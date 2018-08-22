Subscription Preferences:

26 mins ago

Hundreds of dead fish found in Hoover pond

Hundreds of dead fish have been found on top of a pond in Alabama and officials say it appears low oxygen levels are to blame.

Southern Pond Management said shad were the only fish impacted by low oxygen levels in the Lake Crest Pond in Hoover on Tuesday.

Oxygen levels can be reduced when the weather is stagnant, without thunderstorms or heavy rains.

The homeowners association tells news outlets it os the second fish kill in the pond in two weeks. Test results on the oxygen levels are not back yet.

Scott Sherones with Southern Pond says the problems are worse between June and August.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Dale Jackson: Trump irreparably damaged by his actions, behavior of those close to him

I voted for Trump. If the 2016 election were today, I would vote for Trump again. If Trump is running in 2020 against Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, I will gladly cast another vote for the current president of the United States of America.

The economic and immigration policies the president has put in place are overwhelmingly good, and give me more Supreme Court judges, please.

However, if there are two things I could change about President Trump it would be the stupid tweets and the tariffs, and I acknowledge the tariffs are part of a larger strategy that may eventually pan out for him.

All that said, Trump is irreparably damaged by his own behavior and the behavior of those close to him. He is at serious risk of turning the U.S. House of Representatives into the domain of Nancy Pelosi again.

You can ignore those numbers if you want, but the question will be was 2016 an outlier, or was it the start of a new trend?

If you ask members of Congress, they believe the polls. If you ask political consultants, they also believe the polls.

The president is the number one story every single day. This will be a fact for as long as he is on the national stage. There will be no impeachment, no indictments, no removal from office, but there will be political fallout from all the other things that are going on.

If Trump cared about the economy, immigration, further Supreme Court Justices, and the rest of his stated policy goals, he would acknowledge his missteps, resign and turn over the White House to Vice President Mike Pence.

I fear, and will gladly be wrong, that the House is lost either way. Trump removing himself from the stage would give Republicans the best chance at hanging on.

3 hours ago

Sen. Shelby secures $3 million for additive manufacturing research at Auburn

Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) announced today in a press release that the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded $3,087,090 to Auburn University “for research and the development of techniques to improve the additive manufacturing industry.”

Additive manufacturing is a more accurate term for the professional process known as “3D printing.”

“Auburn University has become a national leader in the field of additive manufacturing,” Shelby said. “This NIST grant will provide Auburn the unique opportunity to innovate and empower engineering industries, boosting efforts to promote the continued economic growth of our manufacturing sector. The research, training, and development that will take place as a result of this funding will allow the university to advance additive manufacturing and continue competing on a national stage.”

Auburn University President Steven Leath praised Senator Shelby for his tremendous leadership for the state of Alabama.

“Additive manufacturing is revolutionizing industries ranging from aviation to medical instruments to automotive,” Leath said. “Thanks to Senator Shelby, the State of Alabama is providing national leadership in developing and refining these technologies that foster economic opportunity, improve quality of life and strengthen our country’s infrastructure.”

Auburn University, with the help of this NIST award, will work to address various issues challenging the additive manufacturing industry. The initiative will “conduct cutting-edge research, train and educate graduate and undergraduate students, and develop and promote technological innovations that advance the pace of the additive manufacturing industry. ”

The $3 million in new funding will allow Auburn’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) to expand its footprint to include new research on metrology – which is the measurement and characterization of 3D printed parts – and advanced process models that will allow engineers to predict the properties and performance of these parts.

Shelby said the research made possible by this grant will have a “strong technical and economic impact” on various industries in Alabama and across the nation.

The NCAME was founded last year through a collaboration between Auburn and NASA, and is currently performing groundbreaking research and development that will “advance additive manufacturing technology, provide appropriate standards to help this new manufacturing sector grow, and develop the workforce needed to keep manufacturing industries productive and profitable.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Tuscaloosa’s Deontay Wilder meets with Alabama football team, emphasizes the power of teamwork

The University of Alabama football program was treated to a visit Monday by Tuscaloosa’s native-son and boxer Deontay Wilder, who stressed the importance of teamwork and brotherhood.

Nicknamed “The Bronze Bomber,” Wilder has been the reigning World Boxing Council heavyweight champion since 2015, boasting a career record of 40-0 with 39 knockouts.

“If you look to your left and to your right, that’s your teammate,” Wilder told the team as the players continue to prepare for their season opener on September 1 against Louisville in Orlando. “That’s your source. That’s your strength. That’s your backbone.”

He continued, “See that’s the thing about it – y’all got each other. And it’s a beautiful thing to have each other. Because with each other, within numbers, you’re stronger.”

“You combine yourselves, you put your minds together, you think like y’all are supposed to think on a team – nobody will stop you,” Wilder explained. “I’m rooting for y’all. Because we’re both battling. We’re both representing. When y’all are knocking people out, I’m knocking them out, too.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Investigators probe cause of fire at Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab

Fire crews are investigating after a church in northern Alabama caught fire.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bradley Williams tells WIAT-TV the fire broke out at the Warrior Creek Baptist Church in Arab Tuesday evening.

He says crews were on scene late that night working to control the flames.

The extent of damage to the church is unclear.

Williams tells AL.com that investigators currently don’t suspect the fire was intentional.

He says the sheriff’s office has requested the state fire marshal also inspect the scene.

WBMA-LD reports officials confirmed no one was injured in the fire.

Williams says fire departments from Cullman and Blount counties responded to the scene.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

6 hours ago

Decatur police officer facing assault charge

An Alabama police officer is on administrative duty after being charged with assaulting a minor.

The Decatur Daily reports that Decatur police Lt. Archie Hoyt Letson is set for trial on the misdemeanor trial on Sept. 13.

The 40-year-old Letson has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

A complaint states that Letson slapped a minor and then threw him down by his hair in April.

The complaint also indicates that the officer was upset that the youth had slapped him previously.

A spokeswoman for the Decatur police, Emily Long, says the incident is under investigation.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

