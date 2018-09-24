‘God is a changer of men’: First class graduates from Birmingham Theological Seminary Prison Initiative

As CBS 42 reported, the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama, graduated the first class from the Birmingham Theological Seminary (BTS) Prison Initiative recently, with one inmate saying, “God is a changer of men and we’re living proof of that.”

Ten inmates were awarded with certificates of completion, including four graduates earning a Master’s of Arts in Biblical Studies. The initiative, which is privately funded, is an intensive two-year ministry training program for inmates in the state corrections system. Fifteen inmates are selected after interviews every other year to be transferred to Bibb County in order to take the seminary classes.

The first class of students to complete the program, which was launched in September 2016 by the Alabama Department of Corrections, took classes four days per week, including Bible, theology, counseling, discipleship and practical ministry courses. Birmingham Theological Seminary, in collaboration with other ministries, also offered inmates workshops and seminars in areas of biblical manhood, conflict resolution, relational wisdom and life skills.

Dr. Thad James, BTS Vice President and director of the prison initiative, welcomed the graduates and guests to the inaugural graduation ceremony, which was held on September 14.

“This first cohort group is a true testimony and affirmation to the redemptive and transformation work of Jesus Christ in the hearts and minds of men,” James emphasized.

Over the course of the two-year program, James said he observed the students growing both theologically and spiritually in their relationship with God and man. He referred to scripture to describe their spiritual transition.

“Therefore I urge you, brethren, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect,” James said, citing Romans 12: 1-2.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Commissioner Jon Ozmint, who has spent most of his adult life serving on all sides of the criminal justice system and instituted a successful, model prison ministry program in that state, delivered the commencement address to Alabama’s first class.

Ozmint outlined that “empirical evidence demonstrates that faith-based programming reduces recidivism and while not a quick-fix, the intensive and demanding BTS program will improve the culture in ADOC, making prisons and neighborhoods safer for Alabama taxpayers.”

After receiving his certification in Biblical Studies, one graduate said he and his fellow classmates were indeed evidence that men can change.

“God is working in all of us and just because you have a prison mindset, doesn’t mean you can’t change. God is a changer of men and we’re living proof of that,” Patrick Johnson said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn