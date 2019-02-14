Forbes magazine editor-in-chief sees strong economy leading to Trump’s re-election

In an interview with Huntsville’s WVNN, Steve Forbes touted his new TV special on PBS and the strengthening economy.

Forbes said Thursday on “The Dale Jackson Show” that he believes President Donald Trump will be re-elected, saying the president “will win re-nomination from Republicans, and he will beat the Democrats” because of a multitude of factors, including a new trade deal with China and the massive tax cuts.

He dismissed fears of a slowing economy or even what some economists call an “overheating” economy and praised the economy as the president’s strongest asset.

Forbes also explained that the Democrats’ lurch leftward and their focus on liberal policy dreams like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and 70 percent tax rates will doom their chances of regaining the presidency in 2020.

When asked about how Republicans should handle these extreme policy proposals, Forbes laid out a plan for Republicans in Congress to fight these proposals that include humor and grim reality.

He praised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) plan to “put it up for a vote and let them squirm.”

Forbes suggested highlighting the absurdity of these views by asking the Democrats, “[W]hat do you have against cows?”

He also hit the real world danger of their implementation.

“You’re not going to get the healthcare you need any more. You think you have problems now, wait until you just can’t get it for months or years on end,” Forbes stated.

My takeaway:

The former Republican Presidential candidate is clearly optimistic about his party’s future and re-election chances of Donald Trump, both because the economy is doing and because the Democratic Party has adopted the policies of its most extreme members.

Listen:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN