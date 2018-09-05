Former Homeland Security official appointed to lead Auburn’s Cybersecurity Institute

In an effort to maintain its leadership in cybersecurity, Auburn University announced it has chosen well-known cyber expert Frank Cilluffo to direct Auburn’s Charles D. McCrary Institute.

Before his appointment, Cilluffo previously served as an associate vice president at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he focused on national security, cybersecurity policy and research initiatives.

While at The George Washington University, Cilluffo also directed the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security and assisted in launching the World Executive MBA in Cybersecurity program at the university.

President George W. Bush appointed Cilliuffo to the Office of Homeland Security following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. While serving in the office, he became involved in homeland security and counterterrorism strategies, policy initiatives and served as an advisor to Director Tom Ridge.

“Frank is one of the world’s pre-eminent experts on cybersecurity and homeland security, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber leading such an important endeavor,” said Christopher B. Roberts, dean of engineering, in a news release. “The McCrary Institute has allowed Auburn University to build on the track record of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s Cyber Research Center and emerge as a national leader in cybersecurity research.

“Having Frank spearhead this effort only bolsters our commitment in this vital area,” he added. “His leadership record is second to none, and his innovation and professionalism in the cybersecurity community is broadly recognized.”

Prior to being appointed by President George W. Bush, Cilluffo spent eight years in senior positions with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. While serving in senior roles, he chaired or directed numerous committees and task forces on homeland defense, counterterrorism and transnational organized crime.

Cilluffo, whose appointment is effective Sept. 17, has previously testified before Congress on several different occasions revolving around counterterrorism, cyber threats, security and deterrence and weapons proliferation.

“I am excited to join a first-class university and high-caliber team committed to tackling some of the greatest national and economic security challenges facing our country today,” Cilluffo said. “As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, so too must our response. The time has come to move beyond ‘admiring the problem,’ toward implementing solutions.

“Auburn is poised to achieve wide-ranging impact by marshaling and mobilizing the wealth of policy, research and technology expertise that resides within the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and the university as a whole. By working to leverage this knowledge, the McCrary Institute will foster and formulate solutions; educate and empower the workforce of today and tomorrow; and help turn concepts into capabilities to meet the needs of both industry and government,” he added.

Auburn University describes the McCrary Institute as being “focused on practical, interdisciplinary research and innovation in infrastructure and cybersecurity.”



@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller