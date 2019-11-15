J C Love appointed Montgomery County probate judge

J C Love, III on Friday was sworn in as Montgomery County probate judge after being appointed by Governor Kay Ivey.

Love, 40, is considered a rising star among Alabama Democrats. His candidacy to be Montgomery’s mayor this year was his first run at political office.

Prior to his appointment, Love had been practicing law at the prestigious Montgomery firm of Rushton Stakely, Johnston, & Garret, P.A. since 2013. He has practiced law for 14 years in total.

Also active civically, Love currently serves as president of the Britton YMCA board and is a member of the Montgomery County Bar Foundation Board.

“J C Love, III has an impressive career, both in his work as an attorney and his involvement in the Montgomery community,” Ivey said in a statement.

“I’m confident that he will hit the ground running and be able to serve as Montgomery’s next Probate Judge with character, a hard work ethic, and a sense of service. I appreciate his willingness to serve in this role and know he will do a great job,” she added.

Love earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, cum laude, from Morehouse College in 2001. He later received his Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School in 2004.

He is married to Dr. Porcia Bradford Love, M.D. The couple has three children.

Ivey signed Love’s appointment letter on Friday. He fills the vacancy created by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s inauguration earlier this week. Love was not immediately available for comment.

RELATED: Gen. Ed Crowell not qualified for appointment as Montgomery County probate judge, will not serve

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn