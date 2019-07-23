Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

8 hours ago

Guest opinion: Alabamians need practical solutions for health care

Democratic frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden recently unveiled his health care plan. While this public option plan may not sound as extreme as some plans for his other fellow candidates pushing Medicare-for-all, it’s not moderate at all. Any provision that would create a public option to compete with private insurance is an impractical plan that would harm hardworking Americans.

No one disagrees that health care costs are too high, but we should be focusing on improving the system we currently have in which more than 90 percent of Americans are covered. Vice President Biden seems to understand this as he has opposed the push for a “Medicare for All” system that other Democratic presidential candidates are calling for. But this plan would ultimately lead to a government-run health care system through under-pricing private health insurers and abolishing the free-market system, making the public option the only option.

He should not mask his intentions for a universal health care system by calling it a “public option,” which is just a hop, skip and a jump away from government-controlled health care. A public option would not only cause premiums in the private insurance market to rise, but it would also lead to higher taxes for hardworking people and could potentially result in longer wait times for lesser quality care. This is not the solution most Americans want from our elected officials.

What most people want is to build upon our current health care system and work to address the issues that still persist. For the good of Alabamians and all Americans, I hope Vice President Biden corrects his course and focuses on practical ways to improve health care in our country.

Sallie Bryant is executive director of the Alabama Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

55 mins ago

Donald Trump, Jr.: Alabama ‘arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,’ Jones is ‘anti-Trump’

In a tweet on Monday, Donald Trump, Jr. reacted to a video first reported by Yellowhammer News that shows Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) calling a question about his opposition to President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees “dumb.”

Hailing Alabama as “arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,” Trump, Jr. slammed Jones for not representing the majority of his constituents in being “an anti-Trump senator.”

The president’s son also reacted to the cringeworthy exchange captured on video, commenting, “I’d imagine the people of the Great State of Alabama will have something to say about this at the ballot box.”


Jones faces reelection in 2020. He has pledged to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump, no matter how radical that individual is.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Another Tier 1 automotive supplier expanding in Alabama — ‘We are very proud of our location’

2A S.p.A., a prominent Italian die-casting company, plans to invest $15 million to expand its foundry in Auburn, where it serves as a Tier 1 supplier to major producers of automobiles and heavy trucks.

The expansion project at 2A USA, which was announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, will create more than 50 jobs and double the Auburn facility’s current die-casting area.

“2A has earned a reputation for technical innovation, and its decision to expand its Alabama manufacturing operation is a testament to its skilled workforce in Auburn,” Ivey said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that this first-class company is including Alabama in its growth plans.”

2A’s parent company, headquartered in Santena, near Turin, is Italy’s largest privately-owned high-pressure die-casting industrial company. It specializes in the die casting of large, complex aluminum components that are coated, machined, assembled and painted to meet customer requests.

In Europe, 2A produces parts for major automotive and truck manufacturers including Porsche, AlfaRomeo, Maserati and Volvo Trucks.

“My father Carlo founded 2A with a clear vision of a technology and customer-driven die-casting company,” Vincenzo Ilotte, president of the family owned company, emphasized. “We are very proud of our location in Auburn and plan to further grow our operation to serve our customers in the U.S. Without the great support from the State of Alabama and the City of Auburn, this would not have been possible.”

2A USA entered Alabama in 2014 when it acquired a plant operated by Aluminum Technology Schmid North America in Auburn Technology Park West. The company invested in state-of-the-art die casting and machining equipment at the facility, retaining 95 jobs.

As part of the expansion announced today, 2A will install new equipment capable of exerting pressures on dies of between 1,000 and 2,700 tons, as well as 4,500 tons, representing the largest standard high-pressure die-casting machines on the market. The first of these machines is scheduled to be operational in March 2020.

The company’s Auburn foundry serves original equipment manufacturers including FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Freightliner Trucks and engine maker Detroit Diesel Corp., with new customers expected to come on board.

“Alabama’s auto supply chain continues to grow in scope and sophistication as companies such as 2A expand their operations in the state,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield advised. “2A’s new investment not only positions its Auburn plant for job creation but also solidifies the company’s presence in the state.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also welcomed 2A’s expansion project in the fast-growing Lee County city.

“With this expansion, 2A is bringing even higher-level technology to its already advanced operation here in Auburn,” Anders commented. “We’re pleased that they have confidence in Auburn to make such a significant additional investment and look forward to their continued success as a leader in high-pressure die-casting.”

This comes on the heels of Motus Integrated Technologies, a worldwide Tier 1 supplier of automotive interior products, last week selecting Gadsden as the location for its new manufacturing facility.

Alabama has cemented its position as an international automotive manufacturing juggernaut, and Ivey has told Yellowhammer News that the state’s aerospace industry is on track to follow suit.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Huntsville’s iCubate announces FDA clearance for innovative bloodstream infection testing

A Huntsville biotech company announced that it has obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to provide clinical laboratories with an innovative testing system for bloodstream infections and sepsis.

iCubate has obtained clearance for its iC-GN Assay which is a diagnostic test for the detection and identification of potentially pathogenic gram-negative bacteria which are associated with bloodstream infection and subsequent sepsis.

