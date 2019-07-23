Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Donald Trump, Jr.: Alabama ‘arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,’ Jones is ‘anti-Trump’ 35 mins ago / Politics
Another Tier 1 automotive supplier expanding in Alabama — ‘We are very proud of our location’ 3 hours ago / News
Huntsville’s iCubate announces FDA clearance for innovative bloodstream infection testing 3 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Massive Space Launch System test tank lifted in place at Marshall Space Flight Center 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Budget deal reached, Trump would rather Mueller not testify, Doug Jones still thinks he knows better, and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne visits border, finds Dem allegations about ICE conduct ‘absolutely not based in fact’ 7 hours ago / News
Guest opinion: Alabamians need practical solutions for health care 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
State Senator Chris Elliott proposes ‘dollar-for-dollar’ state tax credit on tolls for Mobile Bay bridge — ‘We have paid enough’ 9 hours ago / News
Mobile Bay Bridge project awarded $125 million grant by Trump administration 21 hours ago / News
Byrne: Border battle harms Alabama communities 21 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Boating deaths are soaring on Alabama’s lakes and rivers 22 hours ago / News
Alabama K9 officer dies after drug raid 23 hours ago / News
Byrne visiting U.S.-Mexico border on Monday 1 day ago / News
University of Alabama’s CrossingPoints to launch new certificate program 1 day ago / News
Watch: Doug Jones calls question about his opposition to Trump judges ‘dumb’ 1 day ago / Politics
State Rep. Holmes prefiles bill to replace Alabama’s income, sales tax system with ‘FAIR Tax’ 1 day ago / News
Living Life On Purpose Episode 4: Tom Bradford, president of the National Christian Foundation: Alabama 1 day ago / Podcasts
7 Things: Russia nonsense back in the news, Alabama Dem leader says everyone is racist, Moore says it isn’t 2017 and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Broadband mapping effort to ramp up in Alabama — ‘Absolutely essential’ 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Cam Ward: Justice Department ‘OK’ with delaying prison special session until early 2020 1 day ago / News
9 hours ago

State Senator Chris Elliott proposes ‘dollar-for-dollar’ state tax credit on tolls for Mobile Bay bridge — ‘We have paid enough’

Every day provides a new chapter for the saga of the new Mobile Bay Bridge toll controversy. The one trend that appears to be certain is the opposition to the toll is growing by the day.

With that as a reality, many of the elected officials around Alabama are taking notice and recognizing the toxicity of the politics of the toll. Although he is not new to the issue, State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) unveiled his effort at legislation that would calm the political waters of the proposed $3-6 toll for the $2.1 billion project.

During an appearance on FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile,” Elliott explained how his Senate Bill 4 would create a tax credit for state income taxpayers that would provide a “dollar-for-dollar” return on tolls.

“Congressman Byrne has put out there he thinks GOMESA [Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act] needs to be used,” Elliott said. “I understand. [Alabama Department of Transportation Director John] Cooper said you’re going to have trouble bonding the GOMESA money. He’s not wrong either. And that’s where you stop, and you say, ‘OK, it’s time to think about this critically.’ It’s time to figure out how can — instead of saying, ‘no, no, no,’ how do we get this to really make meaningful change instead of saying ‘can’t’ all the time? And that’s what Senate Bill 4 does. Senate Bill 4 provides aa dollar-for-dollar tax credit for anybody that goes across that bridge and has to pay a toll. That means they can get that money back from the state at the end of the year. That means they can take it off their taxes, dollar for dollar, or if the amount you spend on the toll exceeds your tax liability, you get that money back in cash at the end of the year. It uses the GOMESA funding in order to do that.”

Elliott said the check would come from the State of Alabama. “Midday Mobile” host Sean Sullivan expressed his skepticism that the legislature would go along with it, to which Elliott said his proposal would come at no expense to them.

“Here’s the good answer: It’s not hurting them, right?” he replied. “We’re using GOMESA money to do it, and we’ll use it on an annual basis as opposed to trying to put that money upfront on the project, which is what Director Cooper said you’re going to have a hard time bonding that money. And you got an interest expense associated with that. So my argument to my fellow legislators, many of whom I’ve obviously already talked to, is, ‘Guys, that’s our money. That’s our money. And what we want to do is we want to spend it to effectively reduce the toll to zero on locals.’ And again, trying to get around that local provision that FHWA has that says you can’t treat people from Alabama differently than you treat folks from Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana — you can’t talk about frequent user, but you can’t talk about where they live.”

“My answer to that is — fine, but you don’t get to govern the Alabama tax code,” Elliott continued. “We do. So, I’m going to work around that and say if you file an Alabama tax return, then you’re going to be able to claim a credit, a dollar-for-dollar credit for every toll dollar you spend.”

