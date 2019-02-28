Political newcomer joins growing Montgomery mayoral field

 Left ACLR Right ACLR

The growing field to be Montgomery’s next mayor added its first fresh-to-politics face Thursday when local attorney JC Love, III announced his candidacy.

Love’s campaign hit the ground running, launching a website, distributing a press release and showing off an introductory campaign video befitting the candidate’s status as a political breath of fresh air.

While he practices at the venerable Montgomery firm of Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett, P.A., Love’s wife is also a doctor in town. They have three children: Caroline Elizabeth, three years old; Catherine Grace, two months; and James Christopher, age 10 months.

“I’m from Montgomery, and I returned to Montgomery after attending school in Atlanta and Boston, with the intention to grow my family, my practice, and my wife’s business and be a part of bettering the entire community,” Love said in a statement. “I think with the candidates who have announced or signaled their intentions to run, that I offer a break from the politics of the past, and a fresh vision for the future of our city.”

He is a product of Montgomery Public Schools.

Love attended Brewbaker Intermediate School, Baldwin Junior High School and Jefferson Davis High School. He then studied at Morehouse College in Atlanta. While at Morehouse, he became heavily involved in student government, having served as student body vice president, two terms as president and even as a member of the Board of Trustees. Additionally, Love was selected to serve as a charter member of the college’s Omicron Delta Kappa Chapter. He graduated cum laude in 2001 with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. He attended law school at Boston College Law School.

The attorney also currently serves as the president of the Capital City Bar Association, which is the bar association for African-American attorneys in Montgomery; president of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Foundation Board and president of the Montgomery – Tuskegee Chapter of the Morehouse National Alumni Association. He is a board member of the Montgomery County Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, the Britton YMCA and the Capri Theater Foundation. Love is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

“I believe that the people of Montgomery, as a whole, need to decide what we want the future of our city to be,” Love added. “We have our issues, but we also have opportunities – and the next mayor will have to communicate his vision of those opportunities and be a leader for the future we want to create for ourselves.”

Former Congressman Artur Davis, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean and Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed have announced their candidacy in the capital city’s mayoral race. The election will be held August 27.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) is helping lead the charge on “crucial America First legislation” to curb illegal immigration.

Wednesday, Brooks introduced House companion legislation to Senator Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) bill, the “Accountability Through Electronic Verification Act.” Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) has signed on as an original House cosponsor to Brooks’ bill.

The legislation would permanently reauthorize the E-Verify program and make its use mandatory.

“American jobs entice illegal aliens to break our laws and come to America,” Brooks said in a statement. “Mandatory e-verify coupled with harsh penalties cuts off illegal aliens from American jobs. The result? Higher pay and more jobs for Americans.”

He concluded, “An added bonus is that illegal aliens who can’t get jobs will self-deport at no cost to taxpayers. That is a great deal for all Americans! I look forward to working with Senator Grassley to advance this crucial America First legislation.”

Highly influential immigration policy reform groups, NumbersUSA and the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), support the bill.

Dan Stein, president of FAIR, outlined, “Mandating universal participation in the E-Verify program is an important safeguard for American workers who continue to lose jobs and wages to illegal aliens. The free, electronically-based system allows employers to authenticate the legal work eligibility of prospective applicants— the same way a merchant verifies a credit card purchase— with a 99.7 percent accuracy rate. FAIR commends Congressman Mo Brooks for leading on this critical issue, and encourages Congress to honor its commitment to American workers by passing this legislation as soon as possible.”

Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, stated, “On behalf of the more than 9 million grassroots activists in the NumbersUSA network, I applaud Congressman Brooks for introducing legislation to mandate E-Verify. That is the most important—and also the least expensive—measure that can be taken to stem illegal immigration and to ensure that U.S. jobs are filled only by America’s legal workers. All other actions to stop illegal immigration will continue to have limited effect as long as the jobs magnet remains. Passage of this bill will also be a gift to the law-abiding employers of America who would no longer have to compete with employers using illegal labor.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

The Supreme Court is ordering a new state court hearing to determine whether an Alabama death row inmate is so affected by dementia that he cannot be executed.

The justices ruled 5-3 on Wednesday in favor of inmate Vernon Madison, who killed a police officer in 1985.

His lawyers say he has suffered strokes that have left him with severe dementia.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in siding with Madison, now 68.

The high court ruling is not the end of the case.

Justice Elena Kagan says in her majority opinion that, if the state wants to put Madison to death, an Alabama state court must determine that Madison understands why he is being executed.

The justices have previously said the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment means that people who are insane, delusional or psychotic cannot be executed.

But Kagan, reading a summary of her ruling, said, “Based on our review of the record, we can’t be sure that the state court recognized that Madison’s dementia might render him incompetent to be executed.”

Madison’s attorney Bryan Stevenson, who is the executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, applauded the decision.

“Prisoners who become incompetent due to dementia and severe mental illness are vulnerable and should be shielded from abusive and cruel treatment.

The court’s opinion affirming the basic principle of a humane system of justice is a significant victory,” Stevenson said in a statement.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall predicted the execution will eventually go forward.

“We expect that when the lower court revisits the matter on remand from the Supreme Court, it will once again find that Madison is competent to finally face the justice that he has so far evaded for nearly 34 years,” Marshall said in a statement.

Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, who last year would have allowed the execution to proceed without hearing the case, dissented. Justice Brett Kavanaugh was not yet on the court when arguments took place in early October.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7. State Representative Wes Allen wants to rein in regulatory power of unelected bureaucrats in Alabama

— Allen is proposing the Red Tape Reduction Act as a way to keep unelected government employees from implementing costly rules and regulations. The bill, if passed, would require state agencies to seek legislative approval before they could enact any proposed rule or rule change that would cost more than $1 million. Allen believes this will serve as a check on the state’s bureaucracy. He outlined, “With this bill, we will know what the true monetary impact of rule changes are and the legislature will have to sign off on them before they are enacted.”

6. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says it is OK to spend gas tax revenue on expanding the Port of Mobile, but questions about the legality exist

— Governor Kay Ivey’s proposal for a gas tax increase appears to do more than just work on the roads and bridges of the state. It also proposes some dredging to prepare the Port of Mobile for bigger ships. But the Alabama Constitution may not allow such a move, because Constitutional Amendment 354 appears to lay out that these taxes cannot be used for these measures. The amendment appears to forbid the state from using these resources for anything other than the building, maintaining and managing motor vehicle traffic.

5. A judge appears to be getting ready to consider whether the ISIS bride can return to America

— Judge Reggie Walton agreed that he would move quickly to resolve a lawsuit filed by a 24-year-old female who previously lived in Hoover, Alabama, who ran off to join the Islamic State and now wants to come home. Hoda Muthana’s family filed a suit against the Trump administration after the government declared she could not return to the United States because she was not a U.S. citizen. Her father claims she is a citizen because he ceased being a diplomat by the time she was born. Muthana and her son are currently in a refugee camp in Syria and she faces criminal charges if she is allowed to come home.

4. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung-un fail to come to a deal 

— The president of the United States walked away from negotiations with North Korea after the “Hermit Kingdom” demanded cancellation of all sanctions. President Trump said he wouldn’t do that. He explained, “You always have to be prepared to walk.” He added, “I’d rather do it right, than do it fast.” Talks will continue. The North Korean leader has agreed to no more missile testing and said he was open to denuclearization, but reports indicate that was not an American requirement for some sort of deal with the North Koreans. Trump denies it.

3. U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) wants the federal government to entice Alabama to expand Medicaid by covering it 100 percent

— Alabama and 13 other states have chosen not to expand Medicaid, citing the millions of dollars in additional costs of doing so. Jones wants the federal government to eat that cost. He made it clear that this is all about making the feds pay, stating, “If this passes, the federal government will reimburse for 100 percent for three years.” After those three years end, the cost to the state government will be close to $300 million dollars, which the head of the Alabama Hospital Association, using fuzzy math, says will mostly be paid for by increased growth.

2. Governor Kay Ivey has a plan for her gas tax increase — A special session coming

— The plan to raise gas taxes is called “Rebuild Alabama” and calls for a 10-cent per gallon sales tax with six cents happening in 2019 and two-cents per year for the next two years. State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) and State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) will carry the bill that disperses the revenue amongst ALDOT, the cities and the counties. Facing headwinds, the bill is expected to be taken up in a special session to limit the ability of the opposition to stymie the bill.

1. Michael Cohen’s testimony was either a “nothing burger” or the thing that will destroy the Trump presidency

— If you are a Democrat, Michael Cohen is a reformed sinner who is finally telling the truth about a large number of sins committed by Donald Trump and, “if true,” one of them is collusion. If you are a Republican, you saw a man who is looking at a prison sentence for perjuring himself multiple times and telling the world that he knows of no collusion. The most likely outcome is whatever value this hearing has is eliminated once the Robert Mueller report comes out — in whatever form it comes out.

Wednesday on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl announced his candidacy to seek the Republican nomination for the 2020 election for Alabama’s first congressional district.

Last week, the seat’s current occupant, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), announced his candidacy for the GOP’s nod for the 2020 U.S. Senate election for the seat currently occupied by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Currently, Carl represents Mobile County’s third county commission district, which consists of the southwestern third of the county.

“[T]oday, I want to formally announce my candidacy for the Alabama-1 congressional district, which of course is presently being held by Congressman Byrne,” Carl said to host Sean Sullivan on FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile.” “Historically, this office has been held by some great, great men. You can go back with Congressman [Jack] Edwards, Congressman [Sonny] Callahan, Congressman [Jo] Bonner, Congressman Byrne — just some great men that we owe a huge amount of thanks to and a huge pair of shoes to fill. I would like the opportunity to do that for District 1.”

