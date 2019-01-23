‘Good Samaritan’ shields deputy from the rain during slain Birmingham PD Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s funeral

The best of humanity often shines in the worst of tragedies.

As reported by ABC 33/40, a “Good Samaritan” went out of his way to perform an act of kindness that he never imagined would have been captured on camera.

However, during slain Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s funeral procession on Saturday, someone captured the special moment when a civilian with an umbrella was shielding a saluting law enforcement officer from the pouring rain.



ABC 33/40 wrote, “In the photo, two complete strangers can be seen showing the ultimate respect. One is a sheriff’s deputy; the other is a civilian.”

Deputy Tiffany Dial explained that as she stood drenched honoring Carter, the man pictured came up behind her and – without her realizing it – held his umbrella over her for over than 30 minutes.

“I didn’t know he was there. My peripheral vision was cut off with my hat, so I didn’t know anything was there. I was in my moment,” Dial said.

By the time she turned around, the man was gone. Now, Dial wishes that she had the chance to talk to him.

“It meant a lot, in ways you can’t even put into words. It wasn’t just about keeping the rain off of me for that little bit, it meant a lot more than that,” she explained.

“It meant she wasn’t alone, in a time when law enforcement members need their communities’ support the most,” ABC 33/40 concluded.

After the television station posted its story and asked that anyone who knows the man please call or message them on their Facebook page, family members of the man came forward.

The man in the viral photo is Shawn Allen, a deputy district attorney in Jefferson County.

Dial would reportedly like to thank him personally, but Allen’s act is gaining quickly gaining widespread attention online. On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey even tweeted about the story.

“While AL mourns the loss of 2 brave members of our law enforcement, a Birmingham man, through a quiet & admirable act, serves as a great reminder to all. Our law enforcement put themselves at risk protecting us & we must do all we can to show we’re grateful for that sacrifice,” the governor said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn