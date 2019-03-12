Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Watch: Talladega Superspeedway unveils ‘The Garage Experience’ 31 mins ago / Sports
7 Things: Gas tax increase looks inevitable in Alabama Senate, Democrats say Trump’s budget is DOA, no impeachment if Speaker Pelosi has her say and more … 47 mins ago / Analysis
Ivey administration using cutting edge tech to combat state income tax fraud 4 hours ago / News
Sen. Jim McClendon, Rep. April Weaver recognized by AARP Alabama as ‘Capitol Caregivers’ 16 hours ago / News
Former Speaker Mike Hubbard granted hearing by Alabama Supreme Court 18 hours ago / News
Byrne: Giving our students the best education possible 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Rebuild Alabama Act unanimously approved by Senate committee 19 hours ago / News
Alabama jobless rate steady at 3.8 percent 21 hours ago / News
Sweet Home Alabama — Alabamians come together to get through tragedy of deadly tornadoes 22 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Shelby on immigration crisis: ‘We’re really fighting for the soul of America’ 22 hours ago / News
Town ravaged by tornado prays at church that sheltered many 22 hours ago / News
A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham athletic partnership changes the game for Birmingham City Schools 23 hours ago / Sponsored
Doug Jones on Roy Moore, 2020 U.S. Senate contest: ‘I’m not worried about who’s running in my race’ 24 hours ago / News
What to expect at the Alabama State House Monday 1 day ago / News
Sewell: ‘Underlying premise’ that Republicans believe if more people vote, they won’t win 1 day ago / News
Sewell: ‘Hate in this society has really risen a lot with this president’ 1 day ago / Politics
AL Supreme Court stymies sue-and-stall tactics employed by school choice opponents 1 day ago / Analysis
VIDEO: State of the state, Sen. Jones cries ‘voter suppression’ without evidence, Ivey’s ‘Rebuild Alabama’ plan moves forward and more on Guerrilla Politics … 2 days ago / Analysis
Is economic freedom killing people? 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
Auburn University constructing $22 million Advanced Structural Testing Laboratory 2 days ago / News
4 hours ago

Ivey administration using cutting edge tech to combat state income tax fraud

Under Governor Kay Ivey’s administration, the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) and IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity technology, on Monday announced enhancements to the IDEMIA eID app, which provides all Yellowhammer State taxpayers the ability to protect their identity and combat state income tax fraud.

“IDEMIA has been an outstanding partner in our efforts to continuously improve our service to Alabama taxpayers through the IDEMIA eID app, which prevents a fraudulent state tax return from being processed in a taxpayer’s name,” Alabama Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to deliver an enhanced IDEMIA eID app for our taxpayers, providing them identity protection and priority processing to get refunds faster.”

The state-of-the-art app enables users to securely protect their identity from theft, verify their tax return and, on average, obtain their refund 60 percent faster than taxpayers who do not use the app. Now, the latest enhancements of the technology are optimized for iOS and Android devices, including compatibility with iOS 12, the new iPhone X lineups and the new Android 9.0 Pie release.

“Our highly secure IDEMIA eID app empowers Alabama taxpayers to take control of their identity to protect themselves and their state tax refund,” Matt Thompson, IDEMIA senior vice president, civil identity for North America, stated. “The latest update enhances the security while making it easier to use, which will delight everyone who uses the app.”

IDEMIA and ADOR entered uncharted waters last year to combat tax theft. Alabama became the first state in the nation to have a full-scale deployment of the electronic ID app for identity protection and to combat state income tax refund theft by using IDEMIA’s cutting-edge technology.

With the free IDEMIA eID app, Alabama taxpayers use a selfie and their driver’s license or state ID card to be digitally authenticated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). After using their eID to opt-in, ADOR notifies taxpayers when a return is filed by sending a notification through the eID app. The app allows taxpayers to securely verify if they filed the return or decline the transaction because it is fraudulent.

“Our clients depend on our professional knowledge to ensure their tax filing needs are met,” Jeannine P. Birmingham, president and CEO of the Alabama Society of Certified Public Accountants, advised. “The eID app offered by ADOR and IDEMIA provides us a valuable solution to help protect our clients’ identities and their tax returns.”

The app is available for download in Apple’s App Store and in the Google Play Store for Android users. For more information, click here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

31 mins ago

Watch: Talladega Superspeedway unveils ‘The Garage Experience’

Last year, track officials at Talladega Superspeedway announced they were putting $50 million toward an infield renovation that would upgrade the existing offerings to put in place an area that will allow fans to experience the sport from a different perspective.

Immediately after last October’s event, the track broke ground on a 6-foot-8-inch-tall, 28-foot-wide, 208-foot-long tunnel that would allow RVs and other oversized vehicles to come in and out of the track during race activities.

On Monday, the track released a video showing a flythrough view of the new features that are scheduled to be completed in time for October’s weekend of speedway events.

261
Keep reading 261 WORDS

According to a release put out by the track, the new additions will feature:

  • Access inside all of the MENCS garages via an “up-close” fan viewing walkway – It’s like getting in the locker room on game day as fans will be under the same roof, just feet away from the teams and cars of NASCAR’s premier series as they are prepped for the track.
  • Open Air Social Club – The 35,000-square-foot venue is just steps away from each of the top 22 MENCS garage stalls and will feature a bar, a large 41-foot diagonal video screen, lounge chairs, tables, televisions and more.
  • Celebration Plaza – Be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebration once the winner of each race takes the checkered flag.
  • Iron Alley – After entering the Talladega Garage Experience, take a stroll down memory lane, filled with iconic track facts, historic race cars and memorabilia.
  • Social Areas – Watch Zone with a magnificent 40×80 foot video board, a Kids Zone and a Beer Garden. A total of 140,000 square feet of engagement areas with plenty of seating for relaxation.
  • Wi-Fi – Free Wi-Fi access available only in the Talladega Garage Experience.
  • Other enhancements such as Concession Stands, Restroom Complexes, Guest Services Center and fan First Aid Facility are throughout the Talladega Garage Experience.

Those interested in attending next October’s event to experience the new features are encouraged to visit the Talladega Superspeedway’s website.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
47 mins ago

7 Things: Gas tax increase looks inevitable in Alabama Senate, Democrats say Trump’s budget is DOA, no impeachment if Speaker Pelosi has her say and more …

7. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) hit plenty of issues at an appearance in Montgomery, including infrastructure, immigration and President Donald Trump

— While speaking at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Eggs and Issues” event, the state’s senior senator spoke on important issues in Alabama and where he sees the nation going forward. Comments included pointing out that China is America’s largest economic and military foe, and he called Russia “dangerous” and Vladimir Putin “ruthless.” Domestically, he praised the economy and discussed the benefits of legal immigration. Without mentioning the state’s current gas tax issue, he mentioned that we need a “huge infrastructure deal,” but lamented that no one is saying, “I want to put a 25-30 cent per gallon of gas tax or diesel fuel [tax] on the American people,” so there is that.

6. Former Speaker Mike Hubbard (R-Auburn) wins the right to appeal his case at the Alabama Supreme Court

801
Keep reading 801 WORDS

— The saga involving the former Alabama speaker of the House could be entering the beginning of the end as the Alabama State Supreme Court has agreed to hear his appeal on ethics law convictions that could see him go to prison. Fellow Republican, Attorney General Steve Marshall, issued a statement that appeared to show the AG’s office is eager to defend the conviction. It read, “Until now, the Alabama Supreme Court has only heard from Mike Hubbard. Once my prosecution team has the opportunity to brief the issues and argue the case, we feel confident the result will be the same as with the lower court rulings and justice will prevail.”

5. Representative Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham) joined Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) as she ripped her state without evidence

— After Jones ripped Alabama nationally without evidence on “Face the Nation” and said Republicans don’t want minorities voting, Sewell wanted to get in on the act as well by declaring Republican are for “making it harder for folks to vote, or certain segments of the population, most vulnerable parts of our population, harder to vote.” She also referred to her state as one of the “old states of the Confederacy” in response to a question from MSNBC’s Joy Reid where she asked, “Do Republicans believe if more people get to vote, they won’t win?” Sewell apparently is ignorant to the fact that Alabama had record turnout in 2018.

4. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says she is a “no” on impeachment

— In a statement that angered the media and their Democrats, Pelosi came out against impeachment unless  “there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.” In an attempt to soften the blow, she declared that Trump is “not worth it.” Democrats aren’t having any of this. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) marched with people who want impeachment, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) talked about impeaching Trump in numerous interviews, Reps. Al Green (D-TX) and Brad Sherman (D-CA) have articles of impeachment ready and Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer, who considered running for president, has been pushing impeachment in TV ads for over a year.

3. President Donald Trump’s budget looks to significantly cut parts of the government while continuing to grow the debt and has no chance to become law

— The president’s proposed budget would cut domestic spending, slow entitlement growth and increase spending on the nation’s military while cutting discretionary domestic programs by $1.1 trillion over a decade, which never happens. With Democrats controlling the House, and having already won a budget showdown with President Trump, they seem unlikely to be on board with massive cuts, new military spending and expenditures on wall buildings. This story has played out already when Trump signed a budget that ignored his rhetoric on plans to massively cut in spending and instead expanded spending when Republicans controlled the House and the Senate.

2. A new round of polling indicates Alabama voters are not in line with the decisions being made by the Alabama Legislature and Governor Kay Ivey

— The polling released by Alabama First, led by former Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Don Wallace shows that a vast majority (78 percent) of Alabamians believe we need to spend more on roads and bridges. In spite of this, those surveyed don’t like how this is being done, with 82 percent saying the Alabama Legislature should use money from the Alabama Trust Fund, 85 percent opposing the vote plan to increase taxes and 83 percent opposing the automatic indexing that will lead to higher taxes. The belief that there is other spending to cut to get the money for road construction permeates the thinking of Alabamians; 79 percent think there is excess waste at the Alabama Department of Transportation with 84 percent wanting a full audit of the agency. Incorrectly, 71 percent of Alabamians believe Governor Ivey “purposefully concealed” her desires to increase the gas tax.

1. The Rebuild Alabama gas tax increase clears another hurdle and looks ready to pass today

— It looks all but inevitable that Alabama’s State Senate will vote to raise the gas tax by 10-cents on Tuesday. The act passed the Alabama Senate Transportation and Energy Committee unanimously, as did the companion accountability pieces. Don’t expect the bill to change much in the debate on the floor, according to Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), who said, “I think that everybody should have the ability to offer amendments. I’m going to encourage that, but I do believe that you’ll see the [final version of the] bill pretty close to where it is. I have not heard of any amendments that, as I would say, have legs on them. So I think right now the bill is going to end up passing pretty close to where we see it now.”

Show less
16 hours ago

Sen. Jim McClendon, Rep. April Weaver recognized by AARP Alabama as ‘Capitol Caregivers’

Alabama State Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) and State Rep. April Weaver (R-Pelham) were both recognized as “Capitol Caregivers” at the Shelby County Chamber 2019 Alabama Legislative Preview Event by AARP Alabama, which serves more than 440,000 Alabamians age 50 and older.

AARP’s 2018 “Capitol Caregivers” is a group of 65 elected bipartisan officials from 24 states. The selected leaders have advanced policies that support family caregivers, who help their parents, spouses and other loved ones around their homes and in the community.

“AARP Alabama thanks Senator McClendon and Representative Weaver for championing the Nurse Signature Act,” said Candi Williams state director of AARP Alabama in a statement. “They provided key leadership to pass this common-sense legislation and to help make family caregivers’ many responsibilities a little bit easier.”

125
Keep reading 125 WORDS

The Nurse Signature Act made a change that will reduce the time spent on complex paperwork and increase efficiency by allowing providers greater opportunities to see and care for their patients.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in March 2018.

An estimated 761,000 Alabamians provide unpaid care for their loved ones, which is valued at $7.7 billion annually in Alabama.

“AARP Alabama will continue to advocate for family caregivers and their loved ones in the upcoming 2019 session,” Williams said. “We are excited to work with Representative Weaver on her pre-filed Nurse Compact bill that will ease red tape and increase access for Alabamians, particularly in rural and underserved areas.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
18 hours ago

Former Speaker Mike Hubbard granted hearing by Alabama Supreme Court

Yellowhammer News has confirmed that the Alabama Supreme Court has granted cert on former House of Representatives Speaker Mike Hubbard’s appeal on his 2016 ethics conviction.

