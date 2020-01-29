Former Alabama Farmers Federation executive director John Dorrill dies at 90

John H. Dorrill, Jr., the former executive director of the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA), died Tuesday night at his home in Montgomery. He was 90 years old.

ALFA, where he spent much of his life working, announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

As executive director of the federation, Dorrill was an influential figure in Alabama politics for many years. He helped form the federation’s political action committee, with FarmPAC now being one of Alabama’s most powerful political forces.

“The Alabama Farmers Federation joins Mr. Dorrill’s family in mourning the loss of this legendary leader who throughout his life never lost his agricultural roots,” ALFA president Jimmy Parnell said in a statement.



Dorrill was a native of Pike County, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return to Alabama, he earned a degree in agricultural economics from what is now Auburn University.

Beginning at ALFA in 1955 as an area organization director, Dorrill quickly rose through the ranks and soon became an assistant to then-president J.D. Hays.

Dorrill later became executive director of the federation, the organization’s highest staff position, serving under president Goodwyn Myrick.

A release from ALFA credited him with working on “sales tax exemptions on agricultural items, current use tax legislation and the lid bill.”

The federation also lauded him for helping establish “important farm programs such as the Boll Weevil Eradication Program, Dairy Marketing Association and the Alabama Milk Control Board.”

“I’m not sure we’ll ever know the full impact he had on Alabama agriculture, but there is no doubt farming in Alabama would not be what it is today without the work and dedication of John Dorrill,” added Parnell.

Dorrill is survived by his wife, Carol Anderson Dorrill, and their children John H. Dorrill III (Sonjua), Lee A. Dorrill (Lynn); his daughter, Rachel Dorrill Batrez; and six grandchildren, Haylee, Chloe, Cameron, Collin, Clay and Anna Claire.

The family requests memorials be made to the Alabama TREASURE Forest Association Scholarship Fund — ATFA Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 11000, Montgomery, AL 36191.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.