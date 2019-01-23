Sign up for Our Newsletter

3 hours ago

Frontier Airlines to begin operations from coastal Alabama

Frontier Airlines will offer direct flights from coastal Alabama to Chicago and Denver later this year.

News outlets reported Frontier will offer the service from a new passenger terminal using the Downtown Mobile Airport.Service will begin May 1 with one-way fares as low as $39 for passengers heading to Chicago who reserve flights before midnight Wednesday.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says flights from the downtown airport have been a goal for years.

Supporters of the idea say a study showed using the downtown airport has more advantages than using the West Mobile Regional airport.

They say the downtown airport’s location will make it more competitive with airports in Pensacola, Florida, and Biloxi, Mississippi.

Via Airlines is also expected to start using the Downtown Mobile Airport in late spring.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

13 mins ago

Steve Marshall: The high price of protecting the public

Barely three weeks into the New Year – a time that is supposed to be full of optimism for the future – Alabama has already reached a somber milestone. Our state is tied with Texas for the highest number of law enforcement line-of-duty deaths in the country for 2019.

Two Sundays in a row, major cities of our state suffered the sudden loss of a beloved police officer. Each officer was performing his sworn duty to protect the public and uphold the law when he was fatally struck down by gunfire. Both faced danger without hesitation and both acted with courage and commitment, just as they had been trained. And each gave his life.

The daily actions of our law enforcement personnel in the performance of their duties may seem routine work to the public, but they only see the outside. Behind the badge, polished shoes and friendly smile stands a person dedicated to protecting the lives of Alabamians, even if their job places them directly in harm’s way.

While there are other occupations that can be hazardous to a worker, few demand that a person enter the unknown on a daily basis to face potential personal injury and even death. Why would anyone want to take on such a job? To those who train and take an oath to become a law enforcement officer, it is not a job. It is a calling. They do not seek fame and fortune. They wear a badge with pride out of a special commitment to safeguard their community.

And let us not forget the sacrifice of the families of law enforcement who wait up nights for their loved one’s return. They need no reminder of the too often perilous nature of the work of our men and women of law enforcement.

All of us want to live in peace and safety, but how many would be willing to walk the beat of a law enforcement officer to help guarantee that safety? Birmingham Police Sergeant Wytasha Carter and Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder did just that.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., Sunday, January 13, Sgt. Carter was on the lookout for vehicle break-ins when he was notified of suspicious activity and responded along with other officers. Two persons were stopped in a parking lot and were being searched when one pulled out a gun and shot Sgt. Carter and another officer. Carter lost his life that morning, but his 17 years’ service for the Birmingham, Leeds and Fairfield police departments and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were celebrated by a tremendous public response. Alabama sends condolences to Carter’s family.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 20, Officer Tuder was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on a suspect in Mobile. During the arrest, the suspect shot and fatally wounded Officer Tuder, a three-year veteran of the Mobile Police Department who was previously honored as Officer of the Month. Prior to coming to Mobile, Officer Tuder served with the Palatka Police Department in Florida for two years. Tuder’s funeral service is this Friday, and I am certain there will also be an overwhelming public turnout. His death is a painful reminder of the loss of another young Mobile police officer, Justin Billa, less than a year ago. I know I join all of Alabama in sending condolences to Officer Tuder’s family.

More than 500 Alabama law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty during the last 100 years of record keeping. Each is a hero. All gave everything so their communities could be safe. There is a high price to pay for putting on the uniform of a peace officer. This month, Alabama knows as much about the sacrifice of law enforcement as any state in America.

Law enforcement continues to take on more responsibility, sometimes with less manpower and funding. In addition to responding to calls of domestic violence, burglaries, armed robbery, assault and drug trafficking – to name but a few -t hey also deal with homeland security concerns and the growing reach of cybercrime.

As the attorney general and chief law enforcement official for the state of Alabama, it is my honor to stand with our law enforcement as they stand on a daily basis between order and chaos.

We cannot thank law enforcement enough for what they do for us, and we will never forget their sacrifice.

Steve Marshall is the Alabama attorney general

39 mins ago

Byrne to continue serving on House Armed Services Committee, Education and Labor Committee

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) Wednesday announced that he will continue to serve on the House Armed Services Committee and the Education and Labor Committee in the 116th Congress.

Through his position on Armed Services, Byrne said he will be able to advocate for Alabama’s strong and diverse national security presence.

In a statement, the congressman remarked, “Given Alabama’s many military installations and national defense programs, I am honored to again serve on the Armed Services Committee. Whether it is fighting for the Austal shipyard in Mobile or supporting missile defense programs critical to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, I look forward to continuing to be a steadfast advocate for a stronger, more capable U.S. military.”

