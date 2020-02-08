Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

58 mins ago

Football star trains parole officers

Should a top 10 list be made of people in this state who protect people, at or near the top would be Officer Roderick Chambers, Division Manager of Training for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.

He’s an excellent trainer. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, he’s something of a train, himself. His best speed for the 40-yard dash was 4.6. Officer Chambers is smart, intelligent, big, smart, quick, tough, big and smart. Obviously, he is very big and very smart. Very.

He was born to it – military – but his natural skills were honed by some of the best, including Eufaula HS Coach Rush Propst, Auburn Coaches Terry Bowden and Jimbo Fisher and Green Bay Packers Coach Ray Rhodes. He was a star linebacker/defensive tackle.

On a day like today, he and his Bureau staff in Montgomery are teaching deep skill sets of varying types to some 400 men and women across Alabama. All want to see that the badge is earned. There’s a lot to it.

The profession of Probation & Parole Officer requires a college degree. Upon application to the Bureau, it takes about six months for a college grad to win the right to wear the Bureau badge, even for someone on the fast track.

Not so fast there.

“There is no fast track,” said Officer Chambers, in a tone that brooks no misinterpretation. “Not everyone is cut out to be a cop. This is where a lot of people make the decision, to be or not to be.”

There’s a ton of training. Under PO Chambers, rookies learn to walk the walk, talk the talk. They develop strength, physical and mental, to take on one of the toughest tasks to be found.

Training is unending, but the foundation is set when the Bureau reviews its applicants and chooses. Once chosen, work begins. For six weeks, rookies are immersed in the care of Roderick Chambers.

They learn their jobs and respect for the job. They learn how to deal with criminals who have been institutionalized and who must learn the social functions of how to walk and talk and breathe free air without it becoming too heady.

Chambers teaches rookies and vets how to protect themselves and those under their care, and, most importantly, the public. Their skills grow deep and wide. Weapons training includes the correct use of chemical spray, they learn hand-to-hand combat.

They learn how to interview criminals who are about to become eligible for another chance at freedom to try to determine whether the time is right for their release into the social fabric. They learn case planning and how to motivate.

It takes an able mind to absorb the teachings. Attitude, one of the most important of all things, is instilled.

People learn to protect the public from criminals free on probation or parole. They learn how to make split-second decisions, but first they learn how to carry. They carry responsibility, weapon, knowledge. They learn to use them in an appropriate manner. They learn the penultimate thing.

“It’s teamwork,” said Chambers. “First and foremost is teamwork. Your fellow officers have to know they can trust you to do your job, and that allows them to do theirs. You have to have the skills and knowhow. Those are your tools. If you don’t know how and when and where to apply the tools, they’re useless.”

Everyone on the team has the back of everyone else on the team and all have to know it to a certainty.

Officer Chambers was born, “surrounded by structure”, at Ft. Benning, Ga. to an Army MP and a schoolteacher. They moved to Germany, where he was educated through the sixth grade. His dad retired at Fort McClellan at Anniston, and moved the family to Eufaula.

Chambers became a four-star linebacker at EHS. He waffled between joining the Marines or playing football at the next level. In 1997, he received scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, FSU and Auburn. He was recruited by Jumbo Fisher and played for Terry Bowden.

“Auburn is family,” he said. “The other schools were business but at Auburn I felt at home and at ease. My most memorable year was my freshman year. I began to learn and adjust. I had been the BMOC at Eufaula. At Auburn, there were 80 other elite athletes on the field. It took a little while to adjust to the system and the sense of it all.”

Chambers won a starting position on special teams, going down under kickoffs and punts. It’s a punishing position.

“My first game was an away game at Virginia. We kicked off. I hit the ‘another player on kickoff return’ so hard it bent my facemask. I got up and played the whole game, but my brain was so scrambled from the hit that I never remembered a single play,” he recalled.

His third game was LSU at night in Baton Rouge – Death Valley – as big underdogs.

“When our bus turned into the stadium parking lot, we saw a long line of fans linked arm and arm, just watching us. When we started getting off the bus, they turned their backs to us, dropped their pants and mooned us. We beat their butts in overtime,” Chambers stated. “We had 10,000 tickets but our fans were spread all over the stadium. That was my first taste of what teamwork can do. There were 80,000 fans screaming for our blood. We had to rely on each other. We had to let each other know we had each other’s backs. We all had to do our jobs. That’s when I began to know what it’s all about. You need two things to succeed as a team. You have to do your job, and everybody else has to be able to depend on you to do it. That year, we also beat Georgia and Alabama. Underdogs each time.”

Chambers tried out for the Green Bay Packers in 2001 as an invited walk-on. He made the scout team, but at practice in 2001 got his leg broken. It ended his pro football career.

“I decided to put my degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice to work,” he said. He joined the Bureau in 2003, starting his career at the Phenix City office. He became a Senior Officer in 2006 at the Wedowee office.

In 2011, Chambers earned his promotion to District C Manager in the Montgomery Field Office. He was transferred to the Training Division in 2015 to do what he does best. His training trained him to train.

“That’s what I bring to this table,” he said. “First, our officers have to learn what to do and to be depended on to do it. You’ve got to know your job and know the officer next to you knows his or hers. There’s a lot of turnover. It’s step in and step up. I train them to do it. It’s important to know that not everyone is made to be a police officer. In lots of ways, it’s a calling. Have pride in the badge or don’t ask for one. I love training, I love instructing, I love helping people, I love the Bureau. And it’s only going to get better. Give me the rookie and I give you back the pro.”

Roderick Chambers has your backs. He sure knows how. He was an all-star linebacker, you know.

Skip Tucker is the Director of Development and Special Publications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles

22 mins ago

Mission possible: Alabamians set to launch Solar Orbiter for NASA, ULA

By the time NASA’s Solar Orbiter launches late Sunday night, Alabamians will have left an indelible mark on the historic mission.

Solar Orbiter is a spacecraft that will deliver never-before-seen views of the Sun while providing new information on how the star affects space weather. Scientists hope to collect data which will help the gain a better understanding of the sun’s behavior.

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, built at the company’s 1.6 million square foot plant in Decatur, will deliver the spacecraft to orbit.

The person responsible for overseeing this momentous and complex mission is Tim Dunn, a native of Arab.

Dunn, launch director for the Launch Services Program (LSP) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, plans, implements and directs the launch campaigns of science and robotic spacecraft for NASA-managed launch vehicle services.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and graduate of the University of Alabama, Dunn reflected on the mission at Friday’s prelaunch press conference in Florida.

“I’m especially proud of our team for the Solar Orbiter mission,” he said. “Working alongside our United Launch Alliance colleagues, the engineers and analysts of NASA LSP who take great pride in launching this international partnership mission. A scientific marvel that, among other science, will provide unprecedented views of the Sun’s poles. NASA LSP has a demonstrated record of success flying on the Atlas V. To date, we count seven missions successfully launched on this magnificent rocket.”

He outlined that Solar Orbiter will be the 18th NASA science mission on an Atlas V and the 81st overall mission on ULA’s workhorse vehicle.

Solar Orbiter is an international partnership mission between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Dunn spoke to the uniqueness of this arrangement.

“The Solar Orbiter launch campaign has been unique and memorable,” he stated. “As an international partnership mission covering many years, we, the launch team, have encountered cultural and operational differences, as well as some communication challenges. But the entire team has always found common ground and moved forward toward launch because we all speak the universal language of mission success.”

ULA’s Atlas V will accelerate Solar Orbiter to 27,000 mph as it makes its way to the inner solar system. The spacecraft will then reside in an elliptical orbit and make a close approach of the sun every six months, going within 26 million miles of the star’s surface.

Cesar Garcia, ESA project manager, expects Solar Orbiter to spend approximately 10 years surveying the sun and its atmosphere.

This is the second mission in as many years that ULA has powered to the sun. In 2018, one of its Alabama-built Delta IV Heavy rockets launched the Parker Solar Probe. The spacecraft achieved a milestone recently when the probe passed within 11 million miles of the sun. No spacecraft had ever flown that close before.

This specific Atlas V configuration has been used previously on five other launches, according to Scott Messer, NASA LSP program manager for ULA. He explained the rocket stands about 189 feet high, a height he compared to six school buses stacked end-to-end.

“We at ULA are very proud to deliver Solar Orbiter to its orbit and continue to reliably deliver our nation’s most important spacecraft for all of our customers with 100% mission success,” Messer concluded.

