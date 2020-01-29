Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

31 mins ago

Jones: Trump’s tweets ‘really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is not a fan of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial legal team defending the president in political terms.

In Jones’ latest daily video tweeted out Wednesday sharing his thoughts on the trial, Alabama’s junior senator reiterated his process complaints against Republicans, including the president’s team and the Senate GOP.

“So yesterday, the president wrapped up his defense,” Jones lamented. “And he wrapped it up not in a factual setting, although there was some constitutional arguments that were made that just kind of reiterated what had been said the day before. It was really more like a political rally for me. I thought that most of what was being argued was really more politics, speaking to the political base and not to the 100 senators that were out there supposedly trying to sift through the facts to do impartial justice.”

“I just don’t, didn’t really appreciate that,” he continued. “I felt like we were being talked down to to some extent.”

Jones then called it “ironic” that the president wants to get the impeachment trial over with now; the senator also seemed to take issue with Trump’s complaint that Democrats are trying to overturn the 2016 election as well as influence the upcoming presidential election.

He subsequently added, “It’s ironic that the president’s team wants to end this now without having the full benefit of what happened and why. They want to keep that from the American public apparently. So sometimes you have to draw an inference that that’s not good.”

Trump is charged by the U.S. House of Representatives with abuse of power on the first impeachment article against him, as well as a second charge of obstruction of Congress.

Jones claimed, “The president’s tweets attacking John Bolton and attacking other witnesses really don’t help his case on obstruction of Congress and really make it appear more that he is trying to obstruct Congress by intimidating witnesses. And that’s unfortunate. He doesn’t need to do that in order to get this case to a final conclusion.”

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 mins ago

Former Alabama Farmers Federation executive director John Dorrill dies at 90

John H. Dorrill, Jr., the former executive director of the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA), died Tuesday night at his home in Montgomery. He was 90 years old.

ALFA, where he spent much of his life working, announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

As executive director of the federation, Dorrill was an influential figure in Alabama politics for many years. He helped form the federation’s political action committee, with FarmPAC now being one of Alabama’s most powerful political forces.

“The Alabama Farmers Federation joins Mr. Dorrill’s family in mourning the loss of this legendary leader who throughout his life never lost his agricultural roots,” ALFA president Jimmy Parnell said in a statement.

Dorrill was a native of Pike County, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return to Alabama, he earned a degree in agricultural economics from what is now Auburn University.

Beginning at ALFA in 1955 as an area organization director, Dorrill quickly rose through the ranks and soon became an assistant to then-president J.D. Hays.

Dorrill later became executive director of the federation, the organization’s highest staff position, serving under president Goodwyn Myrick.

A release from ALFA credited him with working on “sales tax exemptions on agricultural items, current use tax legislation and the lid bill.”

The federation also lauded him for helping establish “important farm programs such as the Boll Weevil Eradication Program, Dairy Marketing Association and the Alabama Milk Control Board.”

“I’m not sure we’ll ever know the full impact he had on Alabama agriculture, but there is no doubt farming in Alabama would not be what it is today without the work and dedication of John Dorrill,” added Parnell.

Dorrill is survived by his wife, Carol Anderson Dorrill, and their children John H. Dorrill III (Sonjua), Lee A. Dorrill (Lynn); his daughter, Rachel Dorrill Batrez; and six grandchildren, Haylee, Chloe, Cameron, Collin, Clay and Anna Claire.

The family requests memorials be made to the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association Scholarship Fund — ATFA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 11000, Montgomery, AL 36191.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Alabama community colleges launch effort to support 2020 Census

The 2020 Census has been hailed by all of Alabama’s political leaders as a crucial moment for the state, and on Wednesday, the Alabama Community System kick-started their initiative to make sure every Alabamian gets counted.

Representatives from each of Alabama’s 24 community colleges were joined in Montgomery by officials from the state government and U.S. Census Bureau.

“As trusted members of their communities and with locations throughout the state, Alabama’s community colleges are perfect partners as we seek to make it as easy as possible for Alabamians to participate in the 2020 Census,” said Kenneth Boswell, director of ADECA and head of the state’s turnout effort for the 2020 census.

Alabama’s community college system was awarded an $80,000 grant by ADECA in December 2019 to help fund centers on campuses where Alabamians can come to fill out the census forms.

“Our colleges serve more than 174,000 students each year and when combined with our more than 9,000 employees in every corner of the state it is evident that the ACCS can have a significant impact on Alabama’s 2020 census count,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker.

Often noted by Alabama leaders like Governor Kay Ivey is the possibility of Alabama losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives if every citizen is not counted. Such a loss would have negative repercussions for how much federal money and projects the state would be able to acquire.

“We are not only committed to ensuring that every student and employee at our colleges is counted – community is in our name and it’s important that we help educate Alabamians in communities across the state on the importance of the census and provide avenues that assist with completion,” added Baker.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

State Sen. Orr: Surging demand for wireless data requires small cell legislation

Alabama residents are using their mobile devices more than ever before to connect to everyone and everything around them. Between 2014 and 2017, wireless data traffic increased by nearly four times nationwide. 5G — the next generation of mobile broadband — will offer Alabama residents a better wireless experience and jumpstart the next wave of unforeseen innovation.

Small cell deployment in Alabama is vital as our state could see $4.02 billion in investments and 7,067 additional jobs per year. This is an economic impact and innovation issue that we must address or run the risk of seeing our state fall further behind the already 28 states that have enacted similar legislation. Our neighbors in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas have enacted similar small cell legislation and are welcoming wireless investment. After all, capital flows where it is treated best.

As Alabama businesses and individuals continue to depend on wireless technologies, the need for continued updates to our broadband infrastructure becomes ever more apparent. Small cells provide flexible network solutions by targeting areas where Alabama residents are prone to experience connectivity issues or areas that can’t effectively be served by a traditional cell tower. Small cells can unobtrusively be attached to various structures like streetlights and utility poles in urban and rural communities to alleviate network congestion, support 5G and prepare Alabama for the next generation technologies.

More than half of the states in the U.S. have enacted small cell legislation that standardizes regulations to facilitate the deployment of small cells. To ensure our wireless infrastructure remains competitive with the rest of the country, our state needs statewide legislation that will modernize and improve our wireless infrastructure by creating consistent guidelines to ensure the speedy deployment of small cells while also taking into consideration the unique circumstances of our state and local environments.

In recognizing the key role that local governments play in our Alabama communities, any legislation will contain common-sense provisions that promote the efficient deployment of small cells while retaining local government oversight over the placement of small wireless facilities in the public Rights-Of-Way (ROW). For example, local governments will be able to limit the height for new poles and require wireless providers attempt to first collocate a small cell facility on an existing structure before placing a new pole. Local governments will also be able to deny a small cell application for numerous reasons, including public safety concerns, noncompliance with applicable codes, noncompliance with height restrictions and spacing requirements, noncompliance with historic district requirements and more.

We must ensure our state does not fall further behind the 28 other states that have passed small cell legislation, positioning themselves for increased investment and faster deployment. Additionally, small cell legislation is being considered by a number of other states this year. Small cell legislation is a huge step in the right direction and will pave the way for Alabama to standardize the permitting process for small cell wireless equipment and services.

In order for our economy to continue to flourish and not fall behind the progress being made in other states, it is critical we continue to remove barriers to wireless deployment.

Arthur Orr, a Republican representing Alabama Senate District 3, chairs the Senate Finance and Taxation Education Committee.

3 hours ago

Byrne: ‘Gun control in Alabama means you use both hands’

MONTGOMERY — Speaking to the River Region Republicans on Tuesday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) spoke about his 2020 U.S. Senate bid and rallied local conservatives to urge Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to oppose voting to remove President Donald J. Trump from office.

As Jones participates in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial, the GOP field competing to face the incumbent junior senator is ramping up their respective campaigns.

Recent internal polling by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ campaign showed that Byrne’s television advertising has pulled him into second place, albeit well within the margin of error of former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville in third place.

Byrne on Tuesday campaigned like a candidate feeling a surge of momentum himself, enthusiastically hitting on several hot button national issues and serving up some red meat at the Republican lunch meeting.

The Coastal Alabama congressman addressed the Sunday leak of former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton’s manuscript to the New York Times. Bolton’s upcoming book became available for preorder the same day.

“Now, if you believe that that’s a coincidence, I need to introduce you to the Tooth Fairy,” Byrne quipped. “It’s all a put-up …”

He emphasized that the Senate has “enough” evidence to consider regarding impeachment and that witnesses are not necessary.

“The American people are sick and tired of this sham,” Byrne added to applause. “It’s time for our Republican senators to say no more witnesses, put this thing up for a vote, acquit the president, let him come before the Congress and the nation in the State of the Union Address next Tuesday night and let’s get moving on the stuff that really matters.”

Byrne, during remarks spanning almost 25 minutes in total, framed himself as a fighter who comes from a family of fighters. He used fighting against impeachment, fighting for Trump and fighting corruption in Alabama’s two-year college system as core examples.

He outlined that when he got to Washington in 2014, he discovered “a bigger swamp” than what he cleaned up in the state community college system. Byrne said this is “the swamp you’re seeing in action before the United States Senate today.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a great country,” he continued. “But the swamp wants to hold it back. They want to turn this country into a country that you and I don’t recognize. Because the swamp doesn’t share the values you and I have. They don’t believe in the things that we believe in.”

RELATED: Byrne rips Dems for values at Mobile County stop — ‘They don’t believe in God’

Byrne then gave an example of his assertion.

