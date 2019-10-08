Is your business prepared for a cyber attack?

The main issue appears to be how exactly what the demographic makeup of the Alabama Democratic Party should be.

After months of uncertainty, Alabama Democrats finally had a meeting to discuss passing bylaws that the national party has said must be changed in order for the state to have representation at the Democratic National Convention in 2020.

Much like the Democratic Party as a whole, the Alabama Democratic Party is a dumpster fire.

The DNC wants the Alabama Democratic Party to become more “diverse”.

But what does diverse mean?

For most in America, diversity means a mix of races, genders and other things that make us different. Ideally, the diversity of groups will be determined by the coalition of people willfully assembling together to make a group with simial goals and ambitions.

Democrats hate that idea. They insist diversity be forced and manufactured. They also want to be able to set the rules of what “diversity” is.

The bylaws in place currently have a Minority Caucus, which is used to ensure African-American representation on the State Executive Committee.

The national party argued this wasn’t enough because it did not force the party to include other minority groups to be represented.

At Saturday’s meeting, the newly adopted bylaws to ensure “diversity” for Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, young people, LGBTQ individuals and those with disabilities will on the State Executive Committee.

As a result, the African-American wing of the Alabama Democratic Party is afraid that their influence will wane.

They may be correct because the previous rules were so tilted in their favor that any change will hurt them.

But how ridiculous is it that we are even having these discussions?

Let me propose an idea for the state Democrats and for all of politics in general: Hold your elections and let the chips fall where they may.

If black voters hold a majority, so be it.

If black voters hold all the seats, so be it.

If there is a mix of Blacks, Whites, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, young people, LGBTQs and individuals with disabilities, so be it.

If basic white girls with pumpkin spice lattes rule the day, so be it.

If a coalition of transgender asexuals who identify as bullmastiffs with Cambodian heritage is able to win enough seats to control the Alabama Democratic Party, so be it.

Could they do a worse job?

This idea that we need to somehow manufacture and force diversity is contrary to the purpose of electing representatives.

This isn’t about electing representatives. It is about two sides arguing who gets to determine what diversity is, and it should not be taken seriously.

The media and their Democrats have made quotas and forced diversity their top issues. It’s why reparations, made-up gender pay gaps, open borders and fake Native Americans are so important to the message of the national Democrats and so detrimental to state parties in red and purple states.

It has cost Alabama Democrats dearly. The Alabama Republican Party has had a fair number of scandals and failures in the last few years and all the Democrats have gained from that is a caretaker junior senator named Doug Jones, who is all but guaranteed to lose in 2020.

Why? Because real human beings do not really care about this stuff and the Alabama Democratic Party will continue to be an absolute joke if they keep this up.

Most Americans don’t go to the polls wanting black or white leadership, brown or yellow leadership, gay or straight leadership. They just want competent leadership and Alabama Democrats have failed on that count spectacularly.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN