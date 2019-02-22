Former Alabama legislative leader Zeb Little arrested

A former Alabama Senate leader has been charged with felony theft.

The Cullman Times reports that 50-year-old Zeb Little was arrested Thursday on three theft charges.

He was booked into the county jail and released on bond.

Court records are not yet available to show what Little is accused of stealing or whether he has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Little is a lawyer, and records show a one-time client sued him in September for failing to turn over money from a settlement.

The case is still in court, and Little is no longer practicing.

Little represented the Cullman area for 12 years as a Democrat in the state Senate.

He was the majority leader for eight years ending in 2010, when he was defeated by a Republican challenger.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

