Just admit it — The Poarch Creek Accountability Now is an ‘electronic bingo’ (slot machine) front group

A new interest group, Poarch Creek Accountability Now is up running ads on radio and online in Alabama.

The group has an odd strategy for addressing gambling concerns in the state of Alabama: Refuse to be transparent about who is funding them and be shocked when the Indians don’t support plans to disrupt their business.

Former State Senator Gerald Dial (R-Lineville) is the executive director for Poarch Creek Accountability Now. In an interview Wednesday on WVNN, Dial refused to acknowledge who was funding the group.

Dial argued Wednesday that the secrecy is for their protection and added that they shouldn’t be known, comparing the group’s financial backers to someone in prison who has ratted on other prisoners.

This is obviously the completely wrong position to take. This fight needs to take place, but it needs to be transparent and open, rather than with shady dark money being thrown around on each side.

Any regular follower of Alabama politics will clearly see this as a group with likely funding coming from the quasi-legal gambling interests that operate “electronic bingo” in the state.

We say “electronic bingo” but, of course, we mean “slot machines with extra steps.”

The dog tracks, the state and the Poarch Creek Indians (PCI) have long fought each other over the legality of electronic bingo and other forms of gambling that have been given the greenlight by locals, then ruled illegal by the Supreme Court, with inconsistent enforcement by various attorney generals.

The Indians, of course, don’t want any gambling of any kind to be expanded that they can’t control or benefit from (besides a clean lottery, which they have consistently said they support). They are running a business after all.

But that is exactly the solution being offered by Dial and his group.

Dial explained, “The Poarch Creek in Alabama are the only legalized casinos operating in America where they don’t have a compact with the state and pay any money to the state.”

Of course, this is somewhat true (they still have a large economic and philanthropic impact on the state taxes on gambling operations aside), but Dial continued to argue, “The Indians continually say they want to be a good citizen and contribute to their state so why would they not sign a compact with the governor?”

The answer is pretty obvious: money.

Why would the Poarch Creek Indians agree to a bill that would give them more competition, risk losing millions of dollars and increase their costs?

The competition would come in the form of outright legalizing the quasi-legal gaming operating in the state.

What do the PCI get out of this deal? The opportunity to pay more money to the state of Alabama without an expansion of their gaming operation?

Who willfully does this?

No one.

This argument from the dog tracks – excuse me, from “Poarch Creek Accountability Now” – that the state should expand gambling and that the Indians will somehow just get on board is absolutely bonkers.

Their ideal situation according to Dial is this:

  • Create a gaming commission
  • Legalize current gaming
  • Creates a lottery
  • Creates a scholarship commission
  • Allow the governor to sign a compact with the Poarch Creek Indians
  • Have the PCI pay taxes to the state of Alabama without expanding their interests

And that is never going to happen.

Any compact would have to include expanded gaming for the PCI to make any sense.

Gerald Dial needs to stop pretending he’s working for Alabama, admit he’s working for the dog tracks and that is a fine thing for him to do and find a solution that might actually bring everyone to the table.

Until then, this issue of gambling will continue to go nowhere, with lots of money being thrown down the drain in the process.

If you like the status quo on gambling in this state, these moves are good for you.

Listen:Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Christians should protect freedom of expression for all people

It’s an idea that we Evangelicals like because we usually hear it discussed in the vein of protecting our particular right to express and live out a Christian worldview. But do we really know what our constitutional right to religious liberty is rooted in, and what protecting it for the long haul will require of us?

This tension was clear in the substance of a recent debate between fellow conservatives David French and Sohrab Ahmari. Both men are Christians but have markedly different views on how people of faith should counter pressures from the secular left to protect religious freedom and foster human flourishing.

The issue they used to hash out the different approaches was Drag Queen Story Hour.

Some public libraries nationally have been hosting events for children in which drag queens read stories to children. Obviously, the idea of cross-dressing and fluid gender identity conflicts with a biblical view of human sexuality and is objectionable to orthodox Christians. As a result, some conservatives have launched efforts to ban these events from their local libraries. They argue that as taxpayers, they don’t want a facility they subsidize to be used in this way. Ahmari believes that this is the right approach and that Christians are obligated to suppress the promotion of ideas that we deem spiritually or culturally damaging, especially where children are concerned.

French, on the other hand, sees it differently. As one of the foremost legal advocates for Christians in the public square, French has been very effective in arguing on behalf of faith-based organizations to ensure equal access to public facilities. The argument that he and others have used—with great success—to protect Christian access to public spaces (think these same libraries or public college campuses) has been that the government must maintain viewpoint neutrality in such matters, in deference to the First Amendment.

French’s solution for Drag Queen Story Hour? Don’t attend it. Better yet, use your equal access to the same space to offer an alternate event that you think is more in line with Christian values.

Win the culture over with the power of the gospel, which we do and should have the freedom to share.

Expressing disapproval of such events or ideas is one thing. Applying cultural pressure to entities (like the American Library Association, which actively promotes Drag Queen Story Hour) by voicing dissent is our right.

