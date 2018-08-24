Subscription Preferences:

Goat Hill scoop: Top Ivey staffer leaving administration August 31

Yellowhammer News confirmed on Friday that Governor Kay Ivey’s deputy chief of staff, Jon Barganier, is leaving the administration effective August 31 to become Executive Director of the Alabama Petroleum Council.

Barganier has worked in the office of the governor for the past six years, including previous service as former Gov. Robert Bentley’s chief of staff.

The Alabama Petroleum Council is a division of the American Petroleum Institute and represents upstream (exploration and production) and downstream (refining, supply, marketing and transportation) interests and investments of major integrated oil and natural gas companies.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Students’ rent money funding Black Lives Matter speech at UNA

The University of North Alabama (UNA) confirmed to Yellowhammer News that prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King’s speech on campus next month is being funded by rent money that students pay to live on-campus.

King came into the national spotlight for his role in hot-button, liberal social justice causes, especially the Black Lives Matter movement. He was a leading voice in the aftermath of Michael Brown’s death and, later, Tamir Rice’s death.

After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last year, King said that “banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings.”

He added, “But, what you and I know, is that American safety is not really a priority to conservatives.”

UNA’s Housing & Residence Life division and Department of Sociology are sponsoring the speech. In a statement, a university spokesman told Yellowhammer News that King’s speech is intended “to build community, develop and educate students.”

“UNA Housing & Residence Life is funding this program and it is an educational collaboration with the Department of Sociology,” Bryan Rachal, UNA’s Director of Communications, explained. “Housing and Res life provide a variety of small-large scale programming and event opportunities which are meant to build community, develop and educate students.”

He continued, “They have hosted many speakers and similar events over the years – the most recent of similar nature being Chuck D last spring. They also hosted After the Fire this week which featured two survivors from the 2000 Seton Hall fire.”

King’s speech is scheduled to occur Thursday, September 6 at 7:00 pm in UNA’s Norton Auditorium.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Gunfire near Alabama State stadium ends high school game

Gunfire in the vicinity of Alabama State University’s stadium brought a high school football game to an early close.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the shots rang out Thursday night as G.W. Carver led Jeff Davis 19-3 early in the fourth quarter, near the walkway on Carver’s fans’ stadium side.

As fans ran or huddled for cover, both teams entered their locker rooms. The game was called about 10 minutes later.

In a statement, Alabama State University said no ASU students were in danger, and the “incident” being investigated.

Carver head coach James Thompson called the shooting “a shame” and said it should be used “as a teachable moment.”

Running back Terrance Webster echoed his coach’s sentiments, saying “it’s sad to say that in Montgomery, you can’t have fun.”(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Limited government demands more, not less, of Alabama

In Alabama, politicians and residents alike proclaim the benefits of limited government.

Appropriately, our state’s motto is Audemus jura nostra defendere, which, when translated into the more popular language of English, reads “We dare defend our rights.” The phrase in original context – an 18th century poem by Sir William Jones – is followed by the potential thief of rights: “the tyrant while they wield the chain,” i.e. the government.

Promoting limited government, evidently, is woven into what it means to be ‘Alabama,’ and rightly so. Public office holders, candidates, and voters regularly point to the necessity of a limited government, as it is through limited government that our freedoms remain intact.

What is not as often discussed, unfortunately, is that smaller or limited government requires larger voluntary community engagement.

This is true because there will always be gaps where government could arguably be active. Limited government, by definition, means that there will be some spaces, some needs or hopes of the community or community members, that are not met by a central power.

In states that don’t deem limited government as a highly as Alabama, these gaps tend to be filled by government. In a state with truly limited government, however, these spaces are befittingly left to be filled by the private sector.

The duty, therefore, of community members to selflessly and actively consider others is higher in a state that prioritizes limited government than in one that does not.

Alabama, regrettably, yields ample problems that need innovative, community-based solutions.

For example, metro Birmingham, the state’s primary economic powerhouse, is growing at a much more modest rate than peer cities like Nashville in terms of GDP and employment. A report by the “Building (It) Together” campaign also mentions that the metro area is losing workers while most peer cities are not.

Obviously, these are problems if the state wants to thrive economically in the future.

There, of course, are a variety of contributing causes to this economic underperformance, both in Birmingham and across the state.

In order to address some of these underlying issues–and in light of our understanding of the responsibility of the private sector–the Alabama Policy Institute is participating in a community initiative we call “Hiring Well, Doing Good.”

In short, “Hiring Well, Doing Good” takes aim at one of the systematic problems facing our state: chronic unemployment.

Through working with community organizations including non-profits, foundations, and employers in the state, API plans to connect the chronically unemployed with training opportunities, professional development, and–ultimately–long-term employers.

Our hope is to be a small part of solving the issues facing the Birmingham metro and Alabama as a whole.

Regardless of what API is doing, the principle stands. Stalwarts of limited government must remember that limited government demands more, not less, of Alabama.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

Two-year-old Huntsville girl dies after being left in hot car

Authorities say a two-year-old Alabama girl died in south Huntsville after being left in a hot car.

AL.com reports the child died Thursday after being left in a car for what police say was a “lengthy time during the day.”

A parent was later driving the vehicle and realized the child was inside, police say.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation was ongoing.

Police said there were no signs of injuries on the child and the death was initially ruled accidental.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Conservative social media sensations headline Friday’s annual ALGOP summer dinner

Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk will headline Friday night’s 2018 Alabama Republican Party Summer Dinner.

Called “America’s New Powerhouse Team of Truth,” the two conservative social media sensations and frequent Fox News Channel guests will deliver speeches to the sold-out crowd at Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

