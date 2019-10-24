Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

Alabama’s ‘Rocket City’ shows off advantages at international space conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Huntsville team including business leaders, economic development specialists and elected officials is representing Alabama’s “Rocket City” at this week’s International Astronautical Congress (IAC), a major conference focusing on space.

Huntsville is the only community to participate among 170-plus corporate, state and national exhibitors at the 70th annual IAC, which has attracted agency heads and senior executives of the world’s space agencies.

“It makes sense that we’re the only community exhibiting at IAC because we have so much to offer across the civil, commercial and defense space industries,” said Lucia Cape, senior vice president of economic development for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

“With Marshall Space Flight Center, the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and 400 aerospace and defense companies in the Huntsville metro, we are connected to nearly every U.S. space initiative in some way.”

AEROSPACE ADVANTAGES

At the IAC, the Chamber is coordinating the Rocket City’s presence, which consists of Draper, RadioBro, RUAG Space USA, the North Alabama International Trade Association (NAITA), the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Huntsville’s booth is strategically located across from NASA and adjacent to Aerojet Rocketdyne, BoeingDynetics and ULA, all prominent commercial players in our country’s aerospace ecosystem, and all with a presence in Huntsville.

This week, visitors to the Huntsville booth have included:

  • Jody Singer, Paul McConnaughey and Bobby Watkins, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
  • Tory Bruno, United Launch Alliance
  • Deborah Barnhart, U.S. Space & Rocket Center
  • Steve Cook and Kim Doering, Dynetics
  • Randy Lycans, Jacobs Space Exploration Group
  • John Schumacher, Aerojet Rocketdyne
  • Neeraj Gupta, Sierra Nevada Corp.
  • Sam Gunderson and Jacki Cortese, Blue Origin

The City of Huntsville also has a presence at IAC to share the advantages the city offers to companies interested in locating here.

“Space is one of the main drivers of our economy. We’ve proven ourselves as a community time and time again whether it’s developing the rocket that put humans on the moon 50 years ago to the development of the rocket that will take us back and eventually to Mars,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.  “We’ve also carved out an important leadership role in space for national security with the Army Space and Missile Defense Command headquarters here as well as the bulk of the Missile Defense Agency.

“Huntsville attending the IAC is a great place for us to continue building on our community’s expertise and recruiting more jobs and workers.”

This year, the IAC celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing, and the Chamber’s booth highlights the Apollo milestone, a fitting tribute to the Huntsville-based rocket programs that put man on the Moon and will return American astronauts there in 2024

Last year’s IAC in Bremen, Germany, saw a record 6,500 participants from 83 countries convene to collaborate on space research, development and utilization.

4 hours ago

NASA attaches first of four engines to historic Huntsville-managed SLS rocket core

Boeing engineers and technicians at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have now structurally attached the first of four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines to the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will help power the first Artemis mission to the Moon.

Per an announcement by NASA this week, integration of the RS-25 engines to the recently completed core stage structure is a collaborative, multistep process that includes two private sector partners — Boeing, the core stage lead contractor, and Aerojet Rocketdyne, the RS-25 engines lead contractor.

The SLS program is managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center for NASA, while Boeing’s Huntsville-based Space and Launch division manages the company’s SLS work. SLS is the most powerful rocket in world history and the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

231
Keep reading 231 WORDS

Originally designed for the Space Shuttle program, the RS-25 engines have been modified to deliver more power for the SLS.

To complete the installation, the technicians will next integrate the propulsion and electrical systems.

During launch and flight, the four engines will fire nonstop for 8.5 minutes, emitting hot gases from each nozzle 13 times faster than the speed of sound.

The engines, located at the bottom of the core stage in a square pattern, are fueled by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

The completed core stage with all four engines attached will be the largest rocket stage NASA has built since the Saturn V stages for the Apollo Program.

The goal of NASA’s Artemis program is to land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024. After that, the program aims to take Americans to Mars. SLS is part of NASA’s backbone for deep space exploration, along with Orion and the Gateway in orbit around the Moon.

North Alabama also will play a leading role in some of these other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Protecting Alabama rivers and protecting your pocketbook

More than once in my life I’ve been reminded there is no such thing as a free lunch. I first learned that lesson from my parents and you probably did, too. Everything has a cost to someone. Whether you’re handing money to a cashier directly or paying a higher utility rate because of government regulations, you will pay. That’s never been truer than in the current push to force the removal of coal ash from one location to another in Alabama.