As a lifelong advocate for education reform, former chancellor of Alabama’s community college system and a labor-employment attorney by trade, the Education and Labor Committee is a natural fit for Byrne, his office said in a news release. In December, he helped lead the charge to pass major legislation that updated how sexual harassment claims are dealt with on Capitol Hill, including that members of Congress will now be personally responsible for claims against them instead of taxpayers footing the bill.

Byrne outlined, “The Education and Labor Committee is really all about supporting the American workforce and Alabama’s economy. In order to have a strong economy, we need an education system that builds a skilled workforce and keeps decision making authority at the local and state level. We also need labor policies that benefit workers, not Big Labor bosses or Washington bureaucrats. On the Education and Labor Committee, I will fight every day for Alabama’s students, teachers, and workers.”

Subcommittee assignments for the respective committees will be announced at a later date.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Dale Jackson: Roy Moore again? Thanks, but no thanks

Former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Roy Moore is 71 and has lived a full life.

He was an attorney and Etowah County judge who fought for his political life multiple times. Even though he lost three of those fights. He lost his seat on the bench a fight over a 10 Commandments monument, was elected again, then lost his seat over a fight over gay marriage, and then he won a GOP primary against a well-funded appointed U.S. Senator and then lost a U.S. Senate seat and his reputation in the process.

Was Moore wronged? If you think a thinly-sourced coordinated smear campaign being used to call you a child molester qualifies as “wronged,” then yes he was wronged.

Since that campaign, the core accuser has admitted that she wrote some of the words in the yearbook at the center of the allegation and refused to have that yearbook analyzed during the race.

Moore has also recently released the results of a polygraph test that he says exonerates him of three of the charges made against him. For some reason, this polygraph was done after he already lost the seat to now-U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). That bit of political malpractice alone should disqualify him from further political life.

But in an interview with WVNN and Yellowhammer News’ Jeff Poor, Moore left the door open for another crack at political office, saying, “As far as politics go, I haven’t done anything, run anything.”

He added, “If I do, I’ll let people know. I haven’t ruled it out, and I haven’t made plans yet.”

Obviously, Moore has support.

He received roughly a little over a million votes in 2012, but trailed Mitt Romney by nine points.

Five years later, he lost a special election and received only 651,972 votes because Republicans stayed home and handed the seat to Democrats in our ruby red state.

Governor Kay Ivey received 350,000 more votes than Roy Moore a year later while destroying her Democrat candidate who received almost 30,000 votes more than Jones did in the special election.

2017:

U.S. Senate, Alabama general election, December 12, 2017
Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Democrat Green check mark transparent.pngDoug Jones 50% 673,896
Republican Roy Moore 48.3% 651,972
Independent Write-in 1.7% 22,852
Total Votes 1,348,720
Source: Alabama Secretary of State

2018:

Governor, Alabama general election, November 6, 2018
Party Candidate Vote % Votes
Republican Green check mark transparent.pngKay Ivey 59.5% 1,022,457
Democrat Walt Maddox 40.4% 694,495
Independent Write-in 0.2% 2,637
Total Votes 1,719,589
Source: Alabama Secretary of State

These numbers say Moore is a flawed candidate.

The math is obvious. Moore can win a Republican primary, but in a general election, he will depress Republican turnout and excite Democrats.

A Jones/Moore rematch will keep Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat firmly in blue hands.

Make no mistake about it — Republicans need this seat in 2020 and when Doug Jones and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer read that Moore may be gearing up for a rematch, they will sprain their ankles jumping for joy.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

2 hours ago

Brooks reintroduces EL CHAPO Act

Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) reintroduced the “Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act,” more familiarly known as the “EL CHAPO Act,” House companion legislation to Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) Senate bill by the same name on Wednesday.

The EL CHAPO Act reserves approximately $14 billion in assets forfeited to the United States Government as a result of the criminal prosecution of El Chapo, the former leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, as well as other drug lords, for border security funding measures to include construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Brooks also sponsored the EL CHAPO Act in the 115th Congress.

“Radical Open Borders Democrats would rather shut down the government than provide taxpayer funding for a border wall that helps prevent thousands of American deaths each year. Fortunately, there are other ways to build a border wall, enhance border security, save American lives, and end the government shutdown that is slowly but sure hurting America’s economy and American citizens,” Brooks stated. “Congress should end the shutdown by passing the EL CHAPO Act that, over time, funds border security and a border wall by using billions of dollars in seized drug and blood money profits from drug cartels and drug lords and reapplying those drug forfeiture monies to border security and construction of a border wall. The EL CHAPO Act kills two birds with one stone. On the one hand, it shifts drug and blood money to border security and a border wall, thus helping to save the lives of thousands of Americans who die each year at the hands of illegal aliens or because of America’s porous southern border. As a bonus, the passage of the EL CHAPO Act ends the battle over the government shutdown.”

