans who enter the race, and let’s make sure our current senator becomes known as ‘One and Done Doug.'”

This comes as Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) is set to campaign in Ainsworth’s home city of Guntersville on Wednesday, April 17.

Byrne will hold a town hall “regarding issues ranging from illegal immigration to health care to veterans’ issues,” according to a press release.

Byrne and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville are the only announced Republican candidates against Jones thus far.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The future of SB 230, the so-called comprehensive ethics legislation sponsored by Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range), could be in jeopardy given Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) had proclaimed the bill wouldn’t leave his committee this session on Wednesday.

On Thursday, despite Ward’s statement, Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has reportedly indicated the bill will be revisited next week.

In an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained why his office opposes the legislation, which he argued would not be “an effective deterrent.”

“We have currently expressed our opposition to the bill as it is framed,” Marshall said Wednesday on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “And It definitely takes a very different approach. If you talk to Senator Albritton, what he would tell you is he believes that you can deter public corruption by allowing there to be a very public disclosure of any gifts that are given from a lobbyist, or things of value given from a lobbyist to a legislator or another public official.”

“Our concern is that’s not really an effective deterrent,” he continued. “What’s an effective deterrent is the idea of really being able to put handcuffs on somebody who violates our ethics laws and then be able to prosecute them and move forward. While I respect Sen. Albritton’s efforts, it is simply, we believe it impacts our ability, even in current investigations we have now, to effectively root out corruption and try to keep confidence in our public systems.”

When asked if there were any improvements that could be made to the current ethics law, Marshall said there had been efforts in the recent past to work with the legislature. He told WVNN initially he proposed banning anything of value given from a lobbyist to a public official, but added that proposal was rejected.

“We worked all summer long with a group that was formed by the legislature to propose what we thought were very common sense, clear and strong ways to amend our current ethics laws,” Marshall replied. “And it really involved a couple of different areas, one of which is on the idea of conflict of interest – to be able to ensure that definition was appropriate so that we did not have public officials acting with a conflict of interest of their votes or the activities they took on behalf of somebody else. That was clearly one of the issues we saw in the [Mike] Hubbard appeal. It was the only count of which the Court of Criminal Appeals reversed the conviction. They highlighted the inconsistencies in the definition currently. We proposed what I think was not only a common sense way to be able to deal with, but also live by the spirit of what was trying to be able to be accomplished in the original legislation.”

“We proposed on the issue of things of value given from a lobbyist to a public official that we just simply ban it,” Marshall added. “Say it is not appropriate, we shouldn’t do it. And it takes away concern anyone may have about whether or not those types of gifts or things of value are even lawful. Yet, we also attempted within the framework when we got pushback that wouldn’t be acceptable to be able to narrow the scope of things of value and be able to make sure those were transparent.”

Marshall acknowledged the need to clarify the terms used in the current law.

“And finally, there’s been concerns raised about two separate issues – one of which who is a ‘principal’ and we narrow that definition in a way to make it clear that a principal is a person who directed and controlled the work of a lobbyist and then as it related to where we went forward on how to be able to apply that ‘principal’ definition in the setting of the legislature. It was very clear about who would be designated in that regard.”

“So, we think that we’ve given opportunities for additional clarity within the law,” Marshall continued. “And yet, those were not the approach that the sponsors of this current bill chose to take.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday making it a misdemeanor to drive in the leftmost lane on an interstate for more than 1.5 miles without passing another vehicle, with exceptions.

The vote was 61-24.

HB 212, sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pettus (R-Killen) and entitled the “Anti-Road Rage Act,” would be effective on the first day of the third month after it becomes law. Law enforcement officers would only be able to issue warning citations to violating drivers in the first 60 days following the law’s effective date.

Exceptions allowed by the bill are as follows:

  • When traffic conditions or congestion make it necessary to operate a vehicle in the leftmost lane.
  • When inclement weather, obstructions, or hazards make it necessary to operate a vehicle in the leftmost lane.
  • When compliance with a law, rule, ordinance, or traffic control device makes it necessary to operate a vehicle
    in the leftmost lane.
  • When exiting a roadway to the left.
  • When paying a toll or user fee at a toll collection facility.
  • If the vehicle is an authorized emergency vehicle operated in the course of duty.
  • If the vehicle is operated or used in the course of highway maintenance or construction.

An amendment added to the bill further specified that vehicles traveling through construction zones are exempt.

During debate on the bill, Pettus explained that current law already mandates that slower drivers move to the right but this bill would clarify that mandate and add specificity. He said ALDOT would put up signs on the interstate advising drivers that the left-hand lane is for passing only and include the new law’s 1.5-mile distance parameter. ALDOT is also poised to spend $25,000 on public service announcements about the law if it goes into effect.

Pettus is a retired state trooper and spoke from his experience with enforcing interstate traffic laws and seeing accidents caused by slow left-hand lane drivers.

“It’s a big problem in Alabama. It slows traffic down,” Pettus said, advising his bill would speed the flow of interstate travel and commerce.

A few members of the House raised concerns that enforcement of the 1.5-mile restriction would be hard, as a law enforcement officer would have to be traveling close behind a violating vehicle for at least that distance before initiating a traffic stop.

Rule 32 was invoked by the House during its debate, meaning only members physically in the chamber at the time of the final vote could have their vote counted.

The bill can now be taken up by the Senate.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

