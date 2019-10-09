High heat, minimal moisture hurt yields, bottom line

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Zero. Zip. Zilch.

That’s how much rain Terry Wyatt’s 500-acre cotton crop received in September.

“Cotton likes hot weather, but you have to have some rain,” said Wyatt, whose non-irrigated cropland in Harpersville was in the heart of Alabama’s most persistent drought based on the U.S. Drought Monitor. “We got in a pattern early. The heat index got extremely high at the end of May and stayed that way. We got intermittent showers in the summer and a 2-inch rain at the end of August. We didn’t have a drop the whole month of September.”

Record-breaking heat and minimal moisture meant some cotton struggled to grow. In cotton that did take root, underdeveloped and knotty bolls became an issue. Wyatt said he expects to harvest around 600 pounds per acre, 400 pounds less than 2018.

The Oct. 3 Drought Monitor report showed 3.54% of Alabama in extreme drought, 11.99% severe drought and 35.36% moderate drought. The remainder was abnormally dry.

Wyatt’s story shares a common thread among Alabama growers, said the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Carla Hornady.

“September and October are usually our driest months,” said Hornady, the Federation’s Cotton, Soybean and Wheat & Feed Grain divisions director. “Last year, farmers had a great growing season, but a wet harvest lowered yields. This year, yields will vary greatly. Some crops benefited from sporadic showers, but overwhelmingly, drought will lower yields again.”

In the Wiregrass, problems persisted for producers like Ed White. The Henry County farmer and Alabama Peanut Producers Association board member planted 900 acres of peanuts. Once prolonged heat and drought caused peanuts to separate from the shells, the clock was ticking to dig the legumes — which are packed in hard, parched earth.

“I can add about $15 an acre to production costs because of the added expense of using so many plow points (long blades that cut dirt from beneath peanuts),” said White, who changed plow points nearly every 5 acres. “But we can’t wait on a rain. The peanuts are finished growing, and we need to get them out of the ground as quickly as possible.”

White said his cotton fared better than peanuts, but the plants are shorter than normal.

“That can make picking cotton a challenge since machinery has to get so low to the ground,” said White.

In northeast Alabama, Clay Hastings and his father, Billy Gullatt, harvested soybeans in early October. Drought dealt a blow to the late-planted beans, Hastings said.

“We’re probably harvesting 50-60% of what we normally gather,” said Hastings, a Jackson County farmer who serves on the State Soybean Committee. “Our soybean yields this year are anywhere from 30-40 bushels per acre.”

They had a “decent corn crop,” but yields were below average, he said.

“Our corn average is usually about 175 bushels an acre, and it’s down to 150 or lower,” he said.

Hastings’ Scottsboro operation measured no precipitation in September. He said they plan to plant wheat following rain this fall.

While drought caused some farmers to delay planting winter vegetables, conditions urged cattle producers to take action.

On Whit Lovelady’s Talladega County farm, ponds dried up, and prime hayfields produced just half a bale an acre — a steep decline from the usual 3-bale average.

“I fed our first roll of hay the second week in July,” said Lovelady, who has 350 acres of hayfields in Alpine. “We caught a little rain shower or two, which spruced things up, and quit feeding. We started back the end of September.”

Feeding hay this early could cause a shortage this winter and affect farmers’ bottom line. Lovelady, who has 175 head of cattle, usually sells 400-500 rolls of hay. He said he will most likely keep all the hay for his own herd.

“I usually sell enough hay to help with feed costs, but I won’t be able to this year,” said Lovelady. “It won’t affect us right now, but it will in January or February when hay gets scarce.”

Drought conditions parched timber across the state, causing the Alabama Forestry Commission to issue a Fire Alert, urging delays in outdoor burning. Over 470 wildfires burned nearly 6,000 acres in September alone. That’s greater than the last three Septembers combined, including drought-ridden 2016.

Despite the challenges, farmers like White remain optimistic.

“This has been a bad year for us; there’s no question about it,” he said. “But it’s not the end of the world. Bad years will happen if you stay in farming long enough.”

For tips on managing drought, visit AlabamaDrought.com.

