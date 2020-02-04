Illegal alien charged with enticing, raping 13-year-old girl in Madison County

An illegal alien has been charged with enticing and raping a 13-year-old girl in Madison County, Alabama, through the use of social media.

Rodrigo Ortega, a 24-year-old illegal alien, has been accused of being responsible for the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl he lied to and told he was 19-years-old, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Two days after the young girl went missing, Ortega and the victim were found. Ortega was taken into custody and charged with second-degree rape, enticing a child and interference with child custody.

“We are happy that the victim can be reunited with her family, and that the man responsible has been brought to justice,” Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a statement on the office’s Facebook page. “The tireless work by the FBI and the Sheriff’s Office Investigators help bring this case to a close.”

Turner added, “This is a warning for every one of us. We encourage parents to be mindful of what your kids are doing online and who they are talking to. These threats are real and do exist.”

Ortega is currently being held on a $30,000 bond. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Ortega so he will be immediately turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation, should he be released by local authorities.