Coal ash is an energy byproduct produced by burning coal to generate electricity. In Alabama, the use of coal-fired electricity generation is decreasing, but for many years it was the primary source of fuel for our power plants. Over the years, coal ash has either been reused or disposed of according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and individual state permits, which comply with EPA regulations. In Alabama, coal ash is reused to produce the concrete used to build our roads, bridges, sidewalks and in building materials such as wallboard and concrete blocks. One type of coal ash benefits agriculture as a soil additive used in growing turf grass, peanuts, cotton and vegetables.

463
Keep reading 463 WORDS

Unusable coal ash is stored in specific landfills and waste storage ponds that are permitted under state rules and subject to monitoring and inspection by both electricity producers and the state. All coal ash storage ponds in Alabama have monitoring wells that allow regular sampling of water quality in nearby rivers and streams.

Since 2008, the EPA has been assessing coal ash deposits. In Alabama, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), following the lead of the EPA, recently enacted rules leading the producers of coal ash to discontinue disposal in storage ponds and to remediate and cap the existing ponds to prevent any potential groundwater contamination. PowerSouth has submitted to ADEM its plan for closing its Lowman Plant coal ash storage pond in accordance with the rules that have been established.

Capping storage ponds, following extensive remediation of the water contained in them, is both environmentally and economically sound. Remember the same people who are responsible for treating and closing coal ash ponds are your neighbors. They drink the same water and enjoy boating, fishing and wildlife just like you. Your interest in a clean environment is also their interest.

Now, some environmental extremists are lobbying lawmakers and ADEM to require a more costly plan that would force the excavation of our coal ash ponds and removal of the material to a lined landfill. There are a couple of serious issues with going that route.

For one, this option is more dangerous. The number of trucks and time it will take to transport coal ash to a lined landfill is astronomical. I question if the few people advocating for removal have asked residents in local communities how they feel about the dangers associated with thousands of 18-wheelers passing through their community for years. Also, undoubtedly that kind of heavy traffic will have a significant negative impact on the road infrastructure in these areas as well.

This movement of coal ash from Point A to Point B is substantially more expensive – with numbers ending in the billions. That’s the difference between a country club lunch and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Both accomplish the goal of nourishment but at significantly different costs – and for this lunch, our members’ customers would have to pay the tab.

Seth Hammett is a native of Covington County, Ala., and serves as Chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama. He is also Vice President of Business Development for PowerSouth Energy and was a member of the Alabama House of Representatives for 32 years, including 12 years as Speaker of the House. Upon his retirement from the Alabama Legislature in 2010, Hammett was named Speaker Emeritus. A graduate of Auburn University, Hammett earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in business administration. He holds honorary doctorates from Troy University and the University of West Alabama.

6 hours ago

Nick Saban, Gus Malzahn, Bill Clark named to Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Award watch list

The Yellowhammer State boasts three of the 22 total contenders for the 2019 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award, which is presented by the American Heart Association annually to college football’s top head coach.

The University of Alabama’s Nick Saban, Auburn University’s Gus Malzahn and the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB) Bill Clark on Wednesday were all named to the award watch list.

Saban won the award while at LSU in 2003, however he has never been similarly honored while coaching the Crimson Tide, despite his historic success. Saban has won the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award twice — last year and in 2008.

Malzahn won the Paul “Bear” Bryant Award in 2013.

86
Keep reading 86 WORDS

Before that, then-Auburn coaches Gene Chizik and Tommy Tuberville were recognized with the award in 2011 and 2004, respectively.

This is the second consecutive year Clark has been named to the watch list. He flew to last year’s award ceremony in Houston, however the 2018 award was ultimately presented to Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Bama is currently 7-0 this season, while Auburn and UAB are both 6-1. UAB has the nation’s No.3 total defense.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

7 Things: Brooks and Byrne join those angry over secrecy of impeachment hearing, permanent cease-fire in Syria, Trump interested in Alabama’s Senate race and more …

7. NYC Bar demands Barr recuse, seems unlikely 

  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr has been assisting with the Department of Justice’s probe into the phone call President Donald Trump had with the president of Ukraine, but now the New York City Bar Association is demanding that Barr recuse himself.
  • The statement put out by the Bar Association claims because Trump said that Barr “would be in touch” with the Ukraine president, it puts Barr in a position where he must recuse himself, and the Barr Association believes that Barr “appears to have participated in the DOJ review of the whistleblower’s complaint and its decision not to forward that complaint to Congress.”

6. Anti-Poarch Creek Indian (PCI) group won’t reveal its donors

676
Keep reading 676 WORDS

  • You may be hearing radio and online ads from an organization called “Poarch Creek Accountability Now” that calls for taxation on Alabama’s Indian gaming facilities, but no one knows who is actually funding the group.
  • Former State Sen. Gerald Dial (R-Lineville), the executive director of the organization, says it doesn’t matter who is funding them. He adds the group is trying to point out how the PCI are opposed a lottery (a dubious fact) and that they don’t pay taxes, which is because as a federally recognized tribe, they are not required to pay state taxes on gambling funds.