(Courtesy of the Alabama Farmers Federation)

Marlee Moore is Multimedia Content Director for the Alabama Farmers Federation.

If you need help getting through the tough Florida loss, DrunkAubie is here to talk through Auburn fans’ problems through Auburn Fans Anonymous. DA reads the 2019 perfect season’s obituary, discusses Dan Mullen’s comments on Marlon Davidson, laughs at Texas players thinking the Red River Showdown is better than the Iron Bowl and predicts how Auburn will do on the bye week.

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) is standing firmly with the president after the White House on Tuesday sent a letter to U.S. House Democratic leadership stating that the Trump administration would not cooperate with the Democrats’ self-proclaimed impeachment inquiry.

The White House’s position is based on the House not having held an official vote to open the inquiry, as well as what the administration views as a partisan, biased process that does not allow President Donald Trump his constitutional rights to a fair proceeding.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rogers said, “President Trump is absolutely right to not participate in Nancy Pelosi’s sham impeachment inquiry. The Democrat’s ongoing antics are nothing more than their continued attempt to undo the 2016 election and take down the president that the American people elected fair and square.”

“House Democrats refuse to vote on the impeachment inquiry on the House Floor and will not share information with Republicans,” he outlined. “Even more, Chairman Adam Schiff sat before his committee recently and made up his own version of the telephone conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.”

Rogers serves as ranking member on the House Committee on Homeland Security and a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.

“House Democrats have no respect for the rule of law, fairness or House procedure,” he decried. “Most of all, House Democrats have no respect for the American people for threatening to put our Nation through this bogus impeachment stunt.”

“I will continue to proudly stand with President Trump against these politically motivated attacks from the radical left,” Rogers concluded.

RELATED: Jones on Trump: ‘Appears to be evidence of abuse of power’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
Former Vice President Joe Biden is in trouble.

Elizabeth Warren has passed him in the latest average of national polls. She is the frontrunner now, not him.

As Democrats are trying to take down the current president, Biden’s previous dealings are coming into the limelight.

Did he attempt to force Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor or the United States would withhold funding?

The media says, “No.”

Biden’s words say, “Yes.”

So, Biden is desperate. Now, he wants his potential opponent tarnished with the stain of impeachment.

But it’s not just “Quid Pro Joe.” His fellow 2020 “contender” and former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) wants Trump impeached, too.

U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) appeared on WVNN in Huntsville on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

He said if Democrats want to go down this impeachment path they should do so at their own peril, but they should actually hold the vote to start the official process. Byrne argued on “The Dale Jackson Show” that this isn’t happening because the polling in moderate districts is not good for Democrats in the House.

This follows U.S. Representative Mo Brooks’ (R-Huntsville) appearance on “Guerrilla Politics” where he stated the way the Democrats are going with an impeachment right now is illegitimate. He added if they want to go down this path they should actually hold a vote so Republicans can participate.

But here’s the kicker to all of this: The president of the United States apparently wants to force House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to hold an actual vote authorizing an official impeachment inquiry.

That means if they do an official inquiry, the White House will be more willing to participate. Whether that is true or not remains to be seen.

So, the media, the people, the leading presidential candidate, also ran presidential candidates, members of Congress from Alabama and the president of the United States himself all have signaled that they want impeachment?

Good. I’m glad we can all agree. Now, let’s have the vote and get these hearings underway.

Let’s have witness called from all sides, let’s give Republicans and Democrats the opportunity to ask questions of the witnesses being brought before Congress, let’s do it on TV and let’s give the American people the entire picture of what is happening here.

The current coverage of impeachment is solely being dictated by the accusations of partisan Democrats alone. The media and their Democrats want to keep this game rigged and out of sight of the American people.

Those who oppose voting on a formal start to impeachment hearings right now while they rush towards cameras to make accusations are showing America who they are and we should take their word for it.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
Yellowhammer News on Wednesday released the 2019 “Power & Influence: Who’s Next?” list.

Our team has spent weeks talking with key operatives and analyzing recent developments in public policy and politics, and today, we’re taking a look at a new group of Alabama leaders poised to be part of the next generation of power and influencers.

This follows last week’s publication of the Yellowhammer 15 and the Power & Influence 40 lists. These honorees will be celebrated through the 5th annual Power of Service event, which will take place Thursday, October 17, in Montgomery.

The 2019 Power of Service Award will be presented to Horace Horn.

Curtis Bowden

A recent engineering graduate of the University of Alabama, Curtis Bowden already seems destined for power and influence in the state. Currently working in the regulatory affairs division of Alabama Power, Bowden is perfectly placed for success in a company known for churning out top-notch governmental affairs professionals. He was a natural presence in the statehouse this past session and is set to steadily rise in responsibility and stature in the coming years.

Bradley Cox

Fundraising might just be the nichiest niche in politics. Luckily for candidates and elected officials in Alabama, EBW Development, led by owner and principal Elizabeth Bloom Williams, is the best of the best. Bradley Cox is a relative newcomer to the fundraising world, but he has hit the ground sprinting since joining EBW Development following the 2018 cycle. He is learning from a master of the craft, and coupled with his impressive background in political consulting and campaign work, Cox is poised to become a household name within the #alpolitics world.

Dalton Dismukes

There are very few people in state politics who manage to keep a strong foothold in both political consulting and governmental affairs work. Dalton Dismukes, even at a young age, is one of those few. This past session, he lobbied for the Jones Group and was an omnipresent figure in the House gallery. However, he is also a go-to campaign professional, including being a trusted advisor to the House Republican Caucus’ political operation this past cycle. Dismukes currently has his hand in at least one federal race and is one of Leverage’s top operators. He’ll be an influencer in state politics for decades.

Will Fuller

You’ll be hard pressed to find a governmental affairs operation with more knowledge or integrity than Alabama’s Capitol Resources office, led by Toby Roth and John Hagood. Adding Will Fuller to their team this session only reinforced this reputation. Fuller, also a razor-sharp campaign consultant, is extremely well connected in the state’s judicial circles — which sets him apart from his peers in a major way. However, observers in Montgomery were blown away this spring at how Fuller navigated the statehouse circus. Poise. Honesty. Work ethic. No will out work — or out prepare — him and his ability to handle complex policy issues would make someone thrice his age jealous. Fuller could become one of the best lobbyists in Alabama before long.

Nick Lawkis

In Alabama’s ultra-competitive higher education world, normally the University of Alabama System and Auburn take all the air out of the room when it comes to lobbying. Yet, Nick Lawkis in recent years has been building relationships right and left, steadily giving the University of South Alabama a real seat at the table in Montgomery. His hard work was recognized this year when South promoted him to executive director of governmental relations, however his star is just beginning to rise. South will do well to keep Lawkis long term.

Grace Newcombe

Speaking of the University of South Alabama, this recent grad and former student government association president is already making waves just months after starting work at the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office. Promoted from assistant to the chief of staff to press secretary recently, Grace Newcombe has the kind of naturally inquisitive personality needed to thrive in the realm of governmental affairs and public policy. She is expected to also handle legislative affairs duties in the statehouse for the office during the 2020 session, and her charisma, intelligence and resolve will be readily apparent from the very first drop of the gavel. Newcombe has the kind of presence that can’t be taught — and could one day easily make the leap to become a candidate herself. Either way, she will be at the very top of the ones to watch in her generation.

Jess Skaggs

Jess Skaggs should be on the short list for any statewide officeholder in Montgomery looking to build an elite staff. Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth recognized this, making Skaggs a seemingly immediate hire from the Department of Agriculture and Industries after he won in 2018. Skaggs handles a broad array of important duties for the lieutenant governor’s office, including communications. This puts him on the front lines when it comes to public visibility. With Ainsworth’s ceiling seemingly limitless in politics, this puts Skaggs in prime position to continue his ascent. He seems born to be a power player in Alabama and could soon be a fixture on the Power & Influence 40.

