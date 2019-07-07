Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Hyundai June sales boosted by Alabama-built Santa Fe

The revamped Alabama-built Santa Fe is leading an SUV sales surge for Hyundai.

Hyundai Motor America reported overall sales in June were up 2%, but sales of the Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL climbed 36% for the month.

The Santa Fe is produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery along with the Sonata and Elantra sedans. June sales dipped for both of the Alabama-built sedans but were more than offset by growth in Hyundai’s SUV line, led by the Santa Fe.

Hyundai sold 14,335 Santa Fe’s in June, compared to 10,526 the same month a year ago.

Year-to-date, Hyundai’s overall sales are also up 2%. The company revealed that more than half of its sales, 51%, were SUVs through the first half of this year. That’s compared to 44% through the first half of 2018.

Hyundai released a revamped version of the Santa Fe in September 2018.

VIDEO: Charges dropped against Marshae Jones, Joe Biden struggling, John Merrill has no conflict and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and political consultant Dexter Strong take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Should Alabama have charged a pregnant mother who was shot after she started a fight?

— What has happened to former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and can he recover?

— Why the obsession with Secretary of State John Merrill running for office while holding the same office he held when he ran in 2018?

Jackson and Strong are joined by Madison County School Superintendent Matt Massey to discuss the new Alabama School of Cyber & Engineering.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in which he says he hopes they lose their finals matchup.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Former Univ. of Alabama soccer star becomes first Tide alumna on World Cup final squad

Former University of Alabama soccer standout Merel van Dongen became the first player in program history to advance to a World Cup final in the Netherlands’ 2-0 loss to the United States on Sunday.

Van Dongen, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2012-14, was an unused substitute in the final. However, she had previously made four consecutive starts, including playing Holland’s entire semifinals victory against Sweden. The UA alumna logged six total appearances and 409 minutes played in the tournament.

During her time in Tuscaloosa, van Dongen was named SEC Freshman of the Year and later to the All-SEC second team. She holds the program record for assists in a single season and assists per game over a career.

The Dutch standout was joined by former UA defender Celia Jimenez Delgado of Spain in representing the Tide at this year’s tournament in France. Spain was knocked out by the U.S. in the round of 16.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Team effort helping downtown Alexander City grow

Downtown Alexander City is growing, and not by accident.

“We are probably 90% occupied downtown and actually have some businesses opening soon,” said Stacey Jeffcoat, executive director of Main Street Alexander City. “Our downtown is revitalizing and growing.”

Jeffcoat leads the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and revitalizing the city’s historic downtown. She took the reins in January after working with two other nonprofits: the Lake Martin Area Boys and Girls Club and Lake Martin Area United Way, as well as Flint Hill United Methodist Church.

“I absolutely love it,” Jeffcoat said. “We have friendly people, great schools, beautiful Lake Martin — it’s quaint, we have amenities, but it’s still that small town feel where everybody knows everybody and takes care of everybody.”

Main Street Alexander City leading downtown growth effort from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Jeffcoat is proud of the joint effort between city, county, school and business leaders to move the city forward through projects such as developing Strand Park into a plaza for people to congregate.

“It takes all of us,” Jeffcoat said. “We’re getting ready to start a branding scope so the city, the chamber, our tourism, Main Street, Russell Lands and our school system are all coming together so we can have a cohesive look for Alexander City. We’re excited.”

One of their biggest challenges is convincing businesses and shoppers to look downtown instead of the busy U.S. Highway 280 corridor a few miles away. Jeffcoat said they plan to install more signs on Highway 280 to encourage downtown shopping.

“We’re just trying to encourage people to get off of 280 and come explore and see what we have,” Jeffcoat said. “Downtown is the heart of everything. There’s some charm in being downtown.”

Jeffcoat said the city’s close proximity to Lake Martin helps recruit businesses and shoppers.

“When people come, they’re looking for shopping, for items for their homes,” Jeffcoat said. “We have such unique shops that you can’t find the merchandise anywhere else. You can just walk and look and slow down and enjoy life here.”

To learn more about Main Street Alexander City, visit mainstreetalexandercity.org.

Elevate conference hones in on common theme of collaboration with workshops, guest speakers

Collaboration is a key theme for nonprofits working to build a better Alabama. The annual Elevate conference, sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation, brings together nonprofits across the state.

The seventh annual Elevate conference kicked off with an opening reception Thursday, June 27 in Hoover. Workshops were held Friday, June 28.

Elevating our communities important to growth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Andre Perry kicked off events Friday and encouraged the audience to collaborate and hold conversations beyond the annual conference – even difficult conversations.

