4 hours ago

Graddick: Alabama parole hearings set to resume ‘on or about Nov. 1’

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is set to resume hearings “on or about Nov. 1,” according to new bureau director Charlie Graddick.

On Friday, Graddick announced that alleged failure by prior officials to bring the bureau into compliance with a new law enacted June 6 led to the postponement of 113 hearings that had been set for a docket this week.

Prior leadership had four months to implement compliance. A Wednesday press release from the bureau outlined that its operations division was unable to assure Graddick that all interested parties had been notified of the hearings as prescribed by the new law.

“I am certain within reason that we will have the system up and running on or about Nov. 1,” Graddick stated on Wednesday. “This uncalled-for situation is a disappointment to me and to our hardworking employees but mostly I feel sorry for the victims and other interested parties who have been forced to wait to testify before the parole board. We’ve put all resources possible toward repairing this breakdown.”

Graddick’s appointment took effect September 1. He served as the 42nd attorney general of Alabama from 1979-1987 and is a longtime fixture in the state’s judicial system. Graddick’s first action as director was to place three bureau officials on mandatory leave pending investigation into allegations of “malfeasance,” per Friday’s press release. This included his predecessor, Eddie Cook.

On Wednesday, Graddick further lamented the compliance issue at hand.

“I want to thank those who continue to extend themselves to bring the bureau to compliance,” Graddick concluded. “It’s going to be a trek because we are starting from scratch. I asked the previous director what had been done to bring the agency into legal compliance. He said, ’Nothing has been done.’”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

19 mins ago

NASA, Boeing in final assembly phase for Alabama-managed Space Launch System

NASA and Boeing have entered the final phase of assembling structural parts for the powerful Space Launch System (SLS), which is managed at Huntsville’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

The assembly phase of work is being completed at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans.

Boeing technicians at Michoud last week moved the SLS engine section to begin the connection process with the rest of the rocket’s core stage.

The SLS will be the rocket that launches America’s next lunar mission, Artemis, in 2024. It will be the most powerful rocket ever built and the only one powerful enough to carry the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and supplies to the moon in one launch.

This comes after the previous phase of construction, which merged the two largest parts of the 212-foot core stage: the massive liquid hydrogen tank and the completed forward section. The engine section represents the final 20% of the first SLS rocket that needs to be connected.

Last Monday, NASA and Boeing engineers removed the scaffolding surrounding the hardware to use a special tool to properly position the engine section for its attachment.

Read more about the connection process here.

The core stage’s two liquid propellant tanks and engines will produce more than 2 million pounds of thrust to send the SLS rocket on NASA’s Artemis lunar missions, which are intended to also pave the way to American manned missions to Mars in the near future.

The engine section houses the four RS-25 engines and includes vital systems for mounting, controlling and delivering fuel from the propellant tanks to the rocket’s engines.

Testing for the SLS is conducted at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, and the rocket will eventually launch at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA this week also released a video summarizing the different components that will make Artemis possible, with the SLS taking center stage.

Watch:

North Alabama also will play a leading role in other components of Artemis, including with the lunar Gateway and the new Human Landing System. Historic contributions to America’s space prowess are being made by several private sector partners in the Yellowhammer State, such as United Launch Alliance (ULA), Boeing and Dynetics.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

49 mins ago

Legislation boosts investment, job creation in rural Alabama

With unemployment at an all-time low and companies relocating to Alabama’s business-friendly environment, our state’s economy is strong. Unfortunately, rural counties have lagged behind their urban neighbors in infrastructure development, job creation and revenue growth.

This year, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama legislature took strides toward closing the prosperity gap through investment in roads, bridges and Port of Mobile; expansion of rural broadband; and passage of the Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act.

As a fifth-generation farmer and president of the Alabama Farmers Federation, I have seen firsthand the role rural Alabama plays in our state’s economic success. I’m more encouraged than ever about the opportunity for our rural communities to thrive.

According to recent census estimates, 45 of Alabama’s 67 counties have declining populations. For these rural counties to grow and fully participate in America’s economic rebound, we must improve infrastructure and attract good-paying jobs.

