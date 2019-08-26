Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Jim Zeigler says his anti-toll group won’t compromise

The fight over tolls on the Mobile Bay Bridge and Bayway project has turned into a statewide issue that could have ramifications in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race and beyond.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has been at the forefront of this movement and will tell anyone that listens that he was the first member of the Block the Mobile Bayway Toll Facebook group that now consists of over 50,000 members.

Governor Kay Ivey may dismiss this as “noise,” but these people are serious and elected officials are listening.

The top vote-getter in Alabama during the 2019 elections, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, has joined the crusade. Arguably the most powerful legislator in the state, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), says he may be looking at legislation to address these issues in the future.

This noise is getting louder, and Zeigler obviously smells blood in the water.

When Zeigler appeared on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” on Sunday, he was asked if he would accept a toll of a lesser amount than the $6 proposal.

He responded, “No, we are for no tolls.”

This isn’t anything new, as the name of Zeigler’s Facebook group and the sticker on his shirt makes his position pretty clear.

That position has risks attached to it. If the anti-tollers come off as unreasonable, they become easier to ignore as “noise.”

Regardless, it appears, there are rumbling of a lesser toll amount being proposed to lessen the blow on Mobile and Baldwin County residents, but Zeigler and his group don’t seem too interested in compromise.

Watch (relevant portion starting around the 14:45 mark):

Guerrilla Politics – 8/25/19

VIDEO: Governor Ivey's Authority, U.S. Senate race news, too many Democrats hope for a recession and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

27 mins ago

‘Mondays for Moms’: When messes turn into messages

The following is the fourth edition of Mondays for Moms:

When messes turn into messages

I had some big plans for Saturday, y’all.

We’re talkin’ deep cleaning, closet ransacking, pantry purging and even some yard sprucing.

Well, I probably don’t need to tell you that those grand intentions got dashed real quick once the little ones involved themselves in my mom mission.

At one point, I stepped out of the playroom to grab a load of laundry and returned to this…

In the interest of being perfectly honest with you precious ladies, I had a temporary meltdown. Not verbally. It was more of an internal hellish shock moment.

In an attempt not to explode, I stepped outside of the room and quickly sorted out my options:

(1) I could burst back in there belting “Clean up time! Clean up time! CLEAN UP TIIIMMMEEE!”

Or

(2) I could breathe. And remind myself that while I’m making all kinds of grand plans, God is smirking just a bit. And it was in that moment that He reminded me to peek in at those little ones to give them a big dose of grace and stop and savor the moment.

My little ones were having the time of their lives. And, yes, at the expense of paint on the walls and their momma’s level of sanity, but, nevertheless they were building memories.

And I thought about how that transferred over to my life, too. Sometimes, some of my biggest messes (both literally and figuratively) in life created some of the greatest memories.

Why is it that we kill ourselves to perfect the façade?

Why do we struggle and juggle and attempt to balance every single thing at the expense of the most important things?

I do value a (somewhat) clean home.

But, I value well-rounded, content, God-loving, adventurous, happy family members more.

Kids are young. And innocent. And playful.

They make messes.

Life goes on.

Namaste…

But in all seriousness, I learned that God’s plans are always bigger and better than ours. Rather than dominating my to-do list this weekend, I spent extra time making memories with my little ones in a heap of Barbies and pretend play food.

And if I’m being honest, those moments were way cooler than anything I had on my silly agenda.

I did, of course, use this opportunity to reinforce proper cleanup techniques, but I reminded myself to never discourage the mess.

Because oftentimes, it’s there … deep in life’s messes, that God speaks to us in the most profound ways.

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

Show less
3 hours ago

Breweries teaming up for Alabama environmental group

Some south Alabama breweries are working on a new beer to benefit a nonprofit environmental group that works to protect the state’s coast.

Six breweries in Mobile and Baldwin County are teaming up to produce an ale called “Friends in Low Places IPA” as a fundraiser for the Alabama Coastal Foundation.

The New England-style India pale ale will be available in the coastal region beginning next month, and it will go statewide after that.

Participating breweries include Braided River, Iron Hand, Old Majestic and Serda in Mobile, plus Fairhope Brewing and Big Beach Brewing in Baldwin County.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation started in 1993.

It teaches about the state’s coastal environment and works to preserve marine ecosystems.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama opens Dep. of Commerce office in Germany to promote European investment

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that the Alabama Department of Commerce has opened a business development office in Stuttgart, Germany, to enhance the state’s strategic efforts in attracting increased European job-creating investments in the Yellowhammer State.

Christoph Doerr, an experienced German businessman who spent seven years in charge of an industrial operation in Alabama, is serving as the director of the state’s new European office, which began operating earlier this month.

According to the governor’s office, Doerr’s job will be to build on Alabama’s long-standing economic development activities in Europe. In 2018 alone, European companies announced projects in the Yellowhammer State involving nearly $1.5 billion in new capital investment and 1,500 jobs, according to data from Commerce.

“Communities across Alabama have seen real benefits from the state’s economic ties to Europe, thanks to robust levels of two-way trade and significant investment that has created thousands of jobs,” Ivey said in a statement.

“Establishing a European business development office to strengthen this relationship and spark even more economic activity just makes sense for Alabama,” she added.

Doerr traveled to Montgomery last Friday for meetings with Ivey and Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. Doerr also met with Bob Smith, the assistant director of Commerce’s business development team who directs European strategy, and Hilda Lockhart, director of Commerce’s International Trade Office, among others.

“As we see investment from Europe on the rise, particularly in the automotive, aerospace, forest products and chemical sectors, it has become more apparent to us that having representation on the ground in Europe will help provide new connections, not only with companies within those sectors but also to help us advance our trade opportunities,” Canfield advised.

Smith outlined that Doerr has solid contacts in industrial fields such as engineering, tooling, machining and additive manufacturing in Germany and other hotspots on the continent. With more than 20 years of management experience, he has developed an extensive network of business connections in the region, Smith noted.

“Christoph can generate business development leads and open doors for Alabama’s team as we seek to build relationships with decision-makers in Germany and other European countries that can translate into jobs here at home,” Smith remarked.

Doerr currently serves as CEO of Innoteque Solutions in Kornwestheim, Germany, approximately five miles from Stuttgart, a major industrial center that is home to global automaker Mercedes-Benz.

From 1996 to 2013, he was president and CEO of Aluminumtechnologie Schmid GmbH, a high-precision CNC machining and die-casting company. Between 2005 and 2012, Doerr was responsible for the launch and operation of the Aluminum Technology Schmid North America production plant in Auburn that acted as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 auto supplier. The plant today operates under the ownership of Italy-based 2A S.p.A.

“During these years, I developed a deep knowledge of Alabama’s culture, customs and business advantages,” Doerr said. “I personally experienced the benefits of investing in Alabama, and I can share that with prospective companies, not just theoretical information about a business location in the state.”

Alabama’s economic ties with Europe – Germany, especially – trace back for decades. Germany has become Alabama’s top source of foreign direct investment, totaling $8.5 billion since 1999, according to Commerce estimates.

While major European corporations such as Mercedes-Benz, Airbus, GKN Aerospace, Evonik, BASF and Siemens all have operations in the Yellowhammer State, Alabama has also attracted a significant number of smaller European businesses, particularly specialty manufacturers.

A total of 82 German companies have operations in the state, more than any other foreign country, according to Commerce data. Other European countries with a significant business presence in Alabama include France (51 companies), the United Kingdom (26 companies) and Sweden (11 companies).

In addition, countries in the European Union are a major destination for Alabama exports, which exceed $7 billion annually, according to E.U. data. Top categories for Alabama-made goods shipped to the E.U. are motor vehicles and parts, minerals, aerospace products, paper and chemicals.

Ivey traveled to Stuttgart this summer following the Paris Air Show to meet with executives from Mercedes-Benz, emphasizing that Alabama values its fruitful relationship with the company and the country of Germany. Additionally, German Federal Minister for Economic and Energy Affairs Peter Altmaier recently visited with Ivey, other state officials and Mercedes-Benz U.S. leaders at the company’s Tuscaloosa County operation.

RELATED: Record year for foreign investment sparks growth in Alabama

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

HVAC boot camp helps fill industry need

The first students will graduate next week from an intense HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) “boot camp” in Jasper.

Bevill State Community College and Alabama Power announced in 2017 plans for a joint HVAC training center, which opened for classes last August.

The summer boot camp is an accelerated program that teaches technical knowledge and skills to repair, install, service and maintain heating, air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

What makes the boot camp different from other training at the center is the intensity of the class: Instead of attending two-week classes spread out over about two years, boot camp participants attend full-time for 11 straight weeks.

“This boot camp is another example of Alabama Power and Bevill State working together to meet the demands of industry,” said Al Moore, dean of workforce solutions and economic development for Bevill State. “The students in this program have an extraordinary opportunity to work in the HVAC industry, and we are thrilled to be a part of their success.”

The HVAC-R Workforce Foundation reports that by 2021 there will be a shortage of at least 170,000 technicians.

To help meet this need, the Bevill State Workforce Solutions Division, in partnership with Alabama Power, developed a 295-hour, short-term, noncredit class to train and place participants in HVAC-R technician jobs within a few months.

Participants are taught in a state-of-the art facility by Alabama Power instructors. Graduates earn a Bevill State certification, EPA Section 608 Refrigerant Handling Certification and qualify to take the Alabama HVAC-R Contractors Exam.

“The Alabama Power HVAC Training Center is honored to work with Bevill State to provide training for these participants,” said Joel Owen, training center manager. “An additional benefit is that we have facilitated a job fair with industry contacts to interview the graduates for immediate job placement in the HVAC-R industry.”

The first boot camp graduation will be Wednesday, Aug. 28, at noon at the HVAC training facility, 3711 Industrial Court, in Jasper.

For more information about the program, visit bscc.edu.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
7 hours ago

Former Sessions chief of staff from Alabama confirmed to Trump appointment

The U.S. Senate this month confirmed President Donald Trump’s appointment of Alabama Humanities Foundation executive director Armand DeKeyser to the National Council on the Humanities.

DeKeyser, who served as chief of staff to then-Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL), is now filling an unexpired term until Jan. 26, 2020, on the 26-member advisory board.

In a statement, National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Chairman Jon Parrish Peede said DeKeyser is part of a “distinguished” incoming group of members that “bring a wide range of expertise in cultural leadership, government and public policy, international affairs, philanthropy and numerous humanities fields, including archaeology, languages, law, literature, history and political science that will be invaluable to the National Endowment for the Humanities.”

The council meets three times a year to review grant applications and advise the NEH chairman on humanities issues.

“I am humbled by this appointment,” DeKeyser commented. “I appreciate the confidence our NEH chairman has in me, and I am honored to be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. To represent our state and the humanities on such a distinguished board is truly an honor and a privilege.”

A native of Mobile and a graduate of Auburn University, DeKeyser brings to the table 30 years of leadership experience in government and private business, along with a 28-year record of service in the Army as an active and reserve officer.

He has served as executive director of Alabama Humanities Foundation since 2012. AHF, based in Birmingham, is dedicated to fostering learning, understanding and appreciation of people, communities and cultures.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less