But we cross a constitutional line when we use the power of the government to restrain free speech we don’t agree with. And the other side of that line is dangerous ground for the church.

The government should never be in the business of picking religious winners and losers, and the founders knew that.

In the Constitution, they provided us with what French calls “18th-century solutions to this 21st-century division.” If we get nervous and jettison that, we will not survive as a united nation. Evangelical leader Russell Moore, President of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention puts it this way: “Once you give Caesar the power of the sword to coerce the conscience in terms of religious matters, that sword is going to be turned on you.”

Both French and Moore understand that we are a missionary people in a land that is not our home. It is impossible to build and sustain a political power structure that ensures that Christians (or any other religious group) maintain power forever. If we fail to advocate for religious liberty for all—even for those whose belief systems we disagree with—freedom of religion or expression may one day be a luxury limited to those in political power at a given time.

Live by the sword, die by the sword.

So what does that mean on Main Street?

It means that the future of Christianity in America depends on the preservation of the constitutional rights of all Americans, and the evangelistic efforts of the church. The Constitution doesn’t promise us government endorsement of the Christian faith, even if you hold to the view that most of the founders were themselves Christians.

Instead, the promise of the Constitution is a level playing field upon which to compete for the hearts and minds of the individuals that make up our nation and our cultural fabric.

What that also means, of course, is that we will have to do life alongside some people whose values and worldview make us very uncomfortable. There will be things that we choose to shield our children’s eyes from, and environments that we avoid. But this uncomfortable religious pluralism is the only way America can work.

Advocating for a person’s constitutional right to worship or speak as they choose is not an endorsement of what they say or do. Historians can’t agree on who to attribute this maxim to (Was it Voltaire or Evelyn Beatrice Hall? Or kind of both?) but it represents the heart and wisdom of free speech rights: I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.

Our efforts to preserve religious liberty for the Christian faith must be grounded in the defense of government neutrality toward free speech and free expression.

It is hard work, to be sure.

But wouldn’t we rather the culture look Christian because it is truly Christian, rather than looking Christian because it’s illegal to look otherwise?

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, alabamapolicy.org.

Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ shows off advantages at international space conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Huntsville team including business leaders, economic development specialists and elected officials is representing Alabama’s “Rocket City” at this week’s International Astronautical Congress (IAC), a major conference focusing on space.

Huntsville is the only community to participate among 170-plus corporate, state and national exhibitors at the 70th annual IAC, which has attracted agency heads and senior executives of the world’s space agencies.

“It makes sense that we’re the only community exhibiting at IAC because we have so much to offer across the civil, commercial and defense space industries,” said Lucia Cape, senior vice president of economic development for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

“With Marshall Space Flight Center, the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and 400 aerospace and defense companies in the Huntsville metro, we are connected to nearly every U.S. space initiative in some way.”

AEROSPACE ADVANTAGES

At the IAC, the Chamber is coordinating the Rocket City’s presence, which consists of Draper, RadioBro, RUAG Space USA, the North Alabama International Trade Association (NAITA), the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Huntsville’s booth is strategically located across from NASA and adjacent to Aerojet Rocketdyne, BoeingDynetics and ULA, all prominent commercial players in our country’s aerospace ecosystem, and all with a presence in Huntsville.

This week, visitors to the Huntsville booth have included:

  • Jody Singer, Paul McConnaughey and Bobby Watkins, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
  • Tory Bruno, United Launch Alliance
  • Deborah Barnhart, U.S. Space & Rocket Center
  • Steve Cook and Kim Doering, Dynetics
  • Randy Lycans, Jacobs Space Exploration Group
  • John Schumacher, Aerojet Rocketdyne
  • Neeraj Gupta, Sierra Nevada Corp.
  • Sam Gunderson and Jacki Cortese, Blue Origin

The City of Huntsville also has a presence at IAC to share the advantages the city offers to companies interested in locating here.

“Space is one of the main drivers of our economy. We’ve proven ourselves as a community time and time again whether it’s developing the rocket that put humans on the moon 50 years ago to the development of the rocket that will take us back and eventually to Mars,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.  “We’ve also carved out an important leadership role in space for national security with the Army Space and Missile Defense Command headquarters here as well as the bulk of the Missile Defense Agency.

“Huntsville attending the IAC is a great place for us to continue building on our community’s expertise and recruiting more jobs and workers.”

This year, the IAC celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing, and the Chamber’s booth highlights the Apollo milestone, a fitting tribute to the Huntsville-based rocket programs that put man on the Moon and will return American astronauts there in 2024

Last year’s IAC in Bremen, Germany, saw a record 6,500 participants from 83 countries convene to collaborate on space research, development and utilization.

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

NASA attaches first of four engines to historic Huntsville-managed SLS rocket core

Boeing engineers and technicians at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have now structurally attached the first of four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines to the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will help power the first Artemis mission to the Moon.

