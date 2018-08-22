Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Hundreds of dead fish found in Hoover pond 31 mins ago / News
Dale Jackson: Trump irreparably damaged by his actions, behavior of those close to him 2 hours ago / Opinion
Sen. Shelby secures $3 million for additive manufacturing research at Auburn 3 hours ago / News
Tuscaloosa’s Deontay Wilder meets with Alabama football team, emphasizes the power of teamwork 4 hours ago / News
Investigators probe cause of fire at Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab 5 hours ago / News
Decatur police officer facing assault charge 7 hours ago / News
John Merrill: Anyone who believes viral election hacking video ‘is not thinking very clearly’ 7 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne holds latest ‘Better Off Now’ town hall in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ courthouse 7 hours ago / News
Oneonta mother charged in four-year-old daughter’s death 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump allies’ very bad legal day, Alabama GOP Chair slams Democrats for their dysfunction, illegal alien murders a college student and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Westervelt Co.’s Tuscaloosa Museum of Art to close at the end of August 8 hours ago / News
Alabama Democrats need to find a collective backbone and call for Chairwoman Nancy Worley to resign 1 day ago / Opinion
Charles Barkley: Going to Auburn ‘was the best decision I ever made’ (VIDEO) 1 day ago / News
Mobile City Council votes down proposal to offer taxpayer funds for University of South Alabama stadium 1 day ago / News
Report: Alabama among the states where $100 is worth the most 1 day ago / News
Union suspends strike against soft drink bottler in Mobile 1 day ago / News
High school students help Alabama company discover new antibiotics 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s coal industry claims ‘victory’ after Trump admin proposes replacement to industry-killing Obama plan 1 day ago / News
Lipscomb Police chief fired following arrest for marijuana possession 1 day ago / News
Fire damages Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery 1 day ago / News
7 hours ago

John Merrill: Anyone who believes viral election hacking video ‘is not thinking very clearly’

After a video recently went viral on social media depicting American election equipment being easily hacked at this summer’s Def Con hacking conference, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told Yellowhammer News that it is “unconscionable” that anyone would give the video “any credence.”

Even though this particular type of voting equipment is not used in Alabama, Merrill was quick to point out the clear and overarching fallacy in the hacker’s panic-causing assertion.

“I don’t know that there’s a singular problem with the equipment that’s been challenged, because I can’t think of a single jurisdiction in the United States of America where a polling official would allow anybody that is not authorized to come into contact with the voting equipment and have unfettered access to that equipment at the level that would give them unbridled permission to compromise the integrity of the equipment,” Merrill said in a Yellowhammer News exclusive interview.

He continued, “Without question, I can’t think of any jurisdiction where that’d be allowed to occur. It certainly would not be allowed in the state of Alabama.”

Merrill slammed the video, which currently has approximately 2 million views, and people who are using it to stir up mass hysteria about election security.
“Anybody that watches a video – like the one that’s been circulating on social media – and believes that someone could walk in off the street into a room full of election equipment with unfettered access, manipulate it in a way without being questioned [by election officials], and then reprogram it in the way they want, is not thinking very clearly. Period,” Merrill emphasized.

He added, “It’s unconscionable that somebody would give that any credence. That’s no different than someone saying they could break in the Capitol – or the White House or the Pentagon – if they were given unfettered access.”

Merrill also assured Alabamians that the state’s election equipment is secure and that election officials continuously monitor the equipment on Election Day.

“All of our equipment is kept under lock and key,” Merrill outlined. “Before the election occurs, the equipment is set-up in each location where it’s required to be for the election to take place. There are security precautions that are entered in to. Our election officials guarantee the safety and security of the equipment so that when people’s votes are cast, we know that they’re cast for the candidate of their choice and are counted for the candidate of their choice.”

Alabama’s Secretary of State also explained that a lot goes into election integrity behind the scenes, with many different layers of security being in place.

“One of the things that we’ve been diligent about – and we remain diligent about – is that we work extraordinarily well with our public and private partners to ensure the safety and credibility and the integrity of the election process,” Merrill said. “We do that through our technology, as well as through our training to make sure that our people are prepared for any instance or circumstance introduced.”

He also wanted to correct common misconceptions about electronic voting equipment.

“The thing that I think our people have to remember – and we can’t stress this enough – is that none of our election equipment or technology is connected to the internet, so you’re not going to be able to violate the trust and confidence of the process through any kind of encryption that would result in the crippling of our system at the local site where you go to vote,” Merrill detailed.

He continued, “You’re not going to be able to infiltrate the system through the use of our electronic poll books … even though we are using wireless-based communication in some instances, we are not using communication that can be hacked in to or could have the result of being negatively impactful on our local, county, regional, state or federal elections.”

Merrill credited his office’s 24/7 accessibility and open lines with election workers on the ground as keys to Alabama’s success in securing elections.

“We make sure that they know who to call if there’s a concern introduced while they’re working,” Merrill explained. “And things have gone really well in the previous election cycles.”

Preparation is key for election security, and Merrill is confident that Alabama is prepared for the upcoming general election.

“We believe that [Alabama’s success] will continue on November 6,” Merrill stated. “Training has already begun in many counties.”

Merrill continued, giving a summary of the constant improvements that Alabama is making in voting processes.

“Some of the counties are going to have electronic poll books for the first time and we’re excited about that. We now have almost 30 counties that have possession of electronic poll books,” Merrill announced.

