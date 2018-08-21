Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Lipscomb Police chief fired following arrest for marijuana possession 11 mins ago / News
Fire damages Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery 26 mins ago / News
7 Things: Trump worries about a ‘perjury trap,’ Alabama Democratic chairwoman calls Sen. Doug Jones racist, Governor Kay Ivey tries to save a U.S. House seat and more … 55 mins ago / Analysis
Governor Ivey creates group to encourage Census participation 1 hour ago / News
Alabama GOP leaders celebrate soaring economy, give credit to Governor Ivey and President Trump 1 hour ago / News
Rep. Mo Brooks touts big advantage against ‘extreme’ ‘socialist’ opponent, promises ‘we will keep this seat’ 2 hours ago / News
ALGOP chair Terry Lathan to AL Dem chair Nancy Worley: We’re ‘too busy’ working, winning races to interfere in your Democratic Party leadership fight 2 hours ago / News
Nick Saban on toughness: ‘What does it take to break you’ (VIDEO) 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joins White House panel on border security, voices support for ICE 16 hours ago / News
What Mobile’s iconic Semmes statue says about the debate over Confederate monuments 17 hours ago / Analysis
Steve Bannon is right, Trump’s hardcore loyal base is wrong — You need ‘the establishment’ to protect the House and the president 18 hours ago / Opinion
Financial reform bill receives support from fourth Alabama mayor 19 hours ago / News
Nancy Worley: ‘Tiny bit of racism’ may have motivated group seeking her ouster as AL Dem chair 19 hours ago / News
Voting underway for North Alabama Class-AA baseball team name 20 hours ago / News
WATCH: Auburn awards scholarship to walk-on quarterback who thanks God for his success 21 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Pro-life advocates urge Doug Jones to buck ‘radical abortion lobby,’ confirm Trump SCOTUS nominee 22 hours ago / News
Alabama gets 15th community archery park 23 hours ago / News
Rep. Martha Roby slams ‘appalling’ Chelsea Clinton for saying abortion is good for the economy 24 hours ago / News
‘It’s okay if you cry’: Troy football shares video of mother awarding her son scholarship 24 hours ago / News
Baldwin County has eighth rabid fox attack 1 day ago / News
1 hour ago

Governor Ivey creates group to encourage Census participation

Saying the stakes are high, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday created a group to encourage participation in the 2020 Census as the state faces the possible loss of a congressional seat because of low population growth.

Ivey announced the creation of Alabama Counts! Census Committee during a Capitol news conference.

The push comes as the state is suing the federal government over the practice of including immigrants living in the country illegally in Census counts used for reapportionment.

“We need to have maximum participation in the Census,” Ivey said Monday.

“If we do not reach maximum participation, we will be at serious risk of losing a congressional seat … and, very importantly, federal funding for Alabama. Both of these are crucial for our state’s future.”

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Alabama’s population grew 2 percent, or a slightly under 100,000 people, between the 2010 Census and 2017.

Neighboring Florida, by comparison, grew by more than 2 million people in the same time period.

Texas grew by an estimated 3 million people.

That has fueled speculation that Alabama’s seven congressional seats could be reduced to six after the Census, as House seats are shifted to high population growth states to even out representation.

Alabama Department of Economic and Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell will chair the state’s census committee.

Boswell said the committee’s goal is to raise Alabamians’ awareness of the importance of participating.

“The stakes are very high in terms of dollars that are coming into the state,” Boswell said.

Historically, the groups undercounted by the Census have been minority households, including African Americans and Hispanics, and in low-income households.

Ivey said she “definitely” believes the committee will do outreach efforts to those groups.

The governor said she supports a lawsuit filed by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in May against the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The lawsuit challenges the practice of including immigrants living in the country illegally in U.S. Census counts that are used to determine congressional districts.

“That does not square up with what the attorney general and I see that the Constitution spells out,” Ivey said.

The lawsuit asserts that Alabama is likely to lose a congressional seat, and thus an electoral vote, to a state with a “larger illegal alien population.”

Along with the state, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama is a plaintiff.

The federal government is scheduled to file its response to the lawsuit next month.

Other states have expressed concern that immigrants will be undercounted in the 2020 Census as a result of a decision by President Donald Trump’s administration to include a question about citizenship status.

Seventeen states are seeking to have the question declared unconstitutional, based on fears that it will deter immigrants, including those in mixed-status households, from participating in the Census and dilute representation in those states.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

11 mins ago

Lipscomb Police chief fired following arrest for marijuana possession

An Alabama police chief has been fired after being arrested on marijuana possession and other drug charges.

News outlets report 37-year-old Brian “Scott” Martin was terminated as Lipscomb police chief ahead of an Aug. 28 trial on misdemeanor charges of second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

95
Keep reading 95 WORDS

State Law Enforcement Agency Lt. Jon Riley says authorities had warrants to search Martin’s home and patrol car and found marijuana and two bongs last month.

Lipscomb Mayor Brenda Renz said Monday that she is taking applications for the chief position.

She says Martin “did a lot of good things for the city.”

Martin didn’t respond to AL.com’s requests for comment.

Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Lynn Tindle was arrested on the same charges.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
26 mins ago

Fire damages Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery

More than 400 students are missing class this week after a fire damaged their high school in Alabama.

News outlets report that Booker T. Washington Magnet High School in Montgomery caught fire early Saturday.

112
Keep reading 112 WORDS

Montgomery Fire Capt. R.C. Wood says there appears to be no evidence of criminal intent, although the fire remains under investigation.

He says it appears the blaze started on the second floor in an arts and crafts room.

A driver passing by the school reported the fire, and up to 100 firefighters responded.

Students from the high school will have classes starting next week in building that used to house an elementary school.

Work crews will move equipment and furniture, install lockers and set up parking spaces for students who drive to school.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
55 mins ago

7 Things: Trump worries about a ‘perjury trap,’ Alabama Democratic chairwoman calls Sen. Doug Jones racist, Governor Kay Ivey tries to save a U.S. House seat and more …

7. Gov. Kay Ivey continues to strip Alabama sheriffs autonomy on inmate feeding program and the money that comes with it

— Ivey had the state comptroller draw up agreements the sheriffs must sign by September 1st that will force the sheriffs to spend the funds preparing food, serving food and other services related to the feeding of prisoners.

— While most will applaud the move because there have been many controversies over the last couple of years including sheriffs using the money for beach houses and to invest in car dealers, State Auditor Jim Ziegler says the decision could cause issues.

6. Democrat Congressman jokes about the president drowning, and no one cares

564
Keep reading 564 WORDS

— Democrat Congressman Alcee Hastings joked, “‘A crisis is if Donald Trump falls into the Potomac River and can’t swim. And a catastrophe is anybody saves his ass.’”

— In saner times, a Congressman joking about the death of the president of the United States would draw condemnation across the board, but we are not living in normal times.

5. Newt Gingrich believes most of the coverage of the Don McGahn implies he has “turned,” but he doesn’t buy it

— Most of the media coverage surrounding White House counsel Don McGahn implies that McGahn is the key to taking down Trump. Before, it was a porn star, her lawyer, Trump’s other lawyer, George Papadopolous, Omarosa, Michelle Wolf, and whoever else the media could dig up before that.

— Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich sees things a bit differently. He argued that “because President Trump waived both executive privilege and attorney-client privilege” there is “now no excuse for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to ask to interview President Trump” after it was reported in the New York Times that McGahn said “he never saw Mr. Trump go beyond his legal authorities.”

4. Microsoft alerted the government that Russia has attacked multiple conservative websites in the United States

— The attempts were made last week using the same methods, spearfishing, that they used in 2016 designing pages that mimicked the International Republican Institute and The Hudson Institute’s email portals.

— This further proves that their purpose in 2016 was to disrupt rather than help Republicans win elections because the attacks Microsoft stopped were on Republican groups.

3. Governor Kay Ivey is joining the fight to save a Congressional seat by advocating for Alabamians to fully participate in the U.S. Census

— The Alabama Counts! Census Committee is a plan unveiled by Gov. Ivey to warn the people of Alabama that maximum participation is required or the state “will be at serious risk of losing a congressional seat … and, very importantly, federal funding for Alabama.”

— Congressman Mo Brooks and Attorney General Steve Marshall have attacked this issue from another angle, suing the federal government over their plan to count illegal aliens when allocating funds and representation.

2. Racism is to blame for Nancy Worley’s attempted ouster from the Alabama Democrat Party

— As if the saga of the troubled Democratic Party couldn’t get any worse, their leader is now accusing its most successful elected official in over 10 years of “a tiny bit of racism.”

— The opposing slate was being pushed by U.S. Senator Doug Jones (white) and supported by State House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (black), but that didn’t stop Worley from making an absurd charge. She stated, “You know, there could be a tiny bit of racism there – but, I think the most important thing is a lot of folks are just jealous of how successful they’ve been.”

