5 hours ago

Helena Duncan joins BCA as director of strategic operations and growth

The Business Council of Alabama (BCA) on Monday bolstered its newly-created strategic operations and growth effort with the announcement of the addition of Helena Duncan as the director.

Duncan comes to BCA with over 30 years of experience in the financial industry, mainly at the executive management level. She most recently served as regional president for Liberty Bank & Trust, which boasts $600 million in assets.

In a statement, BCA president and CEO Katie Boyd Britt said, “We are proud to welcome Helena Duncan to our team.”

“Her breadth of top-level experience and impressive record of success in the corporate world, coupled with a true team-first attitude, will enhance our ability to best serve Alabama job creators,” she continued. “We are excited to continue growing together, building an even stronger business community and a better Alabama in the process.”

A resident of Montgomery, Duncan has also served as one of the top four executives for a $27 billion bank holding company, reporting directly to the company’s chairman, CEO and president. Her portfolio reportedly included oversight of human resources for over 5,000 employees; managing training and development; implementing corporate-wide policy and procedures to ensure the bank remains in compliance with regulatory authorities’ requirements; and creating and supervising the development of a corporate university. Duncan further managed corporate security, investigations, executive protection and physical security, overseeing all aspects of activity throughout the organization’s legal division.

If that was not enough of a resume, she took on a leadership role working on strategic mergers and acquisitions in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Nevada and Texas. Duncan additionally helped spearhead an initiative to overhaul company culture and employee behavior, as well as overseeing bank compliance, IT and operations departments.

In her free time, Duncan has served as chairman of the board for Saint James School and as a board member for the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and Child Protect. She currently serves as a board member for Dixie Electric Cooperative, YMCA, the Montgomery Committee of 100, board of controls for Committee of 100 and sub-committee for economic development for Montgomery United Transition Team for Mayor Steven Reed.

The BCA in recent weeks also announced the hire of Andrea Hutchings as executive assistant to the president and CEO.

RELATED: BCA unveils 2020 leadership team; John Mazyck takes helm as chairman

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 mins ago

Jermaine ‘Funnymaine’ Johnson, Wind Creek Hospitality announce partnership to benefit at-risk youth in Alabama

Comedian Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson and Wind Creek Hospitality announced last week a partnership aimed at benefitting particular youth in the Yellowhammer state.

The Funnymaine Foundation and Wind Creek plan to collaborate two events this summer that will benefit at-risk youth in Alabama. In addition to that, Wind Creek also plans to be the title sponsor for certain shows in Johnson’s upcoming spring comedy tour.

“I’ve always been a huge advocate for businesses in Alabama that are doing great work for and in the state,” Johnson said. “Since I have four shows in the state of Alabama on this year’s tour it was only right to partner with a great Alabama-based company like Wind Creek.”

“More importantly, I’m looking forward to working with at-risk youth here in Alabama alongside Wind Creek this summer,” Johnson added. “Having a successful company or a sold-out tour means nothing if our next generation of youth are not set up for success.”

Wind Creek also released a statement and shared their excitement for the partnership.

“We at Wind Creek could not be more pleased with the opportunity to support the Funnymaine Foundation in providing programs for young  Alabamians in need,” said Magi Williams, Wind Creek’s director of public relations. “We also look forward to the incredibly funny and entertaining Funnymaine events. This is truly a win for Alabama kids and for anyone lucky enough to secure a ticket to one of the shows.”

Johnson’s Off the Couch 2 Tour kicks off March 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will include more than 25 shows across the country. Wind Creek will be the official sponsor for Johnson’s shows in Huntsville, Montgomery, Opelika and Mobile. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go here.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

35 mins ago

Army Corps of Engineers allocates final slice of funding for historic Port of Mobile dredging

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Monday announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has allocated $274,300,000 for the Port of Mobile in its Fiscal Year 2020 Work Plan, officially providing the final resources needed to dredge Alabama’s seaport.

The funding – which accounts for the full federal share of the project cost – will initiate and complete construction of the deepening and widening of the navigation channel. Following the required preliminary steps, construction is expected to begin toward the end of this year.

Through federal legislation, Shelby increased the federal government’s share of funding for this type of project from 50% to 75%. Additionally, Shelby in the FY 2020 appropriations process secured the necessary funds to make the allocation possible.

“Today marks a historic moment and victory for Mobile and the entire state of Alabama. Over the last decade, I have been advocating for the deepening and widening of the Port of Mobile,” Shelby said in a statement.

“The completion of this transformative project is expected to stem immeasurable economic growth and will position Alabama and the Gulf Coast region for success for generations to come,” he concluded. “I am grateful to the Army Corps of Engineers for allocating the full federal share of the project cost and to the state of Alabama for providing the required matching funds. I look forward to its completion and the resulting impact.”

In December, the FY 2020 Energy and Water Development appropriations bill was signed into law as part of H.R.1865 and included a new regional dredge demonstration program for the central Gulf Coast. The program, administered by the Corps, was created to explore innovative ways of executing dredging in a logical and sequenced manner to seek efficiencies and cost savings and minimize disruptions to critical construction and maintenance dredging requirements across the nation. This Shelby negotiated provision, as detailed Monday when the Corps released the funded projects, was the key to getting the project fully funded.

Jimmy Lyons, director and CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority, said in a statement, “Senator Richard Shelby clearly understands the economic value of seaports. His leadership in delivering an innovative and efficient program to deepen and widen Alabama’s only seaport is a game changer. We are extremely grateful for his leadership. This innovative program generates efficiencies in the Corps civil works program, affirms our project’s value to the state and the nation, and delivers the federal funding to complete our project much faster than anticipated.”

The construction will include the expansion of the Port of Mobile from its current dimensions – 45 feet deep and 400 feet wide – by deepening the existing bar, bay and river channels by five feet to a project depth of 50 feet. This will include additional depths for wave allowances, advanced maintenance and allowable overdepth for dredging. Following construction, the total depths of the channels will be 56, 54 and 54 feet, respectively. The project also includes widening the bay channel by 100 feet for three nautical miles.

The Rebuild Alabama Act, which was signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey last year, secured the state portion of the funding for the project.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

39 mins ago

State Rep. Garrett: Pornography is a public health emergency

In a recent op-ed, al.com columnist Kyle Whitmire made light of the passage by the Alabama Senate of a resolution proposed by State Senator Dan Roberts (R-Mountain Brook) declaring pornography a health emergency. He even posted a video on social media mocking the resolution. I have met Kyle on a few occasions, and I usually read his column.

But I believe Kyle missed the mark this time. I believe he thinks the Senate resolution was just another Bible thumpin’, “T-R-O-U-B-L-E in River City” pander, or to use his words—”silly, self-gratification at the public’s expense.”

I could not disagree more.

Before I explain why, let me say that I agreed with several points in Kyle’s article. Toxic soil in neighborhoods and playgrounds, and groundwater contamination caused by the dumping of toxins in rivers are indeed public emergencies that should be investigated and remediated. Guilty participants should be held accountable. Healthcare in Alabama, particularly in rural areas, has been in crisis for years. Federal and state governments have been slow and lackluster to improve the access, affordability and quality of healthcare. And while we can debate the merits of Medicaid expansion, most agree it would be a band-aid and not a permanent solution. Alabama’s prisons have been in crisis for decades. I read the Department of Justice report about the conditions in our state prisons; it was appalling and incredibly disturbing.

Let’s be clear, the legislature will address many of these issues in the current session. There will be increased funding for prison construction and staffing and for inmate health and rehabilitation, as well as bills proposing sentencing reform. Funding for numerous healthcare initiatives across the state will be increased, including significantly more money for mental health — a serious issue in Alabama. The legislature will allocate money to our public schools to address student mental health issues. In addition, I hope to work with my Black Belt colleagues to combat the reemergence of hookworm in Alabama. These difficult issues will need ongoing focus and more attention in future legislative sessions.

But “whataboutism” and caustic wit should not be used to trivialize and diminish the focus on pornography, a very serious issue adversely impacting lives all over Alabama. Another al.com columnist, Rachel Blackmon Bryars wrote an excellent rebuttal to Kyle’s article that provides insight, perspective and data about pornography.

Many people think of porn as risqué magazines, erotic movies, racy books and strip joints frequented by adults. Why would the legislature be so “dumb” as to waste time to pass another unenforceable, self-righteous, morality resolution that meddles in a person’s right to live as they choose?

First, the purpose of Senate resolution was to raise public awareness about the growing influence of pornography in our society, especially on the lives of children, teenagers and young adults. The digital age and technology have given the pornography industry an incredible platform. Porn is accessible 24/7 over the internet and all forms of social media. Through these vast mediums, an increasing number of children are exposed to hard-core porn at early ages and are becoming addicted. I have spoken to teachers and school officials who know first-hand the negative impacts that early exposure to pornography has on children. Sexting — texting of sexually explicit images and self-images — is not uncommon among middle school students and an alarming number of elementary school students. Numerous psychological, medical, mental health and neurological studies have concluded that repeated exposure to porn often leads to addiction. Pornography addictions tend to augment, often leading to other forms and levels of pornographic activity, sometimes culminating in criminal acts.

Without even considering the overwhelming medical and psychological evidence, it is easy to understand how children who are exposed to sexual information and experiences that are not age-appropriate can be affected for life. Many in the legislature are aware of instances where unrestricted availability and inundation of sexually explicit content has impacted children and teenagers we know. We have heard from constituents whose families are facing the consequences of pornographic addictions. Most of these began with introduction to pornography on a website. These situations have often led to depression and severe emotional, psychological and even physical problems. Unfortunately, all of us are aware of instances of sex-trafficking, sexual abuse and sexual violence in our communities and across our state, and pornography is at the root of all these offenses. Sadly, some victims are not with us today. Murder and suicide-related to pornography occur at alarming rates.

We have gone to great lengths in our society to protect children from the harmful effects of tobacco and the onslaught of advertising by tobacco companies. We have taken the same stance for alcohol and alcohol abuse prevention. Why would we not do the same to protect our children from the harmful effects of pornography?

The unanimous, bipartisan Senate resolution—which was crafted based upon much research and multiple studies — is an attempt to raise awareness about a problem that is worsening each day in our communities. I hope the Alabama House of Representatives will also adopt the resolution, and I sincerely hope the resolution will help people to begin to understand why addressing pornography is so important.

Let’s not underestimate how early exposure to pornography is affecting the health and mental well-being of our citizens, especially children, teenagers and young adults. Rather than make light of pornography, let’s work together to shed light on the harmful impact that pornography has on the lives of the people who call Alabama home.

Danny Garrett is a Republican representative serving House District 44, which includes Trussville, Clay and Pinson. He is Vice Chair of both the Education Ways and Means and the Education Policy Committees and serves as the House Majority Whip.

2 hours ago

Heavy rains continue; Alabama Power lake levels rising

Heavy rains last week elevated Alabama Power lake levels, and rain this week is expected to push up lake levels even further in some locations.

Nearly 4 inches of rain has fallen in parts of the Warrior, Tallapoosa and Coosa river basins so far in February.  And more wet weather is in the forecast – an additional 3-7 inches through Sunday.

Most of north and central Alabama remain under a flood watch through Tuesday evening.

Heading into this week’s rain event, some Alabama Power storage reservoirs on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers were already at levels higher than normal for this time of year. Spillway gates are operating at some dams, and more spillway gates are expected to be opened as rains continue.

Weiss and Logan Martin lakes on the Coosa, as well as Smith Lake on the Black Warrior River, are expected to exceed summer levels this week.

Also, because of the heavy rains, the first Renew Our Rivers cleanup planned for this year has been rescheduled, from Feb. 15 to June 6. The cleanup was scheduled to take place on the Alabama River at Swift Creek Landing in Autaugaville.

In addition to the low-cost power provided by Alabama Power’s hydroelectric dams, storage reservoirs like Weiss and Smith lakes give Alabama Power the ability to help manage the flow of water during times of heavy rain.

“One of the benefits of our storage reservoirs is the ability to lessen the impact downstream during high-flow events,” said Alan Peeples, reservoir management manager for Alabama Power.

Lake elevations are always subject to change. With all the recent rain, and more to come, individuals with boats and other water-related equipment and facilities should stay alert to changing conditions on Alabama Power reservoirs and be prepared to take steps to protect their property.

For more information about Alabama Power lakes and alerts on lake conditions, download the Smart Lakes app for your smartphone or visit www.apcshorelines.com. Individuals can also call 1-800-LAKES 11 (1-800-525-3711) for lake condition updates.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Ainsworth’s workforce commission recommends creating cabinet-level agency, other investments

Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth’s 21st Century Workforce Commission released its findings on Monday.

The topline recommendation from the report is the creation of a cabinet-level coordinating agency to be called the Governor’s Office of Talent and Workforce Development.

The report also calls for increased investment in areas highlighted by many of the state’s pre-existing workforce development initiatives; technical education, STEM classes for K-12 students, coordination between government and industry, and bringing people back into the workforce through retraining.

“We developed this report as an action plan and a call to arms, and not something that should be tossed on a shelf to gather dust,” Ainsworth said in a release from his office.

Ainsworth served as chair of the commission which consisted of four lawmakers from each chamber of the Alabama legislature; Sen. Dan Roberts (R-Birmingham), Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva), Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison (D-Birmingham), Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Red Hill), Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville), Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper), Rep. Rod Scott (D-Fairfield) and Rep. Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa).

The report cites “a wide perception of duplication of services, turf issues, confusion about respective roles, and some unwillingness to effectively partner,” among Alabama’s current workforce development programs as evidence for the need of a new Office of Talent and Workforce Development.

(Screenshot/Lt. Gov. Office report on Alabama Workforce Development)

Notably, the new Secretary of Talent and Workforce Development would have coordinating authority over the workforce development-related programs in other cabinet agencies. It would not have purview over the entirety of any of the organizations in the chart above.

The agencies that would have some of their programs subject to coordination with the new Secretary include the Community College System, Department of Commerce, Early Childhood Education, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Human Resources and the Department of Labor. Ainsworth’s report calls that group the “Tier 1 Board.”

Under the proposal, the Tier 1 agencies would work directly with the new secretary and “be required to agree on an annual workforce development allocation budget” that they would submit to the governor’s annual budget.

The report cites the Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet as a template.

Other “Tier 2” agencies that would provide “recommendations and expertise” to the Secretary are; the Department of Medicaid, Department of Corrections, Department of Rehabilitation Services, Department of Mental Health, Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs, Department of Youth Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Economic and Community Affairs, Department of Senior Services and the Office of Information Technology.

The report also provided several specific recommendations for how Alabama could spend money to make an impact on its workforce in the short term;

  • $25 million for the Alabama Community College System to invest in machinery and equipment so students can train for 21st-century manufacturing jobs.
  • $15 million in supplemental funding for career technical education at local school systems that Regional Workforce Councils would certify as area appropriate
  • $8 million to hire more career coaches
  • $6 million in grants innovative regional workforce programs
  • $4.5 million for recruiting out-of-state talent to Alabama
  • $500,000 to create an online internship program in partnership with the state’s business community
  • $500,000 to study the reinvention of career centers.

“This detailed report is Alabama’s blueprint for preparing its citizens to fill long-lasting, well-paying, 21st Century jobs,” Ainsworth commented. 

“I will be pushing and prodding every level of state government to implement these recommendations so we can position Alabama for continued economic success,” he added.

The public can read the full report here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

