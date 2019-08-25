Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Alabama officials seek greater collaboration, investment between Israel and business in the state 6 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Governor Ivey’s authority, U.S. Senate race news, too many Democrats hope for a recession and more on Guerrilla Politics … 7 hours ago / Analysis
UAB offers parents tips about kindergarten readiness 9 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Ivey on Mobile Bridge anti-toll detractors: There is a lot of noise in the system — We need solutions, not just noise’ 10 hours ago / News
Three degrees in five years — UAH alumnus Shigeyuki Ueno graduates in record time 11 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Import ban vital to prevent the spread of CWD 12 hours ago / Outdoors
How Alabama’s Iron Tribe Fitness sets the standard for group workouts 12 hours ago / Sponsored
ALFA’s Parnell: ‘Very concerned’ about who will be the next generation of farmers 13 hours ago / News
Roby: Alabama’s Second District is open for business 14 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Sen. Whatley: I’m glad people in Mobile, Baldwin Counties have brought ALDOT shortcomings ‘to the forefront’ 15 hours ago / News
Is a renewable electric grid a mirage? 17 hours ago / Guest Opinion
ALGOP holds summer meeting — ‘We are the gatekeepers of freedom’ 1 day ago / News
USA professor sets ambitious goal to improve wastewater infrastructure in rural Alabama 1 day ago / News
ALGOP passes resolution calling for Ilhan Omar’s expulsion from Congress- ‘Let Alabama be first and let’s see how many other states follow’ 1 day ago / News
Leneda Jones is an Alabama Bright Light bringing Backyard Blessings 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
City of Ashford develops Master growth plan, aims to maximize growth potential 1 day ago / News
Talladega Superspeedway renovations help connect new fans with NASCAR drivers 1 day ago / Sports
Alabama native bringing VR production to Sidewalk, looking to make feature film in the state 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Auto supplier DaikyoNishikawa kicks off construction on $110 million Alabama plant 2 days ago / News
Andrews’ AJ breaks 38-year-old Alabama record 2 days ago / Outdoors
6 hours ago

Alabama officials seek greater collaboration, investment between Israel and business in the state

The head of the Alabama Department of Commerce will lead a trade mission to Israel early next year, part of a greater outreach between the state and the country that included a forum in Birmingham this week.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said a trip to Israel is being planned for April or May of 2020 with a focus on trade and business opportunities.

“It’s actually been a while since we’ve had a trade mission (to Israel), so we’re going to lead that trade mission, bring some Alabama companies with us, try to take what we’ve learned today and hopefully look at the health care sector, look at the aviation, aerospace and technology sectors to provide some connectivity between Alabama companies and Israeli companies,” Canfield said.

Canfield’s comments came after he participated in a panel as part of the “Doing Business with Israel: Opportunities for Alabama-Israel Technology Partnerships.” The forum was held at Alabama Power and hosted by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the BIRD FoundationSouthern Company, the Birmingham Business Alliance and Conexx, formerly the American Israel Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s just perfect for Alabama,” Jones said of extending relationships with Israel. “We’ve got such a diverse economy here now whether it’s agriculture, manufacturing or life sciences. (We want) to try to get that partnership to strengthen not only the economies of Alabama and Israel, but our alliances in general.”

Canfield said there are areas of overlap between Alabama and Israel when it comes to key industries.

Birmingham hosts Alabama-Israel tech and trade forum from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“It’s really interesting because when you look at the industry sectors that are important and growing in Alabama, they happen to be very similar to the sectors that are of growing importance in Israel as well,” he said, noting health care, aerospace and technology among them.

Peggy Sammon, chairwoman of BIO Alabama, said in addition to the institutional relationships between Alabama and Israel, it’s important that those doing the research also build their own bridges.

“We are the recipient of being on some of these trade missions … and they’ve been very effective,” she said. “I think the trade mission is a good way to get started. But I find that a lot of the actual relationships that get built are from the researchers.”

Sammon said areas where the state wants to grow are the types of relationships that should be formed between researchers around the world, such as precision medicine, genetics, genomics and medical devices.

“That starts the bond and then eventually that ripples out to a company and a license and commercialization,” she said. “I think we want to just really encourage the research institutes we have in Alabama to continue those kinds of relationships.”