The congressman also discussed the meaning of walls and outlined how walls have worked for centuries.

“Walls have worked since the dawn of time. Ancient civilizations employed walls to keep their citizens and property safe from harm. Today, physical barriers and fencing surround America’s most secure locations— the White House, Fort Knox, the federal supermax prison in Colorado; all have high physical barriers around them. Why? Because they work,” Brooks said. “It is absurd for anyone to argue border walls are ineffective. Take the example of the Yuma, Arizona sector of the border, where border patrol agents have seen a 96 percent reduction in illegal alien apprehensions since a border wall was constructed in 2006. Along the San Diego sector of the border, before a wall was built, 100,000 illegal aliens were apprehended by border patrol a year. Post wall construction, the number of apprehensions dropped to 5,000 a year— a reduction of 95%. The fact is, border walls work.”

He added, “America desperately needs a border wall. The United States averages a staggering 60,000 illegal border crossings per month. I introduced the EL CHAPO Act in the House to divert approximately $14 billion in funds confiscated by prosecutors from drug lords like El Chapo to building the border wall. Drug lords smuggle deadly drugs across our border that ravage America. Roughly 15,000 Americans die each year from heroin overdoses alone – 90% of all heroin reaches America via our porous southern border (much of it transported by drug cartels and their illegal alien “mules”). We need to be doing everything we can to keep poisonous drugs out of our country and save American lives, and that means building the wall.”

Brooks also outlined the safety concerns that an unsecured southern border pose.

“America’s porous southern border poses a massive safety risk to American citizens. In FY 2017 and FY 2018, ICE officers arrested approximately 235,000 aliens on various criminal charges or convictions within the interior of the United States – including, on average each year, roughly 50,000 for assault, 15,000 for sex crimes, and 2,000 for homicides,” he explained. “In FY 2018, 17,000 adults at the border with existing criminal records were arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and border agents. If illegal aliens will break our immigration laws, they will break other laws, too.”

Brooks also made it clear that a wall would not fix all of the problems posed by the southern border, but outlined how a physical barrier would help immensely with border security.

“A border wall is a subpart of overall border security. It will not keep out all drugs or every illegal alien, but we owe it to the victims of drug overdoses and illegal alien crime to do absolutely everything in our power to stop illegal aliens and their drugs from coming across our southern border and killing thousands of Americans every year! The EL CHAPO Act funds a large portion of the border wall without using taxpayer dollars and provides an alternative funding mechanism for the border wall. With the EL CHAPO Act we can end the current impasse and resulting government shutdown. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should listen to the American people and come to the negotiating table so we can secure our border,” he concluded.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

3 hours ago

Details released on Ben Shapiro’s scheduled University of Alabama speech

Details have been announced regarding controversial conservative media commentator and writer Ben Shapiro’s scheduled speech at the University of Alabama this spring.

In a press release, UA’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter said that it was proud to host Shapiro on campus February 12.

The event is being held in collaboration with Young America’s Foundation’s Fred Allen Lecture Series. Through this initiative, students and the general public will be able to hear from and participate in a question and answer session with one of the nation’s most prominent conservative figures.

Shapiro’s speech will start promptly at 7:00 p.m. in the Ferguson Ballroom. There will be a limited number of free tickets distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Formerly an editor-at-large for Breitbart, Shapiro is editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire and host of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” the top conservative podcast in the nation. He is also the author of seven nonfiction books, including The New York Times bestseller “Bullies: How the Left’s Culture of Fear and Intimidation Silences America” and “Brainwashed: How Universities Indoctrinate America’s Youth.”

He has come under fire – reportedly losing three sponsors for his namesake podcast – after his remarks about “Baby Hitler” at the March for Life on Friday.

UA YAF’s press release noted that Shapiro has frequently addressed the issue of the political left’s ideological stranglehold on academia and has worked to push back against that trend through fact and logic-based speeches and debates. “Facts don’t care about your feelings” has become one of his trademark lines.

The conservative pundit, who is an Orthodox Jew, has appeared on campuses nationwide on Young America’s Foundation lecture tours. Several of those appearances have been infamously targeted by agitators, including Antifa members.

Tickets for the event are available online here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

