4 hours ago

Have some sports journalists lost their minds?

I heard the buzz earlier this week on sports talk radio, and I sincerely thought it was a joke.

But no joke it was, as I had heard the news correctly: A talk show host was relaying information that a prominent media star was telling his national TV and radio audience that he thinks it’s time for Alabama football coach Nick Saban to retire. After a five-point loss to LSU. After going 63-5 and winning two national championships over the last five years. For Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, this was no joke.

I heard the buzz a day later. A prominent sportswriter and broadcaster was telling his national audience that the Alabama football dynasty could be nearing an end. After a five-point loss to LSU. After winning five national championships in 10 years. To ESPN’s Ivan Maisel, this was no joke.

This is what a single Alabama football loss has led to: Some media types going rogue, and their followers buying in.

Why is it happening?

It happens because the Crimson Tide football team wins so often. America’s sports public forgets that coaches other than Nick Saban recruit five-star athletes. And get this: A number of teams other than Alabama can actually win a contest against the Crimson Tide — no, really — it happens. Not often (five times in the last five years), but it happens.

Yes, it has come to this: Watch the Bama football team lose a game and get ready to send the coach on his way.

I’m coming in hot with some thoughts on these topics and the Alabama-LSU game. Hop on board and take a spin with me!

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

19 mins ago

Auburn in the playoffs? Don’t count the Tigers out yet

You can surely call me wacky. You can surely call me unconventional. Just don’t call me Shirley. And after perusing this column, perhaps you will call me enlightened (I can only hope). Yes, I’m telling you that there’s a chance. That chance may be slim, but there’s a chance that the Auburn Tigers could soon find themselves in the College Football Playoffs.

Now, before you send me to my doctor, give me just a few minutes to make my case — my doctor can wait.

I’m here to tell you that if Auburn wins out, the Tigers could become the first-ever two-loss team that makes the four-team playoff field.

How in the name of Aubie can that happen? Here we go:

The latest College Football Playoff poll has LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia holding the top four spots, with Alabama checking in at number five. While most of us agree that the Crimson Tide can sneak into the playoff field by winning out (Bama will need a big win over Auburn and then hope that LSU beats Georgia in the SEC Championship game), the Gus Bus also has a chance of motoring toward the final four by winning out.

So then, what do Auburn officials need to happen to make their case? They need Auburn to win the remaining games on the schedule: Should Auburn beat Georgia and then Alabama, the Tigers can boast of three wins over top-seven teams (Oregon, Georgia and Alabama). The Tigers can point to their strength of schedule, which currently ranks second in the nation behind LSU. But what about the two losses? The Tigers lost to 11th-ranked Florida by 11 points and #1-ranked LSU by three points — that’s not necessarily the playoff kiss of death.

What about all of those unbeaten and one-loss teams that are in the mix? An Auburn win this weekend would all but eliminate Georgia, and a win in the Iron Bowl would all but eliminate Bama, as a two-loss Auburn team would trump a two-loss Alabama team with the Tiger’s win over the Crimson Tide. But even if three of the playoff teams wind up being LSU, Ohio State and Clemson, how would Auburn sneak past the likes of Oregon, Oklahoma, Baylor, Utah or even Penn State (the Nittany Lions face Ohio State on the 23rd of this month)?

That’s easy, as the power of the SEC, strength of schedule and the ‘ole, “what have you done for me lately” syndrome would kick in (wins over Georgia and Alabama within weeks of one another would indeed be impressive). Oregon could be a wild card should Auburn win out, as the Ducks could claim that their only loss came at the hands of — you guessed it — Auburn.

The world of the College Football Playoffs goes through the Loveliest Village this weekend, as the Auburn-Georgia game is so big that Crimson Tide fans may find themselves rooting for Tua and friends. Remember, an Auburn win this weekend and then a convincing Iron Bowl win by Alabama would all but put the Crimson Tide in the playoffs.

Can the Auburn Tigers go all 2017 starting this weekend? Remember, the Tigers had two losses a few years back before beating Georgia and Bama. It could happen, and if it does, the Auburn family will once again remind the world that it should be respected. Could the Tigers make the playoffs? Most playoff sites are giving the Tigers a 13% chance of sneaking in. Thirteen percent odds are better than many, so yes, I’m saying there’s a chance. So get ready for another wild weekend of college football, as a game with huge ramifications will kick off at 2:37 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. And regardless of the game’s outcome, do me a favor: Don’t call me Shirley.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

59 mins ago

Fish added to Alabama creek to boost tourism

Hundreds of fish have been added to an Alabama creek as part of an ongoing effort to boost tourism.

Black Creek was restocked Tuesday with about 1,100 pounds of trout above Noccalula Falls by the Rainbow Fly Fishing Club, The Gadsden Times reported.

The group also stocked 1,000 coppernose bluegill into the watershed in late March.

Rep. Craig Lipscomb (R-Rainbow City) is a member of the fishing club, and said they’re working with the city to fill a gap for activities at the falls in the winter months.

“We’re thinking about eco-tourism,” he said.

Lipscomb said trout fishing in Georgia brings in tens of millions of dollars for the state and Gadsden would benefit even from a fraction of that.

Georgia has about 4,000 miles of trout streams and they are managed by the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Fly fishing for trout is expected to last beyond the winter months.

“They’re a cold-water fish but they’ll stick around into summer,” Lipscomb said.

He said the club plans to feed the fish to keep them in the upper part of the watershed instead of following Black Creek downstream into the Coosa.

Lipscomb said even in summer, the deeper part of the pools and shaded areas of the gorge will be habitats for the fish.

The trout will be stocked twice a year — once in November and once in February.

Fishing for trout requires a permit issued by Noccalula Falls Park as well as an Alabama State Fishing License.

Permits cost $9 per day or $11 for a three-day pass.

There are other limitations including dates for catch and release and only using fly rods, artificial lures and barb-less hooks.

More information can be found at www.flyfishgadsdenal.com.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

Best November holiday events in Birmingham

Best November holiday events in Birmingham

The North Pole Express via the Heart of Dixie Railroad
November 15 – December 14
Tickets start at $ 28; for tickets click here

The Christmas Show at the Alabama Theater
November 19-22; November 30 (show times vary)
Tickets start at $ 100+; for tickets click here

Junior League’s Market Noel at the Hoover Met’s Finley Center
November 20-23
Tickets start at $ 15; for tickets click here

The Elf on the Shelf at the BJCC Concert Hall
November 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $ 39; for tickets click here

Lights Up Holiday Parade and Fireworks Show at The Summit
November 22, at 5:00 p.m.
Free Admission; for more info click here

The Birmingham Ballet’s presentation of The Mutt-cracker
November 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $ 71; for tickets click here

Old Baker Christmas Tree Farm
November 29 – December 24; 9:00 a.m. until dark
Enjoy Complimentary Hot Apple Cider, Candy Canes, and a hayride through the Christmas trees!
Trees $ 30 and up depending on size (cash or check only)
For more info click here

The Birmingham Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker
November 30 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $ 71 ; for tickets click here

Santa Special 2019 at the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum
November 30 at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets start at $ 17; for tickets click here

If you have additional event information, please let us know!

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

2 hours ago

Former Auburn stars Takeo Spikes, Darius Slayton to appear at ‘Nissan Heisman House Tour’ with ESPN’s Neil Everett

Former Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes and former Tiger wide receiver Darius Slayton are returning to Auburn as part of the “Nissan Heisman House Tour” with ESPN’s Neil Everett.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on November 16 in the Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest on the Nichols Center lawn, will allow fans to hear from both Spikes and Slayton and have their photos taken with them. Spikes is scheduled to appear from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while Slayton will appear from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A press release stated, “Nissan and ESPN invite fans to ‘Get to know the Heisman Trophy Winners’ during a pre-game experience that celebrates college football’s most outstanding players.” Admission to the tour is free.

According to the press release, fans will also have the opportunity to:

  • Take a picture with the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football.
  • Win Heisman-themed prizes by participating in interactive games and sharing your experience on social media.
  • Race to the finish line against a Heisman winner in the Nissan Heisman House Dash, a digital game that puts you in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Rogue.
  • Strap on a headset in the Armchair Quarterback Virtual Reality Experience, as you interactively spot your targets to determine the outcome on the game’s final drive.
  • Watch live interviews between ESPN talent and some of college football’s most outstanding players
  • Participate in a photo session with gridiron greats.
  • Customize a Nissan Rogue in your team colors, while exploring the features of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

Gen. Ed Crowell not qualified for appointment as Montgomery County probate judge, will not serve

After being appointed as Montgomery County probate judge by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, Brigadier General Ed Crowell (USAF, Ret.) on Thursday morning discovered he is too old under Alabama law to assume the position.

Crowell had been appointed to fill the vacancy created by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s inauguration on Tuesday, however the state’s maximum age limit for judges apparently bars him from being eligible for the appointment.

In a statement, Ivey explained, “This morning, I was made aware that General Ed Crowell is unqualified to serve as Probate Judge due to the age required under our state’s constitution.”

“I regret he will not be able to assume this post,” she added. “General Crowell has one of the most impressive resumes that includes many years in service to our country which should be commended. I appreciate his willingness to serve and know that he will continue to be an active leader in his community.”

Crowell commented, “It was an honor to have been selected by Governor Ivey to serve as Montgomery County’s next Probate Judge.”

“Regretfully, there was some confusion on my part about the state’s mandatory age requirement regarding judicial positions. As such, I have notified the Governor that she should choose someone who fulfills the requirements outlined in Alabama’s constitution,” he outlined.

“I apologize to the Governor for the confusion and regret the distraction this has caused and will look forward to serving my state in some other way if asked to do so,” Crowell concluded.

Ivey will soon name a new appointee to the vacancy.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