Birmingham’s economy has been positioning itself as one that is more tech-based. Economic developers are trying to grow emerging technologies in the Magic City.

Josh Carpenter, director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity for the city, said Birmingham already has strong connections to Israel through investments and venture capital. He pointed to Tel Aviv-based tech company Joonko’s decision to locate an office in Birmingham last year as an example.

Carpenter said he and Mayor Randall Woodfin are also planning a business development trip.

“In fact, both of us have secured funding to go to Israel within the next year to actually explore this partnership in a deeper fashion,” he said.

Andrea Yonah is director of business development with the BIRD Foundation. BIRD stands for “Binational Industrial Research and Development.” The foundation takes funding from the U.S. and Israeli governments and invests up to $1 million for projects of mutual benefit to the two countries.

Yonah said the forum opened her eyes to the similarities between the two economies.

“I learned even more about that today,” she said. “As they were talking, I was thinking, ‘Wow, we could do so many projects here in Alabama.’ It’s just identifying the right people and putting the companies together and the rest will happen.”

The BIRD Foundation recently approved funding a project between Southern Company and Israel’s mPrest Solutions. Southern Company is the parent company of Alabama Power and mPrest developed predictive analytics as part of Israel’s “iron dome” missile defense system. The two are working to leverage mPrest’s technology to make the power grid more responsive and resilient.

“Alabama Power and the Southern Company have been great partners, not only with our program but with other programs in Israel,” Yonah said. “I think they are probably the perfect example for how a large company, a utility, can leverage the innovation and technology in Israel in order to improve what they’re doing here.”

“Southern Company has had an R&D organization for 50 years,” said Tracy West, director of End Use, Power Delivery and Fleet Research and Development. “This is our 50th year anniversary. So, R&D and innovation is in our DNA. We look around the world for technology solutions that we can bring back into the business to benefit our customers. We are always out there shopping.”

She said Southern Company learned about mPrest through GE.

“We’re recognizing that everything is happening at the edge of the grid,” she said. “We really need an optimization tool for the edge of the grid. That’s what mPrest brings to the table.”

Canfield said Alabama is looking to become a leader in artificial intelligence.

“We’re about to launch a new commission that is going to bring together practitioners and the private sector and educators and focus on artificial intelligence and what that means, or can mean, for the state of Alabama in terms of new opportunities that cut across a lot of different industries, from automotive to aerospace to a number of different industries, health care and medical services,” he said.

“AI will be a technology that impacts so many different industry sectors,” Canfield told Alabama NewsCenter. “We want to make sure that Alabama takes advantage of being on the cusp of being one of those states that attracts the knowledge-based opportunities of developing that technology here.”

Sammon said there are other growth areas where Alabama can be a leader, and relationships with Israel make sense.

“I think precision medicine is the big revolution that is coming and tying it to genomics and genetics,” she said, noting that Israel’s work in big data could be beneficial in analyzing the massive amount of information being generated.

Carpenter said UAB’s plans to invest into a data science and genomics center will further propel the Magic City as a leader in the space.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

VIDEO: Governor Ivey’s authority, U.S. Senate race news, too many Democrats hope for a recession and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Has Alabama Governor Kay Ivey already made up her mind on tolls?

— Is Tommy Tuberville running away with the U.S. Senate race right now?

— Is it unseemly for Democrats to talk down the economy?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Auditor Jim Zeigler to discuss his crusade against tolls in Alabama.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he argues that President Donald Trump’s comments are the exact opposite of anti-Semitism.


Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

9 hours ago

UAB offers parents tips about kindergarten readiness

Each year, about 4 million children enter kindergarten in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Education. For parents, it is often hard to know if a child is ready for kindergarten or even how best to prepare them.

“Kindergarten readiness is not just about learning your letters, numbers and shapes through flashcards,” said Cora Causey, Ph.D., instructor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education. “There is so much more that parents and early childhood educators can do. We need to look at social-emotional, cognitive and language development in order to best prepare children for interaction in the classroom.”

Each child develops differently, but there are certain aspects of development that a parent can help progress. Causey encourages parents to meet children where they are in their development.