This means that the state’s highest court will hear Hubbard’s appeal.

Former Lt. Governor and Attorney General Bill Baxley, Hubbard’s attorney, told Yellowhammer News, “We’re delighted, we were hopeful. We thought we were right and it should’ve been granted.”

“We’re looking forward to the briefing and the argument,” he added.

278
Keep reading 278 WORDS

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld Hubbard’s conviction on 11 of 12 counts in the fall. His request for a rehearing was then denied, setting the stage for an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Baxley explained that a “combination of issues” will be a part of Hubbard’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

“We’re arguing that they just didn’t prove their case that he violated the law, knowingly violated the law,” Baxley said. “That’s pretty much an open-ended argument that we’ve made before, because we think it’s true in this case. There’s just so many things that they did not prove.”

Baxley continued, “He did – Mike did – basically what they accused of him doing, but we’re saying what he did wasn’t in violation of the ethics law as it’s written. And [that] he did not think he was violating the law when he was doing it because he thought it wasn’t a violation of the law and he thought he’d bent over backwards to try to get it okay’ed by the ethics commission – and thought that he had.”

He added that the appeal “is not narrow, one-issue” but a “shotgun approach” for almost everything they have been arguing.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Update 5:45 p.m.:

In a statement, Attorney General Steve Marshall said, “Until now, the Alabama Supreme Court has only heard from Mike Hubbard. Once my prosecution team has the opportunity to brief the issues and argue the case, we feel confident the result will be the same as with the lower court rulings and justice will prevail.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
19 hours ago

Byrne: Giving our students the best education possible

“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

This question is probably the single most-asked question of any child throughout the world. Here in the United States, many children are able to achieve their dreams through hard work, dedication and a quality education.

But, for some here in our own country, hard work and dedication are not enough when it comes to circumstances out of their control like where they live or how much their family makes. Too many students find themselves stuck in failing schools.

509
Keep reading 509 WORDS

Every child has boundless individual potential, and we must do everything we can to ensure they have the opportunity and freedom to realize that potential. To do that, we must ensure all children have access to choice in education.

Education has always been a passion of mine. In fact, concerns over public education first motivated me to run for office and work to make a difference. As a first-generation college graduate, I’ve seen firsthand the power a quality education can have on an individual’s life.

So, I have always been an advocate for public education and worked to make sure our schools have the resources they need to do help educate our students. I’ve also fought to limit the heavy hand of the federal government in our classrooms, in an effort to make sure decisions are made by local and state officials who best understand their students.

Whether it was serving on the Alabama State Board of Education or more recently as a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, I have made it a priority to put forward solutions to create a better future for our nation’s children.

Most recently, I worked with the Trump administration to introduce the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act. This legislation will give students and parents in Alabama and around the country the freedom they deserve to make educational decisions that are right for them.

The Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act was developed in consultation with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Senator Ted Cruz as the Trump administration’s leading education proposal. Our bill responds to President Trump’s State of the Union call for greater school choice and builds upon the model that has already been successful in Alabama.

Every student in America should have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education, and we can help accomplish that goal through a new federal tax credit. Our bill will create a non-refundable federal tax credit for contributions from individuals and businesses to state-identified nonprofits called Scholarship Granting Organizations.

These scholarships can be used to expand students’ access to a variety of educational opportunities, from advanced or remedial courses to private and homeschooling to CTE opportunities.

It puts control in the hands of states and localities rather than the federal government when it comes to educational choice and scholarships.

Very important to me, the bill does not take a single penny away from public education. I know the vast majority of students in Alabama and in the United States attend public schools, like my children did, and I will remain steadfast in fighting for our traditional public schools, teachers, and students.

Through the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, we will increase opportunity for families to make informed decisions that work for them and their individual needs, rather than cookie cutter solutions that don’t work.

By providing greater freedom in education and continuing to fight for our nation’s children, we can help every student realize their goal of “what they want to be.” In doing so, we can make our state and our country even stronger.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope.

Show less