Carl touted his ability to work with the surrounding counties on projects and attention to government expenditures as the qualities that made him a viable 2020 congressional hopeful. He also acknowledged the federal government’s spending deficit, which he said required attention.

“It’ll certainly take more than Jerry Carl to fix the deficit in Washington,” he added. “You know the first thing we got to do is get some control of our spending and our spending pattern. But you know, there are three big issues that I want to push and promote going into Washington. One is we’ve got to support President Trump. President Trump has got an agenda. We need to support that agenda. Using football language that we all understand — he’s the quarterback. We’re the linemen. Our job is to block and tackle.”

Carl went on to name infrastructure, which he cited the Interstate 10 Bayway bridge project and the Baldwin County’s Foley Beach Expressway as specific components, and veterans’ health care as his other two “big issues.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) has been chosen by the Trump administration as the House of Representatives sponsor for a landmark school choice bill previewed in the president’s State of the Union address earlier this month.

Byrne will introduce the bill Thursday at 10:00 a.m. CST in Washington, D.C. alongside U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is sponsoring the legislation in the upper chamber.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News Wednesday, Byrne explained that his involvement in the new proposal, which is being hailed as “historic” by the Trump Education Department, began when he hosted DeVos for a visit to Mobile in 2017.

However, Byrne’s interest and involvement in education policy issues goes back decades, exemplified by his time serving on the Alabama State Board of Education and later as chancellor of the state’s two-year/community college system.

He said he is “honored” to have been trusted by the Trump administration with this important presidential priority. Byrne advised that he has already spoken with Cruz about the bill, too.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with him about it, and we’ll be working together to push this piece of legislation that’s so important to President Trump through Congress,” Byrne said.

General overview of the bill

The bill, building specifically on Trump’s call for increased school choice in the State of the Union, is similar to a federal version of the Alabama Accountability Act. It would create a new dollar-for-dollar, non-refundable tax credit for contributions from individuals and businesses to state-identified nonprofits called Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs).

SGOs would distribute these contributions as scholarships, expanding students’ access to a variety of educational opportunities, including private education advanced, remedial and elective courses; private and home education; tutoring; educational therapy; concurrent and dual enrollment; apprenticeships; industry certifications; summer- and after-school education programs; and transportation.

Byrne noted that for states like Alabama that have already successfully implemented this type of tax credit system, the new federal program would be supplemental and not a substitute for the state-run system.

“I think it’s very important that we give opportunities to all children in America,” he outlined. “And to force children, or the parents of their children, to send their children to these schools that perennially fail – that’s like confining those children to a second-class existence. That’s not America. America gives people equal opportunity and in the 21st century, if we’re going to give you equal opportunity, we’ve got to give you equal opportunity to a high-quality education. If we don’t, you’re a ‘have-not.’ And that should not be America.”

Byrne, coming from a district and state where manufacturing and other skilled-labor industries are a critical component of the economy, emphasized that he “feels strongly” about the inclusion of workforce development-focused educational offerings in the new bill. He spoke to the fact that business owners in Alabama – and across the nation – have been identifying the urgent need for more qualified workers as unemployment has gone down in recent years.

“We’re creating lots of high-wage, good jobs – not just in Alabama but around the country – but we’re having a hard time finding the people to fill all those jobs,” Byrne explained. “So, this creates a scholarship for people that don’t have the education or skills to take advantage of these jobs, to go out and get that education [and] those skills so they can get the jobs and make a lot better money than they’re making today.”

He continued, “So, I feel very strongly about it. The president feels very strongly about it. You look at my background, and I’ve been working on these things for 20 years. And the president is certainly a big proponent of it, so this is an idea whose time has come, and I think you’re going to see a lot of bipartisan support for that part of it.”

What’s next?

While he and Trump are certainly hand-in-hand on this specific policy issue, the president’s trust in Byrne to carry the bill in the House signifies a strong overall working relationship between the two men. In a state where Trump has routinely enjoyed his highest approval numbers in the nation, this could be a bonus for Byrne – who is the only currently announced Republican candidate against Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) 2020 re-election bid.

“The opportunities for Alabama and for individuals citizens of Alabama depend on our ability to have good, high-quality education at every level, for every person in the state. And I’m going to use my position in Washington every way that I possibly can to give Alabamians more opportunities for higher education and better education,” Byrne stressed. “And this is just one example of the efforts that I’ve been making for awhile to do that.”

He added, “Now, I’m not doing this alone. I’m a part of a team, and I appreciate being a part of this team. The trick here in Washington is to understand that you build teams of people to create policy that works for people. So being a part of a team that’s advancing President Trump’s policy on school choice is exactly what I think I’ve been prepared to do, going back decades before I got here.”

Byrne expects some of his fellow Alabama congressional delegation members to cosponsor the legislation.

Specifics on the bill will be released Thursday at the official announcement at the U.S. Department of Education’s headquarters. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter.

You can read a joint op-ed by Byrne, DeVos and Cruz released Thursday morning here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