Adam Thompson

With the resume of someone twice his age, Adam Thompson has seemingly already done it all. Now serving as deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services, Thompson has served as Governor Ivey’s appointments director and deputy chief of staff for policy, as well as the regional advocacy director for the education non-profit founded by former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. If that’s not enough, Thompson was Beth Chapman’s right hand when she served as state auditor and later as secretary of state, giving Thompson an experience and knowledge base in state government unsurpassed in his age group. Thompson has run for public office before, too, and whether his future is behind-the-scenes or not, he is undoubtedly one of his generation’s preeminent public servants.

Show less
15 of the best pumpkin patches in Alabama

Fall is finally here!

The temps are dropping, the leaves are falling, the costumes are stocked and Hobby Lobby has all the Christmas stuff out. So, you know what that means: Get your pumpkins out, y’all!

Every year, Fall creeps up (even though I’ve been pining away for it for months) and I scramble to find fun places to spend a Saturday with the family. Well, the good news is Alabama has plenty of awesome places to visit to grab your pumpkin, pick a sunflower and provide a day of fun for all.

I decided to break down the selections into three groups (North Alabama, Central Alabama and South Alabama) to help you narrow down (or possibly expand depending on your adventurous spirit) your selections. If you have a favorite spot not on one of the lists, please reach out to us or leave it in the comments because we would love to include it.

North Alabama

The Great Pumpkin Patch – Hayden, AL

Boasting a hayride, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, arts & crafts, a country store and even an extreme bungee, The Great Pumpkin Patch is bound to become a favorite on your Fall To Do List! Located in Hayden, AL, just off Interstate 65, the Patch is full of fun for people of all ages.

Admission details: * See website for prices based on each activity here.
General admission: FREE

4D Family Farm

A day out with the family in Cullman has never been more fun! 4D Farm boasts some of the most unique fall-themed activities, including: a jumping pillow, cow train, pig races, corn maze, 250-foot zip line, tetherball, gemstone mining, pipe swings, toddler play area and tire mountain to name a few. With all the fun activities, you will want to plan for at least half a day at this venue to make sure you can take it all in.

Admission details:
Weekday pass: $11.95 at the gate ($9.95 with online coupon)
Weekend pass: $14.95 at the gate ($12.95 with online coupon)
* Make sure to check their website for all kinds of fun deals including a Pick Three Adventure Card option and even Season Pass.

McGee Farms – Florence, AL

Located at the tippy top corner of the state, McGee Farms offers a down-home day of fun. Pumpkin picking, barnyard bounce and the new bouncing pillow are just a few of the exciting opportunities you will find at the farm. Refreshments are one of McGee’s specialties boasting “The Kitchen” right on the property which offers chicken n’ dumplings and chicken salad.

General admission: FREE
A Tractor Drawn Wagon to Pumpkin Patch: $3

Faye Whittemore Farms – Jasper, AL

Who doesn’t want to check out a pirate playground? Aside from pumpkin picking, bounce houses and petting zoo stations, Whittemore Farms offers a super fun playground to please all the little ones. There is a concession stand on the property to keep you fed and hydrated and even face painting for those who wish to leave with a little flair.

General admission: $12.95 per person
Pumpkins: $0.40 per pound

Bennett Farms – Heflin, AL

Looking for a super fun weekend with tons of entertainment? Look no further than Bennett Farms! Offering duck races, loblolly nature trail, pipe swing, corn cribs, tire crawl, hay bale maze and scarecrow decorating, this place has a unique treat for all ages and stages. For an added bonus, they have scheduled live music for every Saturday in October. Located halfway between Birmingham and Atlanta, you could even arrange to meet up with some of your Georgia friends or family for a fun day on the farm!

General admission: $10; Children one and under: Free
Pumpkin prices range from $3 to $24

Central Alabama

Old Baker Farm – Harpersville, AL

Located in Harpersville, AL, Old Baker Farm is exactly what you envision when you daydream about taking your kids to a pumpkin patch. There are sprawling fields filled with pumpkins, sunflowers for as far as the eye can see, petting zoo stalls, corn, and even horseback rides! Old Baker Farm is 200 years old (one of the oldest working farms in the state) and has been owned by the Baker family exclusively for 100 years. They offer events throughout the year such as cotton picking, a Not-So-Scary Halloween Barn Party and even a Christmas tree farm. Make sure to add them to your holiday tradition list. You will truly feel like family each time you visit and are sure to make memories for years to come!

