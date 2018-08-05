Free range days coming to five ADCNR shooting ranges in August
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) invites recreational shooters to take aim at select public shooting ranges during Alabama’s Free Range Days on August 11, 18, and 25. During these events, license and shooting range permit requirements will be waived at the Barbour, Cahaba, Delta, Etowah, and Swan Creek public shooting ranges on the dates listed below.
The ADCNR’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to provide the Free Range Days as part of National Shooting Sports Month, which runs August 1-31, 2018.
During the events, new shooters will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at five of the state’s top public shooting ranges. These ranges are primarily located in Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) throughout the state. Alabama’s Free Range Days will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but shooters are welcome to stay and shoot the remainder of the day.
Equipment, ammunition, and hearing and eye protection will be provided free of charge at the five ranges listed below (during event hours only). Shooters are welcome to bring their own firearms.
2018 Free Range Days
August 11
• Swan Creek WMA Shooting Range
August 18
• Barbour WMA Shooting Range
• Cahaba River WMA Shooting Range
August 25
• Delta WMA Shooting Range
• Etowah Public Shooting Range
License and permit requirements will remain in effect for all other ADCNR public shooting ranges.
ADCNR’s public shooting ranges provide a comfortable, safe place to shoot firearms or practice archery. For more information including directions, visit here.
For more information about Free Range Days, contact WFF Hunter Education Coordinator Marisa Futral at 334-242-3620 or email Marisa.Futral@dcnr.alabama.gov.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit this link.
(Courtesy of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)