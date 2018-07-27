Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Gov. Ivey: Reporters and opponents are the only ones who care about debates 51 mins ago / News
House passes final version of defense bill, authorizing key priorities supported by Alabama’s workforce 2 hours ago / News
On Talladega Superspeedway’s $50 million renovation: Will the State of Alabama chip in? 3 hours ago / News
Auction buyers working out details to purchase Rosa Parks’ house 4 hours ago / News
Federal agent drowns on Tennessee River in northern Alabama 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Mueller/Cohen news, government reunites illegals and their kids inside the U.S., Alabama Governor Ivey is 3rd most popular governor in America, and more … 5 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama names ex-QB John Parker Wilson radio color analyst 6 hours ago / News
Sessions says “Lock her up!” chant could have been teaching moment 6 hours ago / News
Montgomery judge won’t grant immunity to officer in fatal shooting 7 hours ago / News
Serquest super-charges charitable giving 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Coming Attractions: Talladega Superspeedway to invest $50 million in infield renovations 19 hours ago / Sports
Where is the best fried chicken in Alabama? 20 hours ago / News Release
Gov. Kay Ivey’s approval third-highest in the country at 67 percent, new poll shows 22 hours ago / News
Walt Maddox should apologize for his campaign spokesman’s rumor mongering or name names 23 hours ago / Analysis
Is Alabama’s school sales tax holiday good policy? 24 hours ago / Opinion
Montgomery officer argues self defense in black man’s death 1 day ago / News
Alabama’s United Launch Alliance brings U.S. mission to the Space Station one step closer 1 day ago / News
Environmental group to sue Mazda-Toyota and city of Huntsville over future factory 1 day ago / News
Former U.S. senator Maryon Allen dies at 92 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump wins preliminary trade war, Walt Maddox is polling in the 20s, Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture welcomes federal assistance, and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
2 hours ago

House passes final version of defense bill, authorizing key priorities supported by Alabama’s workforce

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the final version of Fiscal Year 2019’s National Defense Authorization Bill (NDAA), a $639 billion base defense budget.

The bill authorizes $18 billion for Army equipment replacement, $41 billion for aircraft, $36 billion for naval fleet improvements, $23 billion for military facilities and infrastructure, and a 2.6% pay raise for military personnel.

It also authorizes several national defense priorities supported by Alabama’s workforce and military efforts:

  • $192 million for an improved turbine engine for Black Hawk and Apache helicopters, critical to the Army’s mission at Fort Rucker
  • $140 million to Missile Defense Agency for advancing hypersonic and directed energy weapons research, development, and transition efforts, $490 million for Standard Missile procurement and another $181 million for improvements, all missions undertaken by workforces at Redstone Arsenal
  • $254 million for space programs and technology
  • Three Littoral Combat Ships, assembled by Austal USA in Mobile

“America’s military must be so strong that no nation will ever mistakenly believe they can win a war with us,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) said following the bill’s passage.

“That is the essence of ‘peace through strength,’” Brooks said. “The FY 2019 [bill] makes America stronger and, as a result, the world more peaceful.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) was part of the House-Senate Conference Committee which worked to reconcile the differences between the defense bills previously passed by both chambers.

“This NDAA process has once again been a textbook example of how Congress should work,” Byrne said Thursday on the House floor.

“After extensive hearings in the House and the Senate, lengthy committee markups, hundreds of amendments, separate passage in both chambers, and a conference committee, we have reached the point of final passage,” Byrne said.

The Senate still has to pass this final version before President Trump can sign it.

Congressional appropriators will then have to pass a spending bill to fund the programs authorized in the NDAA.

51 mins ago

Gov. Ivey: Reporters and opponents are the only ones who care about debates

Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday dismissed a challenge to debate Democratic Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox ahead of the gubernatorial election, saying only reporters and her opponent care about debates.

“There are only two people that ever bring up the subject.  Y’all in the media and my opponent,” Ivey said in response to a question about it.

Ivey, who automatically became governor last year when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned in the fallout of a scandal, faces Maddox in the November election.

200
Keep reading 200 WORDS

The Tuscaloosa mayor, who is running on a platform of establishing a state lottery to fund education programs, challenged Ivey this week to a series of four debates.

Asked twice if she would be willing to debate Maddox, Ivey repeated a statement from her campaign that Maddox should instead debate “himself” because he had been inconsistent on issues.

“When he finishes debating himself he can talk,” Ivey said.

Speaking to reporters after a Friday speech in Montgomery, Ivey said she believes the people of Alabama support her agenda.  She cited a poll that showed her to be one of the most popular governors in the nation.

Ivey did not debate her opponents in the GOP primary.  Incumbent governors perceived as front runners sometimes avoid debates with challengers.

In 2014, Bentley refused to debate his Democratic challenger Parker Griffith.  Griffith responded by erecting a giant inflatable duck in downtown Montgomery to jab Bentley for “ducking” a debate with him. Griffith lost.