Social-emotional development

Executive function, relationship development, coping and self-regulation play important roles in a child’s overall development, but most importantly in their social-emotional development so that they can handle a collaborative environment, like kindergarten. This includes sharing, taking turns, and learning when to speak and listen, and to do this respectfully.

“Everyday situations provide a platform for parents to work with their children in executive function,” Causey said. “Asking open-ended questions fosters the natural curiosity and wonder that kids are born with. You can do this as you are riding in the car, going to the grocery store or any other activity throughout the day.”

Find ways to have positive child and adult interactions that consist of back and forth conversational loops.

“Parents should not throw words at children, but create more of a narrative by asking questions,” Causey said. “Our goal should be to have more face-to-face interaction, rather than pixel-to-pixel interaction.”

Coping and self-regulation can be tough for children at this age. Acting out situations can help a child learn to deal with a situation. This can be taught through role play, playing with figurines or even through books.

“At times, we find that children receive rewards for bad behavior,” Causey said. “When a child is given a tablet or phone, they are not learning how to self-regulate in these situations. As a child enters school age, they are not as easily able to cope with challenging situations, because they have not learned these skills.”

At home, parents and other family members should be modeling the behaviors of making friends, sharing or following expectations. Children will learn from the models and be better prepared for situations that arise at school.

As a child learns a new skill or way to cope with happenings around them, the caregiver can identify books that relate to this issue and lead by example. When a book comes to an arc in a situation, families are able to discuss what is happening and the behavioral choices that can be made alongside each one’s impact on how the situation ends.

“Bibliotherapy shouldn’t be overused in children, but it is a great way to talk through new experiences and challenges,” Causey said.

Screen time, especially as a reward for bad behavior, can have a negative effect on social-emotional skills, according to Causey. Family members should take the opportunity to talk about recovery and how a proper response to a situation looks. Ask the child questions to gauge comprehension.

“The primary caregiver should always stay in communication with the teacher,” Causey said. “There will be an instance that arises, and it is important that you work through it as a team. It is important that the caregiver, teacher and student work together to come up with a proper plan of action that can be adhered to by all parties.”

So often, there is a parent-teacher conference where they come to a solution and move forward without the child’s input. Having the child present allows for discussion and working together for a common goal to better ensure the solution will work for everyone.

Cognitive development

How a child learns, connects with experiences, and uses symbols and images relates directly to their cognitive development. Causey suggests enhancing cognitive development through literacy opportunities and mathematical language to prepare children for the kindergarten classroom.

Reading aloud to your children is the best way to cultivate cognitive development, according to Causey. She suggests asking your children questions as you read books related to the content, illustrations or even the child’s feelings.

“When reading, we should consider what and how we are reading to our children,” Causey said. “Reading a traditional book versus reading a book on a tablet is significantly different. When reading a traditional book, we are able to interact with our children on a more personal level. Tablet reading often has interaction built in that doesn’t allow for engagement at that child’s pace.”

Early math experiences through qualitative mathematical language help with a child’s cognitive development. Causey recommends using household items to improve cognition. For example, when a child is in a sandbox and pours sand in two cups, ask which one has more.

“In using this type of language with children early on, research has shown that children will progress in mathematics and literacy more fully,” Causey said.

Language development

Children should have the opportunity to listen, speak, read and write as they develop. This helps children further their language development orally. Everyday conversations help children understand language.

“Primary caregivers typically focus on the reading and writing aspect of language development,” Causey said. “It is equally important that they have listening and speaking opportunities during the early years to positively affect later literacy learning.”

Easy tips for listening and speaking with your child include reading a book but stopping to look at the pictures and talking about them organically.

For example, when traveling from one destination to another, asking questions about what the child sees; connecting it with additional questions, like colors, smells, noises, etc.  In the grocery store, taking time to look at the produce and asking questions about taste, texture, color and other noticeable features.

By creating conversational loops in natural situations, children are taught to think, creating a higher level of cognition. Ask higher-order thinking questions, letting the child come up with an explanation. As questions are asked, give the child time to think.