Admission details:
Adults and children three and up: $10
Children two and under: Free

Helena Hollow – Helena, AL

“Where the good times grow,” Helena Hollow is nestled right off the highway, where you will discover a treasure of fun for the whole family! They offer 15 different “agri-entertainment attractions” including slides, swings, bone digs, pumpkin patch, hayrides, animal petting stations and more. As one of the newest fall attractions in the state, Helena Hollow was founded in 2014 and has made quite the splash since its opening.

Admission details:
Adults and Children 3 and up $10
Children 2 and under: Free

Pumpkin Patch Express at the Heart of Dixie Railroad – Calera, AL

All aboard! Calling all Thomas the Train fans – take a beautifully scenic journey through forests of Shelby County after climbing aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express. For extra enthusiastic future train conductors, the Pumpkin Patch Express offers special tickets allowing you to ride in the caboose or the locomotive to check out all the train operating secrets! The entire experience including the train ride and pumpkin patch moment takes about 1.5 hours, so make sure to carve out a bit of your day to soak up all the fun.

Admission details:
Adults: $17
Children ages 2-11: $16
Children under 2: Free

Tuscaloosa Barnyard Petting and Fun Farm – Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Barnyard offers some of the most unique pumpkin patch experiences with their cow train and bottle feeding piggie station. Come out to pick your pumpkin and soak up the fall air. Located in Tuscaloosa, you could coordinate with a home game for a weekend of fun!

Admission details:
$15 per person includes access to all activities plus your pumpkin — Great deal!

Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch – Auburn, AL

Located in Auburn, AL, the Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch offers a hay bale play area, hayrides and a crop maze in addition to their fantastic pumpkin patch. This is a “you-pick” pumpkin patch, so spend the afternoon walking through the stalks to pick your prize!

Admission details:
Children and adults 6 and above: $2
Children 5 and under: Free
Pumpkins are priced by the pound

South Alabama

Paradise Pumpkin Patch – Eufaula, AL

Sure, Paradise Pumpkin Patch has pumpkins. But did you know they also have llamas and kangaroos and zebras, oh my!?! Offering one of the most robust petting zoos in the state, children are sure to enjoy the chance to pet so many different species of wild animals. There are also inflatables, hayrides and photo props throughout the property.

Admission details:
Adults and Children 2 and above: $12.50
Children under 2: Free

Dream Field Farms – Fitzpatrick, AL

If Clyde’s famous goat tower and a cow train ride aren’t enough to perk your interest, I don’t know what will. Dream Field Farms offers some incredibly fun fall activities with pumpkins to boot. Spend an afternoon running through the fields selecting your family’s favorite pumpkin and check out some of Dream Field’s unique offerings while you’re there.

Admission details:
General Admission: $12
Children 2 and Under: Free

Aplin Farms – Dothan, AL

Sure, pumpkin patches are great and all, but what have y’all got to eat? Aplin Farms has all the answers to that question, my friend. Offering hamburgers, chili dogs, BBQ sandwiches and boiled peanuts these folks take home the award for best food on the farm. Not to allow their food to take the cake, they also have train rides, a corn maze, inflatables and even pumpkin bowling – something for everyone!

Admission details:
$6 and $12 depending on how many activities you select to participate in
Children under 2: Free

Jack O’ Lantern Lane at Oaks, LLC – LaFayette, AL

Picnic areas, cornmeal grinding, homemade ice cream and gem mining are just a few of the fun activities you can expect to partake in at Jack O’ Lantern Lane! Plus, for a steal of a deal, $9 gets you a hayride and pumpkin of your choice! Can’t do much better than that.

Admission details:
$9 includes hayride and pumpkin of your choice

Magnolia Corn Maze – Summerdale, AL

Pig races, play areas, petting zoos, and hayrides are just a few of the add-ons you will enjoy alongside the famous corn maze! Take a day to explore all the fall-themed activities and make sure to check out sunflower fields while you’re there.

Admission details:
Check the website for package options ranging in price from $10 – $15

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

Show less