“The folks in Mobile County and Baldwin County, Coastal Alabama — we have paid enough. We have paid enough. Our economy generates a disproportionate amount of total state revenue. Our gas tax is higher than it is anywhere else. We have paid enough, and we need to make sure that our folks down here are not burdened with any more tax, which is essentially what this toll is than they already have been. And that is exactly what Senate Bill 4 will do.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

35 mins ago

Donald Trump, Jr.: Alabama ‘arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,’ Jones is ‘anti-Trump’

In a tweet on Monday, Donald Trump, Jr. reacted to a video first reported by Yellowhammer News that shows Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) calling a question about his opposition to President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees “dumb.”

Hailing Alabama as “arguably the country’s most pro-Trump state,” Trump, Jr. slammed Jones for not representing the majority of his constituents in being “an anti-Trump senator.”

The president’s son also reacted to the cringeworthy exchange captured on video, commenting, “I’d imagine the people of the Great State of Alabama will have something to say about this at the ballot box.”


Jones faces reelection in 2020. He has pledged to back whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump, no matter how radical that individual is.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Another Tier 1 automotive supplier expanding in Alabama — ‘We are very proud of our location’

2A S.p.A., a prominent Italian die-casting company, plans to invest $15 million to expand its foundry in Auburn, where it serves as a Tier 1 supplier to major producers of automobiles and heavy trucks.

The expansion project at 2A USA, which was announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday, will create more than 50 jobs and double the Auburn facility’s current die-casting area.

“2A has earned a reputation for technical innovation, and its decision to expand its Alabama manufacturing operation is a testament to its skilled workforce in Auburn,” Ivey said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that this first-class company is including Alabama in its growth plans.”

2A’s parent company, headquartered in Santena, near Turin, is Italy’s largest privately-owned high-pressure die-casting industrial company. It specializes in the die casting of large, complex aluminum components that are coated, machined, assembled and painted to meet customer requests.

In Europe, 2A produces parts for major automotive and truck manufacturers including Porsche, AlfaRomeo, Maserati and Volvo Trucks.

“My father Carlo founded 2A with a clear vision of a technology and customer-driven die-casting company,” Vincenzo Ilotte, president of the family owned company, emphasized. “We are very proud of our location in Auburn and plan to further grow our operation to serve our customers in the U.S. Without the great support from the State of Alabama and the City of Auburn, this would not have been possible.”

2A USA entered Alabama in 2014 when it acquired a plant operated by Aluminum Technology Schmid North America in Auburn Technology Park West. The company invested in state-of-the-art die casting and machining equipment at the facility, retaining 95 jobs.

As part of the expansion announced today, 2A will install new equipment capable of exerting pressures on dies of between 1,000 and 2,700 tons, as well as 4,500 tons, representing the largest standard high-pressure die-casting machines on the market. The first of these machines is scheduled to be operational in March 2020.

The company’s Auburn foundry serves original equipment manufacturers including FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), Freightliner Trucks and engine maker Detroit Diesel Corp., with new customers expected to come on board.

“Alabama’s auto supply chain continues to grow in scope and sophistication as companies such as 2A expand their operations in the state,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield advised. “2A’s new investment not only positions its Auburn plant for job creation but also solidifies the company’s presence in the state.”

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders also welcomed 2A’s expansion project in the fast-growing Lee County city.

“With this expansion, 2A is bringing even higher-level technology to its already advanced operation here in Auburn,” Anders commented. “We’re pleased that they have confidence in Auburn to make such a significant additional investment and look forward to their continued success as a leader in high-pressure die-casting.”

This comes on the heels of Motus Integrated Technologies, a worldwide Tier 1 supplier of automotive interior products, last week selecting Gadsden as the location for its new manufacturing facility.

Alabama has cemented its position as an international automotive manufacturing juggernaut, and Ivey has told Yellowhammer News that the state’s aerospace industry is on track to follow suit.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Huntsville’s iCubate announces FDA clearance for innovative bloodstream infection testing

A Huntsville biotech company announced that it has obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to provide clinical laboratories with an innovative testing system for bloodstream infections and sepsis.

iCubate has obtained clearance for its iC-GN Assay which is a diagnostic test for the detection and identification of potentially pathogenic gram-negative bacteria which are associated with bloodstream infection and subsequent sepsis.

According to statistics provided by iCubate, bloodstream infections and subsequent sepsis are associated with high mortality rates that occur frequently in critically-ill, hospitalized patients, with sepsis being the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and responsible for more than $16 billion in direct healthcare costs annually.

Carter Wells, iCubate CEO, believes the FDA’s clearance will allow his company to help enhance patient care.

“iCubate is proud to join the fight against this unpredictable and deadly condition,” Wells outlined in a statement. “With the ability to provide reliable and cost-effective assays for detecting BSI to laboratories of any size, we are confident that iCubate will add value for health care providers to improve patient outcomes.”

The iC-GN Assay is the final component of iCubate’s comprehensive system for detecting bloodstream infection. The iC-GN Assay also detects important gene markers specific to antibiotic resistance. Results can provide information that can inform healthcare professionals of the appropriate antimicrobial therapy with the goal being better patient care and shorter hospital stays.

The company highlighted the fact that the iC-GN Assay only requires three minutes of hands-on time as well as its ability to detect 11 targets in a single sample.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

VIDEO: Massive Space Launch System test tank lifted in place at Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA started the final stages of testing earlier this month for Space Launch System (SLS), which will be the rocket that propels America’s next mission to the moon.

When completed, SLS will be the most powerful rocket ever built and the only one powerful enough to carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch.

According to NASA, the test tank is identical to the flight version of the fuel tank which holds 196,000 gallons of cryogenic liquid oxygen.

NASA and Boeing have worked to assemble SLS components at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The test tank was delivered to Huntsville from New Orleans aboard NASA’s Pegasus barge on July 9.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) highlighted the importance of SLS within America’s space program earlier this year when he told a NASA official, “What’s important is to build that rocket and build it right.”

A time-lapse video provided by NASA shows a team of engineers working with a heavy-duty crane to carefully guide the test tank into place at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Watch:

6 hours ago

7 Things: Budget deal reached, Trump would rather Mueller not testify, Doug Jones still thinks he knows better, and more …

7. John Merrill is cracking down on improper voter registration

  • A Russell County Board of Registrars member, Jimmy Adams, was removed from office by Secretary of State John Merrill after it was discovered that Adams had been spreading false information that voters could register to vote with their business addresses.
  • Adams told two people that didn’t live in Russell County they could legally register from their business address. A third person said they overheard Adams spread the false information to others, and Merrill has suggested that Adams wasn’t even qualified to be a registrar.

6. Substitute teacher convicted for discharging a gun in a classroom

  • Irresponsible 74-year-old gun owner Henry Rex Weaver was convicted of possession of a firearm in a prohibited place, reckless endangerment and third-degree assault stemming from the March 22 incident where a gun in the substitute teacher’s pocket was fired.
  • Oddly, Weaver appears to have received a relatively light sentence. He was only fined $100 per conviction in addition to court costs, plus he must give up his concealed carry permit and he obviously can’t substitute anymore.

5. Fair Tax for Alabama

  • Alabama State Representative Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka) has already prefiled legislation that would replace the current tax system in the state with a consumption tax, or FAIR tax.
  • Holmes has said that the current tax system has so many “tax exemptions, deductions, and credits” that it provides a disproportional advantage to some people over others, and his plan would place an 8.03% tax on all new goods and services, but currently income tax makes up 35% of Alabama’s tax revenue and general sales tax is only 26%.

4. Byrne goes to the border

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) arrived at the U.S. southern border on Monday where he met with Customs and Border Protection officials and tour the ICE detention facility.
  • Byrne said it’s important to visit the border and see the situation firsthand as the crisis escalates, and he will be talking directly to border agents, law enforcement and local officials about the resources and the issues they face.

3. Doug Jones avoids answering why he knows better than Alabamians

  • As U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was leaving an event in Aspen, Colorado, a tracker caught up with him and asked, “Senator, why do you think you know better than Alabamians about Trump judges?”
  • Of course, Jones attempted to avoid answering the question and ultimately did so by saying the question was dumb and then Jones got into a vehicle. He later traveled to an event at a private residence in Chicago. This comes after it was reported by Yellowhammer News that Jones only received 12% of his funding from in-state donations.

2. Shocking: Trump doesn’t want Mueller to testify

  • On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he’s “highly conflicted” about former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller testifying, as well as saying that another testimony will be bad for Mueller. Trump then repeated that the conclusion of the Mueller report was, “NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”
  • Mueller will be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, and it’s also expected that Mueller’s staff will be interviewed privately.

1. When Trump, McConnell, Schumer, Pelosi and McCarthy all agree, we should be worried

  • Trump announced the compromise by writing, “…a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy  – on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling with no poison pills.”
  • The budget deal, which seems to be about 2020, will increase spending caps by $320 billion. Also, $2.5 billion is allocated for the 2020 Census so all residents will be counted. The non-military budget received more of an increase than the defense budget, and now the budget will go to Congress for approval.

 