The Alabama Incentives Modernization (AIM) Act, passed this year by the legislature, is a step in the right direction. It provides incentives for businesses creating as few as 10 jobs in rural areas. It also expands the number of rural counties eligible for incentives under the 2015 Alabama Jobs Act and enhances incentives within federal Opportunity Zones.

We are especially excited about one project the AIM Act will advance — the Alabama Farm Center. As the Farmers Federation celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021, we want to give back to Alabama by investing in the future of agriculture and forestry. The Alabama Farm Center at Alfa Centennial Park will provide a venue to cultivate the next generation of agricultural leaders while educating the public about the importance of farming and forestry.

Located on 500 acres along I-65 in Chilton County, the Center will welcome visitors from across the country for fairs, livestock shows, trade exhibitions, concerts and more. The preliminary master plan includes a 5,000+ seat air-conditioned arena, 150,000 square foot exhibition building with meeting rooms, 400-stall horse barn, 1,125-stall cattle barn, 400 recreational vehicle (RV) hookups, as well as other arenas and buildings.

The AIM Act will help make this plan a reality by driving additional investment in the Alabama Farm Center through economic development organizations, corporations, utilities and others. The result will be an estimated 300-400 new jobs and annual economic impact of $40-$55 million.

We appreciate Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) for sponsoring the AIM Act, and Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) for carrying it in the Senate. Thanks to their leadership, with support from small and large businesses alike, the AIM Act will open doors for success in rural counties that need it most.

For decades, agriculture and forestry have been the lifeblood of small communities across Alabama. The AIM Act — along with infrastructure and broadband improvements —will strengthen these industries while attracting technology companies to invest in Alabama’s future.

Jimmy Parnell is the President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance.

2 hours ago

Nancy Worley: DNC trying to ‘beat Alabama into submission’

The chair of Alabama’s Democratic Party accused the party’s national chairman on Tuesday of trying to beat “Alabama into submission” by portraying the state party as in shambles, just the latest twist in an ongoing dispute between state and national party officials.

In a written statement, Alabama Democratic Party Chair Nancy Worley said there has been an all-out attack on the state party since she won last year’s election as chairwoman.

She said her opponents include U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who endorsed a different candidate after calling for new leadership.

“From a continuous, ‘the sky is falling’ media assault on the party and its leadership, to the DNC’s withholding $10,000 per month to Alabama, they have bombarded the Alabama Democratic Party from every side” the statement released by the state party and Worley read.

In a letter Monday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said the national party was keeping funds from the state party because it had “fallen far short of meeting its basic obligations to develop an effective strategic plan and build the necessary infrastructure for success.”

He said Alabama is the only state where monthly party development funds have been withheld because of problems.

“The ADP has chronically underperformed in virtually every aspect of operation,” Perez wrote.

Worley called the letter just another example of her opponents “stirring the pot against the Alabama Democratic Party.”

The DNC in February ordered Alabama to hold new chair and vice-chair elections after finding there were irregularities with Worley’s election.

The national committee also ordered the state party to revise its bylaws.

The DNC last month stripped Worley and Vice Chair Randy Kelley of their seats on the DNC because of missed deadlines to hold the new elections and get new bylaws approved.

Both the DNC and the Jones campaign declined to comment on Worley’s statement.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

2 hours ago

Alabama ranks No. 4 in publication’s 2019 ‘Top States for Business’ survey

Alabama ranked near the top of Area Development magazine’s 2019 “Top States for Business” survey, continuing a streak of high rankings in the national publication’s annual analysis.

Overall, Alabama earned a No. 4 ranking and Top 10 marks in 11 different individual categories in Area Development’s 2019 survey, underscoring the state’s business-friendly environment, leading job-training programs and other advantages for economic development.

“Alabama is a perennial favorite in the upper echelons,” the magazine noted.

The ranking follows a record year for Alabama’s economic development team. In 2018, companies announced projects involving $8.7 billion in new capital investment in the state, the highest total for a year, according to an analysis by the Alabama Department of Commerce. Those projects will bring more than 17,000 direct jobs to the state.

It was also a record year for foreign direct investment, with $4.2 billion in FDI announced for the state.

