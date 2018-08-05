Subscription Preferences:

1 hour ago

Alabama music maker Tyler Findlater pursues his muse after life-changing health scare

As Tyler Findlater sat in the Shelby Center for Engineering Technology at Auburn University, he felt the classroom enclose him before blacking out. When he came to his senses moments later, something felt off – the left side of his body wasn’t working.

Findlater didn’t know then, but doctors told the 19-year-old hours later he had suffered a stroke.

Today, Findlater is a rising country musician from Phenix City. Never musically inclined, he discovered his calling after his stroke on Jan. 28, 2016.

Before the songwriting and guitar strumming, Findlater found himself hobbling downstairs from the Auburn classroom seeking help.

“I had a constant ringing in my ear, and it felt like I had low blood sugar from running a marathon,” Findlater said.

He also couldn’t see from his left eye, and he remained in this state for almost an hour and a half.

At the local hospital, doctors confirmed the stroke and put him on a helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The helicopter took off at sunset, and for the first time in his life, his entire sight was a pure, unobstructed sky, set aflame with orange and red hues.

“It was actually a really enjoyable helicopter ride for what was going on. I was snapchatting and everything,” Findlater said.

For two days, Findlater lay on his back to prevent blood clotting. After being discharged, he tried returning to class, but fluorescent lighting dizzied him, and his left side was barely functional. He took medical discharge for the semester and began rehab.

“It took me about three months to get back to normal,” Findlater said. “But afterward, I finally picked up the guitar.”

It would be neat, he thought, to spend some hours on YouTube learning chords during his recovery. In three weeks, Findlater learned his first song: “I Can’t Complain” by Todd Snider.

Friends and family heard him and loved his playing, but Findlater wasn’t so sure.

“I really didn’t believe them,” Findlater said. “It took me going to places where I didn’t know anybody to see what they thought.”

An opportunity came at an open mic. He admits he was a shy kid. Now the spotlight shined down, and he graced the stage.

To ease nerves, Findlater brought a chair from home. The crowd quieted as he adjusted himself; then, he did what he’d done since the stroke – he played his tunes.

“Luckily, it went well, I think. The crowd clapped me on – I had a good time,” Findlater said.

Soon, he started writing songs with hopes of being as good as the Texas country musicians he admires. Their storytelling, their thoughtful lyrics, it all served as his muse and has led him around the South doing shows.

His latest song is a meditation on depression. Ever since the stroke, Findlater has grappled with depression, and according to the National Stroke Association, it’s a common experience for survivors. Writing the song was his way to bring comfort to others.

“I think it’s something that would be good for people like myself,” Findlater said.

He plans to record the song soon and donate all the proceeds to the National Stroke Association. Findlater plans to graduate from Auburn with a degree in communications. Since regaining mobility, Findlater plays, writes and sings every chance he gets.

“When you hear stroke, you think of an old man or old woman, but it happens a lot with young people,” Findlater said. “I have to do my part and tell my story.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

80-year-old Birmingham woman crowned Ms. Alabama Nursing Home

Birmingham’s Annie Avery, 80 years old, was crowned Ms. Alabama Nursing Home 2018 in the 35th annual pageant held July 30 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel.

“It is a wonderful feeling,” Avery said after being crowned by Miss Alabama 2018, Callie Walker. “I’ve been in things (events) before, but to be a part of this at 80 years old is wonderful … I never thought I’d do something like this, but I’m happy to give back … I want to do good in the community.”

As the winner, Avery will travel to nursing homes and community events around the state to speak and serve as an ambassador for the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

Avery and the other nine finalists were selected from a field of 61 contestants during preliminary judging in Montgomery. The contestants are evaluated on their outlook on life, personality, poise and involvement in their nursing homes.

The top 10 had individual interviews with a panel of celebrity judges.

The runners-up were:

–First runner-up 88-year-old Ms. Gadsden Health & Rehab Center Pauline Ashworth of Gadsden.
–Second runner-up 80-year-old Ms. Woodland Village Rehab & Healthcare Center Melvaleen Roseberry of Cullman.
–Third runner-up 79-year-old Ms. River City Center Linda Morris of Decatur.
–Fourth Runner-up 87-year-old Ms. Camden Nursing Facility Dora Estes.

Earlier this year, Avery earned the title of Ms. East Glen Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation by competing in the center’s pageant.

East Glen is a 108-bed skilled nursing care center in Birmingham.

After winning the Ms. East Glen pageant, Avery said she saw an opportunity to make a difference.

