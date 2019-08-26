Jim Zeigler says his anti-toll group won’t compromise

The fight over tolls on the Mobile Bay Bridge and Bayway project has turned into a statewide issue that could have ramifications in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race and beyond.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has been at the forefront of this movement and will tell anyone that listens that he was the first member of the Block the Mobile Bayway Toll Facebook group that now consists of over 50,000 members.

Governor Kay Ivey may dismiss this as “noise,” but these people are serious and elected officials are listening.

The top vote-getter in Alabama during the 2019 elections, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, has joined the crusade. Arguably the most powerful legislator in the state, State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), says he may be looking at legislation to address these issues in the future.

This noise is getting louder, and Zeigler obviously smells blood in the water.

When Zeigler appeared on Yellowhammer News’ “Guerrilla Politics” on Sunday, he was asked if he would accept a toll of a lesser amount than the $6 proposal.

He responded, “No, we are for no tolls.”

This isn’t anything new, as the name of Zeigler’s Facebook group and the sticker on his shirt makes his position pretty clear.

That position has risks attached to it. If the anti-tollers come off as unreasonable, they become easier to ignore as “noise.”

Regardless, it appears, there are rumbling of a lesser toll amount being proposed to lessen the blow on Mobile and Baldwin County residents, but Zeigler and his group don’t seem too interested in compromise.

Watch (relevant portion starting around the 14:45 mark):

Guerrilla Politics – 8/25/19 VIDEO: Governor Ivey's Authority, U.S. Senate race news, too many Democrats hope for a recession and more on Guerrilla Politics … Posted by Yellowhammer News on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.