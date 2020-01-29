Jones: Trump’s tweets ‘really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is not a fan of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial legal team defending the president in political terms.

In Jones’ latest daily video tweeted out Wednesday sharing his thoughts on the trial, Alabama’s junior senator reiterated his process complaints against Republicans, including the president’s team and the Senate GOP.

“So yesterday, the president wrapped up his defense,” Jones lamented. “And he wrapped it up not in a factual setting, although there was some constitutional arguments that were made that just kind of reiterated what had been said the day before. It was really more like a political rally for me. I thought that most of what was being argued was really more politics, speaking to the political base and not to the 100 senators that were out there supposedly trying to sift through the facts to do impartial justice.”

“I just don’t, didn’t really appreciate that,” he continued. “I felt like we were being talked down to to some extent.”

Jones then called it “ironic” that the president wants to get the impeachment trial over with now; the senator also seemed to take issue with Trump’s complaint that Democrats are trying to overturn the 2016 election as well as influence the upcoming presidential election.

He subsequently added, “It’s ironic that the president’s team wants to end this now without having the full benefit of what happened and why. They want to keep that from the American public apparently. So sometimes you have to draw an inference that that’s not good.”

Trump is charged by the U.S. House of Representatives with abuse of power on the first impeachment article against him, as well as a second charge of obstruction of Congress.

Jones claimed, “The president’s tweets attacking John Bolton and attacking other witnesses really don’t help his case on obstruction of Congress and really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress by intimidating witnesses. And that’s unfortunate. He doesn’t need to do that in order to get this case to a final conclusion.”

This shouldn’t be a partisan process where someone’s vote is determined by their political party. This is about our Constitution, our country, and the future of the presidency and of Congress. And I believe I have a responsibility to hear all the facts before making up my mind. pic.twitter.com/I1zyxpn2LO — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) January 29, 2020

