Zeigler vs. Ivey is the fight we deserve

Sometimes politics gives us heavyweight battles that we can’t help but stop and watch.

Nixon vs. Kennedy. Bush vs. Gore. Trump vs. Clinton. Zeigler vs. Ivey?

After State Auditor Jim Zeigler killed the I-10 bridge toll in Mobile, he made it clear that his disapproval of Governor Kay Ivey would not stop.

A few weeks ago, Zeigler released a statement suggesting that Ivey had vindictively qualified to run against him as a delegate for the 2020 RNC Convention.

ALGOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan refuted this claim, saying the governor had in fact qualified before Zeigler, but Zeigler dismissed that claim Tuesday morning on WVNN during a radio interview.

Zeigler views this race to be a Trump delegate in 2020 as a much bigger fight, outlining on “The Dale Jackson Show,” “Those who were for the gas tax and the way it was rammed through in Montgomery should vote for her. Those that were against that or how it was done should vote for me.”

He later tossed the I-10 toll bridge in for good measure.

For Zeigler, Kay Ivey represents a bigger problem where the interests of the people have been pushed aside in favor of the Montgomery special interests.

But Zeigler believes this isn’t about Governor Ivey, but rather about her employees.

“The governor’s advisors don’t let her know anything except what they believe, and what they want her to hear,” he explained. “They don’t let her know what you’re thinking, what the people are thinking, Zeigler’s thinking. That needs to stop.”

That is what Zeigler argues this battle sets up: His excellency fighting for the will of the people and Governor Kay Ivey fighting to curb stomp the common man.

According to Zeigler, this is a proxy war of good versus evil in the Republican Party.

“We have a two-party system within the Republican Party,” he outlined. “You’ve got the Montgomery insiders and the special interests who want something for themselves out of government, and you’ve got the taxpaying public who pay for a state government.”

Zeigler is the underdog and he relishes in it.

He wants to be David and he wants to remind everyone that sometimes David slays Goliath.

“On our side, with the taxpayer public, we won a big one blocking the toll scheme on Interstate-10. The good guys can sometimes win,” Zeigler stated.

My takeaway:

If Zeigler has his way, an epic battle will rage and the soul of the state of Alabama will be on the line.

In his normal Jim Zeigler way, he envisions debates, campaign ads, blow-by-blow coverage in the media, but he is out of his mind.

Governor Kay Ivey didn’t even do a debate during her reelection campaign, so don’t expect a heated race here unless Zeigler can make it one.

But remember Zeigler started the movement that killed the toll bridge, so don’t dismiss him completely here.

Just mostly.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN