Is your business prepared for a cyber attack?
Every business or organization, no matter the size or focus, is at risk of a cyber attack.
Did you know:
-43% of all cyber attacks are aimed at small businesses (Source: Small Business Trends)
-91% of attacks are started with a phishing email (Source: Verizon)
-38% of malicious attachments are masked as one of Microsoft Office file types. (Source: Cisco)
-65% of companies have over 500 employees that have never changed their password. (Source: Varonis)
-14 seconds is how often a business falls victim to ransomware. (Source: Cybersecurity Ventures)
-95% of data breaches are attributed to human error. (Source: Cybint Solutions)
The bottom line: Those with malicious intent are out to access, steal, alter, disable or destroy what does not rightfully belong to them. Let the experts at Gray Analytics help.
Each day during National Cyber Security Awareness Month, Gray Analytics will be posting new information to better arm you against potential threats. Videos, giveaways and more can be found online Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as daily blog posts.
Mike Manley, president of Gray Analytics explains why taking cybersecurity seriously is vital to all businesses.
“We live in an interconnected, digital information age where every individual and organization has the potential to be exposed to adverse events related to electronically stored information. Information such as personally identifiable information, (PII) personal health information, (PHI) personal or corporate financial information, military secrets, intellectual property, private/confidential organizational information, or social media are all susceptible to cyberattacks.”
“Cybersecurity is simply the practice of protecting all this information from these cyberattacks. There are a host of adversaries who desire to gain access to and use this information for harm or militaristic, economic, or personal gain. These adversaries include nation-states, cybercriminals, and political activists (hacktivist). Every individual and organization should be aware of and use the best human and technical behaviors and practices available to protect this information.”
“At Gray Analytics, we believe that cybersecurity is a required practice in defending individuals, organizations, and our country against these adversaries, both domestic and foreign. The best technical defenses cannot work without better human awareness and behavior, and National Cyber Awareness Month is a great way to continue to raise this awareness.”
Based in Huntsville, AL Gray Analytics has over a decade of both enterprise cybersecurity and supply chain cybersecurity support and has been recognized as experts for their service to U.S. Government and private enterprise clients.