According to statistics provided by iCubate, bloodstream infections and subsequent sepsis are associated with high mortality rates that occur frequently in critically-ill, hospitalized patients, with sepsis being the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and responsible for more than $16 billion in direct healthcare costs annually.

Carter Wells, iCubate CEO, believes the FDA’s clearance will allow his company to help enhance patient care.

“iCubate is proud to join the fight against this unpredictable and deadly condition,” Wells outlined in a statement. “With the ability to provide reliable and cost-effective assays for detecting BSI to laboratories of any size, we are confident that iCubate will add value for health care providers to improve patient outcomes.”

The iC-GN Assay is the final component of iCubate’s comprehensive system for detecting bloodstream infection. The iC-GN Assay also detects important gene markers specific to antibiotic resistance. Results can provide information that can inform healthcare professionals of the appropriate antimicrobial therapy with the goal being better patient care and shorter hospital stays.

The company highlighted the fact that the iC-GN Assay only requires three minutes of hands-on time as well as its ability to detect 11 targets in a single sample.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

6 hours ago

VIDEO: Massive Space Launch System test tank lifted in place at Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA started the final stages of testing earlier this month for Space Launch System (SLS), which will be the rocket that propels America’s next mission to the moon.

When completed, SLS will be the most powerful rocket ever built and the only one powerful enough to carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch.

According to NASA, the test tank is identical to the flight version of the fuel tank which holds 196,000 gallons of cryogenic liquid oxygen.

NASA and Boeing have worked to assemble SLS components at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The test tank was delivered to Huntsville from New Orleans aboard NASA’s Pegasus barge on July 9.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) highlighted the importance of SLS within America’s space program earlier this year when he told a NASA official, “What’s important is to build that rocket and build it right.”

A time-lapse video provided by NASA shows a team of engineers working with a heavy-duty crane to carefully guide the test tank into place at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Watch:

6 hours ago

7 Things: Budget deal reached, Trump would rather Mueller not testify, Doug Jones still thinks he knows better, and more …

7. John Merrill is cracking down on improper voter registration

  • A Russell County Board of Registrars member, Jimmy Adams, was removed from office by Secretary of State John Merrill after it was discovered that Adams had been spreading false information that voters could register to vote with their business addresses.
  • Adams told two people that didn’t live in Russell County they could legally register from their business address. A third person said they overheard Adams spread the false information to others, and Merrill has suggested that Adams wasn’t even qualified to be a registrar.

6. Substitute teacher convicted for discharging a gun in a classroom

  • Irresponsible 74-year-old gun owner Henry Rex Weaver was convicted of possession of a firearm in a prohibited place, reckless endangerment and third-degree assault stemming from the March 22 incident where a gun in the substitute teacher’s pocket was fired.
  • Oddly, Weaver appears to have received a relatively light sentence. He was only fined $100 per conviction in addition to court costs, plus he must give up his concealed carry permit and he obviously can’t substitute anymore.

5. Fair Tax for Alabama

  • Alabama State Representative Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka) has already prefiled legislation that would replace the current tax system in the state with a consumption tax, or FAIR tax.
  • Holmes has said that the current tax system has so many “tax exemptions, deductions, and credits” that it provides a disproportional advantage to some people over others, and his plan would place an 8.03% tax on all new goods and services, but currently income tax makes up 35% of Alabama’s tax revenue and general sales tax is only 26%.

4. Byrne goes to the border

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) arrived at the U.S. southern border on Monday where he met with Customs and Border Protection officials and tour the ICE detention facility.
  • Byrne said it’s important to visit the border and see the situation firsthand as the crisis escalates, and he will be talking directly to border agents, law enforcement and local officials about the resources and the issues they face.

3. Doug Jones avoids answering why he knows better than Alabamians

  • As U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was leaving an event in Aspen, Colorado, a tracker caught up with him and asked, “Senator, why do you think you know better than Alabamians about Trump judges?”
  • Of course, Jones attempted to avoid answering the question and ultimately did so by saying the question was dumb and then Jones got into a vehicle. He later traveled to an event at a private residence in Chicago. This comes after it was reported by Yellowhammer News that Jones only received 12% of his funding from in-state donations.

2. Shocking: Trump doesn’t want Mueller to testify

  • On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he’s “highly conflicted” about former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller testifying, as well as saying that another testimony will be bad for Mueller. Trump then repeated that the conclusion of the Mueller report was, “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”
  • Mueller will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, and it’s also expected that Mueller’s staff will be interviewed privately.

1. When Trump, McConnell, Schumer, Pelosi and McCarthy all agree, we should be worried

  • Trump announced the compromise by writing, “…a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy  – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling with no poison pills.”
  • The budget deal, which seems to be about 2020, will increase spending caps by $320 billion. Also, $2.5 billion is allocated for the 2020 Census so all residents will be counted. The non-military budget received more of an increase than the defense budget, and now the budget will go to Congress for approval.

 