Per an announcement by NASA this week, integration of the RS-25 engines to the recently completed core stage structure is a collaborative, multistep process that includes two private sector partners — Boeing, the core stage lead contractor, and Aerojet Rocketdyne, the RS-25 engines lead contractor.

The SLS program is managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center for NASA, while Boeing’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division manages the company’s SLS work. SLS is the most powerful rocket in world history and the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

Originally designed for the Space Shuttle program, the RS-25 engines have been modified to deliver more power for the SLS.

To complete the installation, the technicians will next integrate the propulsion and electrical systems.

During launch and flight, the four engines will fire nonstop for 8.5 minutes, emitting hot gases from each nozzle 13 times faster than the speed of sound.

The engines, located at the bottom of the core stage in a square pattern, are fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

The completed core stage with all four engines attached will be the largest rocket stage NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program.

The goal of NASA’s Artemis program is to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024. After that, the program aims to take Americans to Mars. SLS is part of NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration, along with Orion and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon.

North Alabama also will play a leading role in some of these other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Protecting Alabama rivers and protecting your pocketbook

More than once in my life I’ve been reminded there is no such thing as a free lunch. I first learned that lesson from my parents and you probably did, too. Everything has a cost to someone. Whether you’re handing money to a cashier directly or paying a higher utility rate because of government regulations, you will pay. That’s never been truer than in the current push to force the removal of coal ash from one location to another in Alabama.

Coal ash is an energy byproduct produced by burning coal to generate electricity. In Alabama, the use of coal-fired electricity generation is decreasing, but for many years it was the primary source of fuel for our power plants. Over the years, coal ash has either been reused or disposed of according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and individual state permits, which comply with EPA regulations. In Alabama, coal ash is reused to produce the concrete used to build our roads, bridges, sidewalks and in building materials such as wallboard and concrete blocks. One type of coal ash benefits agriculture as a soil additive used in growing turf grass, peanuts, cotton and vegetables.

Unusable coal ash is stored in specific landfills and waste storage ponds that are permitted under state rules and subject to monitoring and inspection by both electricity producers and the state. All coal ash storage ponds in Alabama have monitoring wells that allow regular sampling of water quality in nearby rivers and streams.

Since 2008, the EPA has been assessing coal ash deposits. In Alabama, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), following the lead of the EPA, recently enacted rules leading the producers of coal ash to discontinue disposal in storage ponds and to remediate and cap the existing ponds to prevent any potential groundwater contamination. PowerSouth has submitted to ADEM its plan for closing its Lowman Plant coal ash storage pond in accordance with the rules that have been established.

Capping storage ponds, following extensive remediation of the water contained in them, is both environmentally and economically sound. Remember the same people who are responsible for treating and closing coal ash ponds are your neighbors. They drink the same water and enjoy boating, fishing and wildlife just like you. Your interest in a clean environment is also their interest.

Now, some environmental extremists are lobbying lawmakers and ADEM to require a more costly plan that would force the excavation of our coal ash ponds and removal of the material to a lined landfill. There are a couple of serious issues with going that route.

For one, this option is more dangerous. The number of trucks and time it will take to transport coal ash to a lined landfill is astronomical. I question if the few people advocating for removal have asked residents in local communities how they feel about the dangers associated with thousands of 18-wheelers passing through their community for years. Also, undoubtedly that kind of heavy traffic will have a significant negative impact on the road infrastructure in these areas as well.

This movement of coal ash from Point A to Point B is substantially more expensive – with numbers ending in the billions. That’s the difference between a country club lunch and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Both accomplish the goal of nourishment but at significantly different costs – and for this lunch, our members’ customers would have to pay the tab.

Seth Hammett is a native of Covington County, Ala., and serves as Chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama. He is also Vice President of Business Development for PowerSouth Energy and was a member of the Alabama House of Representatives for 32 years, including 12 years as Speaker of the House. Upon his retirement from the Alabama Legislature in 2010, Hammett was named Speaker Emeritus. A graduate of Auburn University, Hammett earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in business administration. He holds honorary doctorates from Troy University and the University of West Alabama.

Nick Saban, Gus Malzahn, Bill Clark named to Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Award watch list

The Yellowhammer State boasts three of the 22 total contenders for the 2019 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, which is presented by the American Heart Association annually to college football’s top head coach.

The University of Alabama’s Nick Saban, Auburn University’s Gus Malzahn and the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB) Bill Clark on Wednesday were all named to the award watch list.

Saban won the award while at LSU in 2003, however he has never been similarly honored while coaching the Crimson Tide, despite his historic success. Saban has won the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award twice — last year and in 2008.

Malzahn won the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award in 2013.

Before that, then-Auburn coaches Gene Chizik and Tommy Tuberville were recognized with the award in 2011 and 2004, respectively.

This is the second consecutive year Clark has been named to the watch list. He flew to last year’s award ceremony in Houston, however the 2018 award was ultimately presented to Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Bama is currently 7-0 this season, while Auburn and UAB are both 6-1. UAB has the nation’s No.3 total defense.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