“I really didn’t want to go out for it (statewide competition), but God told me to do it … so I did it,” she said. “People around (her nursing home) kind of got me excited about this, and I thought to myself, ‘Well, if I could be Ms. Alabama, I could really make some things happen.’”

And that’s exactly what she plans to do.

“I want to set up a welcoming committee at every nursing home, and be able to let them know what (living in a nursing home) is all about … the pros and cons of living here, and the things they can and cannot do,” she said. “And I would like to be a spokesperson for those who do not have a voice.”

Avery wants to bring awareness to an organization she founded, Ladies in Red.

“I founded Ladies in Red at my nursing home, and I want to start it up in as many nursing homes that will accept it,” Avery said. “My organization puts the spotlight on ladies and their lives, and the things they’ve overcome in their past.”

Avery is a New Orleans native who relocated to Birmingham in 2005, following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. She had been named in 2002 one of New Orleans’ Women of the Year by New Orleans CityBusiness magazine.

Avery and her late husband, James, who died in 2003, were married for 48 years, and raised two sons. She has nine grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

This story originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

5 hours ago

Honda Alabama opens new logistics buildings in $85 million project

Honda Manufacturing of Alabama today marked the official opening of its new logistics buildings, an $85 million project that further deepens the automaker’s roots in Talladega County, as well as its significant imprint on the state’s economy.

The new facilities add nearly 400,000 square feet to Honda’s existing 4.2 million-square-foot factory in Lincoln, where more than 4,500 workers build the Odyssey minivan, Pilot SUV, Ridgeline pickup and the V-6 engines that power all three models for customers around the world.

“Our new logistics operations represents an $85 million investment in our operations, as well as continued investment in our associates, our products and in customer satisfaction,” said Mike Oatridge, HMA vice president.

“This new space will help us better streamline our logistics operations, which will result in improved parts delivery, improved quality and improved organization across our production lines.”

The new logistics facilities are mirror-image buildings located at both Line 1 and Line 2. They are part of a multi-phased project dedicated to the enhancement and revitalization of Honda operations in Alabama.

“I’m excited to see these new buildings come alive,” HMA President Tsutomu Morimoto said during today’s event.

‘SETTING THE STANDARD’

Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield joined company officials in cutting the ribbon on the new expansion. He praised employees for Honda’s success in the state, growing from an initial $400 million investment in 2001 to more than $2.6 billion today.

“You guys here have been a vital part of the fabric of the automotive sector that is growing very rapidly in our state,” he said.

Canfield also cited Accelerate Alabama, the state’s strategic plan for economic development. One of the plan’s key drivers is supporting the growth of existing companies in the state.

HMA’s latest investments in technology that will prepare the facility and workforce for future models are exactly the kind of growth from within that Accelerate Alabama promotes, he said.

“Honda is a brand that people across the globe recognize, respect and desire to own, and you are setting the standard for that quality and excellence right here in Alabama,” Canfield said.

“We’re looking forward to the continued investment that occurs here.”

ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT

More growth is on the way.

Last week, HMA announced an additional $54.8 million investment to improve weld operations at Line 2. This new expansion, which will add more than 50,000 square feet, is expected to be completed in early 2021.

When combined with the 2017 investment announcements for the Line 1 and Line 2 logistics facilities and other investments, HMA has taken on additions of more than 425,000 square feet to its production operations, along with an investment of about $150 million.

A University of Alabama analysis shows HMA has an estimated $6.8 billion economic impact in the state.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

19 hours ago

Rep. Martha Roby: Spreading the word on constituent services

As your representative in Congress, one of my top priorities is assisting the people of Alabama’s Second District with various issues that may arise with the federal government in addition to offering numerous other resources. My offices offer a number of constituent services, and I’d like to take a moment to share a few of them with you so that you can take full advantage of the assistance my offices can provide.

Perhaps most importantly, my district offices in Montgomery, Dothan and Andalusia help our constituents with casework. This means if you’ve placed an inquiry with a federal agency like the VA or Social Security Administration and haven’t received an answer in a timely fashion, or if you feel you have been treated unfairly, my district offices might be able to help resolve the problem or provide the information you need. If you’re currently experiencing issues with one of the federal agencies, I encourage you to contact one of my offices as soon as possible so we can do our best to get the issue resolved.

Secondly, if you are planning a trip to Washington, D.C., my staff is available to help you obtain tickets for tours of the U.S. Capitol building and other attractions, such as the White House, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and more. Of course, please be advised that advance notice is often necessary, especially when requesting to tour the White House. If you are planning to visit our nation’s Capital, I hope you’ll contact my Washington office as early as possible. We want to help you have a wonderful experience.