He concluded, “Our goal is to have 67 counties using electronic poll books by 2022. The technology that is in place is technology that will make the elections process more efficient and more effective for all of our constituents throughout the State of Alabama.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

31 mins ago

Hundreds of dead fish found in Hoover pond

Hundreds of dead fish have been found on top of a pond in Alabama and officials say it appears low oxygen levels are to blame.

Southern Pond Management said shad were the only fish impacted by low oxygen levels in the Lake Crest Pond in Hoover on Tuesday.

Oxygen levels can be reduced when the weather is stagnant, without thunderstorms or heavy rains.

The homeowners association tells news outlets it os the second fish kill in the pond in two weeks. Test results on the oxygen levels are not back yet.

Scott Sherones with Southern Pond says the problems are worse between June and August.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

1

Show less
2 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Trump irreparably damaged by his actions, behavior of those close to him

I voted for Trump. If the 2016 election were today, I would vote for Trump again. If Trump is running in 2020 against Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, I will gladly cast another vote for the current president of the United States of America.

The economic and immigration policies the president has put in place are overwhelmingly good, and give me more Supreme Court judges, please.

However, if there are two things I could change about President Trump it would be the stupid tweets and the tariffs, and I acknowledge the tariffs are part of a larger strategy that may eventually pan out for him.

All that said, Trump is irreparably damaged by his own behavior and the behavior of those close to him. He is at serious risk of turning the U.S. House of Representatives into the domain of Nancy Pelosi again.

157
Keep reading 157 WORDS

You can ignore those numbers if you want, but the question will be was 2016 an outlier, or was it the start of a new trend?

If you ask members of Congress, they believe the polls. If you ask political consultants, they also believe the polls.

The president is the number one story every single day. This will be a fact for as long as he is on the national stage. There will be no impeachment, no indictments, no removal from office, but there will be political fallout from all the other things that are going on.

If Trump cared about the economy, immigration, further Supreme Court Justices, and the rest of his stated policy goals, he would acknowledge his missteps, resign and turn over the White House to Vice President Mike Pence.

I fear, and will gladly be wrong, that the House is lost either way. Trump removing himself from the stage would give Republicans the best chance at hanging on.

Show less
3 hours ago

Sen. Shelby secures $3 million for additive manufacturing research at Auburn

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) announced today in a press release that the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded $3,087,090 to Auburn University “for research and the development of techniques to improve the additive manufacturing industry.”

Additive manufacturing is a more accurate term for the professional process known as “3D printing.”

“Auburn University has become a national leader in the field of additive manufacturing,” Shelby said. “This NIST grant will provide Auburn the unique opportunity to innovate and empower engineering industries, boosting efforts to promote the continued economic growth of our manufacturing sector. The research, training, and development that will take place as a result of this funding will allow the university to advance additive manufacturing and continue competing on a national stage.”

Auburn University President Steven Leath praised Senator Shelby for his tremendous leadership for the state of Alabama.

“Additive manufacturing is revolutionizing industries ranging from aviation to medical instruments to automotive,” Leath said. “Thanks to Senator Shelby, the State of Alabama is providing national leadership in developing and refining these technologies that foster economic opportunity, improve quality of life and strengthen our country’s infrastructure.”

192
Keep reading 192 WORDS

Auburn University, with the help of this NIST award, will work to address various issues challenging the additive manufacturing industry. The initiative will “conduct cutting-edge research, train and educate graduate and undergraduate students, and develop and promote technological innovations that advance the pace of the additive manufacturing industry. ”

The $3 million in new funding will allow Auburn’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) to expand its footprint to include new research on metrology – which is the measurement and characterization of 3D printed parts – and advanced process models that will allow engineers to predict the properties and performance of these parts.

Shelby said the research made possible by this grant will have a “strong technical and economic impact” on various industries in Alabama and across the nation.

The NCAME was founded last year through a collaboration between Auburn and NASA, and is currently performing groundbreaking research and development that will “advance additive manufacturing technology, provide appropriate standards to help this new manufacturing sector grow, and develop the workforce needed to keep manufacturing industries productive and profitable.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Tuscaloosa’s Deontay Wilder meets with Alabama football team, emphasizes the power of teamwork

The University of Alabama football program was treated to a visit Monday by Tuscaloosa’s native-son and boxer Deontay Wilder, who stressed the importance of teamwork and brotherhood.

Nicknamed “The Bronze Bomber,” Wilder has been the reigning World Boxing Council heavyweight champion since 2015, boasting a career record of 40-0 with 39 knockouts.

“If you look to your left and to your right, that’s your teammate,” Wilder told the team as the players continue to prepare for their season opener on September 1 against Louisville in Orlando. “That’s your source. That’s your strength. That’s your backbone.”

119
Keep reading 119 WORDS

He continued, “See that’s the thing about it – y’all got each other. And it’s a beautiful thing to have each other. Because with each other, within numbers, you’re stronger.”

“You combine yourselves, you put your minds together, you think like y’all are supposed to think on a team – nobody will stop you,” Wilder explained. “I’m rooting for y’all. Because we’re both battling. We’re both representing. When y’all are knocking people out, I’m knocking them out, too.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Investigators probe cause of fire at Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab

Fire crews are investigating after a church in northern Alabama caught fire.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bradley Williams tells WIAT-TV the fire broke out at the Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab Tuesday evening.

He says crews were on scene late that night working to control the flames.

The extent of damage to the church is unclear.

71
Keep reading 71 WORDS

Williams tells AL.com that investigators currently don’t suspect the fire was intentional.

He says the sheriff’s office has requested the state fire marshal also inspect the scene.

WBMA-LD reports officials confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

Williams says fire departments from Cullman and Blount counties responded to the scene.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less