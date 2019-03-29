Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

3 hours ago

Funeral services set for Alabama State Rep. Polizos

Funeral services for Alabama State Rep. Dimitri Polizos (R-Montgomery) have been finalized.

WSFA-TV reports a public visitation will be held between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery. His funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.
Polizos died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at his home a day earlier. He was 68.

Polizos, a Republican from Montgomery, was elected to the District 74 seat in a special election in December 2013. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He also served on the Montgomery County Commission.

Polizos was also the owner of Mr. G’s Ristorante, a well-known Montgomery restaurant specializing in Greek and Italian food.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, three children and five grandchildren.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

16 mins ago

Brother of Jefferson County sheriff permitted for ‘slot machines’ in Graysville

After reporting Friday morning that new Jefferson County sheriff Mark Pettway is under intense scrutiny for not enforcing state law against illegal gambling in his jurisdiction, Yellowhammer News can now confirm that Bruce Pettway, the sheriff’s brother, has been permitted to operate electronic bingo by the City of Graysville.

Electronic bingo machines, which are essentially slot machines, have been confirmed as illegal by the Alabama Supreme Court.

However, the City of Graysville recently passed an ordinance establishing a permitting process for proprietors wanting to conduct electronic bingo in the municipality. That ordinance was passed at the council’s meeting on February 7, less than a month after longtime sheriff Mike Hale turned over the keys to the office to Mark Pettway.

Since then, the City of Graysville has permitted four proprietors to conduct electronic bingo. Yellowhammer News has obtained copies of all four permits, one of which was granted to Bruce Pettway on March 1.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles law enforcement duties for Graysville, which does not have a police department. This means that Mark Pettway is responsible for enforcing the law against his brother’s permitted electronic bingo location.

In the last few weeks, Attorney General Steve Marshall has repeatedly called on the sheriff to enforce the gaming law in his county, saying, “I don’t understand why when Sheriff Hale had the opportunity to be able to do it with the resources available to him, that the new sheriff can’t do the same thing.”

Appearing on The Dale Jackson Show on Friday, Marshall said of Pettway, “[W]e have a sheriff right now that’s refusing to act.”

The attorney general advised, “Bingo is something that’s played on a card with a group of people against one another, with somebody calling out letters and numbers like we all know. Electronic bingo is simply a fiction, and all it is is a slot machine.”

Marshall added, “If you look at where [electronic bingo facilities are] going in Jefferson County, it’s in an area where there’s limited local law enforcement – if any at all – and it’s why the sheriff’s role is so important.”

Bruce Pettway’s newly permitted location is the recently closed Lowe’s Hardware Store in Graysville. Mayor Julio Davis told WBRC that this huge gaming facility has been estimated at 3,000 electronic bingo machines when it gets up and running, paying the city alone $300,000 per month ($100 per machine per month).

The permit granted to Bruce Pettway lists his “qualified organization” as “Bulle, LLC” in Birmingham.

This same company has been registered in his name with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office since 2008 and is listed as “Business/Consulting/Lobbying Services” when it comes to its “Nature of Business.” It is not clear how the company fits the City of Graysville’s definition of a “qualified organization,” which is a “bona fide religious, educational, service, senior citizens’, fraternal, or veterans’ organization which operates without profit for its members and which either has been in existence continuously as such an organization for a period of two years or is exempt from taxation by virtue of having been classified as a tax-exempt nonprofit organization by the Internal Revenue Service.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Yellowhammer Multimedia honors 20 Alabamians as Women of Impact

Yellowhammer Multimedia is proud to announce the second annual Women of Impact Awards, a celebration of strong women who shape and propel Alabama.

This year’s class of honorees is stacked with respected leaders, advisers and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze.

From rocket scientists to philanthropists, soldiers on the front lines against cancer, to soldiers on the front lines of our nation’s military – these women are a force in our state and we are delighted to tell their stories.

These honorees will be featured on Yellowhammer News during the month of April.  We will tell their stories one-by-one each weekday and celebrate the group with fanfare on April 29th.