“Doug Jones, our senator, on his maiden speech before the United States Senate, talked about gun control,” Byrne decried.

“I want to pick up the phone and call him and say, ‘Hey, Doug — you represent Alabama. Gun control in Alabama means you use both hands,'” Byrne said, with that line resulting in laughter and applause from the crowd.

Byrne then listed Jones voting against banning late-term abortions through the “Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.” Jones is well known as an adamant supporter of abortion as a “constitutional right.”

“I believe that life begins at the moment of conception,” Byrne commented.

Byrne subsequently talked about his support for fully building the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his opposition to “Medicare for All.”

“I’m turning 65 next month, this is not an abstract thing for me,” he remarked. “I’ve paid into that system like all of you did. Medicare for All will destroy Medicare for me. And it will put the government in charge of healthcare for everybody. So the government will tell you when you get healthcare, what type of healthcare you get, who’s going to give it to you — whether you get healthcare. That’s nuts. That’s not American.”

The Republican Senate candidate similarly bashed the Green New Deal.

Of Democrats, Byrne summarized, “They’ve got crazy ideas that will bankrupt this country and make all of our lives immeasurably worse.”

He concluded by asking Alabama voters to put him “back in the ring” to fight for the state’s values in the U.S. Senate.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Rural Alabama is getting much-needed attention from economic developers

Alabama’s economic development community is bringing special attention to rural counties in an effort to elevate the entire state.

A new Alabama Rural Development Initiative is gaining traction and for the first time ever, a Rural Economic Development Conference is being held in the state Jan. 29-30.

Geographically speaking, rural Alabama makes up the majority of the state with 40 of the 67 counties falling in the category defined by having a population of less than 50,000.

Key organizations say if Alabama is to prosper, it must change the fortunes of those counties, which suffer from dwindling populations, poor workforce participation and a lack of education and necessary skills.

EDAA Rural Development Initiative targets jobs for rural Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Alabama Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA) and the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) are leading the effort, joined on the initiative steering committee by Alabama PowerPowerSouthRegions BankALFABlue Cross and Blue Shield of AlabamaNorth Alabama Industrial Development AssociationSpire and Southeast Gas.

That’s a lot of horsepower, boosted further by a chairman who was once the speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives.

“Alabama has a problem and we’re trying to address that problem through this Rural Development Initiative,” said Seth Hammett, chairman of the Alabama Rural Development Initiative. “We’re trying to find ways in each of five chosen regions we can show how Alabama can reverse this trend. I don’t know if this is going to work or not, but shame on us if we don’t at least try.”

A rural economic development panel at the EDAA’s 2020 Winter Conference in Montgomery this week presented many of the dire statistics but also presented an aligned effort to address the needs.

More and more emphasis has been placed on rural economic development in the state in recent years. Special tiered incentives are meant to entice companies to locate in rural counties. The Rebuild Alabama plan will bring much-needed infrastructure improvements to all areas of the state, including rural Alabama. Workforce strategies, education initiatives and prepared sites are among the issues officials aim to address.

Some of the issues have been known for years.

“It’s about time, after all of this talk about doing something, that we finally try and see if we can’t reverse this trend,” Hammett said.

The Rural Development Initiative is finishing its work with the first region where it has drafted a strategic plan.

“We call it a strategic plan, but you can also call it a ‘to do list,’” Hammett said. “We want to say, if you want to reverse this trend in your area, in your region, this is what you need to do.”

Brian Hilson is rural development strategist with the EDAA. The former head of the Birmingham Business Alliance and the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce brings a wealth of experience to the rural initiative.

Hilson’s work with EDAA is more strategic than the efforts from the Commerce Department, which is more tactical, boots-on-the-ground in its approach.

Hilson said the challenges of rural Alabama are well-known, but they aren’t the full story.

“There have been a lot of recent successes as well,” he said. “We’ve had fantastic industrial announcements in Sumter County, Marengo County, Henry County as well as some great inroads in infrastructure planning. We’ve had tremendous investments in broadband access.”

Best of all, rural areas are gaining interest nationally, Hilson said.

“States understand the importance of rural communities, both their well-being and their future but also the fact that they are an asset to their states,” he said.

Bevin Tomlin, economic and community development manager with Alabama Power, said the goal is to help rural counties capitalize on existing assets and infrastructure so people “can live in the small towns they want to live as opposed to thinking that they have to move to an urban area to get the quality of life that they want, because it exists in rural Alabama. We just need more jobs to exist in rural Alabama.”

Armed with incentives and a multifaceted team with the desire to address the challenges, Brenda Tuck, rural development manager with the Alabama Department of Commerce, said rural Alabama stands to get the help it needs.

“We have more tools in the basket than ever before,” she said. “You look at where we’ve been and where we’ve come to today, we have that focus. And the end of the day, we have so many opportunities there and we just need to world to know that.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