At 4 and 5 years old, children should be able to have one conversational loop. For example, if asked a question, the child should come back with an answer. Then, the child should be able to ask another question or come back with additional information to the answer.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

10 hours ago

Ivey on Mobile Bridge anti-toll detractors: There is a lot of noise in the system — We need solutions, not just noise’

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” that aired Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey took on critics of a $2.1 billion bridge over the Mobile Bay that included toll revenues as a means of financing.

Ivey categorized some of the criticism as “noise” and attributed it to politicians seeking a particular office.

“We got a lot of folks running for office for some position,” Ivey said. “There is a lot of noise in the system. We need solutions, not just noise.”

The governor pointed to the October 7 meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge, and Tunnel Authority as a forum for “solutions” to be offered. She acknowledged federal funding wasn’t what was hoped and added that Alabama’s congressional delegation might be able to offer “light at the end of the tunnel.”

“We’ve got a congressional delegation,” she said. “I’m hoping they can weigh in as well and give us some light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve just got to find a way to pay for the bridge. I’m looking for solutions, not just concerns.”

Dailey questioned Ivey on the engineering aspects of the bridge, some of which have been raised by members of the local legislative delegation.

“We can look at anything that can be recommended as reasonable in the design engineering,” Ivey said. “In fact, there was a meeting of engineers, not just ALDOT engineers but engineers to meet with the delegation from Mobile and Baldwin County to help clarify some of the design concerns that have to be met. And laypeople are just not familiar with engineering or what’s required to build – especially over a river and with the widening of the port, it’s going to be some large vessels coming in, which again promotes commerce even from North Alabama.”

Ivey reiterated her hope for some resolution at the October toll authority meeting but said that it wouldn’t be until long after that meeting when everything is discussed and studied can a final decision be made.

“I want some solid good ideas of how we can pay for this bridge,” she added. “That’s the bottom line. We don’t need to know your concerns. We need to know some proposed solutions that are reasonable and can be implemented. And even after the meeting, we’ll have to study those and verify, etc., etc. This is a good opportunity, and everybody has got time to get prepared with the facts. Let’s deal with the facts and not innuendos or whatever. Let’s deal with the facts of how to make this project viable and passable and doable because Alabama’s future rest on getting this done so we can improve our commerce.”

Dailey asked if the project was going to proceed with or without tolls, to which she said it would “definitely.”

“Definitely,” she replied, adding tolls were possible but that she hoped there was a way to have no tolls.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

11 hours ago

Three degrees in five years — UAH alumnus Shigeyuki Ueno graduates in record time

In a record-breaking time of five years, Shigeyuki Ueno earned bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees (’07, BSE, ’09 MSE, ’12, Ph.D.) in engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

Ueno, from Aomori-shi, the capital city of Aomori Prefecture, in the Tōhoku region of Japan became interested in the field of civil engineering near the end of his sophomore year at UAH.

His priorities for selecting UAH included a school with a strong academic curriculum in science and engineering, safety, and reasonable tuition. In addition, the agency supporting Ueno’s study abroad program in the U.S. had a connection with the university.

He learned the basic knowledge of Engineering — especially the general mechanics of materials, fundamental physics, mathematics, and Civil Engineering courses, which are structural, traffic, foundation, and water system. “Engineering explains and designs physical materials and those behaviors with numbers, and it was interesting to learn them,” said Ueno. “My favorite classes, Continuum Mechanics and Elasticity Mechanics, were taught by Dr. Qiuhai “Ken” Zuo, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering.”

Before coming to UAH, Zuo spent seven years at Los Alamos National Laboratory working on modeling materials under dynamic conditions including high-velocity impact.

Ueno’s research at UAH involved predicting concrete fractures strengthened with fiber-reinforced polymers (FRP) or plastic. FRP composite materials are usually made of glass (fiberglass), carbon or basalt (obsidian).

While earning his graduate degrees, Ueno served as a research assistant on three College of Engineering projects under the guidance of UAH professors Zuo and Dr. Houssam A. Toutanji.

Ueno also served as a UAH teaching assistant for an undergraduate Civil Engineering materials class and laboratory. In addition, he worked during the summer as a laborer for Daisen Construction LTD in Aomori, Japan, on the construction site of the Tohoku (Shinkansen) Bullet Train. The Japanese high-speed rail line is about 420 miles and connects three of Japan’s largest cities, Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka.