5. Poarch Band of Creek Indians would support a clean lottery bill

  • The governmental relations advisor for PCI, Robbie McGhee, says that the PCI supports “a clean lottery bill … if it’s part of a larger casino package or whatever, that’s fine.”
  • McGhee also insisted that they “believe a standalone lottery could pass on its own.” He pointed to how people in Alabama will drive across state lines to buy lottery tickets. This past legislative session, Alabama had the opportunity to have the lottery, but the bill couldn’t pass the House after passing the Senate.

4. Brooks and Trump have discussed the 2020 U.S. Senate race

  • While visiting President Donald Trump with 22 other House Freedom Caucus members, U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) discussed the current impeachment proceedings, but they also discussed Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.
  • For several minutes, Brooks and Trump discussed the race and Brooks said that he “explained to him what the polling data reflected – and that is that Tommy Tuberville has a double-digit lead.” Brooks explained that he believes the lead is due to name recognition and that he isn’t a politician, but he also explained to Trump that while Byrne is in second, he has the largest war chest. He also assured the president that no matter who the nominee is, they “will easily win the general election against Doug Jones.”

3. Permanent cease-fire agreement reached

  • Turkey and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have reached a “permanent ceasefire,” President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, and he hopes that this will lead to long-lasting peace between Turkey and the Kurds.
  • Trump said, “This was an outcome created by us, the United States, and nobody else … we’ve done something very, very special.” While Trump has removed the sanctions on Turkey, he did say that if the cease-fire agreement is broken by Turkey, sanctions could be imposed again.

2. Ambassador Sondland’s attorney disputes “bombshell testimony”

  • For days, the media and their Democrats have unquestionably declared that the secret testimony of “top diplomat” Bill Taylor undoubtedly showed there was a quid pro quo, but a central figure in that accusation, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, disputes a number of “facts” being reported.
  • Highlighting the need for transcripts and transparency, Sondland’s attorney told the Washington Post that Sondland does not recall the key assertion that the Trump administration wanted Ukraine’s president to “go to a microphone” and commit to “opening investigations of Biden and 2016 election interference.”

1. Two Alabamians among Republicans who “storm” secret hearing

  • About 20 Republican congressmen, including U.S. Reps. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), went to the secure room in the Capitol where another closed-door impeachment hearing was going to be held, this time with Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, but Republicans stood outside chanting “Let us in!” When a staffer momentarily opened the door to tell the congressman they weren’t allowed in, the GOP members filed into the room and demanded the impeachment proceedings be made public.
  • Instead of making proceedings public, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) postponed the secret hearing, and now Byrne has said on Twitter that Schiff is “threatening” him with an ethics complaint. At the press conference held before storming the hearing, Brooks said, “Show your face so we can see all the travesty that you are trying to foist on America and the degradation of our republic that you are engaged in.”

8 hours ago

Roy Moore on Jeff Sessions entering 2020 U.S. Senate race: ‘It doesn’t matter who is in — I’m in it because I want to give the people a voice’

One of the prominent rumors in the early going of the race for the GOP nomination for the 2020 U.S. Senate election has been about the possibility of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions entering that contest, which would put him in position to return to the U.S. Senate in his old seat.

Sessions has not publicly declared if he is considering a 2020 bid. However, the possibility has not gone unnoticed by political watchers as the November 8 qualifying deadline approaches.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore weighed in on Sessions’ run. Moore said he was in the race with or without Sessions in the GOP field.

231
Keep reading 231 WORDS

“I like Jeff Sessions,” Moore said. “I know him. It’s up to him. It wouldn’t affect one way or another what I do. I’m not going to predict whether Jeff Sessions or anybody else is going to get in the race or what their motives are. I don’t know.”

“It doesn’t matter who is in,” he added. “I’m in it because I want to give the people a voice. They didn’t have a voice last Senate election. It was stolen from them.”

Moore, who lost to incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the 2017 special election, elaborated on how the election was “stolen,” noting the use of technology that was allegedly used on President Donald Trump’s behalf in 2016.

“They talk about the Russian interference with the president with Russian bots and then turnaround and admit that they used that same tactic and the people that used it, New Knowledge, are part of the Senate Intelligence unit who used that. They used New Knowledge to supposedly protect people from disinformation. And they turn around, and New Knowledge uses that. Then they all admit it. They apologize for it and, of course, they stole the election.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