Congratulations to the 2019 Women of Impact:

-Dr. Martina Bebin- Professor of Neurology, UAB School of Medicine
-Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon- Adjutant general, Alabama National Guard
-Katie Britt- President, Business Council of Alabama
-Melanie Bridgeforth- President & CEO, The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham
-Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh- President, Alabama Public Service Commission
-Jody Singer- Director, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
-Dr. Michele Kong- Founder KultureCity and Pediatric Critical Care Physician, Children’s of Alabama
-Cindy Nafus- Vice president of pperations and Mission Success, United Launch Alliance
-Connie Hudson- President, Mobile County Commission
-Katherine Robertson- Chief counsel to the Attorney General of Alabama
-Neeysa Biddle- Former senior vice president, Ascension Health
-Judy Ryals- President & CEO, Huntsville / Madison County Convention Visitors Bureau
-Sarah Williams- Managing attorney, Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm
-Connie Rowe- Representative, Alabama House of Representatives
-Dr. Rebecca Boohaker- Assistant fellow, Oncology Department, Southern -Research
-Dawn Bulgarella- CFO, UAB Health System and Sr Associate Dean of Administration and Finance, UAB School of Medicine
-Mary Margaret Carroll- Fine Geddie Associates
-Pardis Stitt- Owner, Highlands Bar & Grill, Bottega and Chez Fonfon
-Mary Wyatt- CEO, Wyatt General Contractors
-Cindy Griner- Vice president Engineering Services and Solutions, Dynetics Inc.

Last year’s inaugural event included a sell-out crowd and highlighted high-caliber awardees such as Governor Kay Ivey.

We hope you will join us to celebrate these women and their great accomplishments.

Event details are available here.

5 hours ago

Doug Jones: ‘It’s harder to get to the polls, it’s harder to vote, it’s harder to register’ than in the past

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) continued his push for the national Democratic Party’s narrative on voter suppression, claiming Thursday, “In the last few years we’ve seen a whole segment of our population that have had their voting rights restricted.”

Secretary of State John Merrill has challenged Jones and others making similar claims to provide objective evidence to back them up. And, in stark contrast to their silence, Merrill has provided statistics of his own to substantiate his position that Jones’ assertions have “absolutely no validity.”

Nonetheless, in an interview with WHNT regarding his support of the “For the People Act,” Jones again doubled down on recent dubious claims he made on the subject, including his most memorable line that Republicans “do not want African-Americans and other minorities to vote.

“In the last few years we’ve seen a whole segment of our population that have had their voting rights restricted,” Jones told WHNT without offering any facts or examples to back up his claims. “It’s harder to get to the polls, it’s harder to vote, it’s harder to register.”

Merrill has previously told Yellowhammer News, “[Sen. Jones is] entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts. And the empirical data does not back [him] up.”

The secretary of state advised, as of earlier this month, that since Merrill took office in January 2014, Alabama has registered over 1.2 million new voters. The state now has a constantly-growing record of registered voters, approaching the 3.5 million milestone.

Merrill emphasized, “We’ve broken every record in the history of the state for voter registration and voter participation. 96 percent of all eligible African-Americans in the state of Alabama are registered to vote.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Why we value AlabamaWorks!

It’s a good time to be living in Alabama. Our economy is booming. Our unemployment rate is reaching record lows. People are getting jobs and the training they need. Companies, like ours, are expanding. Our state, and our people, are prospering.

This is great for us as a whole, but it can be challenging for businesses like ours. The competition for employees is fierce. We needed an avenue to help us get an edge in the recruiting world. This is when we discovered the Alabama Workforce Council.

The AWC is a group composed primarily of business representatives that seeks to close the gaps between open jobs, training and qualified employees. It includes the Alabama Community College System, the Alabama Department of Commerce (including AIDT), the Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama Technology Network. The AWC does this primarily through AlabamaWorks.

AlabamaWorks is comprised of seven workforce regions around the state. Each region hosts quarterly meetings in its geographic area to bring all groups together (like the AWC), but they also have several business/industry clusters to further assist those sectors with particular challenges.

We have found many benefits by being involved in our regional division, Central AlabamaWorks. As active participants in the advanced manufacturing cluster, we are able to share our needs and network with our peers to discuss which processes are working and which ones need improvement.

Central AlabamaWorks is not only providing resources for today, but they are also working towards strengthening the future of our workforce pipeline by hosting two Career Discovery Expos in our region. It has been our pleasure to volunteer to support the mission of Central AlabamaWorks through the Career Discovery Spring Expo, April 4-5 at Trenholm State Community College.”

In addition to talking with our peers, we get the opportunity to learn about financial reimbursement programs, such as on-the-job-training, and the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, which provides federal dollars directly to the trainee. Outstanding resources are also available through Apprenticeship Alabama.

AlabamaWorks even has a website, www.alabamaworks.com, which provides a venue for us to post jobs/paid apprenticeships, search resumes and list our free training programs. Best of all, it is free for both the employer and those who are seeking training and/or employment.

What’s great about AlabamaWorks is that it continues to evolve to meet our state’s needs to be competitive now and in the future. With the roaring economy and record number of people employed, Governor Ivey saw a need to determine exactly how many certified/degreed individuals our businesses would need for their workforce of today and tomorrow. She formed a special subcommittee of the AWC to study this and make recommendations to determine this number and to formulate a pathway to make it a reality.

Through data collection, research and focus groups, the special committee determined that the state would need an extra 500,000 highly-skilled individuals added to our workforce by 2025. This initiative, entitled AlabamaWorks Success Plus, was published and presented to Governor Ivey earlier this year.

Like everyone else, we have busy schedules. But, we make time to attend and actively participate in AlabamaWorks’ quarterly summits and cluster meetings. We believe it is worth our investment and think you will, too. Visit the website to learn how your company can benefit from AlabamaWorks’ programs, opportunities, networking and resources.

Written by: Tony E. Wojciechowski, chief human resources officer and Robin Ricks, recruitment, workforce development and public relations specialist Hyundai Power Transformers USA

7 hours ago

Rumors and Rumblings … is back!

Early on in Yellowhammer’s history, founder Cliff Sims produced a feature called “Rumors and Rumblings” that became a staple of Yellowhammer News content.

Well, it’s back!

It’s back because we have listened to our readers. In the last few months, we have had more people say they wanted us to bring it back than any other piece of content we can remember.

So we will give the people what they want.

1. Speaking of Cliff Sims, Alabama’s newest New York Times bestselling author is back in Birmingham. The ultra-talented Sims is keeping his next move under wraps but we are able to tell you it is quite a unique opportunity, one that compelled him to opt for Alabama after having been courted by major firms in New York and Washington, D.C., as well as more than one major television network.

2. With ethics reform about to take center stage in the Alabama legislature, it sounds like longtime member of the Alabama Supreme Court Lyn Stuart is in line to begin a new chapter in her distinguished career on the Alabama Ethics Commission. Look for another renowned lawyer from the private sector to also join the commission later in the year as Butch Ellis and Jerry Fielding finish their terms in 2019.

3. We have heard one statewide official is close to making a 2020 election decision of her own. Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh appears likely to sign up to run for another term as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission — a position she has won twice before. She most recently co-chaired the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama’s successful effort to pass a constitutional amendment on last November’s ballot. It will be nearly impossible to run to her right in a Republican primary given her conservative track record.

4. It is a poorly kept secret that State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) has designs on running for the Court of Civil Appeals in 2020. Fridy has a $75,000 balance in his state campaign account which would give him a solid head start on fundraising in any court race. However, several prominent Republicans have mentioned his name to us as someone they hope considers a run for Congress should Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6) jump into the U.S. Senate race.

5. It sounds, though, as if the D.C. interest group Club for Growth no longer believes Palmer will throw his name in the hat for the Senate in 2020. The sentiment seems now to be that Palmer, a Club favorite, will wait to see what Sen. Richard Shelby decides to do in 2022. Evidence of this is the Club’s zeroing in on Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) as a potential candidate to run this cycle. Brooks aligns with the group’s ideology, but the Club continues to privately harbor concerns about Brooks’ statewide viability. Other D.C.-based groups have made the same case behind the scenes in hopes of discouraging a Brooks candidacy. Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) is currently the only declared Republican candidate in the race.

6. A recent move on Byrne’s congressional staff could be a clue as to the validity of rumors that Jeff Sessions plans to jump in to reclaim his old seat. Former Sessions staffer Bradley Jaye was recently named Communications Director for Byrne’s congressional office, taking over for the highly-regarded Seth Morrow, who is serving as Byrne’s campaign manager. Normally when potential candidates are heavily considering a move, word goes out to their team — past and present — to hold steady in anticipation of a run. Could Jaye’s move indicate Sessions plans to pass on the Senate race? Time will tell.

Have a rumor or rumbling you want to share? Email us at editor@yellowhammernews.com.

