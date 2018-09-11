Subscription Preferences:

Alabama pastor cuts up Nike gear during sermon, gets standing ovation 6 hours ago / News
Sen. Shelby announces $3.5 million award for Montgomery Fire and Rescue Department 7 hours ago / News
High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Doug Jones’ election now keeping Obamacare in place 8 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Lance Corporal Thomas Rivers, killed in line of duty, to be honored in ceremony next week 8 hours ago / News
9/11 was a national tragedy, those politicizing it for lazy political points are spitting on the graves of the dead 8 hours ago / Opinion
NYC, LA fundraisers highlight AL-3 Dem congressional challenger Mallory Hagan’s schedule 10 hours ago / News
Three Alabamians named to national list of influential financial leaders 10 hours ago / News
Alabama based Neverthirst celebrates 10 years of providing clean water and hope 11 hours ago / Sponsored
Hubbard continues to appeal ethics conviction 12 hours ago / News
Alabama lawmakers remember September 11, honor American heroes 12 hours ago / News
Randall Woodfin announces formation of his own PAC, wants a blue wave 13 hours ago / News
Auburn University student dies in skydiving accident 14 hours ago / News
Al Sharpton’s half-brother, already facing Alabama capital murder charges, arrested again 14 hours ago / News
Kay Ivey campaign releases TV ad touting school safety — ‘As a mom and an educator, I am proud to support Kay Ivey’ 14 hours ago / News
7 Things: 9/11 remembrance and politicization, Rep. Mo Brooks and Trump Jr. agree on illegals stealing Congressional seats, more Strzok/Page texts show media conspiracy and more … 15 hours ago / Analysis
Summit planned in Auburn on state’s infant mortality rate 15 hours ago / News
‘Craig Ford Exposed’: Infamous ‘Too Hot for YouTube’ videos are back 16 hours ago / News
More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick 17 hours ago / Sponsored
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Serena Williams, Mallory Hagan and more… 1 day ago / Highlights
After Sen. Jon Kyl (R-AZ) filled the seat left vacant by the late Sen. John McCain, Alabama’s Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) is the deciding vote keeping Obamacare in place.

As reported by the Associated Press, Kyl would have backed the effective-repeal measure that McCain famously opposed – which ultimately sank the effort by a 49-51 margin because Vice President Mike Pence would break a 50-50 tie in favor of repeal.

Then-Senator Luther Strange (R-AL) voted for repealing Obamacare, but now that Jones was elected over Roy Moore last year, Republicans in the Senate still are one vote short with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) continuing to side with the Democrats on the issue.

In 2017, Jones said, “Repeal and replace is a political slogan. It’s not something that’s workable.”

He also noted, in the same media availability last year, that “our health care system” is “really broken.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Senior Pastor Dr. Mack Morris of Woodridge Baptist Church in Mobile cut up his Nike gear during his Sunday sermon to protest the company’s partnership with Colin Kaepernick, saying that “a lot of folks died for the sake of what the flag represents.”

As reported by The Hill, Morris held up both a Nike headband and wristband in front of his congregation before cutting them with a pair of scissors, prompting a standing ovation.

“I ain’t using that no more,” Morris reportedly remarked as he cut up the headband. “I’ve bought my last pair of Nike shoes.”

Morris is the latest in a long line of nationwide critics to publicly condemn Nike for featuring the failed former NFL quarterback in their new advertising campaign.

Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to kneel during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice draws criticism form his detractors for disrespecting the American flag and veterans.

“He’s inked a contract with Nike,” Morris said of Kaepernick. “No one knows or is telling how many multi-million dollars that is going to be simply because he won’t stand when the national anthem is sung.”

“America may not be the best country in the world and we have a lot of faults, but I tell you what, a lot of folks died for the sake of what the flag represents,” he added.

Nike sales reportedly grew 31 percent over the Labor Day weekend, likely fueled by their new ad and the swirling controversy regarding Kaepernick.

Morris said per Newsweek, however, that many people are upset with Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick and believes Nike will suffer in the long run.

“I know there are a lot of people, in general, who are very upset,” Morris opined. “I know there are a number of high schools and colleges who are dropping Nike. Some folks are tied into long-term contracts, so I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this. It’s a ground swell. I think Nike, personally, made a calculated decision.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Sen. Shelby announces $3.5 million award for Montgomery Fire and Rescue Department

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced a $3,553,843 award for the City of Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department after it was reported the city’s fire and rescue had spent more than $2 million over its budget to cover a personnel shortage.

The award stems from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response grant program.

“This grant will serve a critical role in stabilizing the operational and administrative services of MFR,” said Senator Shelby.  “The funding will ensure the city has the proper resources and staff to adequately respond to emergency medical, fire, and rescue incidents throughout the area.  I am proud that FEMA has awarded this SAFER grant to facilitate increased safety and security in the City of Montgomery.”

The more than $3 million SAFER grant will give funding to hire additional firefighters and first responders over a three year period to ensure proper staffing standards.

“We could not be more grateful to Sen. Richard Shelby for his role in helping Montgomery secure this SAFER grant to increase the number of firefighters who serve and protect our capital city,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.  “The additional 33 firefighters provided by this grant will help us meet the increasing demand for suppression and emergency medical services.  Sen. Shelby’s support for this grant award speaks to his abiding commitment to the public’s safety and his unflagging work on behalf of our city and state.”

SAFER grants are important in making sure emergency needs are met and communities are up to par with their counterparts across the country. SAFER grants are awarded to fire departments, national, state, local, tribal, or territorial organizations that serve the interests of firefighters.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers announced a $150,000 grant to Calhoun County fire departments.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus

By: Garth Thorpe, workforce development manager, The Onin Group

The skills needed for today’s modern workplace are shifting, and leaders are working diligently to prepare the next generation of workers. However, there is a growing skills mismatch looming across our country – evidence that the “you must go to college and be successful” narrative, which has been built into the fabric of many of our educational institutions, no longer applies. That’s especially true in Alabama.

College isn’t the only gateway to success, as Gov. Kay Ivey said earlier this year when she announced her AlabamaWorks! Success Plus initiative, with a goal of adding to the workforce an additional 500,000 Alabamians with high school-plus credentials by 2025. This initiative emphasizes the need for businesses and educational institutions to prepare students for the workforce of today and beyond.

Today, companies are desperately seeking prospective employees who have skills that do not necessarily require a four-year degree. This demand is across virtually all business sectors — healthcare, manufacturing, technical and industrial, to name just a few.

I became involved in credentialing and workforce development at Central High School in Tuscaloosa. The principal of Central High, Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr., was faced with a serious dilemma on his hands. He saw some of his graduating seniors who weren’t going to college falling through the cracks of society without any work or purpose.

Once we learned about the need facing Central High School and met Dr. Sutton personally, we immediately adopted his high school as our own. To solve the unemployment barrier facing graduating seniors at Central High, Ōnin brought employers together to tackle this issue. In conjunction with Phifer Inc., we designed a catalyst for change that could be applied throughout the entire state of Alabama.

The High School Ready-to-Work Program is an employer-led initiative that creates a career pathway for high school seniors and builds a local talent pipeline for industries. Students take part in a semester-long course that begins with six weeks of AIDT’s Ready-To-Work soft skills training, problem-solving and various work-readiness skills. The next 12-13 weeks cover industry-specific content that is designed by local employers to meet real, local hiring needs.

Each industry week creates a work world for the students to step into and explore. Upon successful completion of the High School Ready-to-Work program, students receive a National Career Readiness Certificate and an Alabama Certified Worker Certificate. With a job placement percentage close to 90 percent, this program has successfully created career opportunities for the students.

The High School Ready-to-Work program has since expanded rapidly to more than 15 other schools in west Alabama. It is also spreading to multiple schools in the Birmingham metro area and beyond.

True impact requires new forms of collaboration, so as this High School Ready-to-Work program grows across Alabama, Ōnin is seeking additional collaboration with employers and others to prepare today’s youth for tomorrow and jobs without letting anyone slip through the cracks. It’s a challenging goal, but one in which we must all unite to achieve.

Alabama’s Lance Corporal Thomas Rivers, killed in line of duty, to be honored in ceremony next week

The office of Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) announced on Monday that the United States Post Office (USPO) Meadowbrook Station will be designated as the “Lance Corporal Thomas E. Rivers Jr. Post Office Building” in a ceremony to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18.

The late Lance Corporal Rivers, a resident of Hoover and graduate of Briarwood High School, was killed in the line of duty on April 28, 2010, in Afghanistan. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, out of Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Palmer sponsored the bill, H.R. 4646, that moved to dedicate the specific U.S. Postal Service facility in Birmingham in Rivers’ honor. The bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 24 of this year.

The dedication will take place at the Meadowbrook Station, located at 1900 Corporate Drive, Birmingham, AL 35242.

Palmer will join officials from the USPO, members of Rivers’ family and invited guests for the ceremony.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. Tom and Charon Rivers; sister, Rachel; and grandparents, Colonel (Ret.) and Mrs. Charles R. Doke.

According to officials at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Rivers is the first soldier killed in action to be buried there.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9/11 was a national tragedy, those politicizing it for lazy political points are spitting on the graves of the dead

If you can’t let 9/11 pass without taking potshots at your enemies in American politics, take the day off (I said the same about those ripping McCain during his memorial).

The old adage from President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Rham Emanuel that you should “never let a good crisis go to waste” apparently doesn’t have an expiration date when it comes to a national tragedy like 9/11.

Today should have been a commemoration of those who lost their lives that day in New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. But the enemies of America’s current president were not going to let today pass without using this event to beat him up and say outrageous things.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thought today would be a good day to mention that the president would do more damage to the country than “any foreign adversary,” adding “Trump is damaging the dream of America more than any terrorist attack ever could.”

CNN’s Chris Cillizza is mad about the president watching TV.

Journalist Chris Riotta complained about how the president greeted supporters.

And CQ Roll Call’s Robert Matson posted a political cartoon that is probably the dumbest thing you’ll see today.

These people have lost their minds.

Some perspective:

9/11’s actual costs are real and they shouldn’t be some flippant vehicle to attack your political enemies.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show  from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