During the GOP primary, Ivey’s Republican primary challengers argued that unlike elected incumbents Ivey has never been vetted for the position of governor.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

On Talladega Superspeedway’s $50 million renovation: Will the State of Alabama chip in?

TALLADEGA – Thursday’s announcement that the International Speedway Corporation (ISC) will spend $50 million over the next year and a half to renovate its infield facilities was just one of many business expansion projects unveiled in Alabama in recent months.

Seemingly every other day, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office in Montgomery is making some announcement touting positive economic news.

What sets the NASCAR announcement apart from the other announcements is that as an industry, the sport of stock car racing isn’t exactly booming, or at least booming in the way it once was.

NASCAR has fallen from the peaks of its popularity of the previous decades and has struggled to regain its footing from a variety of setbacks.

706
Keep reading 706 WORDS

That started with Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001. Then came a wave of retirements shortly after that, which included marquee drivers like Bill Elliott, Rusty Wallace, Dale Jarrett and Mark Martin. More recent departures including Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. have also dealt blows to the sport. Add the downturns in the American economy over the last 15 years, and NASCAR has seemingly been playing a perpetual game of catch-up.

“Everything that goes up has got to come down,” NASCAR Monster Energy Cup team owner Richard Childress said to Yellowhammer News at the Thursday announcement. “There’s peaks and valleys in life and peaks and valleys in business. We may be in a little bit of a valley, but we will find a peak again.”

The Talladega announcement, part of ISC’s $500 million capital expenditure plan that began last year and will continue through 2021, is one of the proactive measures NASCAR is taking to reverse that trend.

“It certainly helps,” Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch said of the project to Yellowhammer News. “Any time you can show them the new stuff we’ve unveiled here today and say we’re going to build this at Talladega, as we talk about being a bucket-list track, they’re going to come down here to see this because it is going to be very, very impressive. So I think it’s going to help us, kind of revitalize our sales for years to come.”

Earlier this year, Lynch made overtures suggesting the state legislature might offer to chip in to help Talladega Superspeedway, given it had a $1.8 billion impact on Alabama’s economy over the past eight years. The state of Alabama had awarded nearby Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds money, yet Talladega Superspeedway was a much bigger player in Alabama’s tourist economy than Barber Motorsports Park.

Alabama Senate President Pro-Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), whose State Senate district is adjacent to the Talladega Superspeedway, touted that role in the state’s economy at Thursday’s announcement.

“Talladega has been great to the state of Alabama,” he said in an interview with Yellowhammer News. “This announcement today does a couple of things. One, it shows their continued commitment to the state of Alabama through this $50 million investment, and it shows their long-term commitment to the state of Alabama to continue to bring these quality NASCAR races to our state.”

Marsh explained help from the state government would come in tax incentives and suggested the legislature could find other ways to help “supplement” the project.

“The state always works – we give certain tax incentives when anybody does an expansion,” Marsh said. “They’ll benefit from that. We also have tourism dollars. We see them as a tourism project, which obviously brings a lot of tourism to the state. I think we can find some ways to also supplement their investment through that. The state wants to do all it can to make a good investment for the people who have been partners for such a long time and continue to be good partners. Yeah, we’ll do all we can as a state to give them some financial incentives.”

Marsh called Talladega Superspeedway officials questioning being overlooked when benefits were given to Barber Motorsports Park “fair,” but ensured Gov. Kay Ivey, who was also on hand for the announcement, and the legislature would not neglect them.

“That’s a fair question,” Marsh added. “Many times, the state forgets about those who have been here for so long and does anything it can to attract new industry. Barber’s was a new facility that came in and in that package was a promise to Barber. And rightfully so, NASCAR and Talladega said, ‘You know, we’ve been here a long time. We want to see some support as well.’ That point was well made, and I think the governor and the legislature are going to make sure they’re treated fairly.”

According to track spokesman Russell Branham, work for the project will begin upon the completion of this October’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 event and carry on throughout 2019 with anticipated completion in time for the October 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup event.

Birmingham-based Hoar Construction is the pre-construction contractor for the renovation designed by architect DLR Group.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
4 hours ago

Auction buyers working out details to purchase Rosa Parks’ house

The auctioneer selling the house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats said after the auction on Thursday there are buyers interested, but it will take a few days to work out the details.

The house was included in an auction by Guernsey’s in New York as part of a larger sale of African-American cultural and historic items.

386
Keep reading 386 WORDS

It was listed with a minimum bid of $1 million, with a presale estimate of $1 million to $3 million.

It didn’t sell during the auction, but Arlan Ettinger, of Guernsey’s, said he was approached after the auction by a buyer who had trouble entering a bid online.

He did not release the buyer’s identity.

Among the other items of interest that sold was Alex Haley’s manuscript of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” including handwritten notes by Malcolm X and Haley, which sold to New York’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Ettinger said.

It was sold after the auction, and he did not immediately release the price.

Parks moved to Detroit in 1957, two years after refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.

She stayed for a time in her brother’s tiny, wood-framed home with 17 other relatives, according to family members.

The house eventually was abandoned and ended up on a demolition list before Parks’ niece, Rhea McCauley, bought it for $500 and donated it to American artist Ryan Mendoza in an attempt to preserve her aunt’s legacy.

Mendoza took it apart and shipped it to Germany and reassembled it in his yard in Berlin, turning it into a work of art that became a destination for people curious about Parks.

Mendoza brought the house back to the U.S. earlier this year and displayed it in Rhode Island as he searched for a permanent place to reassemble the fragile structure for the final time.

It is now packed in shipping containers awaiting its new home.

He has said he hopes it will be displayed so the public can see it.

The auction house has said the proceeds of the sale will be split between Mendoza and Parks’ family.

Mendoza, who was in Berlin for the auction, followed the sale online and initially thought it had failed to sell after bidding did not reach the minimum of $1 million.

“It’s really exciting,” Mendoza said.

“My god. I thought it was a total failure for a minute there. I had shriveled up into a little ball.  I thought I had failed America and American history, and instead it looks like we’re going to have a happy ending.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
5 hours ago

Federal agent drowns on Tennessee River in northern Alabama

Authorities say a federal agent drowned in a northern Alabama river during a weekend outing.

Marine patrol troopers tell WAFF-TV that he died after jumping into the water from a boat to help a woman retrieve items that blew away from a boat on Sunday.

70
Keep reading 70 WORDS

The station reports that he failed to surface, and his body was later found about 100 yards downstream.

In a statement, the Bureau of Alcohol Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives identified him as Special Agent Hugh O’Connor, who was a certified explosive specialist bomb technician.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
5 hours ago

7 Things: Mueller/Cohen news, government reunites illegals and their kids inside the U.S., Alabama Governor Ivey is 3rd most popular governor in America, and more …

1. Robert Mueller’s Russian interference probe is looking at Tweets to find obstruction of justice, which is not collusion

— In a sign that the special counsel probe may be running out of gas, the New York Times is reporting that Mueller is now “scrutinizing tweets and negative statements” regarding Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former F.B.I. director James Comey.

— Late breaking news last night alleges Michael Cohen is reportedly talking about Trump and company knowing about the meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.

2. The United State government and immigration agencies have reunited families, unless the adults are criminals

— The federal government has met the court deadline to reunite illegal immigrant families after the outrage over the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.  The reunification process includes a return to the catch and release policies of the past.

— The government still holds 711 children but it is because their parents have criminal records; 431 parents of those children have been deported. An additional 120 parents have decided to send their children to relatives in the U.S. while they continue through the court system.

3. How Americans will be counted is now open for discussion; Attorney General Steve Marshall and Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) don’t want illegals counted

— The federal government is now accepting comments about the 2020 Census. This includes comments on how individuals without legal status are counted.  Currently, they are included in the calculation when assigning representation based on population.

— Marshall and Brooks are attempting to stop the state from losing an Electoral vote and a Congressional seat to more illegal friendly states like California, who will gain a seat if illegals are counted.  For every 700,000 illegals counteda Congressional seat and Electoral vote is stolen from Americans.

4. Gov. Kay Ivey is America’s 3rd most popular governor, her opponent’s campaign continues to try to attack her

305
Keep reading 305 WORDS

— As the media’s golden child Walt Maddox continues to seek attention and debates, Gov. Ivey continues to crush him in polls and rank in the top three of governors across the nation.

— In retrospect, Governor Robert Bentley was one of the least popular Governor’s toward the end of his term.

5. Facebook takes the biggest one-day hit in stock market history as it loses 20% of its value

— Facebook’s value dropped $120 billion yesterday; the CEO lost $15 billion. Shares fell 19% because Mark Zuckerberg said the company will focus on data security and not sales.

— This drop is obviously related to the perceived role Facebook played in the 2016 election, but if anything, it showed that their advertising works.

6. 55 Korean War dead are retrieved from North Korea

—The remains of Americans flew out of North Korea this morning, a mission that was shrouded in mystery with the Pentagon unsure if it would be successful.  An American C-17 crossed the DMZ and landed in North Korea to receive the remains and returned to Seoul an hour later.

— The recovery of the remains was part of an attempt by both leaders to repair relations between the two countries. After the remains left North Korea Trump tweeted his thanks to Kim Jong Un.

7. House wanted to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Attorney General Sessions and Speaker Paul Ryan come to his defense

— Early Thursday, Rep. Mark Meadows and others attempted to impeach the Deputy AG before tabling the motion and saying that he will go after Rosenstein for contempt if the DOJ won’t turn over the documents he wants.

— The idea that this raises to the level of high-crimes and misdemeanors was called in to question by AG Sessions and Speaker Paul Ryan.  Sessions said the deputy AG has his “highest confidence.”

Show less