Third, did you know that you can purchase an American flag through my office? You also have the option to request that your flag be flown over the Capitol building before it is sent to you. I believe this is a really unique, special way to commemorate any important occasion for yourself or a loved one. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this particular service, make sure you contact my office in Washington, and we would be happy to make it happen.

There are many other services available through my office, including service academy nominations, congressional commendations, presidential greetings, assistance with federal grant applications, and more. I am glad to offer these services, and I hope you will pass this information along to your friends and family so they are aware of what’s available to them, too. Below you will find the contact information for all of my offices, and of course, all of this information can be found on my website – just visit this link. My staff and I work for you, and we look forward to assisting you in the future.

Washington office:
442 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515
(202) 225-2901

Montgomery office:
401 Adams Avenue, Suite 160

Montgomery, AL 36104

(334) 262-7718

Dothan office:
217 Graceland Drive, Suite 5

Dothan, AL 36305

(334) 794-9680

Andalusia office:
City Hall
505 E. Three Notch Street, Suite 322

Andalusia, AL 36420

(334) 428-1129

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

19 hours ago

Pro-Brett Kavanaugh bus spotted in Alabama

In the battle to confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Yellowhammer State is taking center stage as a potential swing state.

Saturday, a red bus featuring the Judicial Crisis Network’s campaign slogan “Another Great Justice” was spotted motoring around Montgomery.

This is a prelude to an eight-state bus tour that officially begins Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. 

The tour is being organized by Concerned Women for America, a Christian women’s organization who have launched “Women for Kavanaugh.” The group’s goal is to encourage female voters to reach out to their senators, voicing support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

“Every state is important in this battle, but we will be focusing extra efforts in Iowa, Indiana, West Virginia, North Dakota, Alabama, Missouri, and Montana,” the group explains on their website.

Kavanaugh, who was nominated by President Trump to fill the seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, is expected to face a heated confirmation battle, with the hearing likely to occur in September.

Sen. Richard Shelby voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation after meeting with him this past week, but Alabama’s junior senator is still undecided. Sen. Doug Jones explained his decision-making process Friday in an interview on FM Talk 106.5’s “Midday Mobile.”

“This is the moment conservative women and evangelical voters have been waiting for and a huge reason why they voted for President Trump,” said Penny Nance, Concerned Women for America’s President, via The Washington Times.

This latest conservative effort to push Sen. Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents supplements the Judicial Crisis Network’s massive ad buy that has been flooding Alabama’s airwaves.

From July 9-23, the group spent over $500,000 on television in Alabama alone, with their total allocated buy in Alabama, West Virginia, North Dakota, and Indiana to exceed over $2 million when all is said and done.

The ad, which can be seen below, is supported by recent polling that showed a majority of Alabamians support Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

 

20 hours ago

Jalen Hurts: ‘It’s too late’ to control quarterback narrative now

It has been called the toughest decision of Nick Saban’s career. But Jalen Hurts might have just lost the battle to be Alabama’s starting quarterback four weeks before the season even kicks off.

In an emotional interview Saturday, Hurts expressed his frustration with how events have unfolded since he was benched for Tua Tagovailoa at halftime of Alabama’s comeback victory against Georgia in January’s National Championship game.

“No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. … No one asked me what my future entailed,” Hurts vented. “So now when we try and kind of handle the situation now, for me it’s kind of late. It’s too late.”

Nick Saban does not like distractions to his process, and it looks like Jalen Hurts might have just shot himself in the foot.

When asked by a reporter if the coaching staff’s handling of the quarterback battle was a problem or an issue for him, Hurts responded by saying, “I think as a player, you definitely want to feel some concern from your coaches.”

“But I don’t necessarily think they were not concerned, because they’re definitely concerned,” he continued. “I just don’t think that maybe they were bold enough to ask. Like, it was, I know it’s there, but I don’t want to talk about it. I definitely think it was something that should have been talked about a long time ago instead of being talked about when it’s here.”

As reported by ESPN, Saban remarked on Saturday that “the decision will be made at a ‘higher level’ based on ‘consistency in performance’ and leadership.”

For his part, Tua stayed the course, steering away from controversy.

“I don’t think that’s ever been in my persona,” he said. “I think what we have to do as a team is what’s most important to me. We’ve got to focus on what we can do now to better ourselves, better each other. As the season goes on, we’ll see and what-not. But we’re just focused on trying to better ourselves as a team, preparing for the first game, and just looking at how we can identify ourselves this year.”

“This is a situation that is uncontrollable,” Hurts lamented Saturday. “Coaches can’t control this situation.”

The Tide faces Louisville September 1 in Orlando to open the season.