The Solar Orbiter launch is scheduled for a two-hour window beginning at 11:03 p.m. EST on February 9 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

3 hours ago

Alabama’s oyster production makes a comeback

The high water in January that shut down the oyster season in Alabama has finally subsided, and the oyster catchers were recently cleared to resume the harvest of the state’s prized oysters by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

This may not seem like big news for some, but it is great news considering the uncertainty of whether Alabama’s oyster reefs would be open at all.

The area known as Cedar Point West, just west of the Dauphin Island bridge and Cedar Point Pier, opened Tuesday, February 4, to commercial and recreational harvest of oysters. Harvest hours will be 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a commercial limit of six sacks.

“There were some oysters that were not detected during our survey, but while the oyster catchers were working, they found a pretty sizeable area of harvestable oysters,” said Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) Director Scott Bannon. “So we’re going to give them the opportunity to work in that area.”

Oyster harvesting had been shut down because of a lack of legal-size oysters on the traditional oyster reefs. MRD surveyed the Cedar Point West, Cedar Point East and Heron Bay reefs again and found the oyster population better than expected.

“Those areas were as productive or more productive than we anticipated,” Bannon said. “Cedar Point East was an area that we did not have good data on because it is so big and the water is deeper with some other challenges there. But the catchers worked there for a couple of weeks and harvested just over 2,500 sacks. In addition to the harvestable oysters, they discovered a lot of sublegal oysters, which will be available for harvest next season. On the other reefs at Cedar Point West and Heron Bay, they saw the same thing. They found good, harvestable-size oysters, and they found plenty of sublegal oysters, which, again, will be next year’s crop. We have good confidence that this upcoming fall season will be as good as this season and maybe better.”

Before this week’s reopening, Alabama oyster catchers had harvested 9,500 sacks of the succulent bivalve mollusks when the growing waters were closed by ADPH on December 27, 2019, as a precaution due to high river levels, which may increase bacteria in the area. Continued high water then delayed the opening for additional harvest until this week.

“The 9,500 sacks harvested in this season to date has been good,” Bannon said. “That was more than the last five years combined. I feel like we’re turning a corner.”

A harvestable oyster is 3 inches across its widest point. MRD Conservation Enforcement Officers use a 3-inch ring to measure the oysters. If the oyster passes through the ring, it is considered sublegal or undersized. If the oyster touches the sides of the 3-inch ring, it is considered legal to harvest. MRD officers inspect for licenses, oyster size and sack size to ensure compliance with the regulations.

With quality oysters like those found in Alabama in high demand, the oyster catchers were rewarded with a quality return on their work.

“The price was really good this season,” Bannon said. “At one point, it was 85 cents per pound, which was almost double historic highs. When the waters closed in December, they were still 65 cents per pound.”

Bannon said the high demand for oysters is related to high-water events last year that closed oyster production in Louisiana and Mississippi.

“The freshwater events from last year pretty much decimated the oysters in Mississippi and caused significant damage in Louisiana,” he said. “The only Gulf oysters were coming out of Texas. We are on a different river system and didn’t have the same high water they had last year. The prolonged influx of freshwater that we received did have a negative impact on several fisheries, but, thankfully, the impact to our oysters was not as bad as it was in other states.”

Bannon said the biggest impact to Alabama from the lack of oysters from Louisiana and Mississippi is that our large seafood processing industry suffers, especially in the Bayou La Batre and Bon Secour areas.

“We didn’t have product to process from Louisiana or Mississippi,” he said. “We process a lot of shrimp, crabs and oysters from those other states.”

Bannon said part of the reason Alabama finally has harvestable oysters again is because environmental conditions have improved. Oysters require a balance of freshwater and saltwater to successfully reach a harvestable size. If the water is too fresh, the young oysters can’t survive. If the water salinity is too high, it leaves the oysters vulnerable to predatory marine species.

“For the last couple of years, our surveys showed that we would get a good spat (larval oysters) set, but they would not survive due to an influx of freshwater that lasted too long for the juvenile oysters to survive,” he said. “Later in 2019, salinity levels were right for the oysters to survive, but it wasn’t so salty that the oysters were vulnerable to predation from the drills (predatory snails), because the drills can’t handle freshwater. Once the oysters get a little larger, they can handle more freshwater for longer periods of time and can resist the drills a little better. It’s that juvenile stage where they are most vulnerable to changes in the environment and predators.”

One benefit for having the oyster reefs open for harvest is the actual work done by the oyster catchers improves the habitat.

