General Ed Crowell appointed Montgomery County probate judge

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced she has appointed Brigadier General Edward F. “Ed” Crowell (USAF, ret.) to serve as Montgomery County’s probate judge effective immediately.

Crowell fills the vacancy created by former Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed becoming mayor on Tuesday. Crowell was himself a candidate to be Montgomery’s mayor in the August election but did not make the runoff.

He recently was the president and chief executive officer for VT Kinetics, parent company for VT Miltope and VT MAK based in Cambridge, MA, and VT Miltope based in Montgomery County. Prior to his work in the private sector, Crowell served in the United States Air Force and the reserves for 35 years.

Crowell has become a pillar of the Montgomery community, in part because of his incredible civic leadership.

He currently serves on the board of directors of the Montgomery Metro YMCA, Auburn University in Montgomery advisory board, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival board and the Air University Foundation board. He is the recent past chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100.

In a statement, Ivey said, “When I think of General Ed Crowell, the word ‘service’ is the first word that comes to mind.”

“I know that that he will carry his strong work ethic and commitment of service and duty into his role as Montgomery’s Probate Judge,” she continued. “From his long-career in the military, his work in the private sector, and his service in the community, he is more than qualified to serve in this role.”

Crowell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Economics from Alabama State University in 1971. He later received a Master of Business Administration from then-Troy State University in 2001.

He has since served as a trustee for Troy University.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn