High-speed internet access: A necessity for rural Alabama
Over the past two years, Alabama’s elected leaders passed legislation expanding rural access to high-speed internet — also known as “broadband.” Increasing access in rural areas of our state to this essential element of infrastructure means improving quality of life and expanding opportunities for our people and communities.
AARP has an active interest in this issue. The reason is simple: expanding access to high-speed internet throughout our state would have a direct, positive impact on the lives of adults over age 50 and their families. High-speed internet access has become vital in helping our communities and their residents thrive and be successful.
High-speed internet access offers local businesses and our agriculture industry the means to serve customers near and far, providing income and jobs. Schools and colleges require high-speed internet access to ensure students get the education and training they need for quality job opportunities.
Additionally, for the existing workforce, it provides access to telework jobs, distance learning and online job search sites that enable them to change or advance their careers.
Telehealth services available through high-speed internet make connecting to specialists and other health care providers easier for both caregivers and their loved ones. New technologies help improve health and safety by providing access to state-of-the-art support services.
Family caregivers can find tools to monitor the home and activity of a loved one, improve communication, combat isolation and prevent/detect falls. This need has become even more critical as hospitals and other providers have been leaving rural communities in Alabama.
AARP will continue to work with Alabama’s leaders in the public and private sectors to end the “digital divide” in order to bring the benefits of high-speed internet access to all parts of our state.
Anna Pritchett is the associate state director of AARP Alabama