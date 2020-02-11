HudsonAlpha launches biotech mentoring program for entrepreneurs
The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced Tuesday the launch of a new mentoring program to help “strengthen biotech and life sciences entrepreneurs as business leaders in North Alabama.”
The program, Navigate, was established fall 2019 and was modeled after MIT’s Venture Mentoring Service program, which has mentored entrepreneurs for more than 20 years.
According to a press release, “Navigate matches growing entrepreneurs with teams of c-suite executives, experienced entrepreneurs and subject matter experts from North Alabama to provide them a group of confidential and conflict-free advisors.”
“HudsonAlpha founders Jim Hudson and Lonnie McMillian were both serial entrepreneurs and mentors to countless entrepreneurs, including some of the Navigate mentors,” said Carter Wells, vice president for economic development at HudsonAlpha and Director of Navigate. “Navigate is a way for us to bring the entrepreneurial and mentor spirit that created HudsonAlpha to entrepreneurs looking to grow in the life sciences community.”
Navigate’s first class of mentors includes:
- Paul Gierow, Founder, GATR Technologies
- Matthew Parker, PhD, Associate, Maynard Cooper
- Kevin Gold, Operating partner, Integrated Openings Solutions
- Steve Hettinger, Former engineer, manager and public servant
- Irma Tuder, Founder and CEO, Analytical Services, Inc.
- Pat Shields, Senior financial advisor, Morgan Stanley
- Gary Bolton, Vice president global marketing, Adtran
- Barry Derrick, Product manager, Adtran
- Danny Windham, COO, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology
- Peggy Sammon, CEO, GeneCapture
- Rex Vaughn, President, Madison County Farmers Federation
- Michelle Stark, Marketing director, Red Sage Communications
- Brian Pollock, CEO and founder, Kailos Genetics
- Tom Young, CEO, Kord Technologies
- Richard Marsden, Shareholder, Maynard Cooper
“I’ve been involved with HudsonAlpha for a number of years as a board member and ambassador, and I’m excited for the opportunity to bring my experience as an entrepreneur and business leader to the innovative companies at the Institute,” said Irma Tuder, founder of Analytical Services, Inc.
After completing a pilot phase, the program will be released to other companies for use across North Alabama. To use the program, companies must be involved in biotech or life sciences. For more information on the program, email mentoring@hudsonalpha.org.
Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.