HIGH MARKS

In the 2019 Area Development survey, Alabama scored in the Top 10 in 11 different individual categories. They are:

  • Favorable general regulatory environment: No. 1
  • Speed of permitting: No. 1 (tied)
  • Most improved economic development policies: No. 2 (tied)
  • Overall cost of doing business: No. 3 (tied)
  • Business incentive programs: No. 4
  • Leading workforce development programs: No. 4
  • Cooperative and responsive state government: No. 4
  • Shovel-ready sites program: No. 5
  • Competitive labor environment: No. 5 (tied)
  • Corporate tax environment: No. 6
  • Favorable utility rates: No. 8 (tied)

“In Alabama, we have made it our mission to adopt high-performance economic development policies and to continuously improve our job-training programs to position all areas for the state for growth,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“Our consistently high rankings in this business analysis, as well as others like it, confirm that we are on the right course as we recruit new jobs and investment for Alabama.”

Alabama trailed only Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina in Area Development’s 2019 rankings. North Carolina rounded out the Top 5.

Area Development earlier this year selected Alabama for its Gold Shovel Award, its top honor for economic development success in 2018.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

3 hours ago

Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students

Ten years ago, a unique partnership began between Southwire, a participant in the Alabama Workforce Council, and the Florence City School System. Since that time the impact this initiative has had on our students and our school system has been nothing short of phenomenal.

In 2009, Southwire saw a need in our community. Students were dropping out of school. Some were leaving school because they had no direction or guidance, while others were leaving just to get a paycheck for themselves and/or their families. To combat this negative trend, the team at Southwire approached school officials with an idea to implement a program that originated at its facility in Carroll County Georgia.

12 for Life was founded on the principle that if students completed high school and learned productive qualities such as work ethic, teamwork, and effective decision-making skills, then their opportunities for achieving success – whether entering college or going into a career placement – would be maximized.

During school, students participate in a soft-skills program, Ready-to-Work, and coursework from the Manufacturing Skills Standards Curriculum. At Southwire, students are paired with a mentor, given job coaching and work an actual four-hour-a-day job. These attributes of the program will enable the participants to gain credentials to be part of the extra 500,000+ highly-skilled workers that Alabama needs by 2025, as identified in the AlabamaWorks Success Plus initiative.

The students selected for 12 for Life must be at least 16 years old and be identified as having a need, whether that be monetarily, socially, emotionally or behaviorally. All students in the program are required to attend summer school in order to complete core classes where they can qualify for work shifts during the day.

School counselors gather data related to factors such as free/reduced lunch status, discipline, credit deficiency or declining attendance. Next, the students participate in an interview process to determine interest and four-hour shift eligibility.

Many participants also refer their friends. During any given time, as many as 200 students are placed on the waiting list for the program, which accepts 100 students per year. This creates a solid pipeline that may lead to permanent employment at the company.

While at Southwire, students earn a competitive hourly wage, along with significant monetary bonus opportunities. These reinforcement incentives are extremely effective tools for changing negative behavior patterns and conditioning students to consistently display positive actions. Bonuses can be earned for maintaining an A or a B grade-point average and for achieving perfect attendance during the nine-week grading period.

These incentives have served as catalysts for modifying negative attendance patterns and significantly elevating student performance in all areas.

Of course, the validation of any initiative’s success will always be determined by the results. The 12 for Life participant group averages a reduction of 134 days of absenteeism compared to the previous year prior to entering the program. This means that the group is present in school for 134 more days compared to when they were not in the program.

We have also achieved a tremendous increase in our graduation rate since the start of the program. In 2009, the graduation rate for the Florence City School System was 68%. In 2018, it had risen to 97%. For the seventh consecutive year, participants in 12 for Life have achieved a 100% graduation rate.

These outcomes have also garnered interest from other companies, like Elite Medical and Toyota, to launch similar programs with Florence schools.

By investing in our young people, we all reap the benefits of what they can and will do as productive members of our society. With programs such as 12 for Life, our future and that of our state, will grow and prosper for many years to come.

Dr. Corey J. Behel is the director of Partnerships and Workforce Innovation for Florence City Schools and Marcus Johnson is the Plant Manager of 12 for Life Southwire in the Florence City location.  

To learn more about this program, contact Dr. Behel at cjbehel@florencek12.org. You can also visit www.alabamaworks.com to find training and workforce development initiatives for people of all ages.

 