1. President Donald Trump: “Even if I am telling the truth, that makes me a liar”

— The absurd quote factory that is the Trump White House and the people surrounding it never stops. Now, the president is following up Rudy Giuliani’s misunderstood quote “Truth isn’t truth” comment with a couple of doozies of his own.

— Publicly expressing fear of a “perjury trap,” Trump also declared he could take over the investigation and end it, but he still said he hasn’t decided whether he would sit down with the special counsel or not.

Show less
1 hour ago

Alabama GOP leaders celebrate soaring economy, give credit to Governor Ivey and President Trump

Alabama leaders celebrated after the state announced its highest ever employment numbers for the third month in a row.

Nearly 30,000 more Alabamians are employed since the start of the year, and wages and salaries are up, too.

“We’ve done it AGAIN Alabama!” Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter.

Republican leaders in the Yellowhammer State pointed to good, conservative leadership at the helms of the state and nation, heaping praise on Ivey and President Donald Trump for the soaring economy.

250
Keep reading 250 WORDS

“A record number of people are now working in Alabama! Another sign of our booming economy and the fact that our conservative, pro-growth policies are working. #BetterOffNow,” Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-2) tweeted.

“Alabama and the Fourth District are open for business. More Alabamians are working and making more than they have in 11 years,” Rep. Robert Aderholt emphasized on social media.

He continued, “No doubt we are #BetterOffNow due to our Republican pro-growth agenda. Thanks, but you can keep your socialism.”

“Pro-growth economic policies continue to improve the lives of Alabamians!” Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) shared on Twitter.

He added, “According to [the Alabama Department of Labor], average weekly wages for Alabama workers are the highest in 11 years. Combine that with the benefits of [the] #TaxCutsandJobsAct & we’re #BetterOffNow.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Rep. Mo Brooks touts big advantage against ‘extreme’ ‘socialist’ opponent, promises ‘we will keep this seat’

Incumbent Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) slammed his Democratic opponent as “socialist” and “extreme” after FiveThirtyEight.com, Nate Silver’s highly-touted political forecasting website, projected that the incumbent Brooks will be reelected in Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District.

The site predicts Brooks will prevail with 63.5 percent of the vote compared to Peter Joffrion’s 36.5 percent. As far as the odds of winning at all go, Brooks has a 99.8 percent chance and Joffrion only has a 0.2 percent shot.

This analysis is consistent with general election results from 2010, 2012 and 2016, wherein Brooks defeated Democratic challengers with an average of 63.3 percent of the general election vote. The Alabama Democratic Party failed to even field a candidate in the district four years ago.

“In effect, Nate Silver and FiveThirtyEight.com give socialist Peter Joffrion only a two-tenths of one percent chance of being able to persuade Fifth District voters that socialism, open borders, illegal alien amnesty, national defense cuts, higher taxes, more welfare and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are good for America and the Tennessee Valley,” Brooks said in a press release.

He continued, “Peter Joffrion is by far the most extreme candidate Democrats have offered in Alabama’s Fifth District. If less extreme Democrats can’t come close to winning, what chance does socialist Peter Joffrion have? The answer: two-tenths of one percent according to highly-respected political forecasting site FiveThirtyEight.com.”

Brooks also emphasized that Sen. Doug Jones’ victory was a once-in-a-lifetime fluke.

239
Keep reading 239 WORDS

“With the exception of Democrats’ 2017 Senate win in a low voter turnout special election shortly before the Christmas and New Years holidays, over the last eight years Tennessee Valley voters have rejected Fifth District-wide Democrat candidates by large, double digit margins,” Brooks stated.

Past presidential election results do show the Fifth Congressional District as a staunchly conservative district and suggest that it is getting even redder. Sen. John McCain received 61 percent of the vote in the Fifth District in 2008, Mitt Romney received 64 percent in 2012, and Donald Trump received 65 percent in 2016.

Brooks explained why he views his “extreme” and “socialist” Democratic opponent as being bad for the district and state.

“Now Democrats offer up socialist Peter Joffrion, who was motivated to run to ‘Stop Donald Trump.’ Quite frankly, Tennessee Valley voters do not want the next two years to be all about gridlock and unfounded, partisan efforts to impeach President Donald Trump,” Brooks said.

He concluded, “With such an extremist candidate, the so-called Alabama ‘Blue Wave’ won’t amount to more than a ripple in the Tennessee Valley in November. As long as Republicans turn out in November, we will keep this seat, continue to implement America First policies, and reap the benefit of the explosive economic growth, higher wages, lower taxes and more jobs America has enjoyed since the 2016 elections!”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less