Ueno graduated summa cum laude from the College of Engineering and co-authored the paper “Prediction of the Interfacial Shear Stress of Externally Bonded FRP to Concrete Substrate Using Critical Stress State Criterion,” in Elsevier Science Direct (2013).

Just as he excelled in his Engineering studies, Ueno also committed himself to volunteer at The Japanese Supplementary School (JSS) meeting Saturdays on the UAH campus. This year, JSS is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Ueno has been teaching at the school since 2009.

The purpose of the school is to teach Japanese language and mathematics to children of Japanese employees transferred to North Alabama. JSS provides a curriculum to help children transition back into the Japanese school system when they return to their native country.

“I started teaching mathematics and Japanese at JSS when I was a graduate student at UAH,” said Ueno. “I always find an interest in teaching something based on my knowledge and experience and in seeing kids eager to learn and achieve new things.

“JSS is not mandatory and is mainly for students returning to Japan, and want a smooth transition from school in the U.S. to Japan,” said Ueno. “Students learn subjects similar to ways taught in Japan,” he added.

Employed as a production engineer in Athens, AL, Ueno’s advice to young people considering careers in engineering: “Find the branch of engineering that interests you the most, develop as many employment opportunities as possible and work hard to achieve your dreams.”

(Courtesy of the University of Alabama in Huntsville)

12 hours ago

Import ban vital to prevent the spread of CWD

As deer season approaches, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) remind hunters that it is illegal to import whole carcasses and certain body parts of any species of deer into either state.

The import ban on deer in Alabama and Tennessee is part of a larger effort throughout the country to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) – a fatal neurological disease of white-tailed deer and other deer species, including mule deer, elk and moose.

“Working closely with our counterparts in neighboring states is one of the best ways we can prevent the spread of CWD,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “It is vital to the health of our deer herd that out-of-state hunters know and follow the hunting regulations in both the state in which they live and the state in which they plan to hunt.”

Under the import bans no person may import, transport, or possess a carcass or body part from any species of deer harvested anywhere outside of either state without properly processing it before bringing it home.

Importation of the following is allowed in both Alabama and Tennessee: deer meat that has been completely deboned; cleaned skull plates with attached antlers, if no visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; raw capes, if no visible brain or spinal cord tissue is present; upper canine teeth, if no root structure or other soft tissue is present; and finished taxidermy products or tanned hides. Velvet antlers are illegal to import into Alabama unless they are part of a finished taxidermy product.

Similar laws addressing the import of deer carcasses and body parts are on the books in other southern states as well.

“Our greatest allies in the fight against CWD are hunters,” said Chuck Yoest, CWD coordinator for TWRA. “With hunters’ assistance, we can help keep CWD from spreading, keep the number of diseased deer to a minimum, and reduce disease rates where possible.”

CWD is caused by a mutated protein called a prion. The disease is infectious, communicable, and always fatal for white-tailed deer. To date, no deer has tested positive for CWD in Alabama. CWD was discovered in parts of Mississippi and Tennessee in 2018. Since then, both states have implemented response plans in order to determine the prevalence of the disease and minimize its spread.

Once CWD arrives, infected deer serve as a reservoir for prions which will shed into the environment through saliva, urine, blood, soft-antler material and feces. There are no known management strategies to lessen the risk of indirect transmission of CWD once an environment has been contaminated. This makes eradication of CWD very difficult, if not impossible.

“Alabama has had a CWD surveillance program in place for white-tailed deer since 2001,” Blankenship said. “We have been fortunate so far, but we need the help of hunters to maintain our CWD-free status. To do so, it is very important for those who hunt out-of-state to know the laws before traveling.”

The public can assist the ADCNR Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division with its CWD monitoring program by reporting any illegal transport of deer or elk on Alabama’s roads and highways. Call the Operation Game Watch line immediately at (800) 272-4263 if you see deer or elk being transported in Alabama. In Tennessee, contact the TWRA Law Enforcement Division at (615) 781-6580.

For more information about how Alabama and Tennessee are working to prevent the spread of CWD, visit www.outdooralabama.com and www.CWDinTennessee.com.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.

(Courtesy of Outdoor Alabama)

