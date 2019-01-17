State Sen. Gerald Allen: ‘I certainly expect’ Alabama Memorial Preservation Act ruling to be overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court

On Wednesday, State Sen. Gerald Allen (R-Tuscaloosa) told Huntsville radio’s WVNN that he “expected” a ruling issued earlier this week declaring the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act was unconstitutional to be overturned.

Allen, who originally sponsored the legislation in the Alabama Senate before it was passed and signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, appeared on “The Jeff Poor Show” and said he anticipates Attorney General Steve Marshall and his staff to be “proactive” in seeking the new outcome.

“[I] certainly expect the AG’s office and Attorney General Steve Marshall to be proactive, to file a motion and the Alabama Supreme Court to overturn this ruling of the Jefferson County judge,” Allen said to “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I do think that is going to happen and as far as the timeline, I can’t elaborate on that or talk about it because I don’t know. But I do think it is going to be very proactive.”

Allen defended the law, noting that the language never mentioned “Confederate” or “Confederacy.”

“Not one time in the piece of legislation that was written, it does not mention or refer to Confederacy or Confederates,” Allen added. “The bill is written to make sure that all of Alabama history is protected for future generations that will follow you and I, and others. It was a piece [of legislation] that was written to make sure that the complete story can be told of Alabama history on where this state has been. And certainly, history can tell you a lot about where we have been, as well as some time that wasn’t very pretty. But it is history. It is who we are and I think what is very important for all of us to keep mind is for you to able to tell your grandchildren and future generations exactly what has happened and what has taken place in this state without whitewashing or maybe removing certain things – so to be transparent, to the tell the whole story and not leave anything out.”

