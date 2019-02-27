Judge to consider return of ISIS bride from Hoover
A federal judge in Washington has agreed to move quickly on a lawsuit filed by a former Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State and wants to return to the United States.
The family of 24-year-old Hoda Muthana filed suit last week against the Trump administration after the government said she was not a citizen and would not be allowed to enter the U.S. with her 18-month-old son.Her family sought expedited action on her suit because Muthana is now in a refugee camp in Syria.
Judge Reggie Walton granted that Tuesday and scheduled a hearing for Monday.
The U.S. determined Muthana was not a citizen because her father was a Yemeni diplomat when she was born in New Jersey.
But her lawyers say he was no longer a diplomat at the time. (Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Newly coined Alabama Cable and Broadband Association changing with the times
After more than 50 years as the Alabama Cable Telecommunications Association, the state’s trade association for the cable industry has officially ushered in a new era.
Under the leadership of Executive Director Michelle Roth, the association has rebranded as the Alabama Cable and Broadband Association (ACBA), embracing its member companies’ leading roles as broadband providers in the Yellowhammer State.
In a statement, Roth advised, “The Association’s decision to include ‘broadband’ in its name reflects the fact that Alabama’s cable companies are one of the largest providers of broadband and internet services in the state.”
The rebrand not only brings with it an updated logo and website, but it exemplifies the ever-increasing modernization and credibility that Roth has brought to the association in her tenure, which began in 2017. For an industry with such a crucial role in the average Alabamian’s life, it is fitting that the ACBA be a player on the state’s political and public policy stages.
ACBA Board Member Lynne Frakes, president of CTV Beam of Phenix City, explained that the cable industry’s impact is not always understood.
“Alabama’s cable industry is proud to be a key partner in our state’s education system, economic development and quality life,” Frakes said. “By adding broadband to our name, the state’s policymakers and the public in general can better appreciate cable’s role in Alabama’s technology infrastructure.”
The ACBA, while certainly an emerging industry association in Alabama, also has one of the largest memberships of any state cable association in America.
Additionally, ACBA’s 14 member companies represent a wide variety of providers, from the largest cable operators in the nation, such as Charter and Comcast, to several proud Alabama-based companies.
Roth commented, “ACBA benefits from a membership that includes national companies that are part of developing trends in cable, but also from locally-owned cable companies that bring the direct perspective of the communities they serve.”
Founded in 1965, ACBA serves as the advocate for Alabama’s cable providers, operators, suppliers and programmers. The association provides its members with a unified voice to ensure the cable industry remains competitive in the rapidly changing world of technology, information and communication services across the state.
According to the ACBA, the industry employs more than 2,800 people, supports more than 24,000 direct and indirect jobs and has a total annual economic impact of $3.6 billion across Alabama.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Alabama GOP representatives vote to support Trump’s border security emergency declaration
For the first time in history, the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday voted to block an emergency declaration by the president of the United States.
In a 245-182 vote, the House passed a resolution that would overturn President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration related to security and building physical barriers on the nation’s southern border. The resolution still has yet to be voted on by the Senate, and the margin in the House was not nearly wide enough to survive a probable veto by Trump, even if the resolution did pass the upper chamber.
Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) voted for the resolution, while all of Alabama’s Republican representatives backed the president’s action.
Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3), Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) and Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) spoke against the resolution on the House floor before the vote, while Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) released a statement afterward saying, “It is very disappointing that Democrats are so committed to attacking our President that they are refusing to support commonsense border security measures, like building a wall.”
“There is no doubt the situation at the southern border is a national emergency, and I support President Trump doing everything in his power to keep the American people safe,” Byrne added.
Rogers, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, used his speech to emphasize that unprecedented demographic changes are creating a humanitarian crisis at the U.S. – Mexico border.
“[S]mugglers tell vulnerable families that a child is like their ‘visa’ to stay in the U.S. even if they turn themselves in to Border Patrol. The smugglers’ propaganda is working,” Rogers advised. “These changing migrant flows force our law enforcement officers to act as paramedics, rather than enforcing the laws that Congress has passed.”
Rogers’ speech, as prepared for delivery, as follows:
Without a doubt, there is a crisis at the border. Changing demographics have created unprecedented challenges for the Border Patrol.