“Oyster catchers working the bottom exposes shells and cultch material to improve the spat set,” Bannon said. “The benefit of opening the season was that the catchers were able to harvest some legal oysters and find sublegal oysters that will be available for the next season. We hope these steps lead to continued improved harvest.”

Oyster catchers are limited to the use of tongs or they can harvest by hand along the shoreline or off the bottom. Divers are also allowed to take oysters. The use of dredges has been prohibited for the last several years.

Bannon said some of the oyster reefs in Mobile Bay have not rebounded to the levels they would like to see, but MRD is working to remedy that.

“Some of the reefs in Mobile Bay in the deeper water have suffered from low dissolved oxygen levels on the bottom,” he said. “We’re working on some projects to elevate one of the oyster reefs to get the oysters up into better dissolved oxygen levels. Also, we are going to use juvenile oysters raised at our Claude Peteet Mariculture Center (in Gulf Shores) and grow them at our facility on Dauphin Island. Then we will deploy them on some of those reefs to try to jump-start them back into harvestable condition. We are also experimenting with how we deploy cultch material. It’s called the Mounds and Furrows Project. Instead of spreading the material flat, we’re going to put it in piles so that when the spat attaches, it can get inside the mounds and furrows and be protected from predators. We want to see if that is a more productive way to deploy cultch material. All of these projects will be moving forward in 2020.”

Bannon said wild oyster production in Alabama is critical for a number of reasons, including water quality, a treasured food source and crucial habitat for a variety of fish species and wildlife.

“Having a viable oyster population is very necessary for a healthy water system,” he said. “Adult oysters can filter as much as 50 gallons of water a day. There are a tremendous number of benefits to having oysters in the system.”

For those who prefer Alabama’s tasty oysters, do not hesitate to find a market selling them soon. Bannon said MRD will monitor the harvest effort to determine when the season will end.

“Other than being some of the best oysters around, the harvest provides jobs for people,” he said. “Wild oyster production has a very positive economic impact on the Alabama Gulf Coast.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

16 hours ago

Auburn Board of Trustees approves statues of Hare, Jordan and Dye

The Auburn Board of Trustees unanimously approved on Friday a request from Auburn Athletics to commission statues of Auburn legends Cliff Hare, Ralph “Shug” Jordan and Pat Dye.

The location and project schedule have not yet been determined.

“We are appreciative of the Board of Trustees’ approval to recognize and honor the greatness of Cliff Hare, Shug Jordan and Pat Dye,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene. “Each made immeasurable and endless contributions that have made Auburn such a special place and we look forward to honoring them.”

A press release from Auburn University highlighted the Auburn greats and their accomplishments:

A member of Auburn’s first football team, Cliff Hare was involved in academics, athletics and policymaking at API (Alabama Polytechnic Institute) for a half century. He was involved in teaching, mentoring and enabling well-governed sports events at the university, as well as working to improve his community. Among Hare’s many accomplishments, he served as the first president of the Southern Athletic Conference in 1932, served as Chairman of API’s Faculty Athletic Committee for numerous years, and was named Dean of the School of Chemistry and Pharmacy in 1932.

Ralph “Shug” Jordan served as the head football coach at Auburn University from 1951 to 1975. Jordan also was the head men’s basketball coach at Auburn from 1933-42 and 1945-46. While coaching basketball at Auburn, he also served as a football assistant coach. The winningest coach in Auburn football history, Jordan led the 1957 squad to Auburn’s first-ever national championship. He is Auburn’s all-time win leader (176) and his 25 years is the most by an Auburn football head coach.

Jordan led Auburn to 19 winning seasons, 12 bowl games and 13 appearances in the final Associated Press poll, including seven Top 10 finishes. During his tenure as Tigers’ head coach, he had 25 All-Americans and eight Academic All-Americans. In 1958, lineman Zeke Smith won the Outland Award and in 1971 quarterback Pat Sullivan became the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner. Twice named the AP SEC Coach of the Year (1957, 1972), Jordan is the seventh winningest coach in SEC history. A native of Selma, Ala., Jordan served in World War II, fighting in four major invasions as a US Army officer. Wounded in the invasion of Normandy, he was awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service. A 1932 graduate of Auburn (A.P.I.), he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 1982.

Dye served as the head football coach at Auburn from 1981-92 and was Auburn’s Athletics Director from 1981-91. Under Dye’s leadership, the Tigers won four Southeastern Conference championships (1983, 1987, 1988, 1989) and Dye became only the fourth coach in SEC history to win three straight (1987, 1988, 1989). He received SEC Coach of the Year honors in 1983, 1987 and 1988. Dye coached 1985 Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson, as well as Tracy Rocker, winner of both the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award in 1988.

“Auburn Football was a wasteland, a desert, when Coach Jordan came back as head coach in 1951. An Auburn Man, he gave Auburn people the greatest thing that could ever be given: hope. And he delivered,” said David Housel, long-time Auburn Athletic administrator and historian. “Whatever Auburn Football is today, whatever it may become in years to come will be due in no small measure to Coach Jordan and his many contributions to his alma mater.”

The football stadium was named Cliff Hare Stadium in 1949 before becoming Jordan-Hare Stadium in 1973. The playing field at Jordan-Hare Stadium was named “Pat Dye Field” in 2005.

“Coach Dye returned Auburn to national relevance in the 1980s and helped make it the tradition-rich program that it is today,” said Bo Jackson, 1985 Heisman Trophy winner. “He helped bring the Iron Bowl to Auburn and most importantly helped shape the lives of hundreds of men that played for him. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without Coach Dye.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

16 hours ago

Ozark monument built to honor Wiregrass troops that died in Vietnam

A new monument has been unveiled in Ozark, Alabama, that honors the men from the Wiregrass region of Alabama who died serving their country in the Vietnam War.

According to a report from WTVY the 50 men from Dale, Coffee, Geneva and Houston counties who perished serving the country in Vietnam will be forever memorialized outside the Dale County Commission building in Ozark.

USMC retired Master Sergeant Harry Grainger told WTVY about how many families in the Wiregrass cannot make it to Washington, D.C. to observe the offical memorial.

“So we wanted to do something here in the state of Alabama to recognize these people,” he reasoned.

The monument takes the shape of a pentagon and is styled in a similar manner to the iconic memorial in Washington, D.C.

The site was dedicated by Vietnam Veterans of America chapters 373 and 607.

Funding for the $13,000 memorial came from across the community.

Vietnam veterans were often subject to derision and ridicule when they returned home due to the profligate anti-war sentiment of the era.

“I’m a firm believer that veterans should be recognized. We were not recognized when we came home,” retired E6 James Johnson of the U.S. Navy, a Vietnam veteran, told WTVY.

Grainger concluded his remarks to WTVY’s Carmen Fuentes, saying, “Our motto is ‘we’ll never let one generation forget another generation’ of veterans like they forgot us. And doing things like this makes that happen.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

16 hours ago

Jones admits Democrats wanted Trump ‘impeached from the time he took his hand off the Bible’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), after voting Wednesday to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, on Friday admitted that fellow Democrats have wanted to remove Trump from office since he was inaugurated in 2017.

Trump, of course, was acquitted by a wide margin this week and remains in office.

Explaining his decision to speak at length Friday to students at Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, Jones’ alma mater, Alabama’s junior senator said, “I wanted to do this because this is, for me, kind of where everything started.”

“I am not here to try to convince anyone that I made the right decision,” Jones added. “I am not here to try to convince anyone that I made the wrong decision. Only time will tell how history will judge this.”

“They wanted him impeached from the time he took his hand off the Bible,” Jones said of Trump.

He admitted that this fervor against the president continued through the Mueller investigation and even after the Mueller Report was released, when Democrats once again were plotting “what can we do [now]?”

“It was just not good,” Jones remarked about that mindset of being set on impeaching Trump.

The senator continued to compare Trump to President Richard Nixon, saying the divergence in results can be explained by different news media and partisan climates then and now.

Jones subsequently commented it is “stupid” to call him “a puppet” or “a leftist.”

Ironically, Cumberland really does seem to be “where everything started” for Jones in this context.

Of course, at the core of Trump’s impeachment was the president’s request for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for potential corruption in the country. Jones has endorsed Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

However, Jones also shared on Friday that he has been personally close to Biden since 1978 — when Biden spoke at Cumberland.

“I’ve been friends with him ever since,” Jones added.

It should be noted that Jones — long before the impeachment process began — pledged to support whomever the Democrats ultimately nominate against Trump in November, no matter how radical that individual is. Jones also has publicly vowed to do “everything” in his power to stop a hypothetical future Supreme Court pick nominated by Trump, again no matter who that individual is.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

