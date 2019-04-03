Ivey appoints Jean Brown as commissioner of senior services
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that she has appointed former Justice Jean Brown to serve as the new commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services.
“Jean’s experience in state government and the legal field will be a tremendous asset to the Department of Senior Services,” Ivey said in a release. “I look forward to working with her to address the needs of senior citizens across our state.”
Prior to this appointment, Brown worked in the legal division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). She previously served as chief legal advisor to three secretaries of state.
“I am humbled Governor Ivey has appointed me to lead this department, and I will strive to bring awareness to the many programs and resources the Alabama Department of Senior Services offers our senior citizens, their families and caregivers,” Brown said.
Brown replaces acting Commissioner Todd Cotton. Her appointment is effective April 15.
“I greatly appreciate Todd for stepping up to serve as the acting commissioner during my administration’s transition, and I am proud of his commitment to continue assisting this agency, as we strive to provide quality programs for our constituents,” Ivey stated.
Brown was born and raised in Birmingham. She received her bachelor’s degree from Samford University and her law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.
Upon graduation, Brown served as assistant attorney general for 20 years.
Brown was then elected to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and was subsequently elected as the first Republican woman to serve on the Supreme Court of Alabama.
She is the wife of the late Terry Brown. Brown has two married daughters and two grandchildren. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Montgomery where she has taught kindergarten Sunday School for over 30 years.