Perry is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution. His research spans race and structural inequality, education and economic inclusion. He founded the College of Urban Education at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan and has worked as a journalist, authoring many nationally published reports.

Hundreds of representatives from Alabama nonprofits attended Friday’s workshops for a half-day of learning sessions centered around themes like grant writing, building collaborative programs and nonprofit partnerships.

Conference attendees were asked what it would take to build a better Alabama and many echoed similar themes.

Each year, nonprofits are awarded Elevate grants to help with the organizations’ most pressing needs. Not only do the organizations receive funds, but they also participate in workshops the year they’re awarded a grant.

For more information on Elevate or how to apply for a grant, go here.

Storybook Farm uses equine therapy to help heal emotional and physical disabilities

Finding a way to reach children with emotional, intellectual and physical disabilities requires a special talent, as each individual child responds differently to different methods.

But few approaches are as fascinating as the equine-assisted therapies offered by Storybook Farm.

The name, Storybook Farm, combines two of the passions of its founder, Dena Little: literature and horses. Little sold her successful bakery in Atlanta and moved her family to a 9-acre spread in Opelika in 2001. An English major and avid reader, she found the pastoral beauty of this part of Alabama inspirational, storybook-like. She sensed the magic in the countryside. “I wasn’t intending to start Storybook when I moved here. I just wanted a smaller community to raise my family. I came down here for a visit and just fell in love with the area.”

So, she moved her family, bought a trio of horses and made a home.

About a year later, while reading the magazine Practical Horseman, Little found herself intrigued by using horses in therapy for children. The therapeutic benefits of interacting with horses have been touted all the way back to classical times. As early as the 17th century, therapeutic riding was prescribed for gout, neurological disorders and low morale. With this in mind, it wasn’t long before Little put her passion for horses and literature together to create Storybook Farm.

In 2002, Storybook Farm opened with a barn, six stalls, three riders, 10 volunteers and three horses – Willy Wonka, Huck Finn and Tom Sawyer. At the time, the whole experiment felt like a short story. Turns out, it was only the prologue to a much bigger effort. “We grew exponentially fast, Little said. “I had to make a decision whether I wanted to do this full time and commit. I felt like the Lord was leading me in this direction.”

Storybook grew so fast, Little had to sell the initial farm and move to what is now a 51-acre expanse with room to grow. And grow it has continued to do.

They began with a house and a 12-stall barn but have since added a three-stall barn, two riding areas and a horticultural area called the Secret Garden. The next addition? A 2-acre canine area called the Fox and Hound Playground.

At Fox and Hound, children will have six canine friends to entertain them, with names like Ann and Dan (from “Where the Red Fern Grows”), Professor Henry Higgins (from “Pygmalion”), Velvet Brown (from “National Velvet”) and Mr. Banks and Admiral Boone (from “Mary Poppins”).

The dogs will be part of a reading program in which kids read to the dogs. “There’s so much research that tells us that reading out loud is so beneficial, Little said. “And when you’re reading to the nonjudging dog, it’s a whole lot easier than reading for a teacher or your peers or something like that.”

For Tina Ledbetter’s daughter, Channing, it was all about the horse. Channing has a seizure disorder that caused her to develop more slowly than peers. Ledbetter searched high and low for an appropriate activity for Channing – something that would make the youngster feel more confident and accomplished. They tried dance, gymnastics, soccer – you name it – to no avail.

Then, Channing met Mrs. Potts, one of the horses at Storybook. “I thought, ‘This is something that is hers, that she can feel good about, Ledbetter said of horseback riding. “It’s an extracurricular activity that will build her self esteem and also help her build strength.”

Little understands. “Everyone’s equal on the back of a horse, she said. “It doesn’t matter what has brought you to Storybook. Now with three full-time staffers and scores of volunteers from Auburn University,Storybook serves some 1,500 children a year. Children with more than 140 different diagnoses have benefited from the therapeutic horse farm.

Moreover, all these children have enjoyed the experience free of charge. Thanks to the farm’s fundraising efforts and to organizations like the Alabama Power Foundation, the farm is able to serve its guests.

“Nothing is ever charged to any family, group, whatever, whoever is here, Little said. “We just want to be here to serve and be a hopeful place for families.

After so much searching, Tina Ledbetter has found a therapy that’s finally helping her daughter. In fact, Channing is so enthralled with her horse, Mrs. Potts, that she keeps a picture of the gentle, dark bay mare, by her bed. The other day Channing Ledbetter was able to ride the horse for the first time. Her mother will tell you it was a magical experience. Like something right out of a storybook.

For more information on the Alabama Power Foundation and its annual report, visit here.

