Former Auburn stars Takeo Spikes, Darius Slayton to appear at ‘Nissan Heisman House Tour’ with ESPN’s Neil Everett
Former Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes and former Tiger wide receiver Darius Slayton are returning to Auburn as part of the “Nissan Heisman House Tour” with ESPN’s Neil Everett.
The event, which is scheduled to take place on November 16 in the Coca-Cola Tiger Fan Fest on the Nichols Center lawn, will allow fans to hear from both Spikes and Slayton and have their photos taken with them. Spikes is scheduled to appear from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., while Slayton will appear from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
A press release stated, “Nissan and ESPN invite fans to ‘Get to know the Heisman Trophy Winners’ during a pre-game experience that celebrates college football’s most outstanding players.” Admission to the tour is free.
According to the press release, fans will also have the opportunity to:
Take a picture with the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football.
Win Heisman-themed prizes by participating in interactive games and sharing your experience on social media.
Race to the finish line against a Heisman winner in the Nissan Heisman House Dash, a digital game that puts you in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Rogue.
Strap on a headset in the Armchair Quarterback Virtual Reality Experience, as you interactively spot your targets to determine the outcome on the game’s final drive.
Watch live interviews between ESPN talent and some of college football’s most outstanding players
Participate in a photo session with gridiron greats.
Customize a Nissan Rogue in your team colors, while exploring the features of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.
Auburn in the playoffs? Don’t count the Tigers out yet
You can surely call me wacky. You can surely call me unconventional. Just don’t call me Shirley. And after perusing this column, perhaps you will call me enlightened (I can only hope). Yes, I’m telling you that there’s a chance. That chance may be slim, but there’s a chance that the Auburn Tigers could soon find themselves in the College Football Playoffs.
Now, before you send me to my doctor, give me just a few minutes to make my case — my doctor can wait.
I’m here to tell you that if Auburn wins out, the Tigers could become the first-ever two-loss team that makes the four-team playoff field.
How in the name of Aubie can that happen? Here we go:
The latest College Football Playoff poll has LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia holding the top four spots, with Alabama checking in at number five. While most of us agree that the Crimson Tide can sneak into the playoff field by winning out (Bama will need a big win over Auburn and then hope that LSU beats Georgia in the SEC Championship game), the Gus Bus also has a chance of motoring toward the final four by winning out.
So then, what do Auburn officials need to happen to make their case? They need Auburn to win the remaining games on the schedule: Should Auburn beat Georgia and then Alabama, the Tigers can boast of three wins over top-seven teams (Oregon, Georgia and Alabama). The Tigers can point to their strength of schedule, which currently ranks second in the nation behind LSU. But what about the two losses? The Tigers lost to 11th-ranked Florida by 11 points and #1-ranked LSU by three points — that’s not necessarily the playoff kiss of death.
What about all of those unbeaten and one-loss teams that are in the mix? An Auburn win this weekend would all but eliminate Georgia, and a win in the Iron Bowl would all but eliminate Bama, as a two-loss Auburn team would trump a two-loss Alabama team with the Tiger’s win over the Crimson Tide. But even if three of the playoff teams wind up being LSU, Ohio State and Clemson, how would Auburn sneak past the likes of Oregon, Oklahoma, Baylor, Utah or even Penn State (the Nittany Lions face Ohio State on the 23rd of this month)?
That’s easy, as the power of the SEC, strength of schedule and the ‘ole, “what have you done for me lately” syndrome would kick in (wins over Georgia and Alabama within weeks of one another would indeed be impressive). Oregon could be a wild card should Auburn win out, as the Ducks could claim that their only loss came at the hands of — you guessed it — Auburn.
The world of the College Football Playoffs goes through the Loveliest Village this weekend, as the Auburn-Georgia game is so big that Crimson Tide fans may find themselves rooting for Tua and friends. Remember, an Auburn win this weekend and then a convincing Iron Bowl win by Alabama would all but put the Crimson Tide in the playoffs.
Can the Auburn Tigers go all 2017 starting this weekend? Remember, the Tigers had two losses a few years back before beating Georgia and Bama. It could happen, and if it does, the Auburn family will once again remind the world that it should be respected. Could the Tigers make the playoffs? Most playoff sites are giving the Tigers a 13% chance of sneaking in. Thirteen percent odds are better than many, so yes, I’m saying there’s a chance. So get ready for another wild weekend of college football, as a game with huge ramifications will kick off at 2:37 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. And regardless of the game’s outcome, do me a favor: Don’t call me Shirley.
Junior League’s Market Noel at the Hoover Met’s Finley Center
November 20-23
Tickets start at $ 15; for tickets click here
The Elf on the Shelf at the BJCC Concert Hall
November 21 at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $ 39; for tickets click here
Lights Up Holiday Parade and Fireworks Show at The Summit
November 22, at 5:00 p.m.
Free Admission; for more info click here
The Birmingham Ballet’s presentation of The Mutt-cracker
November 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $ 71; for tickets click here
Old Baker Christmas Tree Farm
November 29 – December 24; 9:00 a.m. until dark
Enjoy Complimentary Hot Apple Cider, Candy Canes, and a hayride through the Christmas trees!
Trees $ 30 and up depending on size (cash or check only)
For more info click here
The Birmingham Ballet’s presentation of The Nutcracker
November 30 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $ 71 ; for tickets click here
Santa Special 2019 at the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum
November 30 at 10:00 a.m.
Tickets start at $ 17; for tickets click here
If you have additional event information, please let us know!
Gen. Ed Crowell not qualified for appointment as Montgomery County probate judge, will not serve
After being appointed as Montgomery County probate judge by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, Brigadier General Ed Crowell (USAF, Ret.) on Thursday morning discovered he is too old under Alabama law to assume the position.
Crowell had been appointed to fill the vacancy created by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s inauguration on Tuesday, however the state’s maximum age limit for judges apparently bars him from being eligible for the appointment.
In a statement, Ivey explained, “This morning, I was made aware that General Ed Crowell is unqualified to serve as Probate Judge due to the age required under our state’s constitution.”
“I regret he will not be able to assume this post,” she added. “General Crowell has one of the most impressive resumes that includes many years in service to our country which should be commended. I appreciate his willingness to serve and know that he will continue to be an active leader in his community.”
Crowell commented, “It was an honor to have been selected by Governor Ivey to serve as Montgomery County’s next Probate Judge.”
“Regretfully, there was some confusion on my part about the state’s mandatory age requirement regarding judicial positions. As such, I have notified the Governor that she should choose someone who fulfills the requirements outlined in Alabama’s constitution,” he outlined.
“I apologize to the Governor for the confusion and regret the distraction this has caused and will look forward to serving my state in some other way if asked to do so,” Crowell concluded.
Ivey will soon name a new appointee to the vacancy.
Sessions puts MAGA hat back on for first TV ad of the cycle
It is how he first signaled his support to the world for then-candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015. And now, Jeff Sessions is putting a trademark red “Make America Great Again” hat on once again to try and prove he is still with the president.
In a new video posted on social media Thursday, the former U.S. attorney general first shows a clip of himself and Trump next to each other on stage at a February 2016 rally in Madison, Alabama — both wearing MAGA hats.
While Sessions has since had his difficulties staying in Trump’s good graces, the native Alabamian wants voters — and the president — to know that his loyalty has never wavered.
Entitled, “First to Endorse,” the U.S. Senate campaign video essentially argues that Sessions supported Trump before it was “cool.”
“You know, out of the 100 United States senators, I was the very first one to stand with Donald Trump,” Sessions says in the video. “While the others were hiding under their desks, I went to work. I knew he was the one to make America great again, and I’ll keep fighting for President Trump and his agenda.”
Watch:
The video will be Sessions’ first television ad of the cycle. An ad buy has already been placed statewide on Fox News Channel and will begin on Friday, running for 10 days.
A Sessions campaign senior adviser told Yellowhammer News, “Obviously it’s a fun stunt with the hat. And obviously Sessions is having fun with it. But another part of the ad is important and should not be missed – ‘while the others were hiding under their desks, I went to work, I knew he was the one… I’ll keep fighting for him and his agenda.’ Sessions is a brawler in the US Senate. He’s not a ‘go along to get along type.'”
“He was pushing the Trump agenda before it was cool,” the adviser continued, before highlighting a quote of Sessions’: “The Washington Way is to write a tell all book. The Washington Way is not the honorable way, it’s not the Alabama way.”
The adviser concluded, “Sessions believes that Republicans in Congress are not fighting hard enough for the President’s agenda. He believes we need much more backbone and boldness in the U.S. Senate. He has said those things on the stump in Alabama this week.”
The ad comes in the wake of former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s campaign last week releasing a video ad featuring some of Trump’s past criticism of Sessions’ performance as attorney general.
A separate but similarly-themed video from GRIT PAC was also released last week, and another one of Sessions’ GOP primary opponents — Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) — has been vocal in highlighting Trump’s pejorative comments about Sessions, too.
Other Republican candidates in the Senate race include former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).
Sessions, after being forced by Trump to resign as attorney general in November 2018, has not uttered a bad word about the president in public, consistently saying he still supports Trump and his agenda in speeches since then. Yellowhammer News in February even reported on Sessions enthusiastically endorsing Trump’s 2020 reelection bid.
Thus far, Trump has stayed neutral in Alabama’s Senate primary, saying he would not campaign against Sessions at this time. Trump also noted, “You have some very good candidates… I mean, you have the football coach. Tommy is doing very well. You have some good people running in Alabama. Let’s see what happens.”
Sessions has since said he hopes to earn Trump’s endorsement in the race.