In the early 2000s, most illegal border crossers were young Mexican men. Our laws allowed us to quickly return them back to Mexico. Today that flow of Mexican men has been replaced with a mix of men, women, and children from Central American countries. Human traffickers are exploiting the loopholes in our laws and understand that our immigration system is broken.
These smugglers tell vulnerable families that a child is like their “visa” to stay in the US even if they turn themselves in to Border Patrol. The smugglers’ propaganda is working.
Family apprehensions for Fiscal Year 2019 are already 572 percent higher than Fiscal Year 2013.
These traffickers do not care about the people they smuggle.
The result is that immigrants of all ages are arriving on our doorstep in terrible health. Border Patrol projects a 133 percent increase in migrants needing medical treatment after crossing the border over last year.
These changing migrant flows force our law enforcement officers to act as paramedics, rather than enforcing the laws that Congress has passed.
We need an “all-of the-above” approach to border security that includes manpower, 21st century technology, and barriers. With this approach, we will deter human smugglers and others from crossing hundreds of miles of open desert with innocent children.
We know this approach works. In areas where we have built a wall system, such as Yuma, illegal traffic has plummeted by 95 percent.
Let’s build on this success. I encourage my colleagues to stand by President Trump’s decision to use executive authority to carry out this approach and keep America safe.
Then, in his speech, Aderholt said, “I think it is very clear that there is a national emergency that exists on the southern border because of the high rate of unchecked, unregulated illegal immigration.”
He explained that illegal immigration is “directly contributing” to the flow of drugs, human trafficking victims and violent gang members into the United States.
Watch:
Brooks used his speech to both support Trump’s border security national emergency declaration and condemn the border policies of “Socialist Democrats.”
In a statement, Brooks emphasized, “Frankly, it is time open-borders Socialist Democrats stop putting the interests of illegal aliens over those of American citizens. It is tragic Socialist Democrats don’t care for American lives as much as President Trump does. The hatred and hostility Socialist Democrats harbor for President Trump, who is trying to protect American lives, is beyond the pale.”
He also challenged Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) to vote to support the emergency declaration, adding that he was confident Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) would do so. Shelby has previously expressed his belief that Trump was well within his rights to declare a national emergency over the issue of border security.
Brooks’ speech, as prepared, as follows:
Mr. Speaker, in FY 2018, more than 2,000 illegal aliens were apprehended by federal agents for homicides committed on American soil.
Worse yet, roughly 31,000 Americans die each year from heroin and cocaine overdoses, 90% of which floods across America’s porous southern border.
Hence, we can expect at least 33,000 dead Americans each year until America secures our porous southern border.
For perspective, the 9/11 terrorist attacks killed roughly 3,000 people. In response, America invaded Iraq and Afghanistan at a cost trillions of dollars and roughly seven thousand lost military personnel lives!
Saving Americans should be a bipartisan issue. Yet, here we are. Republicans seek to prevent another 33,000 dead Americans this year while partisan Democrats seek to embarrass and stop President Trump from securing America’s porous southern border and saving American lives.
For emphasis, no, no national emergency in history has been prompted by more dead Americans than President Trump’s national emergency declaration. As such, I support President Trump’s national emergency declaration and will vote accordingly.
Mr. Speaker, how many dead Americans does it take for open border advocates to support border security?
How much American blood must be on guilty hands before Congress recognizes the national emergency we face at America’s southern border?
America’s military protects the borders of, and lives in, South Korea, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Europe, and many other countries.
I thank President Trump, as commander-in chief, for understanding that America, and Americans, deserve no less protection!
Mr. Speaker, let me conclude by noting that dead Americans, Americans killed by illegal aliens and as a consequence of porous borders, had dreams too! And, we as a Congress, should remember and honor those dreams and act accordingly, and protect this national emergency to protect American lives by securing our porous southern border.
Mr. Speaker, I yield back.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
— The Columbia Journalism Review sent a reporter to the state of Alabama to find out how “something called ‘Yellowhammer News'” is covering the state that the majority of the media holds in disdain. Comically, Alabama Media Group’s John Hammontree just doesn’t get that the media’s disdain for Alabamians is why Yellowhammer exists. He told CJR, “I think the idea that Alabama votes Republican, and thus Alabama news should only reflect a conservative viewpoint, is a way of silencing dissent,” which sounds odd considering they employ zero conservative columnists. Graciously, Hammontree doesn’t want to “silence” us.
6. Sixty-four percent of voters believe the Democratic Party supports socialism
— After spending the Obama years telling voters that calling someone a socialist was “racist,” the Democratic Party is almost ready to embrace their true identity, with 49 percent saying they prefer socialism. As Democrats move left, pollster Mark Penn concludes, “This puts socialism on the ballot unless the Democratic Party moves back to the center and socialism is a losing proposition with the American electorate.”
5. Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) takes to the floor of the House to blast “socialist Democrats” over border security
— While debating President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration, Brooks lashed out at his colleagues on the left for supporting policies “that help to kill 33,000 Americans each year.” Brooks cited the National Institutes of Health data that shows “31,000 Americans die each year from heroin and cocaine overdoses, 90% of which floods across our porous southern border. On average, at least 50 Americans die each day from illegal alien homicides or overdoses on poisonous drugs shipped through our porous southern border.”
4. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) sponsored a bill to rescind President Trump’s emergency declaration — The rest of Alabama’s delegation vote “no“
— Sewell and 229 of the bill’s co-sponsors obtained a victory in the long-shot chance to stop the president’s emergency declaration without legal action by getting the bill out of the House with a 245-182 vote. Unfortunately for Sewell, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this isn’t close to the 2/3rd majority the body needs to override an obvious presidential veto.
— Responding to teed-up month-old allegations from Moore that there was a conspiracy to deny him the U.S. Senate seat, Senator Jones said, “[I]f the Republican Party really believes that then they all ought to just step aside, have a press conference with him and let’s just do it again.” The “Republican Party” never said this — Moore did. Congressman Bradley Byrne (R-Mobile) is already in the race to challenge Jones. It is not a surprise that Jones wants to face Moore because it is his best and possibly only path to victory in 2020.
2. Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen releases a statement and a check prior to his testimony — Still no evidence of collusion
— In a preview of Cohen’s opening statement, President Trump is called a liar, a conman and a racist. Evidence that will be produced includes a check, bank statements from 2011-2013, a news article, letters to schools about Trump’s grades and a check signed by Donald Trump, Jr. While the press says this all proves Trump told Cohen to lie, Cohen makes it clear that “Mr. Trump did not directly tell me to lie.”
— As Gov. Ivey prepares to launch her gas tax initiative from rural Alabama, the forces of opposition are gathering. To thwart this, it is expected that Ivey will eventually call a special session of the Alabama Legislature to make the bill easier to pass. The current plan expected to be unveiled will be for a 12 cents a gallon increase, with special interests, and both the AL House and AL Senate leadership behind them, it is still expected to pass in some form.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle on gas tax revenue used for Port of Mobile expansion: ‘By helping Mobile, you’re helping Huntsville’
In an interview with North Alabama radio’s WVNN, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made the case as to why those in Huntsville should support efforts to expand the Port of Mobile, even though it is over 300 miles away from the Rocket City.
Battle’s remarks were in response to the suggestion by some that proceeds from a proposed future gas tax increase be used in part to fund the port’s expansion.
The Huntsville mayor explained that goods produced in Huntsville would make it to market more efficiently if the port were expanded.
“I think you got to say by helping Mobile, you’re helping Huntsville,” Battle said on Monday’s broadcast of “The Jeff Poor Show.” “We are going to be bringing in or shipping out parts, shipping cars out from the Mazda-Toyota project or from Toyota Motor Manufacturing, as we send them down 65 on those 18-wheelers and they hit the port. If they have the capacity for bigger containerized cargo, it helps their shipping costs be a little less, and it helps us with our balance of trade, where they can actually sell things from Huntsville, Alabama that are sold all over the world.”
“So, I think there’s a good argument – if we have bigger containerized cargo being able to come in there, it lowers your shipping costs, and it gives us goods that cost a little bit less,” he added. “But it also helps us sell goods at a lower price throughout the world. That helps everybody.”